Engaging with weirdness scratches people’s itch to feel strong emotions like fear and disgust, just in a safer, more controlled environment. That’s why we are often interested to explore unusual topics, like true crime stories and paranormal activities, and eat fried insects for fun (protein, yum!). To further foster our curiosity for strangeness (because it’s the opposite of boring), we prepared a list of the most bizarre memes from the ‘Weird Meme’ Facebook group. Scroll down to find them, and make sure to upvote the ones with the highest level of odd.

#1

Dinosaur meme with a caption about scientists recreating dinosaurs, humorously referencing movies warning against it.

    #2

    Hand holding a small glass jar, reflecting a funny meme about difficulty in throwing away useful items.

    I have a full box of exactly that one, bought a bulk as I always lack small jars. Mainly used for when I make ointments.

    #3

    Man carrying a large letter 'F' across a grassy area, showcasing one of the weirdest memes.

    In a previous interview with psychologist and founder and CEO of the Private Therapy Clinic, Dr. Becky Spelman, we spoke a little bit more about why people seek weird or disturbing things online and in real life. 

    “The captivation with disgust can be attributed to several psychological factors. Firstly, there's a phenomenon known as "benign masochism," where people derive pleasure from experiences that are initially perceived as negative.”
    #4

    Weirdest meme showing a black crow labeled "Rest of my clothes" and a colorful parrot labeled "My socks."

    Tilly’syellowsnowman
    Tilly’syellowsnowman
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is so me 😂 a lot of my clothes are pretty neutral, but I have so many weird socks, like denture socks, chicken socks, Christmas flamingo socks, the list goes on

    #5

    Close-up of a fish with an open mouth, resembling a funny meme about kids coughing.

    Tiny fan held in hand with caption "Not a huge fan," showcasing a funny meme.

    “This can include watching scary movies, eating extremely spicy food, or, in this case, viewing disturbing images,” she further explained.

    “It's a form of thrill-seeking, where the knowledge that these experiences are not actually harmful allows people to enjoy the sensation of being "disgusted" in a safe environment.”
    #7

    Man wearing funny "duck disguise" shirt, later dons a yellow duck hood, creating a humorous meme.

    #8

    Social media meme about repeating stories, humorous take on limited memories.

    #9

    Weirdest meme showing bricks messily crammed into a wall, captioned with parenting humor about kids and chores.

    Some people even seek out these experiences as a way to cope. "Engaging in activities that are slightly unpleasant or discomforting but ultimately harmless can provide a sense of control and a way to confront fears or anxieties in a controlled setting. It's a way to experience and process negative emotions in a context where the individual feels safe and in control. This can be therapeutic and help in building resilience against stress and anxiety."

    #10

    Social media post sharing a weird meme about jogging humorously suggests doing it without moving your arms.

    Tiger and cat side by side, showing similarity; humorous meme with text "I see no difference."

    Funny meme of a person watching a demon-like creature fly away, symbolizing depression leaving.

    While it can provide many benefits for people, Spelman warns that if not consumed in moderation or kept in balance, it can have negative consequences. “These behaviors can escalate, leading to a desensitization to disturbing content, which might require increasingly extreme experiences to achieve the same emotional effect. There's also a risk of normalizing or becoming insensitive to real-world violence and suffering.”
    #13

    Dog looking at its reflection with text overlay: "Why am I like this?" Humorous meme moment.

    #14

    Weirdest meme showing a bunk bed with a fan blowing air into pants above a sleeping person.

    nicolewhite1993 avatar
    She who must not be named
    She who must not be named
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was probably the peak of the year for them, we all know how downhill 2020 went 😭

    #15

    Anime character holding a bird with text overlay: "Most accurate subtitle ever"; a weird meme example.

    Being desensitized can lessen our responsiveness not only to negative or aversive stimuli but also to positivity. It can occur with anything, making us feel less empathy for people and violence happening in the real world. Even though it can be a great tool to treat phobias, fears, and mental health disorders, at the same time, it could be detrimental by erasing sensitivity to the suffering of others.

    #16

    Funny meme of a sad frog cartoon character doing laundry in front of a washing machine.

    Biscuits with funny faces, illustrating a weird meme about dieting humor.

    Weirdest meme featuring a grocery store aisle sign listing beer, pizza, potatoes, guns, bibles, sweatpants at aisle 11.

    “Additionally, if these behaviors are used as a primary coping mechanism, they might prevent individuals from developing healthier emotional processing and coping strategies. It’s important for individuals to monitor their engagement with such content and ensure it doesn't interfere with their emotional well-being or social functioning,” said Spelman.

