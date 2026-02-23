Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“She Looks Cadaverous”: Emma Stone’s Appearance At The 2026 BAFTAs Sparks Major Concerns
Emma Stone at the 2026 BAFTAs in a black halter dress, appearing cadaverous and sparking major concerns on the red carpet.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“She Looks Cadaverous”: Emma Stone’s Appearance At The 2026 BAFTAs Sparks Major Concerns

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
4

25

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Emma Stone sparked health concerns after her appearance at London’s Royal Festival Hall for the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA).

The actress donned a black Louis Vuitton dress featuring a halter neckline and a keyhole cutout below the chest.

Stone was nominated in the Best Actress category for Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bugonia but lost to Hamnet star Jessie Buckley.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Emme Stone has sparked health concerns after photos showing her collarbones and small frame led some fans to believe that she may be dealing with an ED.
    • The actress attended the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) on Sunday, where she was nominated for ‘Bugonia.’
    • Stone previously opened up about her struggle to keep weight on and feeling “disgusted” in her own skin.

    Emma Stone at the 2026 BAFTAs wearing a black halter dress, showing a notably cadaverous appearance.

    Emma Stone has left fans worried about her appearance after revealing that she struggles to keep weight on
    Emma Stone at the 2026 BAFTAs wearing a black halter dress, showing a notably cadaverous appearance.

    Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

    On social media, many observers expressed concern over the apparent change in her appearance, claiming she looked unhealthy and pointing to her visible collarbones, sunken cheeks, and slender frame as signs that she was underweight.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I’m sorry, but you cannot defend this by saying it’s genetics… it is not, this is a body eating itself, I’ve been through this, many women and men too. It’s not something to romanticize,” one viewer wrote.

    “Really don’t like the whole ribcage look,” echoed another.

    Emma, you are beautiful, you don’t need to lose that much weight,” expressed a separate fan.

    Emma Stone at the 2026 BAFTAs wearing a black dress, with a cadaverous appearance raising major concerns.

    Emma Stone at the 2026 BAFTAs wearing a black dress, with a cadaverous appearance raising major concerns.

    Image credits: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

    Emma Stone appearing cadaverous at the 2026 BAFTAs, sparking major concerns about her extreme thinness.

    Emma Stone appearing cadaverous at the 2026 BAFTAs, sparking major concerns about her extreme thinness.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others noted that the actress was “half the size” she was in Bugonia.

    An additional viewer raised concerns about the influence of celebrities losing excessive amounts of weight.

    “She looks cadaverous. The effect of that extreme thinness on teenage girls’ minds is a tragedy,” one netizen said.

    Another fan called the beauty standard that glamorizes thinness “extremely concerning,” pointing out, “Everyone looks like they’re eating half an apple a day. Let’s leave the EDs in the 00s and stop pressuring women to be so thin.”

    The 37-year-old attended the BAFTAs, where she was nominated for Best Actress for Bugonia

    @mtvuk Emma Stone giving pure elegance on the #BAFTAFilmAwards red carpet 🤍 #MTVMovies#EEBAFTAs#EmmaStone#WhatToWatch♬ SHOW ME LOVE x UNFORGETTABLE – ALTÉGO

    Stone has not addressed the recent speculation surrounding her weight.

    In 2012, the 37-year-old actress told S Magazine that she struggled with her self-confidence and sometimes felt “disgusted” with her body.

    “I do have that thing of, ‘Oh my God, I’m disgusting – I ate a huge Wagamama lunch, the whole yaki soba, and I feel so fat.’ But I’m still gonna eat that stuff, and you know what? You can get nice, loose clothes that cover it all up,” she said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Emma Stone at the 2026 BAFTAs wearing a black halter dress, her cadaverous appearance raising major concerns.

    Emma Stone at the 2026 BAFTAs wearing a black halter dress, her cadaverous appearance raising major concerns.

    Image credits: Mike Marsland/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Emma Stone appearing cadaverous at the 2026 BAFTAs, sparking major concerns about her health and well-being.

    Emma Stone appearing cadaverous at the 2026 BAFTAs, sparking major concerns about her health and well-being.

    The Oscar winner told the magazine that she has body image issues “because I wouldn’t be human if I didn’t.”

    Stone explained at the time that she doesn’t believe in “depriving yourself” and that she had indulged in Mississippi’s comfort food while filming The Help.

    “Suddenly nothing fitted me, but then they have such delicious food in the South, and I don’t believe in depriving yourself,” she shared. “Yes, you should be healthy and take care of yourself, but growing up, I’ve seen people who have horrible issues with food.”

