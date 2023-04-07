Certain things make us cringe because our minds can’t help but imagine ourselves in a similar situation. Similarly, we can internalize songs, statements, and even memes if they manage to ring true enough. And because we aren’t exactly perfect, more often than not the truth will be something we would prefer to avoid. 

The “I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme” Facebook page manages to perfectly encapsulate its core ethos. These images manage to be funny, relatable, and somewhat painful in a way that only the truth can manage. So scroll down, get comfortable, and be sure to upvote the memes that attacked you directly, and comment on your favorites. 

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
I'm not a parent, but I can relate. People in general are annoying, you pandas are an exception

fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
I currently have a cold, so I can't breath out of my nose at all :(

Not to spoil the magic behind the scenes, but meme creators have mastered the art of making things so relatable they almost feel personal. After all, the word meme itself refers to a commonality shared by a group. If you peruse the internet, you’ll find meme pages devoted to almost any fandom and topic. Sometimes competing meme pages, where some slight difference has split the fanbase into two warring factions. As the webcomic XKCD once said “Human subcultures are nested fractally. There is no bottom.” In other words, we often set aside the 99% we have in common to battle over the 1% that differs. Now that is a personal attack.

We tend to enjoy content when we believe it’s directly related to us and our experiences. Fortune tellers, horoscope writers, and even personality tests use this concept, often referred to as the Barnum effect, to keep us engaged. The name comes from the famous/infamous American showman and businessman P. T. Barnum. While not exclusive to him, he did utilize the physiology of this effect to keep audiences engaged and entertained. Or distracted, you be the judge.

QuirkyKittyGirl
QuirkyKittyGirl
Community Member
Dude, you got the "Everybody was Kung Fu Fighting" edition! Sweet!!!

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
Size doesn't matter. An obstacle is an obstacle

But wait, there’s more! Meme creators will also rely on meme-like structures to breed familiarity. You have likely encountered hundreds if not thousands of examples of ‘x is the new y,’ without thinking about it. This kind of structure is called a snowclone, referring to the often-cited idea that the Inuit peoples have hundreds of words for snow. This idea is actually misleading but serves its purpose here to explain this phenomenon. And now that you know what it is, you'll never be able to unsee it.

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
Why does this image scare me

Lara Bolton
Lara Bolton
Community Member
I'm 3 days older than one of my friends and they call me a grandma

fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
Meme: telling me to get more sleep. Me: reading the meme on bored panda at 2:49 am

More flexible than a traditional cliche, a snowclone can be bent and adjusted easily, while still maintaining an understandable frame of reference for the reader or viewer. Other more common variants include “the mother of all x,” which is attributed to none other than Saddam Hussein, or at least an Iraqi government Command Council. Others are easier to attribute, such as “to x or not to x?” and the wonderfully old-fashioned “have x, will travel,” for which we can thank the talented Bob Hope.

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
What sunglasses are you buying for $120?

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
Yes, lemme just grow another arm real quick

BatPhace
BatPhace
Community Member
I feel like mostly toxic families use that reasoning. Maybe I'm wrong 🤔

Memes like this help bridge our common humanity, as most of the ideas are quite relatable and we can see, from the likes, comments, and shares, that others feel similarly. This can be comforting in a world that often does seem polarized and where it can seem difficult to find common ground. Even outside of memes, research suggests that we aren’t as different as we might sometimes feel. Over 82% of respondents indicated similar emotional responses toward the beauty of nature in one study of relatability among groups.  
Michelle M
Michelle M
Community Member
*Carry! Yeet! Drive off!*

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
My cat feels lonely without me

These studies argue that, below the surface, we do share a lot of social connectedness that gets drowned out by specific differences. The aforementioned piece of research focused on nature in particular, but it postulates that it could also show up in everything from hobbies, religion, and even places of birth. To extrapolate these ideas to memes that personally attack you, they can help us see universal or near-universal experiences that are shared with others. So even if you feel attacked, know that you are not alone.
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
"This mushroom sent John to heaven, this mushroom tastes good roasted, and this mushroom made Aiden see God for 3 days."

Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
I don't love babies on flights, but also I hear it's illegal to send them via the postal service so I get it.

Rico Mendez
Rico Mendez
Community Member
Hate being that guy, but, at least for me, turning down the music is so you can focus better; nothing to do with music.

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
Right? Just walk past, not that hard to not be a creep

fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
Replace "drinks" with either "chapters" or "bored panda articles," and "go home" with "go to sleep."

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
No thanks, I'd rather just take that money, break it up, and spend it on multiple useless items I think look good.

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
*pulls out a 20* you need this more than I do

Majungasaurus
Majungasaurus
Community Member
When you’re an introverted adult in a grocery store (😰) and you have to awkwardly shuffle your cart around all the moms and their carts and children having group conversations in the most inconvenient places

Cowws
Cowws
Community Member
that is so true! One of my classes I sit next to someone my age and I don't know their name... it might be Danny? Anyway, this has been going on for 7 weeks now

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
Eh I got the same mental issues, they just got worse

SkyBlueandBlack
SkyBlueandBlack
Community Member
Well, duh. And the 90s were, like, ten years ago. Everyone knows that.

fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
Did you try turning it off and on again?

fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
Family means even less in monopoly, a lesson my grandmother taught me well. Or, should I say, the random old lady who bought as many hotels as she possibly could just so she could take my money.

fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
Everything, nothing, both, and neither are all important! I think! But I'm not actually sure!

Kosh1k
Kosh1k
Community Member
To be fair, no one asked her to do that 🤷🏻

Majungasaurus
Majungasaurus
Community Member
I laughed way too hard at this image

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
I don't dream about my mistakes, I stay awake thinking about them

Nick
Nick
Community Member
So if your lawyer is short, they suck? Is that what they're saying?

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
I hate road trips because I dread stopping for bathroom breaks. Bathrooms are always disgusting and crowded

