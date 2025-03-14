You can capture a whirlwind of emotions at the veterinarian's office : laughter, joy, anxiety, worry, and sometimes even grief. But we wanted to showcase the wholesome side of the job, so, we've collected the most heart-warming pics from the vet's office that we could find, and present them to you here!

How many of you, Pandas, said you wanted to be a veterinarian when you were kids? Back then, it was just a silly dream. Yet, for some, the dream became a reality: who wouldn't want to spend their workday cuddling the fluffiest and the cutest companions to man?

#1 What Happens When You Get Into A Pen Of Goldens! Complimentary Face Wash Share icon

#2 My Favorite Animal Came In Through My Emergency Hospital For Diarrhea. 6 Months Old. Yes, I’m Crying From The Cuteness Share icon

#3 Cuzco Loved His First Vet Visit Share icon

It's a pretty good time to be a vet in the U.S. As the American Veterinary Medical Association reports, there's no shortage of veterinarians predicted throughout 2030-2035. There will be enough new veterinarians coming fresh from colleges and not too many retiring in the next 10 years. Demand for veterinary services is also pretty high at the moment. On average, U.S. pet owners spend a pretty penny on their four-legged friends' visits to the vet. In 2021, pet owners spent a whopping $123 million on pet care, and 28% of that was for veterinarian care and products.

#4 Someone Has A Question Share icon

#5 Hamster Check Share icon

#6 Gentle Giants Share icon

Growing demand for veterinary care also contributes to the rising costs of procedures and visits. The Bureau of U.S. Labor Statistics reported that the price of urban veterinary services rose by 7.9% from 2023 to 2024. USA Today Blueprint asked pet owners what they think about pet care costs, and 91% responded that they've felt some level of financial stress because of it. Dr. David Lee, an associate dean and professor at Cornell University's College of Veterinary Medicine explained to USA Today that vet visits unexpected spending for most people. The rising costs of pet care, according to him, are due to a shortage of professionals: some retiring, and others are lured to specialty professions or emergency clinics.

#7 7 Baby Boxers Share icon

#8 She Was Screaming Her Lungs Out In ISO, So This Was Our Solution. She Fell Asleep In Minutes Share icon

#9 Marvie And Theo At Their Last Vet Visit Share icon

As vet services costs are rising, experts worry that people might run out of affordable options soon. "We're very concerned that there could be as much as 35% of pet owners who will not have affordable access to veterinary care in just the next few years," Lee explained to USA Today.

#10 We Understand How Difficult It Can Be To Drop Your Pet Off For Surgery Or To Be Hospitalized When They Are Sick, But We Want You To Know That They Are Being Loved As Though They Are Our Own Share icon

#11 Sometimes Our Patients Get The Special "Drawer" Treatment. It Comes With A Nice Comfy Blanket, A Technician To Give You Pets, And Reassuring Words Of How Cute You Look In The Drawer Share icon

#12 Pretzel Heard That Assistant Melissa Is A Total Sucker For Yellow Labs And Decided To Give Her Some Slobbery Cheese Kisses To Solidify Those Feelings Share icon

When we wanted to be veterinarians as kids, spending all day in the presence of animals was the most attractive factor. But a vet's job has many other advantages as well. It's a pretty stable and lucrative career, especially in today's economy. You can also live almost anywhere you'd like: whether it's a big city or a small town, a veterinarian's services will most likely be needed.

#13 How To Effectively Use Your Break Time To Relax: Snuggle With A Dog Share icon

#14 Baby Deer Visiting My Veterinarian Share icon

#15 This Is Mellie, A Baby Spider Monkey, Brought For A Checkup And Prophylaxis Share icon Monkeys are definitely not suitable pets for everyone, they require many environmental conditions, nutritional and husbandry requirements that if not properly met will cause implications in the monkey's mental and physical health.

But it's also not that easy to be a veterinarian. The job can be physically and emotionally demanding, and only 27% of veterinarians aged 45 and younger would recommend young people to pursue a career in veterinary medicine. As awesome as a vet's job sounds, many of the doctors struggle with mental health issues.

#16 Had To Take Blood From My Own Bird And She's Angry. Please Enjoy The Before And After Share icon

#17 The Vet Who Trims Pudding's Nails Posted These Pics Of Her On Their Page Share icon

#18 Just A Quick Mani-Pedi Today Thanks, I Need To Go Pick Up The Kids And Have My Hair Done Share icon

In 2022, the pet food brand Royal Canin surveyed Australian veterinarians and asked them about their mental health. Almost six in 10 vets said they have sought professional help because of their mental health. They listed pet owner expectations as one of the most stressful parts of their jobs.