    #19

    Funny meme about a dog's reaction to thunderstorms, highlighting its protective nature.

    Weirdest meme with a hermit crab in a glass shell, humorous commentary below.

    simaodrew avatar
    Gossameringue
    Gossameringue
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds like he wanted to play a game of Slow-n-Tell. (sorry; it's late and my puns have faded)

    #21

    Text meme humorously contrasts cooking with socializing with the cook.

    If a person becomes desensitized, in order to reverse it, it often requires therapeutic intervention like cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), which helps to change neurological pathways to the brain. This is usually done by challenging the person’s feelings and behaviors.

    #22

    Man holding a duck meme with the caption: "When someone is crying and you don’t know what to do. I got you a duck."

    #23

    A field with distant machinery resembling Star Wars AT-ATs, featuring the meme text "PLEASE TELL ME IT'S NOT JUST ME".

    #24

    Woman in a car with a humorous expression, representing one of the weirdest memes shared online.

    Everything considered, it’s important to find healthy ways to cope so the seemingly innocent search for weirdness doesn’t progress into something that hinders our well-being.

    #25

    Weirdest meme with a confused cat compared to a Mazda car.

    Duck meme about anatidaephobia, the fear of being watched by a duck, with humorous caption.

    Weirdest meme about forgetting a rhombus shape learned in elementary school.

    Funny meme of a content frog on a leaf, subverting expectations of a witch's spell going wrong.

    A woman with a smirk, reacting humorously to a colleague's remark.

    Weirdest meme about extreme sports and homework shared online.

    #31

    Text conversation meme with humorous exchange about a loud noise and a fallen shirt.

    Cat meme about reading online arguments at 3:00 am, one of the funniest weird memes shared.

    Man leaning on balcony vs. mom's perspective meme; highlights funny contrasts in perception.

    Weirdest memes: A tweet about feeling awkward with knocking in public bathrooms, posted by Sean Gallagher.

    #35

    Text from a funny meme shared online about a toddler's reaction to an outfit.

    Weirdest meme with a sign reading "Cotton Chicken Candy Nuggets," humorously referencing a popular theme song.

    diana_cooper avatar
    The Queen Of France
    The Queen Of France
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m singing it to the tune from Burger King commercials from 1979. “Hold the pickles, hold the lettuce, special orders don’t upset us…”

    #37

    Weird meme showing a Google Earth view of a family moment, with a grandpa teaching softball in 2012.

    Text exchange about a rat problem in the bathroom, humorously dismissed by a landlord. Funny memes.

    #39

    A funny meme featuring a man planning to steal the Declaration of Independence after tequila.

    Weirdest meme showing a smoke detector labeled "installed on the ceiling" instead of a date.

    Security camera detects a cat as a vehicle, exemplifying weirdest memes humor.

    #42

    Patio designed with tiles forming a pixelated character; humorous meme with text about a wife's reaction.

    Funny giraffe meme showing one giraffe facing forward and another appearing upside down during a video call.

    Child shares about "hero" in a meme, featuring a story about their grandmother's bravery against a thief.

    Weirdest meme featuring a dog enjoying pets despite humorous internal conflict text.

    #46

    Dog holding a large rack of ribs with a humorous caption about the funniest memes featuring apologies to neighbors.

    #47

    3D graph meme illustrating a blanket's confusing geometry, reflecting the funniest weird memes.

    Weirdest meme about a fridge copying human behavior by staring at you for five minutes.

    Funny meme of moisturizer shaped like a mouse on a fingertip, with humorous tweet about going on Ellen.

    Minesweeper meme highlights the confusion many feel about the game, humorously reflecting shared experiences with weirdest memes.

    #51

    Text post meme about a 5-year-old stressing over a pretend driver's license. Funny and weird meme humor.

    Meme of monk reading with surprised expression, highlighting distracted reading humor.

    SpongeBob meme illustrating the surreal feeling when your alarm becomes part of your dream, showcasing weirdest memes theme.

    Eel with funny expression in coral reef, part of weirdest memes.

    #55

    Netflix meme showing user profiles, with humorous text about using an ex's account.

    Sheriff and two men in western attire in a humorous meme about saying "mornin'" instead of "good morning."

    #57

    Weirdest meme featuring a humorous dialogue and close-up reaction of a woman, emphasizing awkward humor.

    Person in sunglasses making a funny expression, with meme text about anxiety being both mental and physical.