    Emma Stone at the 2026 BAFTAs wearing a black dress, appearing notably cadaverous and sparking major concerns.

    The La La Land actress previously said she finds it difficult to maintain her natural weight
    Emma Stone at the 2026 BAFTAs wearing a black dress, appearing notably cadaverous and sparking major concerns.

    Image credits: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Emma Stone at the 2026 BAFTAs with a cadaverous appearance sparking major concerns about her health and look.

    Emma Stone at the 2026 BAFTAs with a cadaverous appearance sparking major concerns about her health and look.

    Two years later, the Amazing Spider-Man actress told Seventeen magazine that she struggled to keep weight on “especially when I’m under stress, and especially as I’ve gotten older.”

    Stone attributed her weight to genetic factors and called out body-shaming commenters who constantly speculate about her health. 

    Emma Stone walking in a black backless dress, showing a cadaverous appearance backstage at the 2026 BAFTAs event.

    Emma Stone walking in a black backless dress, showing a cadaverous appearance backstage at the 2026 BAFTAs event.

    Image credits: _yorgos_lanthimos_

    Emma Stone at the 2026 BAFTAs, with a cadaverous appearance sparking major concerns among fans and media.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Emma Stone at the 2026 BAFTAs, with a cadaverous appearance sparking major concerns among fans and media.

    People have a right to imagine what they want to imagine. My job at those moments is to tell myself the truth,” Stone stressed.

    “My great hope for us as young women is to start being kinder to ourselves so that we can be kinder to each other.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “To stop shaming ourselves and other people for things we don’t know the full story on. There’s a sense that we’re all ‘too’ something, and we’re all not enough.”

    Emma Stone on the red carpet at the 2026 BAFTAs, with a cadaverous appearance sparking major concerns among attendees.

    “We can all be super critical of ourselves and of our image in the mirror,” Stone said
    Emma Stone on the red carpet at the 2026 BAFTAs, with a cadaverous appearance sparking major concerns among attendees.

    Image credits: Iona Wolff/BAFTA/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Emma Stone at the 2026 BAFTAs, appearing cadaverous and sparking major concerns about her health and appearance.

    Emma Stone at the 2026 BAFTAs, appearing cadaverous and sparking major concerns about her health and appearance.

    During the interview, which she gave at age 25, Stone said she viewed weight-related insecurities as a societal issue that especially affects women and girls, famous or not.

    “No matter how things look from the outside, we can all be super critical of ourselves and of our image in the mirror.”

    Emma Stone with a cadaverous appearance in a black dress on the red carpet at the 2026 BAFTAs event.

    Emma Stone with a cadaverous appearance in a black dress on the red carpet at the 2026 BAFTAs event.

    Image credits: parismatch

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing concern about slimmer bodies and media trends related to appearance and health discussions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing concern about slimmer bodies and media trends related to appearance and health discussions.

    Jason Walsh, who trained Stone for her role as tennis player Billie Jean King in the 2017 film Battle of the Sexes, told People magazine that the actress was “ecstatic” to gain 15 lbs (6 kg) of lean muscle.

    To prepare for the film, Stone reportedly did a “full-body training regime” which included lifting 70-lb (30 kg) dumbbells in each hand, doing push-ups with chains on her back, cardio climbing, and drinking protein shakes.

    Stone lost the BAFTA award to Hamnet actress Jessie Buckley

    @tmzforgoodemma stone attending the bafta 2026♬ aquamarine x gimme more – addison fan account

    Emma Stone looking cadaverous with blurred motion in a candid shot raising concerns about her appearance at the 2026 BAFTAs.

    Emma Stone looking cadaverous with blurred motion in a candid shot raising concerns about her appearance at the 2026 BAFTAs.

    Image credits: _yorgos_lanthimos_

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The La La Land star attended the BAFTAs with her mother, Krista Stone, whom she has previously called “the best person in the world” and thanked for encouraging her to pursue her acting career.

    While Stone went home empty-handed from the ceremony on Sunday (February 22), she has previously won two BAFTAs for Best Actress in a Leading Role for La La Land and Poor Things.

    Emma Stone in a sleek black gown on the red carpet at the 2026 BAFTAs, appearing cadaverous and sparking major concerns.

    The Oscar winner attended the ceremony with her mother, Krista
    Emma Stone in a sleek black gown on the red carpet at the 2026 BAFTAs, appearing cadaverous and sparking major concerns.

    Image credits: gala.fr

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She is also nominated for Best Actress for Bugonia at the upcoming Academy Awards, where she will compete against Jessie Buckley, Rose Byrne, Kate Hudson, and Renate Reinsve.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The ceremony will take place on March 15.

