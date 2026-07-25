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Who needs Comedy Central when we have Twitter (or X, as it's now known)? The platform has turned ordinary people into some of the funniest amateur comedians out there. It's filled with witty one-liners, clever clapbacks, and hilarious banter that never fails to deliver. But often, you have to dig a little deeper to find the real gold.

For those who don't know: the comments section is where it's at. Consider this the VIP section of the comedy club, where netizens drop the best gems with the most impeccable timing. Sometimes, the original posts don't even need to be funny for the comments to take an unexpected turn and spark roars of laughter. Needless to say, Twitter comments have become an art form of their own.

Bored Panda has put together some of the best ones that have ever been dropped online. Grab your popcorn, take a seat and keep scrolling for some chaotic observations, savage burns and a few hilarious responses to totally innocent questions.