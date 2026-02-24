ADVERTISEMENT

The human capacity (and appetite) for humor is boundless. There are probably thousands of memes being made daily, yet we still seek out more. So we should all take a moment to thank the diligent netizens who capture and share amusing things they stumble across for the rest of us to see.

The “Tonsil” Instagram page is home to funny and random pics and not, as it’s name suggests, dental anatomy. So get comfy as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments section down below.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Blurry photo of an elderly woman with caption you look like a memory, a weirdly hilarious image for social media feed.

tonsil Report

6points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Fluffy cat lying on floor with funny outlines, showcasing weirdly hilarious images to improve your feed and mood.

    Overlayed sketches of a Siberian cat’s true form.

    tonsil , eleven11neko Report

    5points
    POST
    #3

    Two cacti in a desert create a weirdly hilarious illusion of a cactus couple embracing at sunset.

    This cactus was spotted in Arizona that looks like two lovers kissing.

    tonsil Report

    5points
    POST
    #4

    Monkey wearing a coat inside and outside IKEA, a weirdly hilarious image to improve your feed and mood.

    The monkey was identified as a Japanese rhesus macaque, a species that’s illegal in Ontario, and named Darwin. According to Toronto Police, Darwin had escaped from his owner’s vehicle, dressed in a shearling coat and a diaper, the monkey managed to open its crate, unlock the car door and go for a stroll in the IKEA parking lot.

    tonsil Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Man updates profile picture with serious face, friend suggests a smile, showing weirdly hilarious social media interaction.

    tonsil Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Funny social media comments about aesthetics, showcasing weirdly hilarious images to improve your feed and mood.

    tonsil Report

    5points
    POST
    #7

    Person with red face asking why their bus driver is playing Mistski, shown in a weirdly hilarious image from social media feed.

    tonsil Report

    5points
    POST
    #8

    Two kids playing inside a fenced area while two chickens are outside, creating a weirdly hilarious scene.

    tonsil Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Seagull defiantly perched on a no birds sign, a weirdly hilarious image to brighten your feed and mood.

    tonsil Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    White cat with oddly shaped dark fur patterns on face, creating a weirdly hilarious expression to improve your feed and mood.

    tonsil Report

    5points
    POST
    alfonzwells611 avatar
    MalayDragon
    MalayDragon
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    LOL why does this cat look just like inspector clouseau

    0
    0points
    reply
    #11

    Chubby orange cat licking lips while looking at cheesy baked pasta, a weirdly hilarious image to improve your feed and mood.

    tonsil Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    Hilarious images of people balancing and lying in unusual positions to create weirdly funny moments for improving your mood.

    The planking trend in the 2000’s

    In the early 2010s, a trend known as planking emerged and took the internet by storm. The trend involved people lying face down in interesting public places, taking photos of these unusual poses, and then sharing them on social media platforms like Facebook.

    tonsil Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Two police officers standing back-to-back in a field of flowers holding donuts, a weirdly hilarious image to improve your mood.

    tonsil Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Man wearing a black shirt with a funny quote, showcasing one of the weirdly hilarious images to improve your feed and mood.

    A 2020 study found that over 40% of people who wear shirts with strange or ironic slogans do it to start conversations or show their sense of humor

    tonsil Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    Thor's hammer placed among dumbbells in a gym, creating a weirdly hilarious image to brighten your feed and mood.

    tonsil Report

    5points
    POST
    #16

    Child standing on a man's face while another kid sits nearby, a weirdly hilarious image to lighten your mood.

    tonsil Report

    4points
    POST
    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love how it's mom making the child hold the pose.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Toddler sitting inside a large paint bucket with spilled paint on the floor in a narrow outdoor hallway, weirdly hilarious image.

    tonsil Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Young girl hilariously running away screaming from a peacock, capturing a weirdly hilarious moment to improve your feed.

    tonsil Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Funny weirdly hilarious images showing unique baby photos for improving your feed and mood with humor and creativity.

    Most babies under 2 need their eyes open and face fully visible for a passport photo… easier said than done. Parents end up struggling to hold them up, or become the background altogether.

    tonsil Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Man on subway reading printed YouTube comments, showcasing weirdly hilarious images to improve your feed and mood.

    tonsil Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Child's colorful handwritten guide on how to get a girlfriend, featuring funny and weirdly hilarious images for a mood boost.

    This kindergartener wrote a book on how to get a girlfriend for his classmates, it has achieved a 4/5 star rating online.

    tonsil Report

    4points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Round vintage pin with rust stains and bold text reading I Hate Elvis bizarrely funny image for mood boost.

