Folks are pretty tired of the constant negative news and content on the Internet. As the Reuters Institute's 2024 Digital News Report found, 39% of the global world selectively avoids the news. Some just find it too repetitive and boring, but an increasing number of people say that the nature of the news makes them feel anxious and powerless.

But we're here to give you at least a short reprieve from that. We've collected the newest feel-good stories from the Global Positive News page to make your day a little brighter, Pandas. There's still compassion, kindness, and love in this world, and these stories prove that!

To chat about the importance of positive news in today's climate, Bored Panda had a chat with the managing editor at the Good Good Good media organization Kamrin Baker. She shared her thoughts about why we might need positive news now more than ever, so, scroll down to see her thoughts below!

More info: Instagram

#1

Man transitions from auto mechanic to doctor at 51, holding medical license, symbolizing restored faith in humanity.

globalpositivenews Report

The Global Positive News page has over a million followers on Instagram and has been spreading positivity on the platform since 2015. Their mission is simple: to help people find and enjoy the wholesome things in life without giving in to daily negativity.

Media organization Good Good Good has a similar goal: to report positive news and create helpful resources about how their readers can make a positive impact. So, we decided to have a chat with them about why we need positive news so much currently and what's it like being the bringer of wholesome, heartwarming news.
    #2

    Rhino population in Northern India thrives as poaching drops, showing faith in humanity restored through conservation.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #3

    Young boy cleaning neighborhood, showing faith in humanity restored, standing proudly with trash bags and a picker tool.

    globalpositivenews Report

    On social media, we're often bombarded with negative news. While it's important to keep informed about what's happening in the world, it can be hard not to get down the rabbit hole of negativity. Good Good Good does its part to help people see that it's not just bad stuff that's happening out there.

    "There are so many benefits to reading — and sharing — good news," the managing editor at Good Good Good Kamrin Baker tells Bored Panda. "We know that our brains are hardwired to pay attention to the 'bad' stuff, or the information we feel is vital to keeping us alive. This means that finding good news is not an easy task, but it is an important one!"
    #4

    Restaurant bans cell phones for distraction-free dining, enhancing faith in humanity with positive experiences.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #5

    Black McDonald's visor on an orange jacket, symbolizing new beginnings and faith in humanity restored.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #6

    Groom and bride in wedding attire under trees, embodying faith in humanity restored with a heartwarming story.

    globalpositivenews , Markjar1966 Report

    Kamrin says that seeking out good news helps us balance out the bad news we might keep seeing online. "[It helps us] reduce feelings of stress and anxiety, stay engaged with the things and stories we care about, build empathy and compassion, and inspire us to do more good, too," she adds.

    "Since our standard media landscape is heavily dominated by negative stories, finding good news requires us all to intentionally seek it out. Good Good Good exists to make that a little bit easier."
    #7

    Elderly woman hosting community birthday party for a child at a picnic table, symbolizing faith in humanity restored.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #8

    Man carrying baby in NICU, surrounded by clapping staff, showcases faith in humanity restored.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #9

    Machine creating bricks from rubble for housing solutions; faith in humanity restored through innovation.

    globalpositivenews Report

    Engaging with negative news too much causes stress and anxiety. If we regularly read these types of news stories, it keepsour cortisol levels elevated. While it can save us from dangerous situations, having this kind of fight-or-flight response every day wears us out mentally and physically over time. "Slowing down, looking for solutions, and considering nuance in the face of constant news feeds helps take us out of our immediate stress response," Kamrin wrote once.

    #10

    Smiling boy in "Hair We Share" hoodie after donating hair, promoting global positive news and restoring faith in humanity.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #11

    Loyal dog in backseat of car, instrumental in saving its elderly owner, showcasing faith in humanity restored.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #12

    Young inventors smiling at IEEE scholarship awards, showcasing global positive news and achievements.

    globalpositivenews Report

    Engaging with good news, on the other hand, can inspire us to do more good. One study found that solutions-focused reporting increased people's problem-solving skills by 20%. "Opening the mind to the fact that others have overcome similar challenges and been successful is an effective way to catalyze positive change, as it creates a greater sense of hope and optimism," the authors explained.
    #13

    People installing a protective fence for turtle migration, showcasing faith in humanity restored through conservation efforts.

