ADVERTISEMENT

Mass adoption of the internet has allowed us to very regularly see or hear something that makes us go “oh, that’s so true!” Even the humble meme is still based on some common emotion or feeling, indeed, this sort of content is so common that netizens regularly refer to it as “painfully” relatable.

The X (formerly Twitter) user “Abby Has Issues” (don’t we all) posts hilarious, relatable tweets, so we’ve gathered the best ones for your viewing enjoyment. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments down below.

More info: X

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously addressing adult life challenges like grocery shopping and spatial awareness.

AbbyHasIssues Report

8points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously reflecting on adult life and customer service experiences that resonate with many.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    8points
    POST
    #3

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously describing a chaotic yet comforting Disney princess life, reflecting adult life struggles.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    7points
    POST
    #4

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously describing adult life with chaotic yet comforting posts about seasonal struggles.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously describing adult life with comfort, food, and avoiding loud noises.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously reflecting on adult life milestones by comparing personal achievements with friends' successes.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    6points
    POST
    #7

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues about contrasting feelings at 6 PM in summer versus fall, reflecting adult life experiences.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    6points
    POST
    #8

    Screenshot of a humorous post from Abby Has Issues sharing a chaotic yet comforting take on adult life.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Screenshot of a relatable chaotic yet comforting post from Abby Has Issues that captures adult life struggles humorously.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously describing the frustrating adult life experience of long waits at doctor appointments.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously describing being calm only when not tired, cold, hungry, or inconvenienced, reflecting adult life.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    6points
    POST
    #12

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously highlighting adult life struggles with cleaning laundry and self-motivation.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously highlighting adult life and body awareness by craving lasagna despite fitness advice.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously describing the talent of choosing the slowest grocery store checkout line, capturing adult life chaos.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    6points
    POST
    #15

    Screenshot of a tweet from Abby Has Issues about the hardest first 16 hours after getting out of bed, relatable adult life post.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    6points
    POST
    #16

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously reflecting on adult life challenges during a winter storm with annoying company.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously addressing adulthood with a favorite burner on the stove, reflecting adult life challenges.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously describing lining up a car wash wheel, capturing relatable adult life moments.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    5points
    POST
    #19

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously capturing chaotic yet comforting moments of adult life with a bladder interruption.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously reflecting on adult life and relatable moments with chaotic yet comforting posts.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously describing her personal style as not expecting to leave the house, capturing adult life well.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Screenshot of a chaotic yet comforting X post from Abby Has Issues humorously reflecting on adult life worries.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    5points
    POST
    #23

    Screenshot of a humorous post from Abby Has Issues highlighting relatable chaos and comfort in adult life experiences.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    5points
    POST
    #24

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously comparing Mark Zuckerberg’s wealth to everyday adult life realities.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously describing rewarding herself for small tasks, reflecting adult life struggles and comfort.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously reflecting on adult life challenges and changes in handling situations over time.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    5points
    POST
    #27

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously highlighting adult life frustrations with lost savings and missed coupons.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    5points
    POST
    #28

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously contrasting expensive fashion with an old sweatshirt, reflecting chaotic yet comforting adult life.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Screenshot of a relatable X post by Abby Has Issues humorously describing an eat and retreat strategy instead of fight or flight response.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues highlighting relatable adult life struggles with comforting and chaotic moments in everyday experiences.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    5points
    POST
    #31

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously contrasting grocery shopping with chaotic adult life in 2004 versus 2024 digital coupons and apps.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    5points
    POST
    #32

    Tweet by Abby Has Issues humorously describing an adult life moment about saving empty boxes, reflecting chaotic yet comforting posts.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously highlighting the chaotic yet comforting realities of adult life and spending habits.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Tweet by Abby Has Issues humorously describing the feeling of time passing slowly, reflecting adult life challenges.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    5points
    POST
    #35

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously addressing adult life with a camping-related never say never saying.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    5points
    POST
    #36

    Screenshot of a humorous post from Abby Has Issues, sharing relatable adult life struggles about procrastinating laundry.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously highlighting the challenges of adult life with diet changes and loss of simple joys.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously reflecting on changing adult life priorities in her chaotic yet comforting posts.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    5points
    POST
    #39

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post by Abby Has Issues illustrating chaotic yet comforting adult life moments.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    5points
    POST
    #40

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously reflecting on kindness and social interaction, capturing adult life struggles relatable to many.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously reflecting on the confusing and chaotic aspects of adult life and daily struggles.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously showing adult life password struggles with password reuse and exclamation mark tweak.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    4points
    POST
    #43

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously reflecting on adult life challenges and the chaos of shared microwaves.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues about winning $5 on a lottery ticket and buying scented Lysol wipes, reflecting adult life humor.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Screenshot of a chaotic yet comforting X post from Abby Has Issues about awkward encounters in adult life.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously describing conditions for being fun and outgoing, revealing relatable adult life struggles.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    4points
    POST
    #47

