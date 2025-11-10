“Scared For His Child”: Concern For Justin Bieber After Fans Notice Something On His Crotch

ADVERTISEMENT

Pop sensation Justin Bieber has recently sparked a heated controversy online, with social media users genuinely “scared” for his life and that of his infant son.

In the wake of Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash, the 31-year-old singer became the center of online backlash after fans spotted what appeared to be a white powdery substance on his pants.

Highlights Fans grew alarmed after spotting a mysterious white substance on Justin Bieber’s pants at Kris Jenner’s lavish 70th birthday bash.

The celebration at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s mansion was reportedly so wild, it drew multiple police visits.

Some accused the singer of using illegal substances, while others insisted it was merely ash.

“I’m scared for his child,” expressed one concerned user, referencing Justin’s history of substance dependence and his troubling public behavior this year.

Justin Bieber was among several high-profile A-listers who attended Kris Jenner’s lavish party in Beverly Hills

Justin Bieber wearing sunglasses and a tuxedo with fans noticing something on his c****h at a nighttime event.

The Kardashians matriarch hosted her 70th celebration at billionaire Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez’s $165 million Beverly Hills estate on the night of Saturday, November 8.

Celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, Adele, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Paris Hilton, Snoop Dogg, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, and Justin Bieber were all dressed to the nines for the James Bond–themed celebration.

Bruno Mars performed some of his chart-topping hits live for the guests’ entertainment.

Justin Bieber in a black suit with a visible stain on his c****h area, holding a cigarette in his right hand.

Screenshot of a tweet expressing concern for Justin Bieber’s child after fans notice something on his c****h.

Justin arrived solo at the event without his wife, Hailey Bieber, or their son, Jack Blues Bieber.

Dressed in an all-black tuxedo paired with a crisp white shirt and a single pink orchid pinned to his lapel, the Canadian singer was photographed stepping out of a black vehicle at the mansion.

He appeared cheerful and upbeat in the paparazzi images, with a pair of sleek black sunglasses covering his eyes.

The Daisies singer appeared to have a questionable white substance on the front of his pants near the thighs

Toddler playing inside a white safety playpen with toys scattered around, capturing concern for Justin Bieber's child.

While the images seemed normal at first glance, one eagle-eyed netizen noticed a detail that others might have missed.

An X user by the handle @espressoriana shared a multi-post thread on their account, with the first post featuring a collage of Justin’s photos, the second image zoomed in on a white powdery speck visible on the front of his pants.

The user questioned in the caption, “What is this?”

Justin Bieber and partner in a casual setting, fans expressing concern after noticing something on his c****h.

In the comments, they doubled down, speculating that it could be a harmful substance that might pose risks to his infant son.

They wrote, “He was saying, ‘I’m trying to quit sm**ing w**d because of my wife’ yet he’s not even trying. And mind you, everybody knows that parents sm**ing (w**d or cig) can cause harm to their babies.”

“Unfit to be a father!” wrote one user online, a sentiment many others seemed to agree with

Hand holding a lit cigarette with ash falling, highlighting concern for Justin Bieber after fans notice something on his c****h.

Further in the thread, the user shared a screenshot from an Australian parenting study highlighting how “second-hand smoke can harm breathing, heart rate, and growth in babies,” potentially leading to infant mortality.

The same user added, “what kind of father he is!”

The zoomed-in image quickly sparked a wave of comments speculating that the white substance might be illegal.

Justin Bieber wearing a pink hoodie and cap, with fans expressing concern after noticing something on his c****h.

Twitter user Thomas Johnson replying to a comment with the message about birthday cake frosting.

One user wrote, “That’s co**ine… He was high at that party.”

Another commented, “Justin Bieber in kris jenner’s birthday party. the c*ke on his crotch is insane… he’s a fatherr btw.”

“He powdered his nose just before he got to the party so he can look his best!” a third added sarcastically.

The 31-year-old pop star was seen holding a lit roll-up as he stepped out of the vehicle

However, some users defended Justin, explaining that the mark was likely just ash from the cig**ette he was holding.