    Booderee National Park in Australia installed a four-kilometre-long conservation fence at the gardens last November. The fence was part of a project to reintroduce eastern quolls.
    However, the fence obstructed the migration of eastern long-necked turtles between water sources. To address this, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Australia installed nine water-filled tunnels under the fence.
    The tunnels are two-meter-long and 70-centimeter-deep with a design that resembles a bathtub, a swim-through system to deter foxes and quolls from entering. Over 123 days of monitoring, 73 turtles successfully used the tunnels, with no sightings of foxes or quolls.
    "Sometimes our actions to protect one species can have unintended consequences for others...it's nice to know both the quolls and turtles will be happy," WWF Australia's rewilding program manager Rob Brewster commented.

    globalpositivenews , Booderee National Park Report

    #14

    Elderly man smiling with a woman at Dunkin', holding a drink, with a kind sign about him in the background. Faith in humanity.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #15

    Police running an ice cream truck to connect with the community, supporting faith in humanity.

    globalpositivenews Report

    When we ask Kamrin where she thinks positive news reporting is headed, she says it's hard to guess what any media platform will look like in the next few years. "It's hard to know what kinds of stories and resources our audience will want in the next few minutes," she comments on the ever-changing demand of the public.
    #16

    Dog waits outside emergency room for 10 days, hoping to reunite with owner, showcasing restored faith in humanity.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #17

    Chinese family and older couple reunited after 85 years, celebrating a touching, heartwarming moment that restores faith in humanity.

    Ron and Lloyd Dong Jr. grew up in Coronado, CA. Their family’s journey to the sunny town wasn’t always easy. In the 1930s, their father, Lloyd Dong Sr., faced housing discrimination as a Chinese American, with most homes off-limits due to racist covenants.

    But one family opened their doors - the Thompsons. Gus and Emma Thompson, a black couple, chose to rent their house to the Dongs, defying the racial barriers of the time. In 1955, the Dongs purchased the home and made it their own.

    Now, decades later, the Dongs are paying it forward. They’ve decided to sell their family home and donate two-thirds of the proceeds (around $5 million) to the Black Resource Center at San Diego State University. The center will be renamed in honor of Gus and Emma Thompson.

    “They did a lot for us,” Ron commented. “In that one little act … it did a lot for our family.”

    globalpositivenews , San Diego State University Report

    #18

    Little girl's lemonade stand donation to animal shelter; letter and smiling black dog representing faith in humanity restored.

    globalpositivenews Report

    "What I do know is that people need good news more than ever to help them stay engaged with the world, connect with other people, and believe that solutions continue to exist — especially amid a constant bombardment of headlines that tell us otherwise," Baker adds on a more positive note.
    #19

    Baby and woman connected by life-saving liver donation, symbolizing restored faith in humanity.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #20

    Penguins on a shoreline with a snowy mountain backdrop, highlighting global positive news in marine conservation efforts.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #21

    12-year-old girl wins "Master Angler" award, holding a large fish with a proud smile. Positive news highlight.

    globalpositivenews Report

    While many might be tempted to join the 39% of people around the world who selectively avoid the news, Kamrin believes there's a different solution. "We need to be able to not turn away from the important current events while not completely overloading our brains, and including a healthy diet of good news and solutions journalism with 'normal' news is a huge part of that."

    #22

    Man with two Labradors in a UK abbey, serving as therapy dogs, promoting faith in humanity with positive news.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #23

    Surgeons successfully separate conjoined twins, bringing global positive news and restoring faith in humanity.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #24

    Police officer surprises a smiling young girl with a new bike, showcasing faith in humanity restored.

    globalpositivenews Report

    When the news is online, it gives an illusion that it's not real. That's why the managing editor at Good Good Good thinks that the current resurgence of physical media might do us good in how we engage with what's happening in the world.

    "Something I love most about being the managing editor at Good Good Good is leading the creation of our monthly Goodnewspaper," she shares. "This kind of print media helps teach our brains that good news is important and worth absorbing, and physically flipping the pages of a print newspaper makes that so much more tangible and impactful."

