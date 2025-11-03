Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Craziest Experience”: American Travel Influencer Runs Marathon In North Korea, Shares Footage
American travel influencer stretches on track after running marathon in North Korea wearing a medal around his neck
Lifestyle, Travel

“Craziest Experience”: American Travel Influencer Runs Marathon In North Korea, Shares Footage

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

A young travel influencer from America recently detailed his experience of unexpectedly running a marathon in North Korea to tick the country off his travel bucket list.

The 23-year-old, Alex Page, participated in the event in July 2025 with just 24 days’ notice.

His story sparked a heated debate online, with many questioning the safety risks involved for foreigners visiting the country.

Highlights
  • 23-year-old travel influencer Alex Page ran a marathon in North Korea just 24 days after deciding to visit the country.
  • The American-Mexican traveler used his dual citizenship to bypass U.S. travel restrictions and enter North Korea legally.
  • He documented the entire journey in a series of TikTok videos shared on his official account.

“I don’t know why Americans don’t learn. Why would you risk your life to go to North Korea?” wrote one concerned social media user.

BP Daily - Your Source for Unbiased Reporting

    Alex Page visited North Korea after the country reopened to tourists in February 2025, following a five-year lockdown

    Young American travel influencer wearing red shirt and wireless earbuds, sharing footage of marathon experience in North Korea.

    Young American travel influencer wearing red shirt and wireless earbuds, sharing footage of marathon experience in North Korea.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: alex.by.air

    The nation had been off-limits to visitors since the Covid pandemic, and it was only earlier this year that officials began allowing tourists back in.

    However, Pyongyang, the capital city, currently remains closed to outsiders.

    In light of this, Alex and a few fellow travelers, who had explored several countries except North Korea, wanted to find a way in but had no idea how to secure entry.

    Runners at the start line of a marathon in North Korea, showcasing a unique athlete gathering and race event.

    Runners at the start line of a marathon in North Korea, showcasing a unique athlete gathering and race event.

    Image credits: alex.by.air

    According to Page, he and the others met a man at a hostel in Mongolia who was part of the first tour into North Korea after its reopening.

    That chance encounter gave Alex the final push and motivation to visit the country himself, and soon, he came up with a plan.

    According to U.S. law, it is illegal for American citizens to travel to North Korea

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Building with a large red North Korean flag atop, captured by American travel influencer during marathon in North Korea.

    Building with a large red North Korean flag atop, captured by American travel influencer during marathon in North Korea.

    Image credits: alex.by.air

    Currently, U.S. passports are not valid for travel into or through the country, a restriction that posed the first major challenge for Alex.

    “This is due to the serious risk of arrest, long-term detention, and and the threat of wrongful detention of U.S. citizens,” states a travel advisory issued by the U.S. Department of State.

    However, Alex found a loophole. In an interview with People, he revealed that he holds dual citizenship in both the United States and Mexico.

    American travel influencer resting after marathon in North Korea, wearing medal and catching breath on the track field.

    American travel influencer resting after marathon in North Korea, wearing medal and catching breath on the track field.

    Image credits: alex.by.air

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    His Mexican passport came in handy for securing the necessary visas and travel approvals.

    Alex, who also makes travel content on social media, shared, “There were so many questions of: ‘Is this even possible? Am I gonna get flagged for making content? Am I going to get flagged for being American?’”

    “There were so many questions of: ‘Is this even possible?’” recalled Alex in a recent interview

    @alex.by.air This was one of craziest travel stories for sure😂 #adventuretravel#marathon#running#usa♬ original sound – Alex Page | Adventure Travel

    Image credits: alex.by.air

    Preparing for the marathon, which he signed up for with less than a month’s notice while staying in Russia during the harsh winter, was “hard” to juggle alongside his constant travels.

    Page told the outlet, “I honestly don’t really know how I did it. Mixing travel with actually exercising and my job of content, then all those, it’s like so hard to do at once.”

    As for the big day, Alex described the marathon as “the single craziest experience of my life!”

    American travel influencer running a marathon in North Korea, capturing footage of the craziest experience.

    American travel influencer running a marathon in North Korea, capturing footage of the craziest experience.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising the craziest travel story from an American travel influencer who ran a marathon in North Korea.

    Comment praising the craziest travel story from an American travel influencer who ran a marathon in North Korea.

    American travel influencer running a marathon in North Korea, capturing footage of the craziest travel experience.

