Adopting a pet might be one of the best decisions you will make. I speak from experience. I was never planning to adopt my dog. Instead, I had been fostering other dogs short-term after my cocker spaniel of 17 years died. As fate would have it, I spotted a photo of my current dog on the Facebook page of an animal rescue organization I'd been following. Even though it wasn't the greatest pic, something told me I needed to meet this animal asap.

I made an appointment and drove for almost an hour to the shelter. All I'll say is it was love at first sight. For both of us. When I collected him a few days later, he jumped from the back seat of the car onto my lap on the driver's seat. And that's pretty much where he's wanted to be ever since. He is the sweetest, most loyal doggo and my only regret is that I didn't meet him sooner. If you're considering adopting a pet, I'm here to tell you to go for it. And I'm not the only one.

People have been sharing the sweetest, most heartwarming photos of pets they adopted in March. It was no easy feat, but Bored Panda has narrowed down the list and picked our favorites. If some of these don't bring happy tears to your eyes then I don't know what will. Keep scrolling and upvote as many as you like. Or all if you wish. We hope they inspire you to book a visit to your local animal shelter.

#1

Adopted After 200+ Days At The Shelter

Happy dog in heart-patterned bandana, licking its nose inside a car, showcasing the joy of pet adoption.

Diligent-Work1676 Report

    #2

    Meet Romeo, My Rescue Flowered Sharpei

    Adopted pet standing proudly outdoors, showcasing its unique coat and joyful expression.

    Desperate-West9127 Report

    #3

    Just Got My First Dog!!! 2 Year Old Adopted Shihtzu Named Sushi

    Adopted fluffy dog sitting happily in a car seat.

    NoahJayhawk Report

    #4

    Meet Oatis, My New Roommate

    Adopted dog with white fur and cloudy eyes sitting in a car seat, wearing a cozy black-and-white hoodie.

    Other__Joey Report

    #5

    This Is My Boy Carl, Loving Life At 15

    Happy adopted dog standing indoors, showcasing the joy of pet adoption.

    ALE_SAUCE_BEATS Report

    #6

    Was Told I Was Adopting A Dog. I'm Certain She Is Something Else

    Brown dog sitting on a bed, appearing to relax and enjoying being adopted.

    xombae Report

    #7

    Meet Armin, 8 Week Old

    Adopted puppy resting on a cozy dog bed, showcasing the joy of pet adoption.

    MrsNoodles0812 Report

    #8

    Adopted A Border Collie Today From The Local Animal Shelter. I Call Her Isla. Training Tips Are Welcome!

    Black and white dog on a blue bed with a toy, highlighting the joy of pet adoption.

    Kiwi_The_Rob Report

    karenmercury avatar
    Karen Mercury
    Karen Mercury
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My last dog, I started with sit down stay. She learned it all within an hour. Really helps if you use biscuits lol

    #9

    Meet Nacho

    Dog standing on gravel in a backyard, symbolizing adoption and a happy pet decision.

    callieann319 Report

    #10

    Saved From 💀 And Ready To Be Adopted !

    Adopted dog with a purple leash standing on a tiled floor, looking up with curious eyes.

    hatsofftopups Report

    #11

    Meet Fisher!

    Adopted puppy with golden fur wearing a blue collar, looking content outdoors.

    No_Poetry2759 Report

    #12

    Adopted My First Pittie!

    A dog with a floral bandana lying on a bed, emphasizing the joy of pet adoption.

    Outrageous_Desk_188 Report

    annesane avatar
    anne sane
    anne sane
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It wont be your last. Pitties are so misrepresented. Lovely dogs if given a chance and just loved.

    #13

    Adopted A Senior Buddy, Meet Zippy

    A close-up of a cute adopted dog's face, showcasing loving eyes and large ears.

    Thrawn_Nuruodo Report

    #14

    Meet Fig :^)

    A brown dog in a purple harness sits on dry grass, showcasing the joy of adopting a pet.

    skvlldrvg Report

    #15

    Waddles & Emilio

    Cat and dog cuddling with tattooed arm, highlighting pet adoption happiness.

    so_fluffy Report

    #16

    Say Hello To Syd

    Brindle greyhound dog lounging on a carpet, showcasing the joy of adopting a pet.

    ev_journey Report

    #17

    Just Adopted This Fluffy Boy And I Couldn’t Be Happier To Have A Dog Again!

    A fluffy dog sits in a car, embraced by a person, highlighting the joy of pet adoption.

    TheTrueReligon Report

    #18

    Just Made The Adoption Official In My 16-Year-Old Foster Dog

    Happy adopted dog being petted on a couch, embodying the joys of pet adoption.

    HisMomm Report

    #19

    Izzy

    Black and white dog on a couch, looking content. Perfect pet adoption decision.

    michelle2470 Report

    #20

    Meet Hector

    A person petting a recently adopted dog with a brindle coat outdoors.

    SoundGleeJames Report

    #21

    Bronson The Brave Is Officially Adopted!

    Person smiling while a happy dog gives them a big lick, highlighting pet adoption joy.

    HisMomm Report

    #22

    Adopted New Dog Today

    Happy adopted dog lying on wooden floor, showing the joy and benefits of pet adoption.

    DANNY-925 Report

    #23

    Got Myself A New Friend

    Adopted puppy being held, showcasing a heartwarming adoption moment.

    Whole-Onion-1507 Report

    #24

    I Adopted A New Dog After My Recent Loss – Mixed Emotions

    Close-up of a happy adopted pet dog, nose and tongue touching the cage bars.

    Ok_Emu1460 Report

    #25

    Hazy Has Been Adopted!

    Adopted kitten with black and white fur looks up happily next to colorful toys.

    Kelsoob Report

    #26

    We Just Adopted Pepper!

    Brown dog cuddling on a gray blanket, showcasing the joy of adopting a pet.

    chmpgnsupernover Report

    #27

    Doodle's First Day Home After Adoption! 💕

    Person smiling with an adopted dog in a sunny park, showcasing the joy of pet adoption.

    Phantasma-Maddie Report

    #28

    Sea Lion Hippo 🌙

    Woman hugs and kisses her rescued dog on a porch, surrounded by potted plants.

    Snapesirius813 Report

    #29

    Lily The Little Big White Cloud Diva

    Fluffy white cat sitting on a green ottoman in a cozy living room, showcasing a great pet adoption decision.

    AbsolutelyAverage Report

    #30

    Scared Rescue Corso

    A relaxed black Great Dane lying on the patio, embodying the joys of adopting a pet.

    kkeeyore Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cane Corsos are a mastiff breed. They are usually gentle giants. They've gotten a bad reputation due to bad owners, but most mastiff breeds are absolute sweethearts :(

    #31

    Adopted This Sweet Girl From The Animal Shelter A Couple Days Ago. My First Tortie!

    Tortoiseshell cat lying on a rug, showcasing the joy of adopting a pet.

    lunarniers Report

    #32

    I Just Love My Grand Dog!

    White dog standing in the snow, a joyful moment after pet adoption, highlighting the happiness of choosing to adopt.

    Realistic-Promise185 Report

    #33

    Adopted My Second Dog Today, My Dog's Gender Is Male, He Really Loves To Play And Cuddle. Any Name Suggestion Would Be A Great Help

    Adopted puppy with gray fur and white chest patch sitting on a tiled floor, looking adorable.

    gracie_loves_sunsets Report

    #34

    We Adopted A Stray Dog

    A relaxed dog lying on a patterned green blanket, symbolizing the joy of pet adoption.

    Maniarlie004 Report

    #35

    My Baby Girl Chikis

    A happy dog lounging on a patio with a toy nearby, showcasing the joy of adopting a pet.

    EmotionalMaybe4381 Report

    #36

    First Time Cat Owner And I’m In Love

    A relaxed cat being petted under purple light, showcasing a joyful pet adoption moment.

    vilify97 Report

    #37

    Just Adopted This Sweet Boy!

    Adopted pet dog with white fur sitting indoors, looking up with curious eyes.

    Upstairs-Bat688 Report

    #38

    First Time Cat Mom, Adopted This Sweet Angel Two Weeks Ago!

    Tabby cat lounging on a desk beside a computer, illustrating the joy of adopting a pet.

    Possible-Vast-356 Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Absolutely gorgeous specimen of the "Standard Issue Cat" breed XD (note: not actually a breed, lol)

    #39

    I Just Adopted These Twin Dogs, Can You Help Me Give Them Names? Thanks

    Two adopted dogs sitting happily in a car, showcasing the joys of pet adoption.

    createwithkira Report

    #40

    Kampkat Odin

    Fluffy black and white cat peacefully sleeping in a cozy room, embodying the joys of pet adoption.

    ChefBloodaxe Report

    #41

    Meet Fresa!

    Fluffy white poodle sitting on owner's lap, showcasing the joy of pet adoption.

    chickendickaroo Report

    #42

    Just Got This Sweet Meatball

    Black dog named Gavin available for adoption, sitting outdoors, part of a pet adoption listing.

    moldyartichoke_ Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh my goodness, I'm normally NOT a fan of "human" names for dogs, but this boy is SO perfectly a Gavin!

