21 Small Kitchen Solutions That Are Basically Magic For Cluttered Spaces
Living that tiny kitchen life often feels like a constant game of Tetris, but with more precariously stacked pots and pans and less satisfying line clears. You dream of sprawling countertops and endless cabinet space, but reality serves you a nook that makes a hobbit hole look like a banquet hall. Every inch is prime real estate, and the thought of adding another appliance can feel like proposing a skyscraper in a dollhouse.
But before you resign yourself to a life of takeout and microwave meals, hold up! We've dived deep into the world of ingenious space-saving solutions and clever gadgets designed specifically for those of us working with, shall we say, intimate culinary quarters. Get ready to discover 21 small kitchen saviours that will help you reclaim your space, get organized, and maybe even find joy in cooking in your compact kingdom.
This KitchenAid Mini Mixer Proves That Even The Tiniest Of Kitchens Can Still Whip Up Some Serious Baking Magic, Taking Up Less Counter Space Than Your Sourdough Starter Probably Does
Review: "Really pleased with this purchase. Nothing came damaged and it works really well. My wife is really pleased with this. It’s smaller than the classic but I like how it fits under my cabinet and doesn’t take up as much space. We’ve had no trouble with the size of the mixing bowl. My wife isn’t a professional baker and it suited us perfectly. I also read on kitchen aids website that the some of the internal parts on this one is metal as opposed to plastic." - Will Britton
Your Tiny Kitchen Can Now House A Culinary Powerhouse That Sautés, Steams, Slow Cooks, And Basically Does Everything But Your Taxes, All Thanks To This Surprisingly Compact 6-Quart Multicooker
Review: "Love the ease of use and sleek design." - Velvit King
Your Tiny Kitchen Counters Can Finally Breathe A Sigh Of Relief From Wet Dishes Taking Up Valuable Real Estate, Thanks To This Over Sink Drying Rack That Cleverly Uses The Space You Didn't Even Know You Had
Review: "Love it it’s a lot more organized." - Harriett Rodriguez
Review: "Super stoked about this purchase. Holds the knives well and makes our tiny place seem like we have more “space” definitely happy to have gotten rid of our knife “cube.” Installation was easy and the magnet is STRONG" - Jean Dagupion
I have it. Mine is a tool magnet tho, cheaper option probably. Incredible space saver!
Review: "love it in my corner cabinets. Makes it much easier to get things out of it & keep it organized. Great price also." - Amazon Customer
The level of genius behind this design is just unreal! But we have found even more genius designs, specifically for small kitchens.
This 9-Inch Fridge Or Pantry Lazy Susan Means No More Excavating The Back Of Your Tiny Kitchen Shelves Like You're Searching For Ancient Relics; Just Give It A Spin And Your Condiments Are Served
Review: "Love how easy they turn!" - ScottsMom
Letting No Metallic Surface In Your Tiny Kitchen Go To Waste, These Surprisingly Strong Magnetic Hooks Will Cling Onto Your Oven Mitts And Measuring Spoons Like They're Guarding The Last Good Snack In The House
Review: "The house I am renting has a metal backsplash over the stove. It gave me the idea of using magnetic hooks to hang utensils. The hooks screw in securely to the magnet and the hold is surprising strong for the size." - Sonia Larry
See? Your kitchen's limited square footage doesn't have to mean limited functionality or style. With a few strategic additions, you can start to feel like you're actually working with your space, not constantly battling against it. But the cleverness doesn't stop at just one or two brilliant ideas. Let's keep exploring how you can transform even the most challenging corners into efficient and even enjoyable parts of your home.
Maximize That Precious Counter Space! This 3 Tier Corner Shelf For The Countertop Is The Answer To All Your Clutter And Counter Chaos!