    Tweet discussing concerns about Emma Stone’s appearance and anxiety amid comments on her weight.

    “We do not know the battles they’re dealing (or not) with,” one fan said about body-shaming comments directed at celebrities
    Tweet discussing concerns about Emma Stone’s appearance and anxiety amid comments on her weight.

    Image credits: dunphymilflin

    Twitter post discussing Emma Stone’s appearance and concerns about her cadaverous look at the 2026 BAFTAs event.

    Twitter post discussing Emma Stone’s appearance and concerns about her cadaverous look at the 2026 BAFTAs event.

    Image credits: zatanasupremacy

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a woman described as dangerously thin, related to Emma Stone’s cadaverous appearance concerns.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a woman described as dangerously thin, related to Emma Stone’s cadaverous appearance concerns.

    Image credits: patrickdwsn

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Emma Stone at the 2026 BAFTAs wearing a simple dress, sparking concerns over her cadaverous appearance.

    Emma Stone at the 2026 BAFTAs wearing a simple dress, sparking concerns over her cadaverous appearance.

    Image credits: yesornosis

    Tweet discussing Emma Stone’s appearance at the 2026 BAFTAs, addressing concerns about her looking cadaverous.

    Tweet discussing Emma Stone’s appearance at the 2026 BAFTAs, addressing concerns about her looking cadaverous.

    Image credits: trueblueimage

    Tweet discussing concerns about Emma Stone's cadaverous appearance and body image commentary at the 2026 BAFTAs.

    Tweet discussing concerns about Emma Stone's cadaverous appearance and body image commentary at the 2026 BAFTAs.

    Image credits: gianniREM

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media post expressing concern over Emma Stone’s cadaverous appearance at the 2026 BAFTAs event.

    Social media post expressing concern over Emma Stone’s cadaverous appearance at the 2026 BAFTAs event.

    Image credits: ellesed_

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing Ozempic and related d***s causing weight loss and concerns about people becoming anorexic.

    Tweet discussing Ozempic and related d***s causing weight loss and concerns about people becoming anorexic.

    Image credits: Pikachu3313

    Tweet screenshot showing a user expressing concern about Emma Stone's cadaverous appearance at the 2026 BAFTAs event.

    Tweet screenshot showing a user expressing concern about Emma Stone's cadaverous appearance at the 2026 BAFTAs event.

    Image credits: anaangel666

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet expressing concern about Emma Stone's cadaverous appearance at the 2026 BAFTAs, mentioning her ultra skinny look.

    Tweet expressing concern about Emma Stone's cadaverous appearance at the 2026 BAFTAs, mentioning her ultra skinny look.

    Image credits: HoopBenShelton

    Emma Stone appears cadaverous at the 2026 BAFTAs, sparking major concerns about her health and appearance.

    Emma Stone appears cadaverous at the 2026 BAFTAs, sparking major concerns about her health and appearance.

    Image credits: Ashwurld001

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet expressing a fan’s wish to see Emma Stone return to The Amazing Spider-Man series after the 2026 BAFTAs appearance.

    Tweet expressing a fan’s wish to see Emma Stone return to The Amazing Spider-Man series after the 2026 BAFTAs appearance.

    Image credits: Domination2030

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing Emma Stone's cadaverous appearance at the 2026 BAFTAs, highlighting concerns about unhealthy thinness.

    Tweet criticizing Emma Stone's cadaverous appearance at the 2026 BAFTAs, highlighting concerns about unhealthy thinness.

    Image credits: Pikachu3313

    Tweet discussing concerns about Emma Stone’s cadaverous appearance and its impact on health at the 2026 BAFTAs event.

    Tweet discussing concerns about Emma Stone’s cadaverous appearance and its impact on health at the 2026 BAFTAs event.

    Image credits: ahtnamas

    Tweet expressing concern about Emma Stone's cadaverous appearance sparking major discussions at the 2026 BAFTAs event.

    Tweet expressing concern about Emma Stone's cadaverous appearance sparking major discussions at the 2026 BAFTAs event.

    Image credits: sophiagracew

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing concern, mentioning everyone to get less skinny amid Emma Stone's cadaverous appearance at 2026 BAFTAs.

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing concern, mentioning everyone to get less skinny amid Emma Stone's cadaverous appearance at 2026 BAFTAs.

    Image credits: anyasroyco

    Tweet expressing concern about Emma Stone's appearance in La La Land and the changes to her face.

    Tweet expressing concern about Emma Stone's appearance in La La Land and the changes to her face.