#19 Vets Used A Human-Sized Stethoscope On My Pet Mouse The Other Day Share icon

#20 The Cost Of Emergency Veterinary Care Can Be A Significant Financial Barrier For Many Families. Our Goal At AERC Is To Minimize This Burden Share icon

#21 Reggie Thinks This 2-Foot Gate Blocking Him In This Room Is A Pretty Good Joke, But He’s A Good Boy And Will Respect It Anyway Share icon

Not every visit to the vet is as happy as you see in this list. Sometimes, veterinarians see tragic medical cases where they can provide no help to animals who have been in accidents or are very ill. The workload can get crazy too: veterinary technician Jess Feliciano explained to The BBC how sometimes, she works more than 80 hours per week. "The doctors are overloaded, too: I've seen nights when a single doctor sees 20 or more cases in a 10-hour shift." ADVERTISEMENT

#22 As With All Ferrets, Coco Has Been Pretty Mischievous Share icon

#23 We Could See Dave's Problem Right From The Gecko! He Literally Got Himself Caught Skull-King Around! Thanks To Our Vets, He Was Safely Removed And Is Now All Smiles Share icon

#24 Doing Work Experience For My College Course And Helped With A C-Section On The First Day. 7 French Bulldog Puppies (4 Girls 3 Boys) Share icon

One of the most tragic and sometimes even traumatic things a vet has to do is to put a pet to sleep. Feliciano recalled how some owners don't want to see their pets' last moments and want to remember their good days. In those instances, the vet is the one who has to provide comfort to the pet, putting the emotional labor on their shoulders.

#25 The Vet Checking Bigwig's Butthole. Bigwig Was Not Amused. "Why Are You Just Standing There? Help Me" Share icon

#26 When The Anesthesia Hit Harder Than You Were Expecting Share icon

#27 When Your Patient Is In Full Chill Mode Share icon

However, there's still so much joy in healing animals. "Imagine fixing a puppy's broken leg or making a sick kitten healthy again. That feeling when they get better because of your help? It's the best!", the vets at Purdue University's College of Veterinary Medicine write. Indeed, there's hardly a career as wholesome and versatile as being a vet!

#28 She Is In Isolation For Calicivirus And She Doesn't Like It Share icon

#29 Feeding Grapes To An Opossum. Finished Recovery From Being Hit By Car, But Unfit For Release Share icon

#30 There's Really No Such Thing As A Bad Day In Our Veterinary Assistant Classroom Share icon

It seems that there's never a boring day when you're a veterinarian. If any of you, dear Pandas, are pet owners who frequent the vet's office, be sure to share your experiences, and don't forget to add some pics! And if you'd like to see more wholesome goodness from veterinary clinics, be sure to check out our previous article right here and here! ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Vet Gave Her A "Party Hat" For Being Too Spicy Share icon

#32 Although This Looks Like A Halloween Costume, The Cat "Astronaut Helmet" Is A Great Tool For Preventing A Stressed Cat From Biting During A Vet Exam, Blood Test, Or Manicure Share icon Your cat can see through it and vets can also observe how the patient is doing. A win-win! They are well tolerated by patients, and once the exam is over, easily removed. And the cats also look adorable.

#33 This Patient Alert Made Me Laugh Share icon

#34 I Work At A Vet Clinic, And One Of Our Orders Had Bubble Wrap In The Shape Of Bones Share icon

#35 Seen At The Vet Share icon

#36 My Brave Girl Got A Tumor Removed Today And Got An Award From The Vet Share icon

#37 It's My Last Day Of Work Before Maternity Leave. I Can't Believe How Quickly The Time Has Passed During My Pregnancy Share icon While I’m grateful to be able to take time away to bond with my baby, I know I’m going to miss seeing cute pets like this handsome birthday boy, Baron. I’m due this weekend, so everybody, please pray that this little man enters the world safely.

