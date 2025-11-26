Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Home Wrecking”: Ariana Grande Gets Roasted After “Intimate” Interaction With Jonathan Bailey
Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey sharing an intimate moment, highlighting home wrecking rumors in a cozy kitchen setting.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Home Wrecking”: Ariana Grande Gets Roasted After “Intimate” Interaction With Jonathan Bailey

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
2

22

2

The latest edition of New York Times Cooking, a lighthearted show that pairs celebrities to cook while answering personal questions, devolved into a bizarre online battleground after Ariana Grande and her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey shared an affectionate hug.

The pair were filming an 18-minute pizza-making segment when they posed for a photo, with Bailey hugging Grande from behind as she smiled. 

Highlights
  • Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey shared an affectionate hug while filming a skit of the New York Times.
  • The hug resurfaced accusations that paint Grande as a "husband stealer" despite Bailey's orientation.
  • Fans joked that the hug would make Cynthia Erivo jealous.

The atmosphere in the studio was warm and intentionally silly, but none of that mattered. A corner of the internet latched onto the brief moment to recycle the most controversial narratives surrounding the actress:

Her weight loss, her dynamic with Cynthia Erivo, and most importantly, the allegations that followed her involvement with Ethan Slater while he was still married to psychologist Lilly Jay.

“Her home wrecking knows no bounds,” a viewer wrote.

    A hug between Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey sparked intense discussion on social media

    Ariana Grande smiling, wearing a large shirt and red striped tie, linked to home wrecking and intimate interaction keywords.

    Ariana Grande smiling, wearing a large shirt and red striped tie, linked to home wrecking and intimate interaction keywords.

    Image credits: Interview Magazine

    Even though Bailey is openly gay and has never been connected romantically to Grande, people revived the same accusations that followed her since Ethan Slater, her boyfriend and Wicked co-star, left his wife shortly after the film began shooting.

    “The way she’s cheating on Ethan for him,” one commenter wrote. “Is she here to ruin another married man’s life?”

    Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey sharing a lighthearted moment while preparing food in a modern kitchen.

    Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey sharing a lighthearted moment while preparing food in a modern kitchen.

    Image credits: NYT Cooking

    The controversy exploded in July 2023 when news broke that she was dating Slater, who’s also a co-star on Wicked. The actor was separated from his wife, Lilly Jay, but the divorce wasn’t finalized until September 2024.

    Because of this, and the fact that Slater had a son with Jay, Grande was framed as a habitual “husband stealer” by some sections of the internet.

    Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey share a playful moment eating pizza, sparking home wrecking roast discussions.

    Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey share a playful moment eating pizza, sparking home wrecking roast discussions.

    Image credits: NYT Cooking

    “I knew her relationship with Ethan wouldn’t last long,” another chimed in.

    “What about her man?” another person demanded under the clip, as if Grande had crossed a line simply by laughing and hugging a friend on camera.

    Viewers joked that Cynthia Erivo would be jealous of the hug

    Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey hugging in a kitchen, sharing a warm and intimate moment while baking together.

    Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey hugging in a kitchen, sharing a warm and intimate moment while baking together.

    Image credits: NYT Cooking

    The second wave of commentary targeted Cynthia Erivo, Grande’s Wicked co-star who plays Elphaba. Some viewers have long noticed that the two actresses interact with an unusually intense and almost protective energy during interviews.

    “I’m surprised Cynthia isn’t coming to ‘save’ her from the danger,” a viewer said.

    “She’s betraying Cynthia,” someone added.

    Others edited photos and memes of Erivo staring in disgust while Bailey hugged Grande.

    Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey sharing an intimate moment in a kitchen while another person looks on.

    Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey sharing an intimate moment in a kitchen while another person looks on.

    Image credits: chopsueydiaries

    This idea of Erivo as Grande’s self-appointed guardian has grown online thanks to their many appearances during Wicked’s promotional tours.

    For instance, on November 13, at the premiere of Wicked: For Good in Singapore, a man known as Johnson Wen rushed the carpet and grabbed Grande without her consent. Immediately, Erivo rushed to her defense.

    Tweet by JVICE MD reacting humorously to Ariana Grande home wrecking after intimate moment with Jonathan Bailey.

