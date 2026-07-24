ADVERTISEMENT

We all have creativity inside us. It's just that for some, it can be harder to access. The good news is that, much like becoming a gym person, you can become a creative person. All it takes is practice. And you don't need to work on huge projects to get better either.

As a reminder that you can always make the ordinary extraordinary—whether it's gardening or cooking food for your children—we put together a list of ideas that were brought to life by professionals, enthusiasts, and regular folks like us. Originality is alive and well!

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Grandma Said “Wear It To Parties,” And Honestly, This Homemade Vest Deserves Its Own Invitation

A man modeling a uniquely patterned homemade vest, a clever craft project from his grandma.

craftyfun_com Report

5points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    When Your Gingerbread House Collapses… Turn It Into A Gingerbread Disaster Scene!

    A gingerbread house torn apart by a paper tornado, a clever and humorous craft project.

    craftyfun_com Report

    5points
    POST
    #3

    Turn A Wooden Barrel Into A Stunning Flower Planter With A Bubbling Fountain That Brings Your Garden To Life

    Woman installing a small water fountain surrounded by pink flowers in a wooden barrel, showcasing clever craft projects.

    craftyfun_com Report

    4points
    POST
    #4

    Turning A Real Bush Into Popeye’s Spinach Can Is Honestly Pretty Clever — Whoever Painted This Understood The Assignment

    Impressive Popeye graffiti, a clever craft project transforming a wall into street art, showcasing artistic talent.

    craftyfun_com Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    An Old Wooden Headboard And Footboard Became A Charming Green Entryway Bench — Same Bones, Whole New Life

    Clever craft project: an old headboard transformed into a stylish bench, showcasing creative DIY projects.

    The kind of upcycle that makes you look at curbside furniture differently

    craftyfun_com Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    This Frilled-Neck Lizard Pencil Sharpener Turns Pencil Shavings Into Part Of The Design

    A clever craft project, a pencil sharpener shaped like a lizard that forms a frilled neck when used.

    craftyfun_com Report

    3points
    POST
    #7

    This Rain Garden Idea Is Actually So Clever

    A rain water garden concept, a clever craft project featuring a landscaped bed of plants and rocks next to a house.

    craftyfun_com Report

    3points
    POST
    #8

    This Is Such A Sweet Idea. Turning Hearing Aids Into Something Kids Can Feel Proud To Wear Is Pure Love And Creativity

    Close-up images of children's ears with colorful hearing aids decorated with popular cartoon figures, a clever craft project.

    craftyfun_com Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Instead Of Replacing The Tile, They Added Googly Eyes And A Beak — And Now The Water Stain Is Officially A Baby Chick

    A clever craft project using googly eyes and a beak to turn a ceiling water stain into a cartoon chicken.

    craftyfun_com Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    A Simple Travel Jewelry Hack: Use Buttons To Keep Earring Pairs Together In Your Bag

    Clever craft projects for organizing earrings using buttons to keep pairs together in a jewellery bag.

    craftyfun_com Report

    3points
    POST
    #11

    My Wife Knows Exactly What Happens When I’m Sent To The Grocery Store Alone

    A craft project showing a detailed grocery list made with small cut-out images of food items.

    craftyfun_com Report

    3points
    POST
    #12

    A Cat Shredded This Couch Arm, So Instead Of Tossing It They Embroidered A Wildflower Garden Over The Tear

    A damaged grey couch arm beautifully transformed with vibrant floral embroidery, a clever craft project.

    Now it looks custom-made. Save this for your next "ruined" furniture moment.

    craftyfun_com Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Every Leaf Is A Shirt He Used To Wear. The Hawaiian One, The Soft Blue Floral, The Green Palm Print — All The Ones You Remember Him In

    A fabric snake plant, a heartfelt craft project made from old shirts, displayed in a woven pot.

    A piece of him you get to keep right there in the living room forever. ❤️ Drop a ❤️ if you have a keepsake from someone you've lost.

    craftyfun_com Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    No More Juggling Eggs Or Dropping Half Your Haul On The Way Back

    A woman and a girl showcasing a crochet egg apron, a handy craft project for carrying eggs.

    craftyfun_com Report

    3points
    POST
    #15

    Make A DIY Bird Feeder From A Glass Jar And Give Backyard Birds A Charming Place To Stop For A Snack

    Charming craft project: a repurposed jar bird feeder with a small bird, highlighting clever DIY projects.

    craftyfun_com Report

    2points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A Toy Jail Bin Is A Funny Chore Idea For Kids Who Leave Their Toys Out Around The House

    Clear plastic box labeled TOY JAIL with a humorous poem about chores, one of many clever craft projects.

    craftyfun_com Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Two Separate Beds Can Be Just As Fun—and Everyone Gets Their Own Cozy Space

    Creative bedroom setup, an alternative to bunk beds, featuring clever craft projects and decor.

    craftyfun_com Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    This Handprint Horse Craft Is Such A Cute Idea For Kids Who Love Animals. Simple, Creative, And Perfect For A Rainy Afternoon

    Cute craft project: handprint horses, a fun and easy DIY craft for kids, creating memorable artwork.

    craftyfun_com Report

    2points
    POST
    #19

    A Cozy Little Spot Close To Mom And Dad Can Make All The Difference On Those Nights When Kids Aren't Feeling Their Best

    A small, cozy bed tucked into a closet, a clever craft project for a child's bedroom.

    craftyfun_com Report

    2points
    POST
    #20

    Leave Your Cat With Grandma For Too Long And Suddenly They Come Back Spoiled

    A white cat with small, pink crocheted covers on its paws, showcasing a clever craft project.

    craftyfun_com Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Imagine Turning A Damaged Tree Into Something That Tells A Story For Generations

    A tree carved into a giant hand, one of many clever craft projects to try.

    craftyfun_com Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    That Mom Didn’t Send Her To Crazy Hair Day. She Sent Her To Win It

    A girl with mermaid-themed crazy hair, one of many clever craft projects to try.

    craftyfun_com Report

    2points
    POST
    #23

    Whoever Made This Dog Costume Understood Exactly What It’s Like Living With A Gassy Pet

    A dog in a Fart Factory costume, one of many clever craft projects to try.

    craftyfun_com Report

    2points
    POST
    #24

    A Custom Storytime Chair Big Enough For All The Kids Might Be One Of The Sweetest Dad Ideas Ever

    A custom storytime chair, one of many clever craft projects to try.

    craftyfun_com Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Built A Wooden Skirt Around The Trampoline And Turned The Space Underneath Into A Kids' Playhouse. Two Backyard Wins In One

    A trampoline enclosed in a wooden structure with a play area underneath, a clever craft project.

    craftyfun_com Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Book Boats — The Classroom Idea That Makes Reading Feel Like An Adventure. Every Kid Gets Their Own Little World

    Kids sitting in book boats, a clever craft project for reading in a classroom.

    craftyfun_com Report

    2points
    POST
    #27

    Turn Trash Into Something Interactive… And People Actually Use It

    A unique craft project, a giant see-through fish made of metal filled with plastic waste on a beach.

    craftyfun_com Report

    2points
    POST
    #28

    She Turned Divorce Papers Into A Wedding Dress, And The Talent Is Unreal

    A girl stands proudly next to a wedding dress crafted from divorce papers, a clever fashion class project.

    craftyfun_com Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    An 11x7 Family Bed Would Solve A Whole Lot Around Here

    A massive, custom-built 11' X 7' bed with a patterned duvet and many pillows, a clever home craft project.

    craftyfun_com Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    This Is Actually Such A Clever Fix… And Way Better Than Throwing Clothes Away

    A close-up of a ripped jean pocket revealing a dinosaur-patterned sock, a clever way to mend clothes.

    craftyfun_com Report

    2points
    POST
    #31

    Such A Creative Garden Idea — Painting Old Bricks To Look Like Books

    Bricks painted to look like books for a garden, a clever craft project for whimsical outdoor decor.

    craftyfun_com Report

    2points
    POST
    #32

    This Is Such A Clever Way To Display Handmade Earrings At Craft Fairs

    An umbrella display for handmade earrings, a clever craft project for showcasing creations.

    Just flip an umbrella upside down and hang them around the edges so customers can see everything at once.

    craftyfun_com Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Now This Is What I Call A Statement Patio

    An outdoor rug made from various rocks, showcasing a clever craft project with intricate patterns.

    craftyfun_com Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    This Is The Kind Of Quiet Kindness That Doesn't Make Headlines But Means Everything

    Two remotes with helpful labels, one of many clever craft projects to try.

    craftyfun_com Report

    1point
    POST
    #35

    That’s Real Love Right There

    A couple in matching, brightly colored crochet outfits, showcasing their clever craft projects and unique style.

    craftyfun_com Report

    1point
    POST
    #36

    This Is Such A Clever Garden Hack

    Clear umbrellas repurposed as mini greenhouses, a clever craft project for plant protection and growth.

    craftyfun_com Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    A Simple Litter Box Setup That Keeps Litter Off The Floor And Gives Cats A Cleaner, More Private Space

    A clever craft project with a litter box hack, offering a luxury bathroom for cats and litter-free floors.

    craftyfun_com Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Follow