“She Looks Cadaverous”: Emma Stone’s Appearance At The 2026 BAFTAs Sparks Major Concerns
Emma Stone sparked health concerns after her appearance at London’s Royal Festival Hall for the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA).
The actress donned a black Louis Vuitton dress featuring a halter neckline and a keyhole cutout below the chest.
Stone was nominated in the Best Actress category for Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bugonia but lost to Hamnet star Jessie Buckley.
- Emme Stone has sparked health concerns after photos showing her collarbones and small frame led some fans to believe that she may be dealing with an ED.
- The actress attended the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) on Sunday, where she was nominated for ‘Bugonia.’
- Stone previously opened up about her struggle to keep weight on and feeling “disgusted” in her own skin.
Emma Stone has left fans worried about her appearance after revealing that she struggles to keep weight on
Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images
On social media, many observers expressed concern over the apparent change in her appearance, claiming she looked unhealthy and pointing to her visible collarbones, sunken cheeks, and slender frame as signs that she was underweight.
“I’m sorry, but you cannot defend this by saying it’s genetics… it is not, this is a body eating itself, I’ve been through this, many women and men too. It’s not something to romanticize,” one viewer wrote.
“Really don’t like the whole ribcage look,” echoed another.
“Emma, you are beautiful, you don’t need to lose that much weight,” expressed a separate fan.
Image credits: Samir Hussein/Getty Images
Others noted that the actress was “half the size” she was in Bugonia.
An additional viewer raised concerns about the influence of celebrities losing excessive amounts of weight.
“She looks cadaverous. The effect of that extreme thinness on teenage girls’ minds is a tragedy,” one netizen said.
Another fan called the beauty standard that glamorizes thinness “extremely concerning,” pointing out, “Everyone looks like they’re eating half an apple a day. Let’s leave the EDs in the 00s and stop pressuring women to be so thin.”
The 37-year-old attended the BAFTAs, where she was nominated for Best Actress for Bugonia
@mtvuk Emma Stone giving pure elegance on the #BAFTAFilmAwards red carpet 🤍 #MTVMovies#EEBAFTAs#EmmaStone#WhatToWatch♬ SHOW ME LOVE x UNFORGETTABLE – ALTÉGO
Stone has not addressed the recent speculation surrounding her weight.
In 2012, the 37-year-old actress told S Magazine that she struggled with her self-confidence and sometimes felt “disgusted” with her body.
“I do have that thing of, ‘Oh my God, I’m disgusting – I ate a huge Wagamama lunch, the whole yaki soba, and I feel so fat.’ But I’m still gonna eat that stuff, and you know what? You can get nice, loose clothes that cover it all up,” she said.
Image credits: Mike Marsland/Getty Images
The Oscar winner told the magazine that she has body image issues “because I wouldn’t be human if I didn’t.”
Stone explained at the time that she doesn’t believe in “depriving yourself” and that she had indulged in Mississippi’s comfort food while filming The Help.
“Suddenly nothing fitted me, but then they have such delicious food in the South, and I don’t believe in depriving yourself,” she shared. “Yes, you should be healthy and take care of yourself, but growing up, I’ve seen people who have horrible issues with food.”
The La La Land actress previously said she finds it difficult to maintain her natural weight
Image credits: Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Two years later, the Amazing Spider-Man actress told Seventeen magazine that she struggled to keep weight on “especially when I’m under stress, and especially as I’ve gotten older.”
Stone attributed her weight to genetic factors and called out body-shaming commenters who constantly speculate about her health.
Image credits: _yorgos_lanthimos_
“People have a right to imagine what they want to imagine. My job at those moments is to tell myself the truth,” Stone stressed.
“My great hope for us as young women is to start being kinder to ourselves so that we can be kinder to each other.
“To stop shaming ourselves and other people for things we don’t know the full story on. There’s a sense that we’re all ‘too’ something, and we’re all not enough.”
“We can all be super critical of ourselves and of our image in the mirror,” Stone said
Image credits: Iona Wolff/BAFTA/Getty Images
During the interview, which she gave at age 25, Stone said she viewed weight-related insecurities as a societal issue that especially affects women and girls, famous or not.
“No matter how things look from the outside, we can all be super critical of ourselves and of our image in the mirror.”
Image credits: parismatch
Jason Walsh, who trained Stone for her role as tennis player Billie Jean King in the 2017 film Battle of the Sexes, told People magazine that the actress was “ecstatic” to gain 15 lbs (6 kg) of lean muscle.
To prepare for the film, Stone reportedly did a “full-body training regime” which included lifting 70-lb (30 kg) dumbbells in each hand, doing push-ups with chains on her back, cardio climbing, and drinking protein shakes.
Stone lost the BAFTA award to Hamnet actress Jessie Buckley
@tmzforgoodemma stone attending the bafta 2026♬ aquamarine x gimme more – addison fan account
Image credits: _yorgos_lanthimos_
The La La Land star attended the BAFTAs with her mother, Krista Stone, whom she has previously called “the best person in the world” and thanked for encouraging her to pursue her acting career.
While Stone went home empty-handed from the ceremony on Sunday (February 22), she has previously won two BAFTAs for Best Actress in a Leading Role for La La Land and Poor Things.
The Oscar winner attended the ceremony with her mother, Krista
Image credits: gala.fr
She is also nominated for Best Actress for Bugonia at the upcoming Academy Awards, where she will compete against Jessie Buckley, Rose Byrne, Kate Hudson, and Renate Reinsve.
The ceremony will take place on March 15.
“We do not know the battles they’re dealing (or not) with,” one fan said about body-shaming comments directed at celebrities
Image credits: dunphymilflin
Image credits: zatanasupremacy
Image credits: patrickdwsn
Image credits: yesornosis
Image credits: trueblueimage
Image credits: gianniREM
Image credits: ellesed_
Image credits: Pikachu3313
Image credits: anaangel666
Image credits: HoopBenShelton
Image credits: Ashwurld001
Image credits: Domination2030
Image credits: Pikachu3313
Image credits: ahtnamas
Image credits: sophiagracew
Image credits: anyasroyco
Image credits: SpyMast73050981
Image credits: outerspacetaste
Image credits: cleobug101
Image credits: lisha2026
Image credits: 59chevybelair
Image credits: AkaaInUS
Image credits: babycheeesecat
Image credits: sunaihri
Image credits: LynnKelling
