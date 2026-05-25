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‘Realistic Body’ Of Homer Gere Praised In ‘Euphoria’ Episode Amid Growing Concern Over ‘Hollyweird’ Standards
Shirtless Homer Gere with realistic body shape in a kitchen opening refrigerator, highlighting natural body standards in Euphoria.
Celebrities, Entertainment

‘Realistic Body’ Of Homer Gere Praised In ‘Euphoria’ Episode Amid Growing Concern Over ‘Hollyweird’ Standards

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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There are only a few nepo babies the internet genuinely appreciates, and ’90s rom-com icon Richard Gere’s 26-year-old son has now joined that list, courtesy of his role in the acclaimed HBO psychological drama Euphoria.

Homer Gere appeared as Dylan Reid — an actor and client of Maddy (Alexa Demie), who works as a talent manager — in the latest episode.

Highlights
  • Homer Gere won over viewers after appearing shirtless in Euphoria, with fans praising his “realistic” body.
  • The positive reaction came amid growing criticism of Hollywood’s return to impractical body standards.
  • Industry insiders say situation has become so extreme that stylists, dermatologists, and nutritionists are raising concerns.

Dressed only in briefs, he invited praise for showcasing a build viewers called “realistic” at a time when Hollywood is back to promoting skinny bodies for women and chiseled abs for men.

Many noted that television needed more representation of this body type, with one X user writing, “Love seeing normal dudes on TV instead of gym rats.”

RELATED:

    Richard Gere’s nepo son impressed netizens with his decidedly fuller physique

    Homer Gere with another man at a premiere event in formal suits

    Image credits: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    Homer’s character is seen opening the fridge and pouring himself a glass of water.

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    While his back and arms appeared toned in the scene, his midsection was softer, sparking immediate chatter on social media.

    Homer Gere showing realistic body in underwear opening fridge in kitchen scene

    Image credits: HBO Max

    “I’m obsessed with what I saw today,” one wrote, while another added, “He looks like a guy who eats pizza on the weekends.” 

    “Seeing normal bodies on screen is so refreshing and needed,” said a third.

    “Yeah. Less of models from commercials and more real people,” a fourth echoed.

    Two views of Homer Gere's realistic body holding a glass in kitchen scene

    Image credits: HBO Max

    A fifth, who felt seen because of Homer’s body being discussed, wrote, “For the first time, I saw a body like mine on TV.”

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    “The most attractive man I’ve ever seen,” a separate user expressed. 

    The positive response to Homer’s physique came amid growing criticism of Hollywood for reviving ultra-thin body standards

    Tweet praising realistic body over six pack from social media user

    Image credits: JaclynBarbie

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    Tweet appreciating normal bodies in big shows from social media user

    Image credits: nancyliann

    Demi Moore, Emma Stone, and Jenna Ortega have all made headlines in recent months for appearing skinnier than usual.

    Moore, who served as a jury member at the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival, wore a strapless sequin Jacquemus gown for one of her several event outings, putting her slender arm on display.

    When her stylist, Brad Goreski, shared a video of the look, fans expressed concern by commenting, “I hope she’s not sick” and “stressed out.”

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    Woman wearing a strapless white sequined gown at event entrance

    Image credits: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

    Detractors, however, were not very kind.

    “I’ve always wanted my arms to never look like that,” one wrote. 

    Others went on to accuse the actress of using semaglutide, the medication used to manage type 2 diabetes that has gained widespread popularity for its weight-loss effects.

    Woman in a black halter neck dress posing at BAFTA awards

    Image credits: Samir Hussein/WireImage

    Emma Stone sparked health concerns after her appearance at the 79th British Academy Film Awards in February.

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    Her collarbone appeared excessively pronounced, with her shoulder blades also standing out in her black Louis Vuitton dress.

    “This is a body eating itself,” a critic wrote at the time.

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    “Everyone looks like they are eating half an apple a day. Let’s leave the EDs [Eating Disorders] in the 2000s,” another added.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Jenna Ortega (@jennaortega)

    Meanwhile, concerned by Jenna Ortega’s skinny look at 23, social media users voiced, “This shouldn’t be normal,” and asked, “Where are her parents, and why are they not protecting her from Hollywood?”

