“Scared For His Child”: Concern For Justin Bieber After Fans Notice Something On His Crotch
Pop sensation Justin Bieber has recently sparked a heated controversy online, with social media users genuinely “scared” for his life and that of his infant son.
In the wake of Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash, the 31-year-old singer became the center of online backlash after fans spotted what appeared to be a white powdery substance on his pants.
- Fans grew alarmed after spotting a mysterious white substance on Justin Bieber’s pants at Kris Jenner’s lavish 70th birthday bash.
- The celebration at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s mansion was reportedly so wild, it drew multiple police visits.
- Some accused the singer of using illegal substances, while others insisted it was merely ash.
“I’m scared for his child,” expressed one concerned user, referencing Justin’s history of substance dependence and his troubling public behavior this year.
Justin Bieber was among several high-profile A-listers who attended Kris Jenner’s lavish party in Beverly Hills
Image credits: BACKGRID / vidapress
The Kardashians matriarch hosted her 70th celebration at billionaire Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez’s $165 million Beverly Hills estate on the night of Saturday, November 8.
Celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, Adele, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Paris Hilton, Snoop Dogg, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, and Justin Bieber were all dressed to the nines for the James Bond–themed celebration.
Bruno Mars performed some of his chart-topping hits live for the guests’ entertainment.
Image credits: BACKGRID / vidapress
Image credits: swiftism101
Justin arrived solo at the event without his wife, Hailey Bieber, or their son, Jack Blues Bieber.
Dressed in an all-black tuxedo paired with a crisp white shirt and a single pink orchid pinned to his lapel, the Canadian singer was photographed stepping out of a black vehicle at the mansion.
He appeared cheerful and upbeat in the paparazzi images, with a pair of sleek black sunglasses covering his eyes.
The Daisies singer appeared to have a questionable white substance on the front of his pants near the thighs
Image credits: lilbieber
While the images seemed normal at first glance, one eagle-eyed netizen noticed a detail that others might have missed.
An X user by the handle @espressoriana shared a multi-post thread on their account, with the first post featuring a collage of Justin’s photos, the second image zoomed in on a white powdery speck visible on the front of his pants.
The user questioned in the caption, “What is this?”
Image credits: lilbieber
In the comments, they doubled down, speculating that it could be a harmful substance that might pose risks to his infant son.
They wrote, “He was saying, ‘I’m trying to quit sm**ing w**d because of my wife’ yet he’s not even trying. And mind you, everybody knows that parents sm**ing (w**d or cig) can cause harm to their babies.”
“Unfit to be a father!” wrote one user online, a sentiment many others seemed to agree with
Image credits: lordravi__
Further in the thread, the user shared a screenshot from an Australian parenting study highlighting how “second-hand smoke can harm breathing, heart rate, and growth in babies,” potentially leading to infant mortality.
The same user added, “what kind of father he is!”
The zoomed-in image quickly sparked a wave of comments speculating that the white substance might be illegal.
Image credits: lilbieber
Image credits: ThomasJinLA
One user wrote, “That’s co**ine… He was high at that party.”
Another commented, “Justin Bieber in kris jenner’s birthday party. the c*ke on his crotch is insane… he’s a fatherr btw.”
“He powdered his nose just before he got to the party so he can look his best!” a third added sarcastically.
The 31-year-old pop star was seen holding a lit roll-up as he stepped out of the vehicle
Image credits: www.instagram.com
However, some users defended Justin, explaining that the mark was likely just ash from the cig**ette he was holding.
“Ash from his cig**ette it doesn’t take a detective to deduce that,” one user remarked.
“U can see he’s holding a burning cig**ette, It got stained from the ashes from the cig**ette.”
Image credits: lilbieber
According to a report by TMZ, the party, which lasted through the night, saw several disruptions from the police department.
Officers were allegedly called by Bezos’ neighbors, who complained about the loud music and disturbances echoing through the hills.
He was saying, “I’m trying to quit smoking weed because of my wife” yet he’s not even trying 😭. And mind you, everybody knows that parents smoking (weed or cig) can cause harm to their babies. pic.twitter.com/rVykT6UXVC
— . (@espressoriana) November 9, 2025
Authorities later issued a warning to security at the mansion, as under California law, excessive noise after 10 p.m. is considered a violation.
Cops were reportedly called multiple times to the reality star’s birthday bash, and warnings were issued
View this post on Instagram
According to partygoers, no reality TV cameras were allowed inside the bash, making Kris’s 70th birthday one of the rare occasions not documented for The Kardashians.
An insider told People, “It was just all about celebrating Kris. And it was everything you’d expect from Kris: over-the-top, glamorous and full of love from her family. It was obvious that she had the best night.”
As Justin faced online criticism for his “problematic” behavior despite being a father to a one-year-old, some of his defenders shifted the focus toward his ex, Selena Gomez.
One user shared an image of Selena on her wedding day holding a JUUL, a type of electronic vape, and wrote, “Shut your mouth and stop involving innocent babies in your fu**ed up fandom conversations. Take care of Selena, who didn’t rest even on her wedding day.”
“Worry about the kidney of Selena…”
“Ash is grey. What’s on his pant is clearly white,” wrote one skeptical user
Image credits: selovelenaa
Image credits: souvenirtities
Image credits: samsf**ked
Image credits: wrongwithpop
Image credits: CStyles74025
Image credits: leahrenee77
Image credits: OperationUli
Image credits: celticsviv
Image credits: KarenmrobinA
Image credits: rasJuan27
Image credits: ELl3653
Image credits: shalgiii
Image credits: kat_kring
Image credits: laurenperryy_
Image credits: smuItronstallet
Image credits: realruzz45835
Image credits: Lilo73533145153
Image credits: kookissupershy
Image credits: NonyLaRoque
Image credits: Notsofastjan
Image credits: KarenmrobinA
Image credits: tati_laurance
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
The guy is literally holding a cig and all those crazies won't believe it's ash ?! Jeez. I'm a smoker, I wear black 90% of the time, I promise you ash from cigs looks white on black pants and it often falls in your lap when you're sitting in a car. Nothing to see here except for the weirdos whose life is so boring that they spend their time monitoring some celebrity's.
How much time do these weirdos spend looking at other people's crotches?
The guy is literally holding a cig and all those crazies won't believe it's ash ?! Jeez. I'm a smoker, I wear black 90% of the time, I promise you ash from cigs looks white on black pants and it often falls in your lap when you're sitting in a car. Nothing to see here except for the weirdos whose life is so boring that they spend their time monitoring some celebrity's.
How much time do these weirdos spend looking at other people's crotches?
18
2