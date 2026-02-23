“She Looks Cadaverous”: Emma Stone’s Appearance At The 2026 BAFTAs Sparks Major Concerns

ADVERTISEMENT

Emma Stone sparked health concerns after her appearance at London’s Royal Festival Hall for the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA).

The actress donned a black Louis Vuitton dress featuring a halter neckline and a keyhole cutout below the chest.

Stone was nominated in the Best Actress category for Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bugonia but lost to Hamnet star Jessie Buckley.



RELATED:

Highlights Emme Stone has sparked health concerns after photos showing her collarbones and small frame led some fans to believe that she may be dealing with an ED.

The actress attended the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) on Sunday, where she was nominated for ‘Bugonia.’

Stone previously opened up about her struggle to keep weight on and feeling “disgusted” in her own skin.

Emma Stone at the 2026 BAFTAs wearing a black halter dress, showing a notably cadaverous appearance.

Emma Stone has left fans worried about her appearance after revealing that she struggles to keep weight on



Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

On social media, many observers expressed concern over the apparent change in her appearance, claiming she looked unhealthy and pointing to her visible collarbones, sunken cheeks, and slender frame as signs that she was underweight.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m sorry, but you cannot defend this by saying it’s genetics… it is not, this is a body eating itself, I’ve been through this, many women and men too. It’s not something to romanticize,” one viewer wrote.

“Really don’t like the whole ribcage look,” echoed another.



“Emma, you are beautiful, you don’t need to lose that much weight,” expressed a separate fan.



Emma Stone at the 2026 BAFTAs wearing a black dress, with a cadaverous appearance raising major concerns.

Image credits: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Emma Stone appearing cadaverous at the 2026 BAFTAs, sparking major concerns about her extreme thinness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others noted that the actress was “half the size” she was in Bugonia.

An additional viewer raised concerns about the influence of celebrities losing excessive amounts of weight.

“She looks cadaverous. The effect of that extreme thinness on teenage girls’ minds is a tragedy,” one netizen said.

Another fan called the beauty standard that glamorizes thinness “extremely concerning,” pointing out, “Everyone looks like they’re eating half an apple a day. Let’s leave the EDs in the 00s and stop pressuring women to be so thin.”



The 37-year-old attended the BAFTAs, where she was nominated for Best Actress for Bugonia

Stone has not addressed the recent speculation surrounding her weight.

In 2012, the 37-year-old actress told S Magazine that she struggled with her self-confidence and sometimes felt “disgusted” with her body.

“I do have that thing of, ‘Oh my God, I’m disgusting – I ate a huge Wagamama lunch, the whole yaki soba, and I feel so fat.’ But I’m still gonna eat that stuff, and you know what? You can get nice, loose clothes that cover it all up,” she said.



ADVERTISEMENT

Emma Stone at the 2026 BAFTAs wearing a black halter dress, her cadaverous appearance raising major concerns.

Image credits: Mike Marsland/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Emma Stone appearing cadaverous at the 2026 BAFTAs, sparking major concerns about her health and well-being.

The Oscar winner told the magazine that she has body image issues “because I wouldn’t be human if I didn’t.”

Stone explained at the time that she doesn’t believe in “depriving yourself” and that she had indulged in Mississippi’s comfort food while filming The Help.

“Suddenly nothing fitted me, but then they have such delicious food in the South, and I don’t believe in depriving yourself,” she shared. “Yes, you should be healthy and take care of yourself, but growing up, I’ve seen people who have horrible issues with food.”

Emma Stone at the 2026 BAFTAs wearing a black dress, appearing notably cadaverous and sparking major concerns.

The La La Land actress previously said she finds it difficult to maintain her natural weight



Image credits: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Emma Stone at the 2026 BAFTAs with a cadaverous appearance sparking major concerns about her health and look.

Two years later, the Amazing Spider-Man actress told Seventeen magazine that she struggled to keep weight on “especially when I’m under stress, and especially as I’ve gotten older.”

Stone attributed her weight to genetic factors and called out body-shaming commenters who constantly speculate about her health.



Emma Stone walking in a black backless dress, showing a cadaverous appearance backstage at the 2026 BAFTAs event.

Image credits: _yorgos_lanthimos_

Emma Stone at the 2026 BAFTAs, with a cadaverous appearance sparking major concerns among fans and media.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People have a right to imagine what they want to imagine. My job at those moments is to tell myself the truth,” Stone stressed.

“My great hope for us as young women is to start being kinder to ourselves so that we can be kinder to each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To stop shaming ourselves and other people for things we don’t know the full story on. There’s a sense that we’re all ‘too’ something, and we’re all not enough.”



Emma Stone on the red carpet at the 2026 BAFTAs, with a cadaverous appearance sparking major concerns among attendees.

“We can all be super critical of ourselves and of our image in the mirror,” Stone said



Image credits: Iona Wolff/BAFTA/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Emma Stone at the 2026 BAFTAs, appearing cadaverous and sparking major concerns about her health and appearance.

During the interview, which she gave at age 25, Stone said she viewed weight-related insecurities as a societal issue that especially affects women and girls, famous or not.

“No matter how things look from the outside, we can all be super critical of ourselves and of our image in the mirror.”



Emma Stone with a cadaverous appearance in a black dress on the red carpet at the 2026 BAFTAs event.