    Stylists have expressed concern about stars embracing extreme thinness, while health experts warn of malnutrition 

    Tweet highlighting acceptance of realistic body celebration for men

    Image credits: AstroBaby91

    Tweet discussing gender perspective on realistic body conversation

    Image credits: Abhi_GOAT18

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    Page Six, citing multiple sources, reported in March that even already-thin stars are now taking microdoses of semaglutide or other weight-loss medications.

    “There is stigma now to having any weight,” an anonymous stylist and former Vogue editor told the outlet.

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    Shirtless man in black underwear standing in dimly lit room doorway

    Image credits: HBO Max

    A top dermatologist added, “My female clients have been microdosing GLP-1s for a long time now. Body positivity was over the minute GLPs started flooding the market. It costs less to microdose, it’s more tolerable on your body — and you still let yourself eat.”

    Celebrity nutritionist Jess Baker said she has noticed visible signs of “muscle wasting” in several celebrities, explaining that their temples, clavicles, and shoulder blades jutting out means their bodies are “not getting enough of what it needs to function.”

    Person injecting insulin into abdomen showing realistic body care

    Image credits: myskin/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

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    Another A-list stylist told Page Six that those who dress the stars are in an awkward position right now, as they want their clients to look their best, but their extremely thin statures are making it impossible.

    “You can’t tell these actresses they’re too skinny,” the stylist said, adding, “They’ll just say, ‘But [another actress] is smaller than I am!’”

    Actor Homer Gere posing at outdoor event highlighting realistic body

    Image credits: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

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    The former Vogue editor said the actresses are under “a lot of pressure” to be thin, and the sentiment was understood by those praising Homer’s fuller body.

    They said that if a female on the show had displayed a fuller physique, she would likely have been ridiculed instead.

    “It is only celebrated when it’s a man,” one noted.

    “No woman on the show has a realistic body,” another pointed out.

    “You all let men get away with so much,” said the next

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    Tweet praising realistic body versus unreal gym body standards

    Image credits: David4342656075

    Tweet appreciating normal male bodies on TV over gym-focused ones

    Image credits: Ho_Neyy_

    Tweet advocating for TV shows to focus on realistic body representation

    Image credits: Sofieeoh

    Tweet calls for fewer models and more real people in commercials about realistic body

    Image credits: djbooksx

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    Tweet praises realistic bodies as refreshing to see

    Image credits: haevenstoyou

    Tweet appreciates seeing normal bodies on screen as refreshing and needed

    Image credits: Sofieeoh

    Tweet expresses attraction to a dad bod in the context of realistic body

    Image credits: eye_ani

    Tweet reacts to Homer Gere's realistic body saying he is hot

    Image credits: eversogood94

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    Tweet expressing frustration about nepotism related to realistic body standards

    Image credits: polarstiz

    Tweet discussing leniency men receive about realistic body issues

    Image credits: adgy9e0u

    Tweet analyzing someone’s workout history and recent weight gain

    Image credits: WentonUnderwood

    Tweet criticizing social media users for avoidance of dating realistic body types

    Image credits: Fylipwillfrid25

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    Tweet suggesting gender bias in reactions to realistic body images

    Image credits: swftalex

    Tweet discussing realistic body standards and praising Homer Gere's fit body in Euphoria episode

    Image credits: trikortreater

    Tweet about double standards for realistic bodies on TV and social media reactions

    Image credits: femalenostalgia

    Tweet defining realistic bodies as any bodies existing in real life beyond one type

    Image credits: KiranPakala4

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    Tweet commenting on term realistic bodies including muscular to fluffy types

    Image credits: imSchoolinLife

    Tweet questioning the meaning of realistic as just fat in body discussions

    Image credits: PioterSus

    Tweet defending fit bodies as realistic too amid body image debate

    Image credits: glizzygutss

    Tweet questioning realistic portrayal of skinny or buff bodies

    Image credits: azzurrochurro

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    Tweet mocking idea that fit bodies aren't realistic now

    Image credits: OxeaPearlorm

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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