Adopting a pet might be one of the best decisions you will make. I speak from experience. I was never planning to adopt my dog. Instead, I had been fostering other dogs short-term after my cocker spaniel of 17 years died. As fate would have it, I spotted a photo of my current dog on the Facebook page of an animal rescue organization I'd been following. Even though it wasn't the greatest pic, something told me I needed to meet this animal asap.

I made an appointment and drove for almost an hour to the shelter. All I'll say is it was love at first sight. For both of us. When I collected him a few days later, he jumped from the back seat of the car onto my lap on the driver's seat. And that's pretty much where he's wanted to be ever since. He is the sweetest, most loyal doggo and my only regret is that I didn't meet him sooner. If you're considering adopting a pet, I'm here to tell you to go for it. And I'm not the only one.

People have been sharing the sweetest, most heartwarming photos of pets they adopted in March. It was no easy feat, but Bored Panda has narrowed down the list and picked our favorites. If some of these don't bring happy tears to your eyes then I don't know what will. Keep scrolling and upvote as many as you like. Or all if you wish. We hope they inspire you to book a visit to your local animal shelter.