    American travel influencer running a marathon in North Korea, capturing footage of the craziest travel experience.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text on a white background by user connuhhh saying your life gets more interesting with each and every post haha.

    Comment text on a white background by user connuhhh saying your life gets more interesting with each and every post haha.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    American travel influencer running marathon in North Korea, sharing footage of the craziest experience.

    American travel influencer running marathon in North Korea, sharing footage of the craziest experience.

    “It felt like we were the star athletes in the Olympics, which is wild because I’m like an amateur runner going to do this. Then the professional North Korean runners came out all in uniform, all extremely muscular. They were almost all in flat shoes that looked pretty normal. Then they ran a 2:25 marathon time.”

    Monument in North Korea with three large hands holding a hammer, sickle, and brush under a clear blue sky.

    Monument in North Korea with three large hands holding a hammer, sickle, and brush under a clear blue sky.

    Image credits: alex.by.air

    According to Alex, the stadium was filled with a massive crowd “doing synchronized claps and chants” throughout the race.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Since the country had only recently reopened at the time of the event, many were astonished to see a foreigner like Page participating.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The spectators were surprised to see the 23-year-old travel content creator running in the race, as it was considered “extremely rare”

    Images of North Korea showcasing urban buildings, cityscape, and the marathon route captured by an American travel influencer.

    Images of North Korea showcasing urban buildings, cityscape, and the marathon route captured by an American travel influencer.

    Image credits: alex.by.air

    He explained, “There are no foreigners that live there, other than a few embassy workers. It is extremely rare, and especially for kids who are under 6, they had never seen a foreigner because [the country] was closed.”

    Apart from himself, there were “only 26 foreign participants in the full marathon” and he “was the only American to have competed.”

    “It was such a surreal experience to see all the different buildings. It could not be replicated in almost anywhere else in the world… Relatively speaking, the marathon felt pretty normal, which is why it was an even more interesting experience.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    American travel influencer holding marathon bib 195 in North Korea with a flag and building in background.

    American travel influencer holding marathon bib 195 in North Korea with a flag and building in background.

    Image credits: cameronmofid

    For Alex, spending four days in the capital city was “a very nice” experience overall, and he described Pyongyang as “an awesome city.”

    “Every country has something so interesting and worth visiting. Some have higher barriers than others, and I’ve been really interested in finding cool stuff that other people aren’t doing,” he shared about his passion for traveling.

    “When you come back from a trip, especially if you dive into the culture for multiple months, [you become] so much more of an interesting person.”

    So far, Alex has traveled to 43 countries and hopes to visit all 195 across the globe in his lifetime

    American travel influencer standing near a large monument in North Korea during his marathon experience.

    American travel influencer standing near a large monument in North Korea during his marathon experience.

    Image credits: cameronmofid

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    While Page’s adventure took place in July, just a few months earlier in April 2025, another American traveler, Cameron Mofid, echoed Alex’s sentiments when he participated in the Pyongyang International Marathon.

    Much like Alex, Mofid described his marathon experience as “the craziest experience I’ve had in my entire life!”

    He told the South China Morning Post, “It’s hard to explain the feeling, but the adrenaline that you have… is like no other. North Korea was my 195th and final country.”

    “Why not the NYC Marathon? You would be somewhat safer!!!” questioned one social media user

    American travel influencer running a marathon in North Korea, capturing and sharing footage of the craziest experience.

    American travel influencer running a marathon in North Korea, capturing and sharing footage of the craziest experience.

    Comment from Lee Ann Wolfe questioning why not run the NYC Marathon instead, suggesting it is safer.

    Comment from Lee Ann Wolfe questioning why not run the NYC Marathon instead, suggesting it is safer.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    American travel influencer running a marathon in North Korea, capturing unique moments on camera outdoors.

    American travel influencer running a marathon in North Korea, capturing unique moments on camera outdoors.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    American travel influencer sharing footage of running a marathon in North Korea during a unique travel experience.

    American travel influencer sharing footage of running a marathon in North Korea during a unique travel experience.

    Comment by Bawler Annie Beagle expressing concern about North Korea being banned for US citizens, related to craziest experience.

    Comment by Bawler Annie Beagle expressing concern about North Korea being banned for US citizens, related to craziest experience.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    American travel influencer running marathon in North Korea, capturing the craziest experience with video footage.

    American travel influencer running marathon in North Korea, capturing the craziest experience with video footage.

    American travel influencer running a marathon in North Korea, sharing footage of the craziest experience.