Review: "I purchased this item for my wife, she used it to make better use of her limited counter space. It made a wonderful difference for her, because of the limited height she could not use the top riser but it did the job! We will hold onto the unused part for future use after we have the cabinets raised higher. We will recommend this to our family and friends if they are interested." - ROBERT BERZINS
Spice Up Your Fridge Door With A Miyawell's Magnetic Spice Rack
Review: "I couldn't believe how sturdy these are and how well it grips the fridge. The magnets are so strong, I had a hard time moving it. I just wish the trays are a little bigger. Other than that, I love them. I love how they look on the fridge. It makes the kitchen look nice and organized." - Edith
Your Yogurts Can Finally Live That Coveted Loft Life, Suspended From The Top Of Your Tiny Kitchen Fridge Thanks To This Fridge Ceiling Yogurt Holder That Reclaims Wasted Space Like A Tiny Real Estate Mogul
Review: "These are awesome for keeping yogurt from taking up valuable shelf space in your fridge. Each one holds 4 Chobani yogurts beautifully! I bought two since I’m a big yogurt fan. I highly recommend these if you’re a nerd for organizing like I am." - Kelly
This Under Cabinet Paper Towel Holder Keeps Your Paper Towels In A Spot That Doesn’t Take Up Precious Counter Or Cabinet Space
Review: "Easy to install. Extra adhesive strips. Looks great & freestyle up counter space." - Jennifer
i bought a black one for the rv, works perfectly, matches the rv inside decor
The Utensil Drawer In Your Tiny Kitchen That Currently Resembles A Cutlery Mosh Pit Can Finally Find Its Chill With This Ridiculously Smart Compact Utensil Organizer That Neatly Lines Everyone Up
Review: "Very cute! Perfect for small drawers this is what you need if you don’t have a regular size drawers for utensils." - beauty user
Review: "These were perfect for what I needed. They are sturdy, stand firm, and can hold the weight of glass. They don't wobble. You can adjust them to the length you want. I was worried about how the one end nests on the bottom one but once I put there dishes on there, they didn't move. Come with little rubber feet to go on ends." - Michelle Brockmeier
Your Stove Is About To Get Its Own Little Chic Loft Apartment For Your Most-Used Spices Thanks To This Magnetic Stove Shelf That Just Makes Tiny Kitchen Life Make Sense
Review: "After having these bottles fall off the top of my stove more than once, I finally bought this shelf I’d been looking at for some time. I should have bought it sooner! It’s perfect! It looks like part of the stove & is amazingly secure. Buy this shelf. You won’t regret it!" - Ariadne
Don't keep food things above the stove! Oil, spices, etc go bad way faster if you have them near a heat source! The shelf is probably useful for other stuff though!
Hopefully, a few of these solutions have already sparked some "aha!" moments for your own culinary command center. It’s amazing what a difference a well-chosen organizer or a multi-functional tool can make when every inch counts. Now, let's push on and uncover even more ways to optimize your compact kitchen, proving that great things really can come in small packages (and small kitchens).
This Over The Cabinet Door Organizer Is The Perfect Way To Add Storage In The Most Unlikely Place
Review: "It is a nice sturdy and well made product! Would recommend." - Robin
Your Cabinet That Currently Resembles A Chaotic Graveyard Of Fallen Water Bottles And Travel Mugs Can Finally Find Some Order With This Water Bottle And Travel Mug Cabinet Organizer That Gives Each One Its Own Neat Little Bunk
Review: "Reusable water bottles are great, but they are such pain to store since they come in all shapes and sizes. They’re tall, they can’t nest inside each other, and if you lay em on their sides, they just roll everywhere. This storage rack efficiently eliminates that problem! The three tier version was an awesome fit for my pantry. Will be getting a second one soon- I have collected so many free water bottles over the years! Might even consider using it elsewhere, like for my rolls of vinyl. Easy to set up, I did it without the instructions in just minutes. Highly recommend, worth the value." - Momo Kariño
Your Tiny Kitchen's Cooking Repertoire Is About To Expand Exponentially Without Needing A Tardis, Thanks To This 12-In-1 Air Fryer That Packs A Dozen Culinary Powers Into One Countertop-Friendly Gadget
Review: "I love that we can cook for two in this air fryer/toaster oven combo instead of heating the big oven. We make sweet potato fries with the air fryer, make pizza, heat leftovers etc. Still experimenting. See lots of tips online for cooking with this product." - BeeJayGee
Give Your Wine Glasses The Fancy, Space-Saving Loft They Truly Deserve In Your Tiny Kitchen With This Under Cabinet Wine Glass Hanger, So They Can Dangle Elegantly While You Use That Reclaimed Shelf For An Extra Large Bag Of Chips
Review: "Super easy to install on our tv niche turned bar. The gold is Not cheap looking and goes very well with the by color of the bar. I couldn’t believe how inexpensive this piece was considering how amazing it is." - MrsA
This Stylish The Origami 3-Tier Foldable Rolling Cart Is The Kitchen Island You Could Never Have
Review: "This was an awesome find our our apartment, where the kitchen isn't small but just awkwardly shaped and there isn't really counter space. It moves so easily and also folds, so it's just an awesome find!" - Oprah
This Narrow Pullout Spice Rack Is The Perfect Solution For Squeezing In All Your Favorite Seasonings Into Even The Tiniest Spaces
Review: "These spice racks are absolutely amazing! I highly recommend. I went from a mess to perfectly organized. They are sturdy and we'll constructed. They are pricey, but we'll worth it!" - Camille S.
Your Soggy Sink Situation Is About To Get A Major Upgrade Because This Fast Drying Stone Sink Caddy Looks Chic While Telling Water Puddles To Politely See Themselves Out Of Your Tiny Kitchen
Review: "I was looking for something that I could use to get the dish soap, etc. off the counter and it is the best thing I could have gotten! The slate absorbs the water and dries quickly! I thought it was a bit expensive but dang! It’s worth every penny! Love it❤️" - Janet Ebert