    In the 1950s Elvis Presley’s manager sold “I Hate Elvis” badges as a way to make money from people who weren’t buying Elvis merchandise.

    tonsil Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Two elderly women in identical floral dresses creating a weirdly hilarious visual illusion on a city sidewalk.

    tonsil Report

    4points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Handwritten cardboard sign taped on wooden door reads Graphic Design Department in casual workplace, weirdly hilarious image.

    tonsil Report

    4points
    POST
    kembr12 avatar
    K_Tx
    K_Tx
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First day on the job?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #25

    Person lying on wooden floor with hair art drawing matching their haircut next to a mirror, funny weirdly hilarious image.

    tonsil Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Unusual and weirdly hilarious images including a climbing wall with urinal, inaccessible ramp, and bench blocked by a large rock.

    “Hostile Designs” – An architectural design strategy that uses elements of the built environment to purposefully guide or restrict behavior. Most hostile designs are intentional, while others are just bad architectural works.

    The structural components used for these restrictions are usually harmful, such as metal spikes on floors, tilted seats, armrests and dividers on benches to prevent lying down, as well as rough-textured surfaces to prevent skateboarding.

    tonsil Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Two people wearing weirdly hilarious masks of Batman and Obama in an online video chat conversation.

    2010 chatroom aesthetic.

    tonsil Report

    4points
    POST
    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember Chatroulette.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #28

    Man crawling inside a large dog crate in a humorous and weirdly hilarious image to improve your feed and mood.

    tonsil Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    Collage of weirdly hilarious images including masked baptism, musicians in green tents, umbrella haircut and a person with a jar helmet.

    Looking back C0VID was surreal, kinda like a dream everyone was stuck in together.

    tonsil Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Bald man with a tattoo of a basketball player using a skin bump as the basketball in a weirdly hilarious image.

    tonsil Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Child in hospital bed wearing Superman shirt laughs pointing at police officer with toy arrow stuck to his forehead in weirdly hilarious image.

    tonsil Report

    4points
    POST
    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The joy on the child's face, do it again!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #32

    Police officer talking to a woman standing inside a flipped car in a weirdly hilarious images scene on a street.

    tonsil Report

    4points
    POST
    #33

    Man wearing a white shirt with funny text and a beaded necklace, a weirdly hilarious image to improve your feed and mood

    tonsil Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Couple posing at wedding by a pool with a person hilariously mid-flip in the background, weirdly funny image.

    tonsil Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Cat's face aligning with a muscular body on a shopping bag creating a weirdly hilarious image to improve your feed.

    tonsil Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    Black and white cat sitting on a man's head, holding a leash in its mouth, creating a weirdly hilarious moment.

    tonsil Report

    4points
    POST
    #37

    Three animals, a hamster, hedgehog, and dog, all wearing blue bandages in weirdly hilarious images to improve your feed.

    Animals with little casts to heal broken bones.

    tonsil Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Teen in Superman shirt showing emotions from proud to sad in funny video clips, part of weirdly hilarious images collection.

    tonsil Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Screenshots of funny Spotify playlists with weirdly hilarious images and titles to improve your feed and mood.

    tonsil Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Man playing guitar to a gathering of kittens, a weirdly hilarious moment to improve your feed and mood.

    This street singer was ignored by everyone until a group of stray cats showed up to listen to his music.

    tonsil Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    Colorful tattoo on side torso combining popular logos into the word gaming, showcasing a weirdly hilarious image.

    tonsil Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Muscular young man posing shirtless while an older woman takes a mirror selfie, creating a weirdly hilarious image.

    tonsil Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Three cats reacting hilariously to catnip, showcasing weirdly funny expressions and playful moments to boost your mood.

    Nepetalactone, an essential oil found in the catnip plant, stimulates cats. When cats sniff, ingest, or rub against catnip, the compound binds to receptors in their noses, triggering a euphoric reaction.

    tonsil Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Cat lounging in a clear hanging bowl on a scratching post, a weirdly hilarious image to brighten your feed and mood.

    tonsil Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    Black and white cat sitting next to a Lego cat model with wide eyes in a living room, a weirdly hilarious image for your feed.

    tonsil Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Man taped to airplane seat with green tape in a weirdly hilarious image capturing an unusual travel moment.

    The moment a drunken passenger was taped to his seat during a flight to nyc after “trying to choke one woman and ranting the plane was going to crash” (2013)

    He allegedly “drank all of his duty free liquor on the flight from Iceland to JFK.”

    tonsil Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    Man talking on Chatroulette video chat with a chicken in the user window, a weirdly hilarious image for your feed.

    tonsil Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Bride in wedding dress standing next to groom wearing casual tracksuit and sneakers in a formal setting, weirdly hilarious image.

    tonsil Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Man sitting in a red car oddly hanging over a stairwell railing, a weirdly hilarious image to improve your feed and mood.

    tonsil Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Person wearing a horse mask holding a crying baby, a weirdly hilarious image to improve your mood and feed.

    tonsil Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    Weirdly hilarious statue of a man throwing a discus partially submerged in water, surrounded by fish underwater.