    American travel influencer running a marathon in North Korea, sharing footage of the craziest experience.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    American travel influencer running a marathon in North Korea capturing craziest experience footage outdoors.

    American travel influencer running a marathon in North Korea capturing craziest experience footage outdoors.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post from user joel_chummar saying Get ready to be interviewed by the cia on your way back into the us

    Text post from user joel_chummar saying Get ready to be interviewed by the cia on your way back into the us

    American travel influencer running a marathon in North Korea, capturing the craziest experience on camera.

    American travel influencer running a marathon in North Korea, capturing the craziest experience on camera.

    Comment expressing disappointment about the country, reflecting on a craziest experience marathon run in North Korea.

    Comment expressing disappointment about the country, reflecting on a craziest experience marathon run in North Korea.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    American travel influencer running marathon in North Korea during craziest experience, sharing unique footage outdoors.

    American travel influencer running marathon in North Korea during craziest experience, sharing unique footage outdoors.

    American travel influencer running marathon in North Korea, sharing rare footage of unique marathon experience

    American travel influencer running marathon in North Korea, sharing rare footage of unique marathon experience

    American travel influencer running a marathon in North Korea, capturing footage of the craziest experience during the race.

    American travel influencer running a marathon in North Korea, capturing footage of the craziest experience during the race.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text reading Did you have to bow down to idols while you were there, related to craziest experience American travel influencer runs marathon in North Korea.

    Text reading Did you have to bow down to idols while you were there, related to craziest experience American travel influencer runs marathon in North Korea.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    26

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    26

    Open list comments

    4

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    atomschloss avatar
    martymcmatrix
    martymcmatrix
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A little luck was definitely involved here, but I think his dual citizenship helped him getting in and out of 🇰🇵 alive and well...personally, I just can't stand any endurance sports, and I certainly couldn't stand running for my life in North Korea...as an old white Central European childfree cat lady, nothing about North Korea appeals to me...the 2-3 permitted hairstyles are prescribed by law...the dominant colors are, wait for it, 50 shades of gray, and the little chonk on the throne scares the 💩 out of me...if I'd travel there, I would be in constant fear and panic, so I prefer the excitements of my everyday life like eating pizza without getting a heartburn afterwards...🙅🏽 🤭 🤷🏽

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kirpatty avatar
    Barong
    Barong
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A bit of risk but an awesome experience. Meeting people and culture that we hear stories about but few have ever experienced is alway interesting and the effort and risk makes it feel rewarding. Just don’t go visiting the Sentinalese on North Sentinel Island or the Shom Pen on Andaman and Nicobar islands or any of those uncontacted tribes in South America. Leave them the F alone. They don’t have built up immunities to many of the pathogens we carry or a desire to integrate.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    fatharry4 avatar
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Why not the NYC marathon? You'd be somewhat safer!" - strong disagree on that one. It was another US marathon, Boston, I think, that was bombed not all that long ago, and the risk of being shot is definitely higher in the US than in PRK.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    atomschloss avatar
    martymcmatrix
    martymcmatrix
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A little luck was definitely involved here, but I think his dual citizenship helped him getting in and out of 🇰🇵 alive and well...personally, I just can't stand any endurance sports, and I certainly couldn't stand running for my life in North Korea...as an old white Central European childfree cat lady, nothing about North Korea appeals to me...the 2-3 permitted hairstyles are prescribed by law...the dominant colors are, wait for it, 50 shades of gray, and the little chonk on the throne scares the 💩 out of me...if I'd travel there, I would be in constant fear and panic, so I prefer the excitements of my everyday life like eating pizza without getting a heartburn afterwards...🙅🏽 🤭 🤷🏽

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kirpatty avatar
    Barong
    Barong
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A bit of risk but an awesome experience. Meeting people and culture that we hear stories about but few have ever experienced is alway interesting and the effort and risk makes it feel rewarding. Just don’t go visiting the Sentinalese on North Sentinel Island or the Shom Pen on Andaman and Nicobar islands or any of those uncontacted tribes in South America. Leave them the F alone. They don’t have built up immunities to many of the pathogens we carry or a desire to integrate.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    fatharry4 avatar
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Why not the NYC marathon? You'd be somewhat safer!" - strong disagree on that one. It was another US marathon, Boston, I think, that was bombed not all that long ago, and the risk of being shot is definitely higher in the US than in PRK.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Travel
    Homepage
    Trending
    Travel
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Travel Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT