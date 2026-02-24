Who Is Daniel Kaluuya? Daniel Kaluuya is a British actor, renowned for delivering powerful, authentic performances across varied roles. His work often explores complex social themes with emotional depth and nuance. He first gained widespread recognition with his Oscar-nominated leading role in Jordan Peele’s 2017 horror film Get Out, which became a critical and commercial phenomenon. The film’s success solidified his presence in Hollywood.

Full Name Daniel Kaluuya Gender Male Height 5 feet 8.5 inches (174 cm) Relationship Status Dating Amandla Crichlow Net Worth $15 million Nationality British Ethnicity African British Education Torriano Primary School, St Aloysius’ College, Camden School for Girls Father Stephen Kaluuya Mother Damalie Namusoke

Early Life and Education Born in London to Ugandan parents, Daniel Kaluuya spent his early years living in Camden Town, primarily raised by his mother, Damalie Namusoke. He attended Torriano Primary School and St Aloysius’ College, discovering a passion for acting early on through improvisational theatre classes at the Anna Scher Theatre School. He even wrote his first play at age nine.

Notable Relationships Currently linked to actress and producer Amandla Crichlow, Daniel Kaluuya has maintained a largely private romantic life. Crichlow has accompanied him to various high-profile events since 2017, including the Oscars. Kaluuya has no children, though he is reportedly the godfather to the son of his former Skins castmate, Kaya Scodelario. His relationship with Crichlow remains largely out of the public eye.

Career Highlights Daniel Kaluuya achieved critical acclaim for his intense portrayal of Chris Washington in Jordan Peele’s 2017 horror film Get Out, which grossed over $255 million worldwide. He later delivered a standout performance in Marvel’s Black Panther. He further solidified his reputation by earning an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah. Kaluuya also co-wrote episodes for the series Skins early in his career. To date, Kaluuya has collected numerous accolades, including two BAFTA Awards and a Golden Globe Award, cementing his status as a formidable talent in contemporary cinema.