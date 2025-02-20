Faith In Humanity Restored: 94 Pieces Of ‘Global Positive News’ To Make You Smile (New Pics)Interview With Expert
Folks are pretty tired of the constant negative news and content on the Internet. As the Reuters Institute's 2024 Digital News Report found, 39% of the global world selectively avoids the news. Some just find it too repetitive and boring, but an increasing number of people say that the nature of the news makes them feel anxious and powerless.
But we're here to give you at least a short reprieve from that. We've collected the newest feel-good stories from the Global Positive News page to make your day a little brighter, Pandas. There's still compassion, kindness, and love in this world, and these stories prove that!
To chat about the importance of positive news in today's climate, Bored Panda had a chat with the managing editor at the Good Good Good media organization Kamrin Baker. She shared her thoughts about why we might need positive news now more than ever, so, scroll down to see her thoughts below!
The Global Positive News page has over a million followers on Instagram and has been spreading positivity on the platform since 2015. Their mission is simple: to help people find and enjoy the wholesome things in life without giving in to daily negativity.
Media organization Good Good Good has a similar goal: to report positive news and create helpful resources about how their readers can make a positive impact. So, we decided to have a chat with them about why we need positive news so much currently and what's it like being the bringer of wholesome, heartwarming news.
On social media, we're often bombarded with negative news. While it's important to keep informed about what's happening in the world, it can be hard not to get down the rabbit hole of negativity. Good Good Good does its part to help people see that it's not just bad stuff that's happening out there.
"There are so many benefits to reading — and sharing — good news," the managing editor at Good Good Good Kamrin Baker tells Bored Panda. "We know that our brains are hardwired to pay attention to the 'bad' stuff, or the information we feel is vital to keeping us alive. This means that finding good news is not an easy task, but it is an important one!"
Kamrin says that seeking out good news helps us balance out the bad news we might keep seeing online. "[It helps us] reduce feelings of stress and anxiety, stay engaged with the things and stories we care about, build empathy and compassion, and inspire us to do more good, too," she adds.
"Since our standard media landscape is heavily dominated by negative stories, finding good news requires us all to intentionally seek it out. Good Good Good exists to make that a little bit easier."
Engaging with negative news too much causes stress and anxiety. If we regularly read these types of news stories, it keepsour cortisol levels elevated. While it can save us from dangerous situations, having this kind of fight-or-flight response every day wears us out mentally and physically over time. "Slowing down, looking for solutions, and considering nuance in the face of constant news feeds helps take us out of our immediate stress response," Kamrin wrote once.
Notice they are " immigrants "? Those are the demographic you are trying to deport!
Engaging with good news, on the other hand, can inspire us to do more good. One study found that solutions-focused reporting increased people's problem-solving skills by 20%. "Opening the mind to the fact that others have overcome similar challenges and been successful is an effective way to catalyze positive change, as it creates a greater sense of hope and optimism," the authors explained.
Booderee National Park in Australia installed a four-kilometre-long conservation fence at the gardens last November. The fence was part of a project to reintroduce eastern quolls.
However, the fence obstructed the migration of eastern long-necked turtles between water sources. To address this, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Australia installed nine water-filled tunnels under the fence.
The tunnels are two-meter-long and 70-centimeter-deep with a design that resembles a bathtub, a swim-through system to deter foxes and quolls from entering. Over 123 days of monitoring, 73 turtles successfully used the tunnels, with no sightings of foxes or quolls.
"Sometimes our actions to protect one species can have unintended consequences for others...it's nice to know both the quolls and turtles will be happy," WWF Australia's rewilding program manager Rob Brewster commented.
When we ask Kamrin where she thinks positive news reporting is headed, she says it's hard to guess what any media platform will look like in the next few years. "It's hard to know what kinds of stories and resources our audience will want in the next few minutes," she comments on the ever-changing demand of the public.
Hope people leave food + water for that poor doggo.
Ron and Lloyd Dong Jr. grew up in Coronado, CA. Their family’s journey to the sunny town wasn’t always easy. In the 1930s, their father, Lloyd Dong Sr., faced housing discrimination as a Chinese American, with most homes off-limits due to racist covenants.
But one family opened their doors - the Thompsons. Gus and Emma Thompson, a black couple, chose to rent their house to the Dongs, defying the racial barriers of the time. In 1955, the Dongs purchased the home and made it their own.
Now, decades later, the Dongs are paying it forward. They’ve decided to sell their family home and donate two-thirds of the proceeds (around $5 million) to the Black Resource Center at San Diego State University. The center will be renamed in honor of Gus and Emma Thompson.
“They did a lot for us,” Ron commented. “In that one little act … it did a lot for our family.”
"What I do know is that people need good news more than ever to help them stay engaged with the world, connect with other people, and believe that solutions continue to exist — especially amid a constant bombardment of headlines that tell us otherwise," Baker adds on a more positive note.
While many might be tempted to join the 39% of people around the world who selectively avoid the news, Kamrin believes there's a different solution. "We need to be able to not turn away from the important current events while not completely overloading our brains, and including a healthy diet of good news and solutions journalism with 'normal' news is a huge part of that."
When the news is online, it gives an illusion that it's not real. That's why the managing editor at Good Good Good thinks that the current resurgence of physical media might do us good in how we engage with what's happening in the world.
"Something I love most about being the managing editor at Good Good Good is leading the creation of our monthly Goodnewspaper," she shares. "This kind of print media helps teach our brains that good news is important and worth absorbing, and physically flipping the pages of a print newspaper makes that so much more tangible and impactful."
The same goes for other kinds of physical media. "Whether it's vinyl records, magazines, newspapers, snail mail [or] the Goodnewspaper (even though it has existed since 2017), [it's] very much a part of that attempt to slow down, stop the doom-scrolling, and add a bit more balance to our lives," Kamrin believes.
If you feel inspired to check more of the solutions-based journalism that the team at Good Good Good does, you can check them out in three formats: good ol' print, web, and podcast. And if you'd like to see more feel-good stories from the Global News Network, see our previous articles about the page here, here, and here!