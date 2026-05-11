Millennials Are Fed Up With Boomer Clutter, And A Psychologist Just Explained The Whole Thing

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A garage full of broken lawnmowers that “still have life in them,” and a spare bedroom that hasn’t seen a guest since 2003 but is absolutely packed with VHS tapes, bread makers, and at least one exercise bike that has never once been used for exercise.

If you are a millennial with boomer parents, you just felt that in your chest. The clutter is real, the arguments are exhausting, and nobody can explain it. Nobody, until now, that is, because a psychologist finally weighed in, and honestly? It kind of changes everything.

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Image credits: alisaa / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The children of boomers are taking to the internet to air their frustrations about the mountains of seemingly useless things their parents simply refuse to get rid of

A thread that started as a simple question about boomer clutter quickly turned into a full-scale trauma dump, with millennials across the world lining up to share stories that felt uncomfortably familiar to anyone who has ever tried to find a parking space in their childhood home. “Not only do they have useless stuff, they have all of their stuff on display at all times,” one commenter wrote.

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“It’s all one big story of their lives, bookmarked by stuff they bought,” another added. “If your parents are boomers, it comes from sniffing asbestos and eating lead paint chips,” the exhausted conclusion came. “It’s incredible the correlating of their brains just being absolutely cooked.” But psychologists have chimed in with a little more forgiving and sympathetic explanation.

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Image credits: user19361460 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Experts say boomers come from a time when resources were just starting to accumulate again, and throwing something away simply wasn’t an option

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Daniel Glazer, clinical psychologist and co-founder of US Therapy Rooms, points out that the Boomer generation grew up in the post-war era. This was a world shaped by rationing, scarcity, and economic rebuilding. Throwing something away wasn’t just wasteful; it was risky. “Not so long ago, saving things was an adaptive habit,” Glazer explains.

“‘That might come in handy’ was a common refrain in households in which replacing something was not so easy, or affordable.” But it goes deeper than practicality. Glazer told Upworthy that there is a real emotional security that comes from being surrounded by objects that have been present across decades of life events. They are physical anchors to moments, relationships, and versions of themselves that no longer exist.

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Esin Pinarli, Founder and Holistic Psychotherapist, brings mortality into the conversation, which, fair warning, is going to make you feel slightly guilty about every argument you have ever had about the garage. “As people age, there can also be an increased awareness of mortality,” Pinarli says. “Letting go of objects can feel symbolic, almost like letting go of chapters of their life.”

Image credits: rawpixel.com / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: rawpixel.com / Magnific (not the actual photo)

It turns out, this issue is generational, and it has been passed down from one rationing era to the next, but millennials are trying to break the cycle

Ever heard of “make do and mend?” This practicebecame a cultural cornerstone in the post-war era, particularly in the UK. Originally a government campaign encouraging people to repair and reuse clothing and household items rather than buy new ones, it quickly became a way of life for the silent generation growing up in the shadow of rationing and scarcity. They inevitably passed on the panic to their boomer children.

Throwing something away that could theoretically still be fixed or repurposed was almost morally wrong. That mentality didn’t disappear when the rationing ended. It got quietly absorbed into the way a whole generation understood their relationship with objects, passed down through habits and households, and eventually became your problem.

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Image credits: anomaliesanonymous / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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If the idea of overhauling the entire house feels overwhelming, organizing experts at A Clear Path suggest starting with the lowest-hanging fruit: duplicates. Does your mum need four food processors? Probably not. Targeting duplicates is a gentle, logical entry point that doesn’t require anyone to make emotionally loaded decisions right off the bat. It’s hard to argue sentimental attachment to the second stand mixer.

Once you’ve tackled the duplicates, it might be worth introducing your parents to a concept called Döstädning, or as the Swedes put it, mortality cleaning. If it sounds ominous, it’s because it kind of is. Built around the idea of gradually decluttering your home so that your loved ones aren’t left to deal with a lifetime of accumulated stuff after you’re gone, it reframes the whole process as a final act of love.

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And whatever you do, don’t rush it. Professional home organizer Liz Stroud says pushing a boomer through decluttering too fast is a guaranteed path to a full shutdown. Take it slow, make it collaborative, and keep redirecting the conversation toward what they actually gain from the process. A garage where they can park. A spare room that becomes something useful. A home that feels lighter and easier to move through.

The goal was never to erase their story; it’s to help them live more comfortably inside it.

Are you the victim of a hoarding boomer parent? Share your story in the comments!

Millennials took the internet for a trauma dump, sharing horror stories of unusable garages and tables full of photo frames that are haunting their dreams

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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