    #25

    Group celebrates record $68.3 million raised for nonprofits on North Texas Giving Day, restoring faith in humanity.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #26

    Ex-NFL player turned farmer smiles, holding a large sweet potato, showcasing faith in humanity with his charitable work.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #27

    Smiling woman holding cat, recognized as feline of the year, in front of a bookshelf.

    globalpositivenews Report

    The same goes for other kinds of physical media. "Whether it's vinyl records, magazines, newspapers, snail mail [or] the Goodnewspaper (even though it has existed since 2017), [it's] very much a part of that attempt to slow down, stop the doom-scrolling, and add a bit more balance to our lives," Kamrin believes.
    #28

    Community workers restoring faith in humanity by repairing a home for free after lightning damage.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #29

    US Airman smiles in uniform holding a medal; elderly woman smiles in a chair, highlighting faith in humanity restored.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #30

    Teen swimmer by a river, wearing a camo jacket, promotes positive news by fundraising for childhood hunger and food poverty.

    globalpositivenews Report

    If you feel inspired to check more of the solutions-based journalism that the team at Good Good Good does, you can check them out in three formats: good ol' print, web, and podcast. And if you'd like to see more feel-good stories from the Global News Network, see our previous articles about the page herehere, and here!
    #31

    Scientist in protective gear working in a lab, linked to ban on 'forever chemicals,' showcasing positive global news.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #32

    Shelter dog finally adopted and thriving in new home, illustrating faith in humanity through global positive news.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #33

    Thermal drone finds missing girl, restoring faith in humanity through global positive news.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #34

    Caring nurse receives award for singing to sick children, highlighting global positive news and restoring faith in humanity.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #35

    Celebrity couple donates $1M for second free grocery store, spreading global positive news in Nashville.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #36

    Cooling towers of a coal plant stand inactive as Britain shifts to renewable energy, symbolizing faith in humanity restored.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #37

    Goat wearing medal after running a half marathon with owner, showcasing global positive news and inspiring smiles.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #38

    Chef prepares large meal; inset shows close-up of chef. Global positive news on feeding communities.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #39

    Dog rescued from floodwaters, sitting in car, safe and dry. Faith in humanity restored.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #40

    New cancer test promises early detection, highlighting a positive development in global health news.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #41

    Professor holding a baby during class to help a student; an example of global positive news restoring faith in humanity.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #42

    Nigerian scientist wins award for pangolin charity, smiling man in blue shirt beside an image of a pangolin on a tree.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #43

    AI system halts train for elephants crossing tracks, restoring faith in humanity.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #44

    A paramedic beside a patient in a stretcher by the ocean, fulfilling a last wish and restoring faith in humanity.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #45

    Two men embracing on stage, celebrating an honorary Oscar for advocacy, exemplifying restored faith in humanity.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #46

    Adopted dog loses 54 pounds, transforms from overweight to healthy, standing on a beach with a pink bandana. Faith in humanity.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #47

    Kids celebrating after receiving over 1 million free books from Books in Homes USA, smiling and holding various children's books.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #48

    Japanese scientists develop non-toxic plastic dissolving in hours, restoring faith in humanity and reducing microplastic waste.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #49

    Veterinarians and pets during a blood donation process, showcasing global positive news and kindness.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #50

    Singer in a sparkling dress performs with guitar, highlighted by global positive news of generous tour bonuses.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #51

    Happy couple with a dog in a car, highlighting a gesture that restores faith in humanity through positive actions.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #52

    Young person holding a vape pen against a vibrant background, illustrating positive global news about reduced teen vaping.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #53

    Smiling woman holding a baby, with text about community donating breast milk, showcasing restored faith in humanity.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #54

    Wind-powered cargo ship sailing across the Atlantic, symbolizing global positive news and innovation.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #55

    Person smiling with a breast cancer awareness ribbon, symbolizing global positive news and AI advancement in predictions.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #56

    Bride and groom smiling joyfully at their wedding, celebrating love and milestones, embodying faith in humanity.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #57