    Tweet by JVICE MD reacting humorously to Ariana Grande home wrecking after intimate moment with Jonathan Bailey.

    Image credits: JVICE_JERRY

    User tweet reacting to an intimate interaction between Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey causing home wrecking jokes.

    User tweet reacting to an intimate interaction between Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey causing home wrecking jokes.

    Image credits: charmedone03

    Tweet about Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey’s interaction, humorously referencing home wrecking and cheating rumors.

    Tweet about Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey’s interaction, humorously referencing home wrecking and cheating rumors.

    Image credits: swiftieroom13

    Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey in an intimate scene, sparking home wrecking jokes among fans.

    Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey in an intimate scene, sparking home wrecking jokes among fans.

    Image credits: Universal

    Before that, their interview chemistry, which some fans find sweet, has been seen by others as uncomfortable

    Videos of Erivo rubbing Grande’s arm, guiding her answers, or glancing at her with exaggerated concern have been described by some viewers as odd. So when Grande hugged Bailey, a segment of the internet joked that Erivo herself would take personal offense.

    Some fans believe Grande is reaching her mental and physical breaking point

    Screenshot of a tweet roasting Ariana Grande for home wrecking after her interaction with Jonathan Bailey.

    Screenshot of a tweet roasting Ariana Grande for home wrecking after her interaction with Jonathan Bailey.

    Image credits: PopRancheraPapi

    Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey dressed formally posing closely, highlighting home wrecking and intimate interaction buzz.

    Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey dressed formally posing closely, highlighting home wrecking and intimate interaction buzz.

    Image credits: arianagrande

    Beyond the speculation about the meaning of their hug, some viewers focused instead on the body language of the actors.

    Screenshot of a social media post roasting Ariana Grande for home wrecking after an intimate interaction with Jonathan Bailey.

    Screenshot of a social media post roasting Ariana Grande for home wrecking after an intimate interaction with Jonathan Bailey.

    Image credits: yeauts

    Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey share an intimate moment, sparking home wrecking reactions from fans.

    Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey share an intimate moment, sparking home wrecking reactions from fans.

    Image credits: Getty/Rich Polk

    While some believe Grande and Bailey had great chemistry and were comfortable, others believed the actress was tense and, as one viewer put it, “didn’t really want to be there.”

    “Bruh felt every single bone in the human body with one hug,” another added, echoing the worries of many who believe the actress is reaching her breaking point, both physically and mentally.

    Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey sharing a light moment during an event, highlighting a home wrecking roast interaction.

    Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey sharing a light moment during an event, highlighting a home wrecking roast interaction.

    Image credits: Getty/Jamie McCarthy

    As Bored Panda recently reported, Grande hinted that her upcoming tour will mark the beginning of an indefinite break from her music career.

    She has also described herself as exhausted in several interviews, and spoke about the toll filming Wicked has taken on her.

    Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey sharing a playful moment inside a car, sparking home wrecking reactions online.

    Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey sharing a playful moment inside a car, sparking home wrecking reactions online.

    Image credits: arianagrande

    Many also believe her mental health is on the decline, especially after she confessed the 2017 Manchester bombing left her with symptoms of PTSD such as heavy anxiety and memory gaps.

    At the same time Grande’s appearance has been under a microscope for months.

    Ariana Grande posing in a fluffy light pink dress, showcasing her style amid home wrecking discussions.

    Ariana Grande posing in a fluffy light pink dress, showcasing her style amid home wrecking discussions.

    Image credits: arianagrande

    Viewers have argued endlessly about whether her weight loss is the result of stress, medication, illness, or cosmetic procedures.

    Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey sharing an intimate moment, sparking home wrecking jokes online.

    Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey sharing an intimate moment, sparking home wrecking jokes online.

    Image credits: NYT Cooking

    She directly addressed the criticism in April 2023 and then again in December 2024, asking people to stop talking about her body.

    “I want to politely let you know it’s not helpful and doesn’t feel good,” she said. “You never know what someone is going through.”

    Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey sharing pizza in playful photo booth shots during home wrecking roast interaction.

    Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey sharing pizza in playful photo booth shots during home wrecking roast interaction.

    Image credits: NYT Cooking

    Beyond what some viewers believed, the segment was lighthearted and well-received overall.

    “I love interviews where the actors just do normal activities and its not just sitting and talking this is so funny,” a viewer wrote.

    “Uncomfortable.” Fans shared their thoughts on the NYT segment on social media

    Screenshot of a tweet roasting Ariana Grande for her home wrecking with Jonathan Bailey after an intimate interaction.

    Screenshot of a tweet roasting Ariana Grande for her home wrecking with Jonathan Bailey after an intimate interaction.

    Image credits: sandybabyonyii

    Tweet from Joshua Knaak reacting to Ariana Grande getting roasted after an intimate interaction with Jonathan Bailey.

    Tweet from Joshua Knaak reacting to Ariana Grande getting roasted after an intimate interaction with Jonathan Bailey.

    Image credits: JoshuaKnaak

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply reacting to Ariana Grande getting roasted after an intimate interaction with Jonathan Bailey.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply reacting to Ariana Grande getting roasted after an intimate interaction with Jonathan Bailey.

    Image credits: itsqueenyae

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey amid home wrecking controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey amid home wrecking controversy.

    Image credits: fearwhtsnotbrkn

    Tweet by user charot reacting to a "home wrecking" moment involving Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey.

    Tweet by user charot reacting to a "home wrecking" moment involving Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey.

    Image credits: jymrkmrkclr

    Screenshot of a social media reply commenting on Ariana Grande in a conversation about home wrecking.

    Screenshot of a social media reply commenting on Ariana Grande in a conversation about home wrecking.

    Image credits: mccaffreyformvp

    Twitter user Miss Peppy replying to BuzzingPop, commenting with a humorous remark about Cynthia's absence.

    Twitter user Miss Peppy replying to BuzzingPop, commenting with a humorous remark about Cynthia's absence.

    Image credits: namastebitchez1

    Alt text: Social media comment roasting Ariana Grande for home wrecking after intimate interaction with Jonathan Bailey

    Alt text: Social media comment roasting Ariana Grande for home wrecking after intimate interaction with Jonathan Bailey

    Image credits: BeulahChall

    Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey in a candid moment, sparking home wrecking conversations online.

    Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey in a candid moment, sparking home wrecking conversations online.

    Image credits: LittleArtPhotag

    User tweet reacting to a video showing Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey with intense chemistry and home wrecking buzz.

    User tweet reacting to a video showing Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey with intense chemistry and home wrecking buzz.

    Image credits: whotfisjovana

    Twitter user Ek expressing a desire for Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey to play a couple, highlighting their chemistry and cuteness.

    Twitter user Ek expressing a desire for Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey to play a couple, highlighting their chemistry and cuteness.

    Image credits: cowfertilizer

    Screenshot of a tweet roasting Ariana Grande for home wrecking after an intimate interaction with Jonathan Bailey.

    Screenshot of a tweet roasting Ariana Grande for home wrecking after an intimate interaction with Jonathan Bailey.

    Image credits: zaratoofine

    Tweet showing a fan commenting on Ariana Grande’s uncomfortable interaction amid home wrecking roast with Jonathan Bailey.

    Tweet showing a fan commenting on Ariana Grande’s uncomfortable interaction amid home wrecking roast with Jonathan Bailey.

    Image credits: HRH_SHP

    Screenshot of a tweet roasting Ariana Grande with laughing emojis after her interaction with Jonathan Bailey, trending online.

    Screenshot of a tweet roasting Ariana Grande with laughing emojis after her interaction with Jonathan Bailey, trending online.

    Image credits: GhoulieRat

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Ariana Grande getting roasted after an intimate interaction with Jonathan Bailey.

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Ariana Grande getting roasted after an intimate interaction with Jonathan Bailey.

    Image credits: TinaZinhle

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A negative story on Ariana Grande? It wouldn't be Bored Panda without this.

    0
    0points
    reply
    dansprague2025 avatar
    Kid Murray
    Kid Murray
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Awwww, she's pretending to eat food. That is adorable. Careful you don't swallow anything.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
