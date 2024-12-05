ADVERTISEMENT

There is no denying that negativity gets clicks, so some rather short-sighted executives push their news teams to focus on just that. Unfortunately, this often means that your morning scroll turns into a sequence of despair and fear. But the truth is, there are good things happening every single day, even if you don't hear about it.

The “Global Positive News” Instagram account is dedicated to just that, wholesome, uplifting and constructive stories that are happening now. So if you’ve had a bad day, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

More info: Instagram