“Ash from his cig**ette it doesn’t take a detective to deduce that,” one user remarked.

“U can see he’s holding a burning cig**ette, It got stained from the ashes from the cig**ette.”

Justin Bieber wearing a hooded jacket, close-up of his face with fans expressing concern after noticing something unusual.

According to a report by TMZ, the party, which lasted through the night, saw several disruptions from the police department.

Officers were allegedly called by Bezos’ neighbors, who complained about the loud music and disturbances echoing through the hills.

He was saying, “I’m trying to quit smoking weed because of my wife” yet he’s not even trying 😭. And mind you, everybody knows that parents smoking (weed or cig) can cause harm to their babies. pic.twitter.com/rVykT6UXVC — . (@espressoriana) November 9, 2025

Authorities later issued a warning to security at the mansion, as under California law, excessive noise after 10 p.m. is considered a violation.

Cops were reportedly called multiple times to the reality star’s birthday bash, and warnings were issued

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

According to partygoers, no reality TV cameras were allowed inside the bash, making Kris’s 70th birthday one of the rare occasions not documented for The Kardashians.

An insider told People, “It was just all about celebrating Kris. And it was everything you’d expect from Kris: over-the-top, glamorous and full of love from her family. It was obvious that she had the best night.”

As Justin faced online criticism for his “problematic” behavior despite being a father to a one-year-old, some of his defenders shifted the focus toward his ex, Selena Gomez.

One user shared an image of Selena on her wedding day holding a JUUL, a type of electronic vape, and wrote, “Shut your mouth and stop involving innocent babies in your fu**ed up fandom conversations. Take care of Selena, who didn’t rest even on her wedding day.”

“Worry about the kidney of Selena…”

“Ash is grey. What’s on his pant is clearly white,” wrote one skeptical user

Justin Bieber looking concerned in a candid photo as fans notice something unusual on his c****h area.

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing concern for Justin Bieber after fans notice something on his c****h.

Twitter user replying about a cigarette in a discussion concerning Justin Bieber and fans noticing something on his c****h.

Fan reaction on social media expressing concern over Justin Bieber after something noticed on his c****h area.

Tweet from Chrystal Styles questioning assumptions about Justin Bieber being a father, addressing concerns from fans about his c****h.

Justin Bieber wearing sunglasses and a hoodie, with fans expressing concern about something on his c****h.

Screenshot of a Twitter reply disputing rumors with emojis, related to concern for Justin Bieber’s c****h issue.

Tweet from user viv expressing a sarcastic comment about chalk powder, relating to concern for Justin Bieber after fans notice something on his c****h.

Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Justin Bieber with concern over a noticeable issue on his c****h area.

Screenshot of a Twitter reply mentioning pastelitos sugar in response to a fan concern about Justin Bieber's c****h.

Tweet from Ellie Williams replying to a conversation about concern for Justin Bieber after fans notice something on his c****h.

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing concern for Justin Bieber after fans notice something on his c****h.

Tweet discussing concern for Justin Bieber after fans notice something on his c****h while smoking a cigarette.

Justin Bieber in a casual setting, fans showing concern after noticing something unusual on his c****h area.

Twitter user commenting about concern for Justin Bieber after fans notice something on his c****h, with a dark profile image.

Tweet from Big Clih reacting with disbelief and emojis to fans noticing something on Justin Bieber’s c****h raising concern.

Tweet discussing fan concerns about Justin Bieber, mentioning something noticed on his c****h and speculation about cigarette ash.

Justin Bieber with fans expressing concern after noticing something unusual on his c****h in a public setting.

Twitter reply by user NonyLaRoque referencing concern for Justin Bieber, mentioning something noticed on his c****h.

Tweet from Janice commenting on Justin Bieber's pants style amid concern for his child after fans notice something on his c****h.

Twitter reply about Justin Bieber, mentioning concern from fans after noticing something on his c****h.

Tweet from Tatiana Laurance defending Justin Bieber against criticism related to fans' concern about his c****h.

