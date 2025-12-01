Ariana Grande Shares Urgent Reminder About Body-Shaming As Her Past Claim Sparks Outrage

ADVERTISEMENT

Ariana Grande shared a “loving reminder” for those who constantly tell her she looks too skinny.

The star, who rose to fame on Nickelodeon as a teenager, has faced scrutiny over her appearance for years. But the analysis of her weight has intensified since she landed the biggest role of her career, playing Glinda in the film adaptation of Wicked.

Amid the relentless messages expressing concern about her weight, the Grammy winner took to Instagram on Saturday (November 29) to post clips from a 2024 interview in which she addressed one of the most “dangerous” aspects of fame.

Ariana Grande has addressed the constant comments she receives about her weight

Ariana Grande posing confidently indoors, wearing a shimmering gown, highlighting body-shaming awareness and public reaction.

Image credits: arianagrande

“Resharing this from last year as a loving reminder to all,” she simply captioned the videos on her Instagram Stories.

During the interview, journalist Salima Jeanne Poumbga noted that Glinda adheres to beauty standards both for herself and to please others and remain popular. She then asked Ariana how she deals with beauty expectations, a subject that made the 32-year-old visibly emotional.

Ariana Grande taking a mirror selfie holding a phone, wearing a pink scarf and carrying a fluffy pink bag against a tiled background.

Image credits: arianagrande

“I’ve been kind of doing this in front of the public and kind of been a specimen in a petri dish really since I was 16 or 17, so I have heard it all,” she shared.

“I have heard it all. I’ve heard every version of it, of what’s wrong with me. And then you fix it, and then it’s wrong for different reasons.”

Ariana also explained that the criticism is “something that is uncomfortable no matter what scale you’re experiencing it on,” whether the person being scrutinized is famous or not.

The Wicked actress posted a “loving reminder” to body-shamers

Ariana Grande in an interview setting sharing an urgent reminder about body-shaming with a fellow guest.

Image credits: arianagrande

“There’s a comfortability that we shouldn’t have at all — commenting on other’s looks, [their] appearance, what [we] think is going on behind the scenes, or [their] health.”

To illustrate her point, the We Can’t Be Friends singer shared an example that many people have experienced. Even when it comes from a place of care, she said, commenting on other people’s bodies is always intrusive and disrespectful.

“Even if you go to Thanksgiving dinner and someone’s Granny says, ‘Oh my god, you look skinnier! What happened?’ or ‘You look heavier, what happened?’. That is something that is uncomfortable and horrible no matter where it’s happening.”

She called the discourse surrounding her body—or anyone’s body—“dangerous” and said she’s fortunate to have a support system that helps her block out the unwanted “noise.”

“I think that I’m really lucky to have the support system that I have, and to just know and trust that I’m beautiful. But I do know what the pressure of that noise feels like. It’s been a resident in my life since I was 17. And I just don’t invite it in anymore. It’s not welcome.”

Ariana Grande performing on stage wearing a fluffy pink outfit and addressing body-shaming during a live event.

Ariana said she has felt like a “specimen in a petri dish” since she was a teenager



Image credits: John Shearer/Getty Images

Ariana also offered advice to those struggling with body-shaming comments, whether at a family reunion or online. She encouraged them to “block people” or “delete the app entirely,” stressing, “You keep yourself safe because no one has the right to say s**t.”

In April 2023, the actress and singer posted a three-minute video on TikTok in which she addressed health concerns about her body.

She reminded fans that looks can be deceiving and that the physique that many people associated with her “healthiest” self actually reflected a different reality.

Ariana Grande attending an event wearing a black dress with red floral detailing, addressing body-shaming concerns.

Image credits: Pierre Suu/GC Images

“There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful. And personally, for me, the body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body,” she explained.

Still, many people continued to voice concern about Ariana’s appearance, with some comparing her to singer Karen Carpenter of The Carpenters, who passed away at age 32 from an eating-related disorder.