Image credits: parismatch

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment expressing concern about slimmer bodies and media trends related to appearance and health discussions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jason Walsh, who trained Stone for her role as tennis player Billie Jean King in the 2017 film Battle of the Sexes, told People magazine that the actress was “ecstatic” to gain 15 lbs (6 kg) of lean muscle.

To prepare for the film, Stone reportedly did a “full-body training regime” which included lifting 70-lb (30 kg) dumbbells in each hand, doing push-ups with chains on her back, cardio climbing, and drinking protein shakes.



Stone lost the BAFTA award to Hamnet actress Jessie Buckley

Emma Stone looking cadaverous with blurred motion in a candid shot raising concerns about her appearance at the 2026 BAFTAs.

Image credits: _yorgos_lanthimos_

ADVERTISEMENT

The La La Land star attended the BAFTAs with her mother, Krista Stone, whom she has previously called “the best person in the world” and thanked for encouraging her to pursue her acting career.

While Stone went home empty-handed from the ceremony on Sunday (February 22), she has previously won two BAFTAs for Best Actress in a Leading Role for La La Land and Poor Things.

Emma Stone in a sleek black gown on the red carpet at the 2026 BAFTAs, appearing cadaverous and sparking major concerns.

The Oscar winner attended the ceremony with her mother, Krista



Image credits: gala.fr

ADVERTISEMENT

She is also nominated for Best Actress for Bugonia at the upcoming Academy Awards, where she will compete against Jessie Buckley, Rose Byrne, Kate Hudson, and Renate Reinsve.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ceremony will take place on March 15.

Tweet discussing concerns about Emma Stone’s appearance and anxiety amid comments on her weight.

“We do not know the battles they’re dealing (or not) with,” one fan said about body-shaming comments directed at celebrities



Image credits: dunphymilflin

Twitter post discussing Emma Stone’s appearance and concerns about her cadaverous look at the 2026 BAFTAs event.

Image credits: zatanasupremacy

Screenshot of a tweet discussing a woman described as dangerously thin, related to Emma Stone’s cadaverous appearance concerns.

Image credits: patrickdwsn

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Emma Stone at the 2026 BAFTAs wearing a simple dress, sparking concerns over her cadaverous appearance.

Image credits: yesornosis

Tweet discussing Emma Stone’s appearance at the 2026 BAFTAs, addressing concerns about her looking cadaverous.

Image credits: trueblueimage

Tweet discussing concerns about Emma Stone's cadaverous appearance and body image commentary at the 2026 BAFTAs.

Image credits: gianniREM

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media post expressing concern over Emma Stone’s cadaverous appearance at the 2026 BAFTAs event.

Image credits: ellesed_

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet discussing Ozempic and related d***s causing weight loss and concerns about people becoming anorexic.

Image credits: Pikachu3313

Tweet screenshot showing a user expressing concern about Emma Stone's cadaverous appearance at the 2026 BAFTAs event.

Image credits: anaangel666

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet expressing concern about Emma Stone's cadaverous appearance at the 2026 BAFTAs, mentioning her ultra skinny look.

Image credits: HoopBenShelton

Emma Stone appears cadaverous at the 2026 BAFTAs, sparking major concerns about her health and appearance.

Image credits: Ashwurld001

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet expressing a fan’s wish to see Emma Stone return to The Amazing Spider-Man series after the 2026 BAFTAs appearance.

Image credits: Domination2030

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet criticizing Emma Stone's cadaverous appearance at the 2026 BAFTAs, highlighting concerns about unhealthy thinness.

Image credits: Pikachu3313

Tweet discussing concerns about Emma Stone’s cadaverous appearance and its impact on health at the 2026 BAFTAs event.

Image credits: ahtnamas

Tweet expressing concern about Emma Stone's cadaverous appearance sparking major discussions at the 2026 BAFTAs event.

Image credits: sophiagracew

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet expressing concern, mentioning everyone to get less skinny amid Emma Stone's cadaverous appearance at 2026 BAFTAs.

Image credits: anyasroyco

Tweet expressing concern about Emma Stone's appearance in La La Land and the changes to her face.

Image credits: SpyMast73050981

Tweet discussing concerns about Emma Stone's cadaverous appearance and dress, highlighting eating disorder speculation.

Image credits: outerspacetaste

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet discussing Emma Stone's cadaverous appearance and concerns about her skinny look at the 2026 BAFTAs event.

Image credits: cleobug101

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet discussing concerns about Emma Stone's cadaverous appearance at the 2026 BAFTAs and its impact on viewers.

Image credits: lisha2026

Tweet by Susan Palyo discussing the importance of making The Emperors New Clothes required viewing annually for all ages.

Image credits: 59chevybelair

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Emma Stone's cadaverous appearance concerns at the 2026 BAFTAs event.

Image credits: AkaaInUS

Emma Stone appearing cadaverous at the 2026 BAFTAs, sparking major public concerns about her health.

Image credits: babycheeesecat

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet expressing concern about Emma Stone’s cadaverous appearance at the 2026 BAFTAs with a sad face emoji.

Image credits: sunaihri

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet criticizing a Hollywood dress choice, sparking concerns about Emma Stone's cadaverous appearance at the 2026 BAFTAs.

Image credits: LynnKelling