#38 Just Like The Disney Character "Olaf", Our Technicians Like Warm Hugs Share icon

#39 My Friend's Dog At The Vet Yesterday Share icon

#40 The Vet Checking On This Sweet Boy After Surgery Share icon

#41 Milo Snuggles With Technician Tiffany After His Neuter Surgery. He Doesn’t Quite Know What Happened Yet, And We Certainly Aren’t Going To Tell Him Share icon

#42 Our HR Department Share icon

#43 My New Work Shoes Share icon

#44 When We Remove Mats From Cats, I Like To Make Little Creatures Out Of Them And Hide Them Around The Clinic Share icon

#45 Paw Print I Made For A Client After Having To Put Their Polydactyly Kitty Down Share icon

#46 Humping The Vet Before Neutering Share icon

#47 Bowser Did Not Want To Listen To The Sign At The Vet Share icon

#48 Responsibility Is Something I Take Very Seriously. I Never Underestimate The Huge Amount Of Courage It Takes For An Owner To Hand Over Their Beloved Pet Into Our Care Share icon Especially in emergencies, we often have no prior relationship with them because they have never been to us before. Regardless of how busy I am, I always take the time to listen to owners, reassure them that they did the right thing, that they are in the best place, and that I will do my best to take care of their pet as if it were my own. ⁣As a veterinarian, it is important that we take regular moments to acknowledge that it is a gift to be able to care for these pets in their time of need and a privilege to be trusted with their lives.

#49 Welcome To Our Mobile Office. What Started Off As A "Good Idea" Turned Into The Dream Job And A Thriving Business That Has Changed The Way Mobile Vetting Is Perceived Share icon

#50 After A Very Long Surgery, It Was Nice To Cuddle Up To My Patient, Beautiful Betty Share icon A challenging case of a nasty tumor removed from this old girl's elbow was exceptionally challenging, but the whole team pulled together to keep this much-loved dog with her wonderful family for a little longer yet.

#51 Usually Big Dogs Don't Like The Altitude Of The Table, Or Even Worse, Lying On Their Side For Echocardiography And Even Having Photos Taken Share icon But Peony is a superstar, she trusts us, she likes being in company, she is more unique than a rare patient, and it's difficult not to stop and caress her.

#52 Vet Visit Or A Spa Day? Share icon

#53 Gentle Giant Share icon

#54 Pretty Slow Night At Work, So I Decided To Get Creative With Vet Wrap Share icon

#55 Minute 35 Of A Call With A Client, My Tech Decided To Make Me A Meme Share icon

#56 The Newest Scrub Sets Are Puppy Approved Share icon

#57 Do Y'all Play Netflix For Your Patients? I Work ER & The O Said He Likes iZombie So He Had My Phone For A Couple Hours Post-Op Share icon

#58 Best Anesthetic Face Share icon

#59 I Drew This For Our Manager Who Will Be Moving Out Of State Because She Was Accepted Into Vet School. Our Staff Will Be Signing It And Leaving Notes For Her Share icon We are so very proud of her hard work. This was our veterinarian’s idea, I just helped bring it to life.

#60 How Freaking Cute? I Guess This Isn't Exactly A Pelfie (Puppy Selfie) But Close Enough Share icon

#61 The Legs Of A Vet Assistant Share icon

#62 Our Practice Makes Paw Prints For Euthanasia Patients But They Always Break, So I Started 3D Printing Them Instead Share icon

#63 Vet Job Share icon

#64 At A Veterinary Clinic In Belgium Share icon

#65 Dr. Betty Has Been Practicing Veterinary Medicine For 44 Years, And For The First Time Today A Patient Came In With Her Exact Hairstyle Share icon

#66 Ct Scan For Humsters Share icon

#67 Y’all Seen This New Ultrasound Position? Share icon

#68 My Cat Was Not Too Happy About The Veterinary Visit Yesterday Share icon

#69 It's Pelican, Not Pelican't Share icon

#70 It Still Is, And Always Will Be, Such A Humbling Experience To Work With A Wedge-Tailed Eagle Share icon

#71 One Of Us Is Clearly More Invested In This Relationsheep Than The Other Share icon

#72 This Is Adorable Share icon

#73 Today Was My Last Day Of Veterinary School! I'm Now A Fully Licensed Vet! Never Give Up! Share icon

#74 Those Eyes... I'm This Tiger's Veterinarian. Meet Obie, Fat And Happy In A Sanctuary. [oc][2592x1944] Share icon

#75 Guinea Pigs And Cts Share icon

#76 Those Eyes Share icon

#77 Girlfriend Is A Vet Tech, She Sends Me Photos Of Handsome Animals Like This All The Time Share icon

#78 Stanley, A Very Good Boy, Donates Blood For A 17th Time, Helping Save Dozens Of Other Dogs' Lives Share icon

#79 This Bunny Received A Small Cast From An Arm Injury Share icon

#80 Happy Sunday! Veterinary Technician Nathalie Is All Smiles For This Handsome Boy! The Hard Working Doctors And Support Associates Dedicate Their Time Caring For All The Beloved Pet Babies, Even On Weekends And Nights Share icon