Another user did not believe Ariana, saying they were “tired of the gaslighting.”

During her Wicked press tour, fans have been expressing concern over what they describe as an underweight, unhealthy look

Ariana Grande speaking seriously about body-shaming, wearing a textured jacket with a floral arrangement nearby.

Image credits: SALLY

“I thought I was at my healthiest too when I was underweight. I said my body was naturally like this and I was listening to it,” a separate person shared.

Many others defended the Yes, And? singer, writing, “I can’t believe how rude people are towards her about her body. This is why she is saying this stuff it’s dangerous and it really is. You can really put somebody in a bad place or put them in a worse place.”

Close-up of a woman in a black lace dress highlighting a reminder about body-shaming awareness and self-acceptance.

Image credits: arianagrande

Ariana explained that, at the time of her “healthy” pictures, she was taking antidepressants, drinking, and eating poorly. She described that period as “the lowest point” of her life.

Ariana has described the discourse surrounding her appearance as “dangerous”

Ariana Grande seen from the back wearing a strapless gown, highlighting her figure amid a reminder about body-shaming issues.

Image credits: arianagrande

Image credits: SALLY

She concluded her message by urging her fans to think twice before speculating about someone else’s appearance.

“You never know what someone is going through, so even if you’re coming from a loving place or a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they’re working on it with.

“You never know, so be gentle with each other and yourselves.”

Ariana’s comments about her health have sparked divided opinions among fans

Ariana Grande shares urgent reminder about body-shaming, addressing controversy over her past claim online.

Comment discussing appearance and body-shaming related to Ariana Grande’s past claim sparking outrage on social media.

Ariana Grande sharing an urgent reminder about body-shaming amid controversy over a past claim.

Text post reading "Ariana really needs to lay off the Mounjaro" referencing Ariana Grande and body-shaming discussion.

User comment about Ariana Grande addressing body-shaming, criticizing her health based on her appearance online.

Comment about body-shaming and healthy weight related to Ariana Grande’s reminder on body image and health concerns.

Ariana Grande shares an urgent reminder about body-shaming amid backlash over a past claim online.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Ariana Grande’s body-shaming controversy and public reactions online.

Text post by KikiHou with a message about body-shaming urging viewers to stop harmful behavior and focus on respect.

Comment on body-shaming in Wicked movie, expressing discomfort about costume design affecting self-image.

Text excerpt discussing Ariana Grande’s weight loss and body check pictures amid body-shaming controversy.

Text post highlighting Ariana Grande’s urgent reminder about body-shaming effects and past claim sparking outrage online.

Text post from user the-furiosa-mystique referencing pro-ana message boards, related to Ariana Grande urgent reminder about body-shaming controversy.

Comment criticizing Ariana Grande’s past claim linked to body-shaming controversy and public outrage online.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing body-shaming related to Ariana Grande’s past claim and public reaction.

Text post on a forum questioning a doctor’s opinion, related to Ariana Grande shares urgent reminder about body-shaming.

Ariana Grande addressing body-shaming with an urgent reminder amid backlash over past claims in a social media post.

Screenshot of a social media post with text about being forced to watch someone’s body waste away, relating to Ariana Grande body-shaming reminder.

Social media comment discussing Ariana Grande and the impact of body-shaming on young girls who admire her.

User comment screenshot showing a reply about Ariana Grande’s health, related to body-shaming controversy and past claims sparking outrage.

Text post discussing the impact of antidepressants in relation to Ariana Grande body-shaming reminder.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing body-shaming and dysmorphia in relation to Ariana Grande’s past claim controversy.

Comment criticizing Ariana Grande's appearance mentioning body-shaming and her eyes and protruding bones.

Text on a white background with a message about body-shaming, referencing Ariana Grande’s past claim sparking outrage.

Text post from PrincessPlastilina sharing a message about body-shaming and health, related to Ariana Grande’s reminder.