    Elderly man in Japan proven innocent after evidence tampering, highlighting faith in humanity restored.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #58

    Couple embraces on a beach under a double rainbow, symbolizing restored faith in humanity through love and new beginnings.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #59

    Rhino with a bandaged leg stands in a pen after a successful rare medical procedure, showcasing global positive news.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #60

    Cat resting on a bed after traveling 800 miles to return home, illustrating faith in humanity restored.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #61

    Man sleeping peacefully on a bed, highlighting global positive news about reduced heart disease risk.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #62

    A man in a pink shirt hugs a smiling child undergoing cancer treatment in a colorful room, embodying faith in humanity.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #63

    Father in muddy shoes beside a joyful bride, showcasing a heartwarming moment of faith in humanity.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #64

    Two people in protective gear cuddling a baby walrus, showcasing faith in humanity through animal care.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #65

    Wildlife team member beside cages, rescuing over 500 endangered birds from illegal bird trade, symbolizing faith in humanity.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #66

    Sea turtles and hatchlings on sandy beach, highlighting record conservation success and faith in humanity restored.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #67

    Workers planting trees in Canadian National Park to restore land, part of a positive global effort to improve the environment.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #68

    Pilot restores faith in humanity by buying 30 pizzas for delayed passengers at the airport.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #69

    Pirate character surprises kids in a hospital, bringing smiles and restoring faith in humanity.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #70

    A joyful group at a playground opening, featuring a young girl who inspired the ‘global positive news’ event.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #71

    Arizona mom overcomes stage 4 cancer after 21 weeks of personalized chemo, smiling with a man in outdoor setting.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #72

    Hands using glucometer, reflecting faith in humanity restored with smart insulin technology.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #73

    Single mom with cancer raised over $1M for her kids, restoring faith in humanity with global positive news.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #74

    Pilot smiling, holding a rescued kitten in the cockpit, symbolizing restored faith in humanity.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #75

    Smiling group with rescued cat, reunited with family after Hurricane Helene ordeal, illustrating faith in humanity restored.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #76

    Woman ziplining at 99, wearing a helmet and red jacket, amidst lush greenery. Faith in humanity restored through adventure.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #77

    Doctor discussing cancer treatment breakthrough with patient, friend's support, symbolizing faith in humanity restored.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #78

    Child holding a cat, smiling after successful surgery. Global positive news highlighting restored faith in humanity.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #79

    Ngoni chief in Malawi smiling, wearing traditional attire, promoting global positive news by ending child marriage.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #80

    Married couple finds childhood photo together, restoring faith in humanity through unexpected connection.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #81

    Monkey in lush forest with text about unique fund helping tropical nations preserve forests.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #82

    A vibrant, prehistoric bird on grass, symbolizing faith in humanity restored with its return after presumed extinction.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #83

    Notre-Dame Cathedral in daylight as Paris celebrates its bells ringing again, showcasing global positive news.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #84

    Four sisters, including a newborn, smiling together, highlighting a heartwarming family moment restoring faith in humanity.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #85

    Rainbow bridge adorned with pet collars, offering a comforting spot for grieving pet owners.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #86

    Diver tends to IVF coral colonies, showcasing global positive news about reef survival against heat events.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #87

    Grandfather and grandson smile together at UBC, celebrating sharing a university class, symbolizing restored faith in humanity.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #88

    Baby wearing a pink headband, lying in a white outfit, symbolizing faith in humanity with a story of overcoming survival odds.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #89

    Orphaned kangaroos cozy in incubators, showcasing faith in humanity through innovative animal care solutions.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #90

    Rescue team saves sheep from cliff, showcasing global positive news and restoring faith in humanity.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #91

    High schoolers in suits carrying a casket up steps, volunteering as pallbearers for those with no families, spreading positivity.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #92

    State trooper car on snowy road, inset shows officers helping a patient reach a plane.

    

    #93

    Homeless man sleeping on the street with a large penny overlay, representing restored faith in humanity.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #94

    Chick-fil-A team with a terminally ill man, showcasing a creative project to bring Alaska to Texas. Faith in humanity restored.

    globalpositivenews Report

