42 Times People Chose To Adopt A Pet And It Turned Out To Be The Best Decision (March Edition)
Adopting a pet might be one of the best decisions you will make. I speak from experience. I was never planning to adopt my dog. Instead, I had been fostering other dogs short-term after my cocker spaniel of 17 years died. As fate would have it, I spotted a photo of my current dog on the Facebook page of an animal rescue organization I'd been following. Even though it wasn't the greatest pic, something told me I needed to meet this animal asap.
I made an appointment and drove for almost an hour to the shelter. All I'll say is it was love at first sight. For both of us. When I collected him a few days later, he jumped from the back seat of the car onto my lap on the driver's seat. And that's pretty much where he's wanted to be ever since. He is the sweetest, most loyal doggo and my only regret is that I didn't meet him sooner. If you're considering adopting a pet, I'm here to tell you to go for it. And I'm not the only one.
People have been sharing the sweetest, most heartwarming photos of pets they adopted in March. It was no easy feat, but Bored Panda has narrowed down the list and picked our favorites. If some of these don't bring happy tears to your eyes then I don't know what will. Keep scrolling and upvote as many as you like. Or all if you wish. We hope they inspire you to book a visit to your local animal shelter.
Adopted After 200+ Days At The Shelter
Meet Romeo, My Rescue Flowered Sharpei
Just Got My First Dog!!! 2 Year Old Adopted Shihtzu Named Sushi
Meet Oatis, My New Roommate
This Is My Boy Carl, Loving Life At 15
Was Told I Was Adopting A Dog. I'm Certain She Is Something Else
Meet Armin, 8 Week Old
Adopted A Border Collie Today From The Local Animal Shelter. I Call Her Isla. Training Tips Are Welcome!
My last dog, I started with sit down stay. She learned it all within an hour. Really helps if you use biscuits lol
Meet Nacho
Saved From 💀 And Ready To Be Adopted !
Meet Fisher!
Adopted My First Pittie!
Adopted A Senior Buddy, Meet Zippy
Meet Fig :^)
Waddles & Emilio
Say Hello To Syd
Just Adopted This Fluffy Boy And I Couldn’t Be Happier To Have A Dog Again!
Just Made The Adoption Official In My 16-Year-Old Foster Dog
Izzy
Meet Hector
Bronson The Brave Is Officially Adopted!
Adopted New Dog Today
Got Myself A New Friend
I Adopted A New Dog After My Recent Loss – Mixed Emotions
Hazy Has Been Adopted!
We Just Adopted Pepper!
Doodle's First Day Home After Adoption! 💕
Sea Lion Hippo 🌙
Lily The Little Big White Cloud Diva
Scared Rescue Corso
Cane Corsos are a mastiff breed. They are usually gentle giants. They've gotten a bad reputation due to bad owners, but most mastiff breeds are absolute sweethearts :(
Adopted This Sweet Girl From The Animal Shelter A Couple Days Ago. My First Tortie!
I Just Love My Grand Dog!
Adopted My Second Dog Today, My Dog's Gender Is Male, He Really Loves To Play And Cuddle. Any Name Suggestion Would Be A Great Help
We Adopted A Stray Dog
First Time Cat Owner And I’m In Love
Just Adopted This Sweet Boy!
First Time Cat Mom, Adopted This Sweet Angel Two Weeks Ago!
Absolutely gorgeous specimen of the "Standard Issue Cat" breed XD (note: not actually a breed, lol)
I Just Adopted These Twin Dogs, Can You Help Me Give Them Names? Thanks
Kampkat Odin
Meet Fresa!
Just Got This Sweet Meatball
Oh my goodness, I'm normally NOT a fan of "human" names for dogs, but this boy is SO perfectly a Gavin!