    YouTuber Sunday Monday Sank sank a Handsome Squidward statue into the ocean to prank future archaeologists. Before doing it, he even consulted a professor to make sure it wouldn’t cause long term damage to the sea.

    tonsil Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    Person wearing a white shirt with funny text reading undiagnosed but something ain’t right in a public transit setting weirdly hilarious image

    tonsil Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    Dog lying in a sunbeam shining through a door, captured as one of the weirdly hilarious images to brighten your mood.

    tonsil Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Fluffy dog wearing a cap and sneakers standing on a skateboard, a weirdly hilarious image to brighten your feed.

    tonsil Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    Gym-goers watching a cartoon character with muscles on TV, a weirdly hilarious image to improve your mood and feed.

    tonsil Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    A weirdly hilarious image of a hand stuck in a rice cooker, covered with sticky rice grains.

    tonsil Report

    3points
    POST
    #57

    Three weirdly hilarious images showing people asleep in unusual positions in public places like streets and trains.

    A visual documentation of Shibuya’s drunk and tired businessmen in Japan.

    tonsil , shibuyameltdown Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Two funny orangutans in nature and enclosure, posing with expressive and weirdly hilarious gestures to improve your feed.

    In sanctuaries, orangutans have been observed pretending to throw objects at their caretakers just to watch their reactions. They often repeat the act while still holding onto the item, clearly enjoying the prank as if it were a private joke.

    tonsil Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Woman brushing teeth upside down using foot to hold phone for a weirdly hilarious image to improve your feed and mood.

    tonsil Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    Black cat sitting on a gas stove burner with blue flames, showcasing a weirdly hilarious moment to improve your feed and mood.

    A 2019 study in Scientific Reports confirmed that cats can distinguish their name from other words, even if they choose to ignore you anyway.

    tonsil Report

    2points
    POST
    View more comments
    #61

    Couple Photoshoot Inspiration

    Four weirdly hilarious images showing couples and friends in funny, unusual poses that improve your mood and feed.

    tonsil Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Giant 12-foot Elvis head statue for sale, an unusual and weirdly hilarious image to brighten your feed.

    tonsil Report

    2points
    POST
    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe if you throw in the pair of lions.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Couple kissing at wedding with groom wearing sneakers and person dressed as Batman officiating, weirdly hilarious image.

    tonsil Report

    2points
    POST
    #64

    Man in suit hugging giant panda costume squeezed into train, a weirdly hilarious image at a busy platform.

    tonsil Report

    2points
    POST
    #65

    Three weirdly hilarious images showing colorful subway passengers with unique styles and moods during their commute.

    People sitting under signs that resemble them in the subway.

    tonsil Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Checkerboard pattern and small hair twists create a weirdly hilarious hairstyle on a shaved head.

    tonsil Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Young man with a weirdly hilarious mohawk hairstyle featuring shaved animal shapes and a long braided tail strand

    tonsil Report

    2points
    POST
    #68

    Police officer holding a small white dog near a police car, a weirdly hilarious image to improve your feed and mood.

    tonsil Report

    2points
    POST
    #69

    Woman in a blue coat standing behind a zebra statue while a boy takes a photo, creating a weirdly hilarious optical illusion.

    tonsil Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Cat hanging from a door frame above a dog wearing a red bandana, a weirdly hilarious image to improve your feed and mood.

    tonsil Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Leggings designed to look like tattooed feet and legs, creating a weirdly hilarious and unique fashion statement.

    ‘Bigfoot’ silicone pants featuring real tattoos done by various artists for Rohan Mirza’s FW24 Collection.

    tonsil Report

    1point
    POST
    #72

    Black cat wearing a small blue shirt looking round and fluffy in a weirdly hilarious image for your feed and mood boost.

    tonsil Report

    1point
    POST
    #73

    Man playing an oversized guitar on a city street, a weirdly hilarious image to boost your feed and mood.

    tonsil Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Hairless cat with muscular arms resting on a pillow by a window, one of the weirdly hilarious images to lighten your feed.

    tonsil Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Young man taking a selfie with a rectangular block of uncooked instant noodles as his phone case in a weirdly hilarious image.

    tonsil Report

    1point
    POST
    #76

    Two people striking a funny pose in a bathroom mirror selfie, capturing a weirdly hilarious moment for a fun feed.

    In the 2000s, the first “selfies” were taken in mirrors, since old cell phones didn’t have front-facing cameras. People would stand in front of their bathroom mirrors, flip their phones around, and hope the picture ended up centered. Years later, mirror selfies slowly came back as an easy way to photograph yourself.

    tonsil Report

    1point
    POST
    #77

    Sink filled with sticky notes all labeled clean, creating a weirdly hilarious image to improve your feed and mood.

    tonsil Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Close-up of a weirdly hilarious haunted doll with one eye open and a crooked smile for a funny feed boost.

    tonsil Report

    1point
    POST
    #79

    Two police officers riding in toy police cars inside a grocery store aisle in a weirdly hilarious scene.

    tonsil Report

    1point
    POST
    #80

    Toddler holding a cat looking out a window, capturing a weirdly hilarious moment to improve your feed and mood.

    tonsil Report

    1point
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!