    Screenshot of a chaotic yet comforting X post from Abby Has Issues reflecting on adult life frustrations.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    4points
    POST
    #48

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post by Abby Has Issues about adult life comfort and embracing early nights.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously addressing adult life with a dental hygienist comfortable with silence.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously describing adult life moments about using dish soap with chaotic yet comforting posts.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    4points
    POST
    #51

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously admitting to meeting yearly phone call quota, illustrating chaotic yet comforting adult life moments.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    Screenshot of Abby Has Issues post humorously reflecting on the challenges of adult life and social interaction.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    4points
    POST
    #53

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously highlighting adult life struggles with camping and comfort in hotels and room service.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously showing adult life contradictions about caring what others think in traffic.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously describing chaotic yet comforting moments of adult life multitasking and forgetfulness.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    4points
    POST
    #56

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously describing adult life energy bursts and carbohydrate loading like an Olympic sprinter.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    4points
    POST
    #57

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously reflecting on childhood characters, capturing chaotic yet comforting adult life humor.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Screenshot of an Abby Has Issues post about the frustrations of adult life spent being mad at loud noises.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #59

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously describing everyday chaos, capturing relatable adult life struggles with comfort and wit.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    4points
    POST
    #60

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously comparing climbing Mount Everest to struggling to grab a remote from the couch.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    4points
    POST
    #61

    Screenshot of a chaotic yet comforting X post from Abby Has Issues humorously describing early night routines in adult life.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously describing the chaotic yet comforting realities of adult life and cleaning frustrations.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Screenshot of a social media post from Abby Has Issues humorously addressing adult life and memory struggles.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues about the relatable struggle of re-tying shoelaces, capturing adult life challenges humorously.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    3points
    POST
    #65

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously describing adulthood as a non-stop thrill ride and excitement over dish soap scent.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously describing adult life habits about donating old clothes after keeping them in the car for months.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues about coping with adult life by having a snack whether something good or bad happens.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    3points
    POST
    #68

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues about needing solitude, snacks, and tea to cope with adult life challenges and exhaustion.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    3points
    POST
    #69

    Screenshot of a humorous Abby Has Issues X post about procrastination and adult life struggles with weekend relaxation plans.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Screenshot of a relatable post from Abby Has Issues about chaotic yet comforting adult life experiences with changing weather.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously describing adding 52 cloves of garlic instead of one in a relatable adult life moment.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    Screenshot of a chaotic yet comforting X post from Abby Has Issues humorously describing adult life anxieties on a Sunday.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    3points
    POST
    #73

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously sharing a famous recipe for a bag of ice at a summer cookout, reflecting adult life humor.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously capturing relatable adult life moments about meetings running over time and awkward questions.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously admitting a bad decision to leave the house, reflecting chaotic yet comforting adult life posts.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    2points
    POST
    #76

    Screenshot of a tweet from Abby Has Issues sharing a chaotic yet comforting post about adult life and phone use while driving.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    2points
    POST
    #77

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously addressing adult life with a relatable self-checkout barcode frustration post.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously highlighting adult life quirks with chaotic yet comforting posts on everyday anxieties.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously highlighting relatable adult life struggles like financial stress and work email annoyances.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    2points
    POST
    #80

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously comparing birthday celebrations at 21 and 41, highlighting adult life realities.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    2points
    POST
    #81

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues about procrastination humor, reflecting chaotic yet comforting adult life experiences.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues about adult life comforts including meals, espresso, sleep, yoga pants, solitude, and no social obligations.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #83

    Screenshot of a humorous post from Abby Has Issues highlighting relatable adult life moments about sandwich preferences.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    2points
    POST
    #84

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously highlighting adult life by spending time reading household appliance reviews.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    2points
    POST
    #85

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues comparing the first sip of coffee to a vivid scene switch, reflecting chaotic yet comforting adult life.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    Screenshot of a chaotic yet comforting X post from Abby Has Issues humorously highlighting adult life contradictions.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #87

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously rating the news with zero stars, reflecting chaotic yet comforting adult life posts.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    2points
    POST
    #88

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously describing adult life struggles with chaotic yet comforting moments in daily routines.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    1point
    POST
    #89

    Tweet from Abby Has Issues humorously canceling plans due to changes in adult life, comfort, and optimism.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    Screenshot of a humorous Abby Has Issues tweet about canceling a print job, reflecting chaotic yet comforting adult life moments.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #91

    Screenshot of a chaotic yet comforting post from Abby Has Issues about stress eating and adult life struggles.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    1point
    POST
    #92

    Screenshot of an Abby Has Issues X post humorously about showing up with Tupperware to take Thanksgiving leftovers home.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    1point
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!