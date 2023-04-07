Not to spoil the magic behind the scenes, but meme creators have mastered the art of making things so relatable they almost feel personal. After all, the word meme itself refers to a commonality shared by a group. If you peruse the internet, you’ll find meme pages devoted to almost any fandom and topic. Sometimes competing meme pages, where some slight difference has split the fanbase into two warring factions. As the webcomic XKCD once said “Human subcultures are nested fractally. There is no bottom.” In other words, we often set aside the 99% we have in common to battle over the 1% that differs. Now that is a personal attack.

We tend to enjoy content when we believe it’s directly related to us and our experiences. Fortune tellers, horoscope writers, and even personality tests use this concept, often referred to as the Barnum effect, to keep us engaged. The name comes from the famous/infamous American showman and businessman P. T. Barnum. While not exclusive to him, he did utilize the physiology of this effect to keep audiences engaged and entertained. Or distracted, you be the judge.