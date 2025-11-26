“Home Wrecking”: Ariana Grande Gets Roasted After “Intimate” Interaction With Jonathan Bailey

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest edition of New York Times Cooking, a lighthearted show that pairs celebrities to cook while answering personal questions, devolved into a bizarre online battleground after Ariana Grande and her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey shared an affectionate hug.

The pair were filming an 18-minute pizza-making segment when they posed for a photo, with Bailey hugging Grande from behind as she smiled.

The hug resurfaced accusations that paint Grande as a "husband stealer" despite Bailey's orientation.

Fans joked that the hug would make Cynthia Erivo jealous.

The atmosphere in the studio was warm and intentionally silly, but none of that mattered. A corner of the internet latched onto the brief moment to recycle the most controversial narratives surrounding the actress:

Her weight loss, her dynamic with Cynthia Erivo, and most importantly, the allegations that followed her involvement with Ethan Slater while he was still married to psychologist Lilly Jay.

“Her home wrecking knows no bounds,” a viewer wrote.

A hug between Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey sparked intense discussion on social media

Ariana Grande smiling, wearing a large shirt and red striped tie, linked to home wrecking and intimate interaction keywords.

Even though Bailey is openly gay and has never been connected romantically to Grande, people revived the same accusations that followed her since Ethan Slater, her boyfriend and Wicked co-star, left his wife shortly after the film began shooting.

“The way she’s cheating on Ethan for him,” one commenter wrote. “Is she here to ruin another married man’s life?”

Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey sharing a lighthearted moment while preparing food in a modern kitchen.

The controversy exploded in July 2023 when news broke that she was dating Slater, who’s also a co-star on Wicked. The actor was separated from his wife, Lilly Jay, but the divorce wasn’t finalized until September 2024.

Because of this, and the fact that Slater had a son with Jay, Grande was framed as a habitual “husband stealer” by some sections of the internet.

Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey share a playful moment eating pizza, sparking home wrecking roast discussions.

“I knew her relationship with Ethan wouldn’t last long,” another chimed in.

“What about her man?” another person demanded under the clip, as if Grande had crossed a line simply by laughing and hugging a friend on camera.

Viewers joked that Cynthia Erivo would be jealous of the hug

Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey hugging in a kitchen, sharing a warm and intimate moment while baking together.

The second wave of commentary targeted Cynthia Erivo, Grande’s Wicked co-star who plays Elphaba. Some viewers have long noticed that the two actresses interact with an unusually intense and almost protective energy during interviews.

“I’m surprised Cynthia isn’t coming to ‘save’ her from the danger,” a viewer said.

“She’s betraying Cynthia,” someone added.

Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey for NYT cooking. pic.twitter.com/8VHfnDyMzI — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) November 25, 2025

Others edited photos and memes of Erivo staring in disgust while Bailey hugged Grande.

Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey sharing an intimate moment in a kitchen while another person looks on.

This idea of Erivo as Grande’s self-appointed guardian has grown online thanks to their many appearances during Wicked’s promotional tours.

For instance, on November 13, at the premiere of Wicked: For Good in Singapore, a man known as Johnson Wen rushed the carpet and grabbed Grande without her consent. Immediately, Erivo rushed to her defense.

Tweet by JVICE MD reacting humorously to Ariana Grande home wrecking after intimate moment with Jonathan Bailey.

User tweet reacting to an intimate interaction between Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey causing home wrecking jokes.

Tweet about Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey’s interaction, humorously referencing home wrecking and cheating rumors.

Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey in an intimate scene, sparking home wrecking jokes among fans.

Before that, their interview chemistry, which some fans find sweet, has been seen by others as uncomfortable.

Videos of Erivo rubbing Grande’s arm, guiding her answers, or glancing at her with exaggerated concern have been described by some viewers as odd. So when Grande hugged Bailey, a segment of the internet joked that Erivo herself would take personal offense.

Some fans believe Grande is reaching her mental and physical breaking point

Screenshot of a tweet roasting Ariana Grande for home wrecking after her interaction with Jonathan Bailey.

Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey dressed formally posing closely, highlighting home wrecking and intimate interaction buzz.

Beyond the speculation about the meaning of their hug, some viewers focused instead on the body language of the actors.

Screenshot of a social media post roasting Ariana Grande for home wrecking after an intimate interaction with Jonathan Bailey.

Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey share an intimate moment, sparking home wrecking reactions from fans.

While some believe Grande and Bailey had great chemistry and were comfortable, others believed the actress was tense and, as one viewer put it, “didn’t really want to be there.”

“Bruh felt every single bone in the human body with one hug,” another added, echoing the worries of many who believe the actress is reaching her breaking point, both physically and mentally.

Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey sharing a light moment during an event, highlighting a home wrecking roast interaction.

As Bored Panda recently reported, Grande hinted that her upcoming tour will mark the beginning of an indefinite break from her music career.

She has also described herself as exhausted in several interviews, and spoke about the toll filming Wicked has taken on her.

Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey sharing a playful moment inside a car, sparking home wrecking reactions online.

Many also believe her mental health is on the decline, especially after she confessed the 2017 Manchester bombing left her with symptoms of PTSD such as heavy anxiety and memory gaps.

At the same time Grande’s appearance has been under a microscope for months.

Ariana Grande posing in a fluffy light pink dress, showcasing her style amid home wrecking discussions.

Viewers have argued endlessly about whether her weight loss is the result of stress, medication, illness, or cosmetic procedures.

Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey sharing an intimate moment, sparking home wrecking jokes online.

She directly addressed the criticism in April 2023 and then again in December 2024, asking people to stop talking about her body.

“I want to politely let you know it’s not helpful and doesn’t feel good,” she said. “You never know what someone is going through.”

Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey sharing pizza in playful photo booth shots during home wrecking roast interaction.

Beyond what some viewers believed, the segment was lighthearted and well-received overall.

“I love interviews where the actors just do normal activities and its not just sitting and talking this is so funny,” a viewer wrote.

“Uncomfortable.” Fans shared their thoughts on the NYT segment on social media

Screenshot of a tweet roasting Ariana Grande for her home wrecking with Jonathan Bailey after an intimate interaction.

Tweet from Joshua Knaak reacting to Ariana Grande getting roasted after an intimate interaction with Jonathan Bailey.

Screenshot of a Twitter reply reacting to Ariana Grande getting roasted after an intimate interaction with Jonathan Bailey.

Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey amid home wrecking controversy.

Tweet by user charot reacting to a "home wrecking" moment involving Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey.

Screenshot of a social media reply commenting on Ariana Grande in a conversation about home wrecking.

Twitter user Miss Peppy replying to BuzzingPop, commenting with a humorous remark about Cynthia's absence.

Alt text: Social media comment roasting Ariana Grande for home wrecking after intimate interaction with Jonathan Bailey

Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey in a candid moment, sparking home wrecking conversations online.

User tweet reacting to a video showing Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey with intense chemistry and home wrecking buzz.

Twitter user Ek expressing a desire for Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey to play a couple, highlighting their chemistry and cuteness.

Screenshot of a tweet roasting Ariana Grande for home wrecking after an intimate interaction with Jonathan Bailey.

Tweet showing a fan commenting on Ariana Grande’s uncomfortable interaction amid home wrecking roast with Jonathan Bailey.

Screenshot of a tweet roasting Ariana Grande with laughing emojis after her interaction with Jonathan Bailey, trending online.

Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Ariana Grande getting roasted after an intimate interaction with Jonathan Bailey.

