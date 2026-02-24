80 Weirdly Hilarious Images To Improve Your Feed As Well As Your Mood
The human capacity (and appetite) for humor is boundless. There are probably thousands of memes being made daily, yet we still seek out more. So we should all take a moment to thank the diligent netizens who capture and share amusing things they stumble across for the rest of us to see.
The “Tonsil” Instagram page is home to funny and random pics and not, as it’s name suggests, dental anatomy. So get comfy as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments section down below.
Overlayed sketches of a Siberian cat’s true form.
This cactus was spotted in Arizona that looks like two lovers kissing.
The monkey was identified as a Japanese rhesus macaque, a species that’s illegal in Ontario, and named Darwin. According to Toronto Police, Darwin had escaped from his owner’s vehicle, dressed in a shearling coat and a diaper, the monkey managed to open its crate, unlock the car door and go for a stroll in the IKEA parking lot.
The planking trend in the 2000’s
In the early 2010s, a trend known as planking emerged and took the internet by storm. The trend involved people lying face down in interesting public places, taking photos of these unusual poses, and then sharing them on social media platforms like Facebook.
A 2020 study found that over 40% of people who wear shirts with strange or ironic slogans do it to start conversations or show their sense of humor
Most babies under 2 need their eyes open and face fully visible for a passport photo… easier said than done. Parents end up struggling to hold them up, or become the background altogether.
This kindergartener wrote a book on how to get a girlfriend for his classmates, it has achieved a 4/5 star rating online.
In the 1950s Elvis Presley’s manager sold “I Hate Elvis” badges as a way to make money from people who weren’t buying Elvis merchandise.
“Hostile Designs” – An architectural design strategy that uses elements of the built environment to purposefully guide or restrict behavior. Most hostile designs are intentional, while others are just bad architectural works.
The structural components used for these restrictions are usually harmful, such as metal spikes on floors, tilted seats, armrests and dividers on benches to prevent lying down, as well as rough-textured surfaces to prevent skateboarding.
Looking back C0VID was surreal, kinda like a dream everyone was stuck in together.
Animals with little casts to heal broken bones.
This street singer was ignored by everyone until a group of stray cats showed up to listen to his music.
Nepetalactone, an essential oil found in the catnip plant, stimulates cats. When cats sniff, ingest, or rub against catnip, the compound binds to receptors in their noses, triggering a euphoric reaction.
The moment a drunken passenger was taped to his seat during a flight to nyc after “trying to choke one woman and ranting the plane was going to crash” (2013)
He allegedly “drank all of his duty free liquor on the flight from Iceland to JFK.”
YouTuber Sunday Monday Sank sank a Handsome Squidward statue into the ocean to prank future archaeologists. Before doing it, he even consulted a professor to make sure it wouldn’t cause long term damage to the sea.
A visual documentation of Shibuya’s drunk and tired businessmen in Japan.
In sanctuaries, orangutans have been observed pretending to throw objects at their caretakers just to watch their reactions. They often repeat the act while still holding onto the item, clearly enjoying the prank as if it were a private joke.
A 2019 study in Scientific Reports confirmed that cats can distinguish their name from other words, even if they choose to ignore you anyway.
Couple Photoshoot Inspiration
People sitting under signs that resemble them in the subway.
‘Bigfoot’ silicone pants featuring real tattoos done by various artists for Rohan Mirza’s FW24 Collection.
In the 2000s, the first “selfies” were taken in mirrors, since old cell phones didn’t have front-facing cameras. People would stand in front of their bathroom mirrors, flip their phones around, and hope the picture ended up centered. Years later, mirror selfies slowly came back as an easy way to photograph yourself.