Looking at cute images is more powerful than you might realize. They can boost our mood, reduce stress, and leave us feeling all warm and fuzzy inside, even on a gloomiest of days. But research has also found that scrolling through adorable pictures can help improve our concentration, and can even make us feel closer to our partners.

Eyebleach is a catch-all community for sharing beautiful, happy, or adorable content. Over 4.4 million people come here to cleanse their souls by looking at cute and uplifting posts. As the page puts it, “after a long day of seeing what internet anonymity can do to people, you're bound to need some eye bleach.” Judging from the content, it seems animals are among the best form of eye bleach.

We've picked our favorites posts from the community, for when you need some help taking your mind off things. Bored Panda also chatted to veterinarian, Dr. Riaan Pont from the Panorama Veterinary Clinic. He gets to spend his days surrounded by cuteness. And, as as a surgeon specializing in small animals and wildlife, dedicates his life to saving animals.