    Car with a funny license plate reading "UMMMM NO," shared as a weird meme online.

    Woman in a towel and shower cap, comedic meme about Tinder profile and toilet paper.

    #61

    Dog standing behind a pole, humorously hidden, with text about sharing memes but not answering messages.

    Weirdest meme text about hearing yourself in a concert video.

    #63

    Text meme about staying in bed, humorously comparing rubbing feet to a grasshopper.

    A funny meme of an orange frog with text, featuring SEO keywords: weirdest memes.

    Weirdest meme showing a black frosted cake with an emo Elmo design, a result of a baking miscommunication.

    Two fish discussing a breakup with a humorous twist, highlighting the weirdest memes.

    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Two male flies are flying along. One male fly turns to the other male fly and says Your human is open.

    #67

    Weirdest meme featuring a caulk joke with a paper bag suggesting humor in misunderstanding.

    Alligator on an inflatable raft in a river, showcasing a funny meme moment with nature.

    Map meme showing an exaggerated walking route across continents with humorous text about a friend's suggestion.

    #70

    Doctor examining X-rays with a patient discussing a forged head injury, humorous meme context included.

    Two dogs in a meme: one looks concerned, saying "But my family is sleeping," the other in a hood replies, "I said bark."

    Fly enjoying peanut butter on a plate with funny meme text overlay.

    A meme shows a shrimp-like figure slumped over a computer, with the text "Why does my back hurt?"

    Person wearing red cartoon-themed Crocs, illustrating a funny meme.

    A tired child meme expressing reluctance to wake up for work.

    Weirdest meme showing a person sitting on a bus, half-animated facing a blazing sun through the window.

    #77

    Weirdest memes showing labeled ham slices and an empty plate with crumbs.

    Text meme reads, "Always remember that you are someone’s weird coworker," showcasing funny content.

    Weirdest meme featuring a Pepe ice cream treat with a box in the background.

    Text meme humorously suggests texting like old-time explorers, saying "Dearest friend, I have survived another week. The horrors persist."

    Weirdest meme of a man summoning a goat-headed figure to play basketball.

    Weirdest meme featuring a cow lying on grass, with humorous dialogue about staying indoors.

    Two-part meme about how brains memorize cheat codes over important information.

    #84

    Weirdest meme showing a tree resembling a sneaky figure emerging from the woods by a pond.

    Funny meme showing January as much longer than other months on a timeline.

    Humorous meme of a mouse wearing a helmet approaching a mousetrap with cheese.

    Bush with a "Do Not" sign humorously defying orders; text reads, "oh i think i will." Weirdest memes theme.

    Man standing by a "harmacy Drive" sign with missing "P," waiting to sue. Funny meme shared online for humor.

    Two emojis labeled "Angry" and "Angry pro max," contrasting expressions in a funny meme.

    Dog with a long nose next to a sock puppet, a funny meme scene involving humor and a playful comparison.

    #91

    Funny meme featuring a cake with "You've Aged" text; comments suggest adding "Well :)" for humor.

    Weirdest meme featuring a character smirking, captioned about a sister with a secret boyfriend laughing too hard.

    Two characters from animated films with funny expressions, featuring weird memes text about being non-mysterious.

    Weirdest meme of edited adults with oversized heads on kids' bodies, humorously dressed for a party.

    Weirdest meme depicting a blurred helicopter with text about rolling down a car window.

    Weirdest meme: a colorblind test image with hidden design of a surprised character visible to those with normal vision.

    Astronauts in suits with text about time difference joke, showcasing one of the weirdest memes.

    #98

    Woman on bus with a humorous expression, illustrating a funny meme scenario about coworkers liking posts.

    Text meme with poem about work, dreams, and memes, labeled "The Millennial Work Anthem."

    Weirdest meme showing a shower curtain arranged to look like a ghost with caption "When I am alone at home."

    Weirdest memes: Facebook profile of Mike Chek with a humorous "One, two" message.

    Unicorn meme illustrating transformation from hopeful dreams to grim reality, capturing one of the funniest weird memes.

    Yellow street curb resembling a video game character, part of funny memes collection online.

    Cartoon character mimicking a conversation with a cow, illustrating a funny meme.

    #105

    Duck observing a tipped-over duck statue, creating a funny meme moment with existential humor.

    Weirdest meme of a distorted cat with a caption about stepping in water wearing socks.

    "Weirdest meme with candles in a circle around the word serotonin, humorously hoping to summon happiness."

    Cat-dinosaur hybrid meme showing a big plan vs. a small reality argument.