    Image credits: SpyMast73050981

    Tweet discussing concerns about Emma Stone's cadaverous appearance and dress, highlighting eating disorder speculation.

    Tweet discussing concerns about Emma Stone's cadaverous appearance and dress, highlighting eating disorder speculation.

    Image credits: outerspacetaste

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing Emma Stone's cadaverous appearance and concerns about her skinny look at the 2026 BAFTAs event.

    Tweet discussing Emma Stone's cadaverous appearance and concerns about her skinny look at the 2026 BAFTAs event.

    Image credits: cleobug101

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing concerns about Emma Stone's cadaverous appearance at the 2026 BAFTAs and its impact on viewers.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing concerns about Emma Stone's cadaverous appearance at the 2026 BAFTAs and its impact on viewers.

    Image credits: lisha2026

    Tweet by Susan Palyo discussing the importance of making The Emperors New Clothes required viewing annually for all ages.

    Tweet by Susan Palyo discussing the importance of making The Emperors New Clothes required viewing annually for all ages.

    Image credits: 59chevybelair

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Emma Stone's cadaverous appearance concerns at the 2026 BAFTAs event.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Emma Stone's cadaverous appearance concerns at the 2026 BAFTAs event.

    Image credits: AkaaInUS

    Emma Stone appearing cadaverous at the 2026 BAFTAs, sparking major public concerns about her health.

    Emma Stone appearing cadaverous at the 2026 BAFTAs, sparking major public concerns about her health.

    Image credits: babycheeesecat

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet expressing concern about Emma Stone’s cadaverous appearance at the 2026 BAFTAs with a sad face emoji.

    Tweet expressing concern about Emma Stone’s cadaverous appearance at the 2026 BAFTAs with a sad face emoji.

    Image credits: sunaihri

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing a Hollywood dress choice, sparking concerns about Emma Stone's cadaverous appearance at the 2026 BAFTAs.

    Tweet criticizing a Hollywood dress choice, sparking concerns about Emma Stone's cadaverous appearance at the 2026 BAFTAs.

    Image credits: LynnKelling

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Health

    25

    4

    25

    4

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    puffaroo avatar
    Patricia Steward
    Patricia Steward
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe it's for a role? Nevertheless, that dress is NOT her friend.

    0
    0points
    reply
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like her but as a naturally slim person myself I say that dress is not a good look on her.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    joleefrye_1 avatar
    FranSinclair
    FranSinclair
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a naturally thin person from a long line of thin people, we need to stop worrying about other people's bodies. Myself and 4 other women started lifting a couple years ago. Tiny size 0-2 mid/late 30s women. Being thin women we weren't well developed in the "feminine" parts& felt like 12yr old boys. Everyday we lift heavy, every week we weigh ourselves and celebrate weight gains and id be lying if I said I didn't bawl when I lost at the beginning, we meal prep high calorie food to share, we show off our hair and nails growing from all the extra nutrients. In a Dr's eyes were all very healthy&fit. Every single day were still told "you're so skinny" "you need to eat more!" Can u imagine if every single day someone said "wow youre putting on weight" our bodies are thin/lanky like our mother's and grandmother's yet we try to force them to be different to avoid society's unsolicited opinions. Idk Emma's situation&its not my place to speculate.

    0
    0points
    reply
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My mom and grandma every time I came home to visit 'did you lose weight'? Noooo I always look like this and you two should know.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    puffaroo avatar
    Patricia Steward
    Patricia Steward
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe it's for a role? Nevertheless, that dress is NOT her friend.

    0
    0points
    reply
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like her but as a naturally slim person myself I say that dress is not a good look on her.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    joleefrye_1 avatar
    FranSinclair
    FranSinclair
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a naturally thin person from a long line of thin people, we need to stop worrying about other people's bodies. Myself and 4 other women started lifting a couple years ago. Tiny size 0-2 mid/late 30s women. Being thin women we weren't well developed in the "feminine" parts& felt like 12yr old boys. Everyday we lift heavy, every week we weigh ourselves and celebrate weight gains and id be lying if I said I didn't bawl when I lost at the beginning, we meal prep high calorie food to share, we show off our hair and nails growing from all the extra nutrients. In a Dr's eyes were all very healthy&fit. Every single day were still told "you're so skinny" "you need to eat more!" Can u imagine if every single day someone said "wow youre putting on weight" our bodies are thin/lanky like our mother's and grandmother's yet we try to force them to be different to avoid society's unsolicited opinions. Idk Emma's situation&its not my place to speculate.

    0
    0points
    reply
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My mom and grandma every time I came home to visit 'did you lose weight'? Noooo I always look like this and you two should know.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT