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Who needs Comedy Central when we have Twitter (or X, as it's now known)? The platform has turned ordinary people into some of the funniest amateur comedians out there. It's filled with witty one-liners, clever clapbacks, and hilarious banter that never fails to deliver. But often, you have to dig a little deeper to find the real gold.

For those who don't know: the comments section is where it's at. Consider this the VIP section of the comedy club, where netizens drop the best gems with the most impeccable timing. Sometimes, the original posts don't even need to be funny for the comments to take an unexpected turn and spark roars of laughter. Needless to say, Twitter comments have become an art form of their own.

Bored Panda has put together some of the best ones that have ever been dropped online. Grab your popcorn, take a seat and keep scrolling for some chaotic observations, savage burns and a few hilarious responses to totally innocent questions.

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#1

Funny comments on a tweet about autistic people not being bad at socializing, just bad at pretending.

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    #2

    A tweet discussing the radical opinion that serving shrimp with tails on in mixed dishes is insane. Funny comments.

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    #3

    Funny comments on a tweet comparing the size of newborn opossums to protein cereal obsession.

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    The internet has brought us a lot of things: Happiness, sadness, anger, knowledge, new friends, and a whole lot of laughter. When it comes to comedy, Twitter (or X, as it's now called) is undoubtedly the star of the show. The platform never fails to deliver some of the wittiest one-liners that might make even the highest-paid comedians chuckle.

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    "But what’s really funny and unique to Twitter isn’t so much the content as it is the interaction between the participants," writes Alex Danco in his newsletter. And he couldn't have said it better.

    Twitter (X) is one massive chatroom with a big, mixed bag of people from all walks of life. Regular folk, politicians, celebrities, journalists, business leaders and brands are all there to have a fat chat, exchange blows, laugh, or be laughed at.
    #4

    Funny comments about an interview where a manager mentioned a gay coworker.

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    #5

    A funny comment about reading in the dark, showing an open book with faint text in a dim setting.

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    jenniferhollands_1 avatar
    Nitnutnoo
    Nitnutnoo
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I absolutely would

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    #6

    A funny comment about linguistic quirks, specifically Americans saying tuna fish instead of just tuna.

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    Danco admits that it can be quite bizarre to scroll through your timeline and see very serious news next to abject toilet humor. But perhaps that unexpected injection of hilarity between the bouts of negativity is one reason Twitter can be so much fun.

    While the platform showcases the funny side of some of our favorite Hollywood celebs, it's also turned ordinary people into online celebrities overnight, purely because of their sharp sense of humor... Like one Twitter user, who went by the handle @KeetPotato on Weird Twitter, the platform's unofficial corner where surreal jokes, surreal art, and chaotic personalities collide.
    #7

    A screenshot of a funny comment on Twitter about inventing new classic monsters and Slenderman.

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    #8

    A compilation of four movie stills from Terminator 2, showcasing the film's action and character moments, as part of a funny comments thread.

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    #9

    Aquaria responds I win to funny comments about her looks and personality, a viral tweet.

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    "To be considered a Twitter celeb, on first thought, at least, doesn’t strike me as being a good thing. But I guess it does open some unexpected doors," the viral tweeter told Vice.

    He revealed that he even (quite bizarrely) received a two-month supply of Toilet Duck, thanks to his witty and weird tweets. "I can only assume it was because my avatar is a duck, and my writing belongs in a toilet," quipped the comic.
    #10

    A Twitter exchange between Ciara and Rihanna with witty remarks, categorized as funny comments.

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    #11

    Funny comments on a standoff between a black cat and a line of pigeons in an empty lot.

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    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    the pigeons voted to bell the cat

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    #12

    Funny comments tweet about a person passing a geology final by licking rocks after taking LSD.

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    Some regular but very funny Twitter users have even gone on to land careers in the world of comedy because of their tweets. Bryan Donaldson (@TheNardvark) is one of them. He started using the platform in 2010 as an outlet for comedic relief.

    "He was a regular guy living in Illinois as an IT professional when Alex Baze discovered his talents and got him an interview to write for Late Night With Seth Meyers with producer Mike Shoemaker and Meyers himself," reports Metter Media. "After only 15 minutes with them, Donaldson was hired!"

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    He also worked on the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2014 and the 4th Annual NFL Honors in 2015.
    #13

    Funny comments from Twitter users about silly reasons for not dating someone because of a phone charger.

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    blix avatar
    Blix
    Blix
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's not silly at all, you got a good look at her priorities and save yourself months or years of unpleasantness.

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    #14

    A tweet joking about a misinterpretation of a conversation between a Beta Male and an Alpha Male. Funny comments.

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    #15

    An image of the Aboriginal flag with a black kangaroo against a yellow circle on a red background, inspiring funny comments about its design.

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    Megan Amram (@meganamram) also went on to achieve fame thanks to Twitter. She's a Harvard graduate, known for her hilarious one-liners on the platform. Her viral tweets caught the attention of comedian Rob Delaney, who regularly retweeted her, and shared her humor with his hoards of followers.

    Amram eventually scored a gig as a writer for NBC’s Parks and Recreation, and later released a parody textbook, titled Science… For Her! She was also a writer and producer for the NBC series The Good Place.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A man grilling outdoors, captioned as You Have Found The Holy Grill, sparking funny comments about the humorous situation.

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    #17

    Funny comments on an image of Betsy Ross with a t-shirt cannon at a Phillies game.

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    #18

    Funny comments on a tweet about NYPD cops not having phones at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

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    Amram has previously compared comedy to poetry, in that the structure is similar.

    "Comedy is about breaking expectations of day-to-day life; so is poetry, on a more miniature level. I know a lot of comedians who gravitate toward a lot of different literary forms–secret bookworms who like word puzzles–and I find it really cool to see literary smart people who end up being the funniest," she told Fast Company.
    #19

    A Twitter thread debating Karl Marx's looks versus Jin's fan service, featuring funny comments.

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    #20

    A series of tweets by @dizzydorahoe following Normani, illustrating funny comments over several years.

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    #21

    Funny comments on a 12-year-old comedian's witty comeback to a heckling boy at a talent show.

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    According to Amram, Twitter (or X) is the perfect place for wordplay, or jokes that have funny spelling.

    "They are often very much things that have to be seen instead of heard," the comedy writer says. "Also, when it’s in the context of a tweet, you’re seeing it along with hundreds of other little tiny notes, and you can compare it within the restrictions that Twitter puts on you."
    #22

    Funny comments about an awkward date where a man's parents are with another man.

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    #23

    Funny comments on Twitter, a user imagining the Hulk missing a throw with a car, with a meme reaction.

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    #24

    Funny comments on Twitter about a car grab handle used by moms for dramatic braking in a car.

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    Amram advises that you Google your jokes before posting them on Twitter, admitting that she's accidentally tweeted something that someone else has already tweeted.

    "There are just so many people on Twitter, and so many funny people in the world; you have to make sure nobody else has already done it," she says, but adds that you shouldn't take it too personally if someone tweets something you've tweeted before.

    "When people get too upset about Twitter," she reveals, "I always think, 'It’s just a stupid website. Don’t worry too much; we’ll all be okay.'”

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    #25

    Funny comments on Twitter about finding a girlfriend of a specific height to reach cookies.

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    #26

    A tweet featuring a news article about a meme coin and a humorous reply about trust. Funny comments.

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    rspanther avatar
    panther
    panther
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would rather trust her than trump.

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    #27

    A tweet responding to a horror movie survival challenge, choosing to avoid Sweden and Midsommar. Funny comments.

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    #28

    A funny comment about relationships having free trials, comparing dating to a subscription service.

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    #29

    A handsome man in a reddish-brown polo shirt, sitting outdoors at a restaurant, drawing funny comments about his appearance.

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    #30

    A funny comment on Twitter about having a margarita and Mexico not playing around.

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    #31

    A Twitter post about Mountain Dew's Baja Blast launching in the UK, showing two cups of the drink and the Taco Bell logo, generating funny comments.

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    #32

    A tweet from Eurovision and a reply from Carol McGee, featuring funny comments about the song contest results.

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    #33

    A screenshot of a tweet by Jenni about International Men's Day, part of a collection of funny comments.

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    #34

    Funny comments of Squidward with long blonde hair from a flashback on a TV show.

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    #35

    A funny comment showing a note in an office about bringing kid cuisine, next to a tray of kid's food.

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    #36

    A tweet about a Gen Z intern's genius idea to print blank sheets, resulting in warm paper. Funny comments.

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    #37

    A funny comment featuring a meme of a man with swollen cheeks, representing a reaction to a doctor's questions.

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    #38

    A funny comment about AI generated graduation photos in a yearbook, showing a cartoonish student portrait.

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    #39

    A funny comment and an image from Kung Fu Panda, depicting a dramatic scene related to stopping martial arts.

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    #40

    A funny comment about Netflix opening a restaurant, with images of the Netflix logo and a restaurant interior.

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    #41

    A funny comment about an Eight Sleep mattress company going offline during an AWS outage, showing a bed and the AWS logo.

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    #42

    Screenshot of funny comments on social media about banks and employers sending unhelpful messages.

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