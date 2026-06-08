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Cartoonist Zack Rhodes has a knack for finding humor where most people wouldn't think to look. Through his Instagram account, he creates single-panel cartoons built around absurd premises, unexpected logic, and punchlines that often arrive from entirely the wrong direction. His work draws from everyday life, pop culture, human behavior, and the peculiar assumptions people make without ever questioning them.

With just a few lines and a single image, Rhodes can construct an entire scenario and then dismantle it with one perfectly-timed joke. The illustrations themselves remain intentionally straightforward, allowing the ideas to take center stage. The result is a collection of comics that ranges from delightfully silly to unexpectedly dark, all connected by a willingness to embrace the ridiculous.

Scroll down to explore his wonderfully offbeat sense of humor and see which comic caught you most off guard.

More info: Instagram

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54 Hilariously Absurd Single Panel Cartoons By Zack Rhodes That Perfectly Capture Modern Life

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    WindySwede
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    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

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    54 Hilariously Absurd Single Panel Cartoons By Zack Rhodes That Perfectly Capture Modern Life

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