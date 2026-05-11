Only High IQs Beat This 27-Question Hard General Knowledge Quiz: Prove You’re One Of Them

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How advanced is your general knowledge? Welcome to the ‘Most Difficult General Knowledge Test.’ 🤯

This time, forget the easy questions like “What is the capital of England?” or “How many days are in a leap year?” This quiz goes far beyond the basics. From science to geography, philosophy to history, we are stepping into a more challenging round. Get ready for tricky questions such as:

💡What is the term for a 20-sided polygon?

💡Name the seas that the Suez Canal connects.

💡What is the value of the speed of light in a vacuum?

Do you think your knowledge is above average? This is your chance to prove it. Let’s get started. 🤔

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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