“Can’t Go Through This Again”: Cynthia Erivo And Ariana Grande’s New Bizarre Interaction Is Here
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande smiling together at an event, showcasing their unexpected bizarre interaction.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Can’t Go Through This Again”: Cynthia Erivo And Ariana Grande’s New Bizarre Interaction Is Here

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

1

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo once again became meme-worthy on the internet with their latest exchange during the ongoing Wicked: For Good press tour.

The duo, already infamous for their over-the-top interactions during the first film’s promotion, didn’t disappoint this time either.

“They’re trying to go viral again with the same shenanigans,” joked one social media user.

Highlights
  • Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo left fans divided after their latest “aura” exchange during the Wicked: For Good press tour.
  • The duo were asked to describe each other in colors, leading to an awkwardly viral moment when Ariana panicked and Erivo brushed it off.
  • Several fans slammed their interaction as “cringeworthy,” accusing them of “faking it” to go viral again.
RELATED:

    Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were hit with a tricky question that left them briefly stunned

    Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in a candid moment during their new bizarre interaction captured indoors.

    Image credits: ELLEgermany

    During the Paris premiere of their upcoming film on Friday, November 7, the Supernatural singer and the Oscar-nominated actress were asked an intriguing question by a reporter.

    The Elle magazine journalist asked the duo to describe each other’s “auras” in colors.

    The female reporter asked, “If you had to describe each other’s auras, what color would it be?”

    The question quickly surprised the duo, with Cynthia exclaiming, “That’s a nice question!”

    The 32-year-old singer and the 38-year-old actress were asked to “describe each other’s auras”

    Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in a close, intense interaction during an interview with a microphone between them.

    Image credits: ELLEgermany

    However, Grande quickly recovered, and, looking straight into Erivo’s eyes, was ready with her answer without a moment’s pause.

    Ariana instantly replied, describing her co-star as “yellow, like sunshine. And also, I think there’s a little purple.”

    Cynthia smiled and graciously responded, “Thank you, that was very good.”

    But the pop sensation quickly panicked, putting her hand to her forehead and blurting out, “Not purple. Not the color purple. Did I just say that Cynthia Erivo’s aura was purple?!”

    The interaction unfolded during the Paris premiere of the next installment in the Wicked franchise

    Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande at an event, engaging in a new bizarre interaction during an interview.

    Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande at an event, engaging in a new bizarre interaction during an interview.

    Image credits: ELLEgermany

    Screenshot of an online comment saying I can't go through this again, related to Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's interaction.

    However, The Outsider star laughed it off, assuring her, “I don’t mind purple. It’s lovely though.”

    When it was Erivo’s turn, she chose a rather unexpected palette, describing Ariana as “ciel blue, you know? Like aqua. And like, sunset-orange.”

    To this, the singer responded, “I am so moved by that response. So specific.”

    The pair then turned toward the reporter, bodies slightly angled toward each other, and playfully fired the same question back, “What do you see in us?”

    The interviewer replied that she saw “yellow and a beautiful warm light pink” for Grande, and for Erivo, “purple, a bit like the godmother of Cinderella.”

    “That’s my favorite kind of purple blue. I see that. So very warm as well.”

    The now-viral exchange was quickly labeled “cringeworthy” and “trying too hard” by netizens who weren’t as charmed by Ariana and Cynthia’s chemistry.

    “People who ‘gush’ over each other’s aura, really secretly hate each other, I am sure about these two,” wrote one critic online

    Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande posing together at an event, highlighting their new bizarre interaction.

    Image credits: arianagrande

    Comment highlighting Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's bizarre interaction and theatrical dynamic on social media.

    Many poked fun at their “unusual” dynamic during press interviews, suggesting the pair’s interactions often come off as forced.

    One user firmly wrote, “I can’t go through this again.”

    Another commented, “I’m thrilled we are getting more ridiculous absurdism from these two in interviews. Truly a gift.”

    “They such fake try hards. If I can’t stomach them in a two minute interview, I’ll never make it through their movie. Big pass,” a third added.

    Last year, Ariana and Cynthia went viral for several moments, including the pop star holding Erivo’s index finger during an interview

    Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande reflected in a decorative mirror during a bizarre interaction scene.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

    “There is something very wrong with these two, and they need medical help. Urgently.”

    During the promotion of Wicked in 2024, the duo shared several unforgettable moments, such as “holding space” for each other in a therapy-like conversation and the Thank U, Next singer holding Erivo’s bejeweled finger to comfort her during an emotional exchange.

    The latter has been hailed as one of the pair’s most memorable interview highlights of 2024.

    Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande sharing a warm hug during a live performance, showcasing their unique interaction.

    Image credits: SkyTV

    Comment discussing Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's bizarre interaction, highlighting it as funny and annoying.

    When journalist Tracy E. Gilchrist mentioned that she had seen people online discussing the lyrics of Defying Gravity, the song Erivo’s character sings in the film, the actress became visibly emotional.

    At that moment, Ariana reached over and grabbed her pointer finger in what appeared to be a display of support, a gesture that quickly became an online meme.

    “Is this a sketch comedy show or something?” asked one fan.

    Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande dressed elegantly during an interview highlighting their new bizarre interaction.

    Image credits: pinknews

    As for the upcoming musical fantasy directed by Jon M. Chu, the film is set for a global release on November 21.

    “Used to quite like Ariana Grande until she did Wicked. Then she went really strange,” wrote one disappointed user

    Commenter ShinyPrizeKY discussing the toned-down media approach for Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's new interaction.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the bizarre interaction between Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's bizarre interaction that fans find annoying.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's bizarre interaction online.

    Comment on a post reacting to the bizarre interaction between Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande online.

    Comment expressing frustration and fear about a bizarre interaction involving Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment referencing Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s bizarre interaction online.

    Comment about Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's bizarre interaction, highlighting the phrase can't go through this again.

    Comment highlighting a bizarre interaction involving Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, discussing a funny and confused moment.

    Screenshot of a forum discussing Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's bizarre interaction in Hollywood and celebrity behavior.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's new bizarre interaction online.

    Text post showing a conversation about a bizarre interaction involving Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

    Screenshot of an online comment reacting to Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's new bizarre interaction in interviews.

    Comment on Reddit post stating peak girlhood by user Roc_Be12, related to Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's bizarre interaction.

    Comment on a forum post discussing a bizarre interaction between Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, referencing middle school antics.

    Text comment from user Cultural_Iron2372 expressing deep feelings about artist love being beyond romantic or platonic.

    Comment on a forum post expressing frustration about Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's new bizarre interaction.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Ariana grande
    celebrities
    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
