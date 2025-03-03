People Are Sharing The Weirdest Memes They Can Find And Here Are 108 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)
Engaging with weirdness scratches people’s itch to feel strong emotions like fear and disgust, just in a safer, more controlled environment. That’s why we are often interested to explore unusual topics, like true crime stories and paranormal activities, and eat fried insects for fun (protein, yum!). To further foster our curiosity for strangeness (because it’s the opposite of boring), we prepared a list of the most bizarre memes from the ‘Weird Meme’ Facebook group. Scroll down to find them, and make sure to upvote the ones with the highest level of odd.
I have a full box of exactly that one, bought a bulk as I always lack small jars. Mainly used for when I make ointments.
In a previous interview with psychologist and founder and CEO of the Private Therapy Clinic, Dr. Becky Spelman, we spoke a little bit more about why people seek weird or disturbing things online and in real life.
“The captivation with disgust can be attributed to several psychological factors. Firstly, there's a phenomenon known as "benign masochism," where people derive pleasure from experiences that are initially perceived as negative.”
This is so me 😂 a lot of my clothes are pretty neutral, but I have so many weird socks, like denture socks, chicken socks, Christmas flamingo socks, the list goes on
“This can include watching scary movies, eating extremely spicy food, or, in this case, viewing disturbing images,” she further explained.
“It's a form of thrill-seeking, where the knowledge that these experiences are not actually harmful allows people to enjoy the sensation of being "disgusted" in a safe environment.”
Some people even seek out these experiences as a way to cope. "Engaging in activities that are slightly unpleasant or discomforting but ultimately harmless can provide a sense of control and a way to confront fears or anxieties in a controlled setting. It's a way to experience and process negative emotions in a context where the individual feels safe and in control. This can be therapeutic and help in building resilience against stress and anxiety."
While it can provide many benefits for people, Spelman warns that if not consumed in moderation or kept in balance, it can have negative consequences. “These behaviors can escalate, leading to a desensitization to disturbing content, which might require increasingly extreme experiences to achieve the same emotional effect. There's also a risk of normalizing or becoming insensitive to real-world violence and suffering.”
This was probably the peak of the year for them, we all know how downhill 2020 went 😭
Being desensitized can lessen our responsiveness not only to negative or aversive stimuli but also to positivity. It can occur with anything, making us feel less empathy for people and violence happening in the real world. Even though it can be a great tool to treat phobias, fears, and mental health disorders, at the same time, it could be detrimental by erasing sensitivity to the suffering of others.
The upside down one is giving me possessed vibes
“Additionally, if these behaviors are used as a primary coping mechanism, they might prevent individuals from developing healthier emotional processing and coping strategies. It’s important for individuals to monitor their engagement with such content and ensure it doesn't interfere with their emotional well-being or social functioning,” said Spelman.
Sounds like he wanted to play a game of Slow-n-Tell. (sorry; it's late and my puns have faded)
If a person becomes desensitized, in order to reverse it, it often requires therapeutic intervention like cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), which helps to change neurological pathways to the brain. This is usually done by challenging the person’s feelings and behaviors.
Everything considered, it’s important to find healthy ways to cope so the seemingly innocent search for weirdness doesn’t progress into something that hinders our well-being.
I’m singing it to the tune from Burger King commercials from 1979. “Hold the pickles, hold the lettuce, special orders don’t upset us…”
I just downloaded this last week. I forgot how much I enjoyed it.
Two male flies are flying along. One male fly turns to the other male fly and says Your human is open.