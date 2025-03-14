ADVERTISEMENT

How many of you, Pandas, said you wanted to be a veterinarian when you were kids? Back then, it was just a silly dream. Yet, for some, the dream became a reality: who wouldn't want to spend their workday cuddling the fluffiest and the cutest companions to man?

You can capture a whirlwind of emotions at the veterinarian's office: laughter, joy, anxiety, worry, and sometimes even grief. But we wanted to showcase the wholesome side of the job, so, we've collected the most heart-warming pics from the vet's office that we could find, and present them to you here!

#1

What Happens When You Get Into A Pen Of Goldens! Complimentary Face Wash

Veterinarian smiling surrounded by playful golden retrievers in a cozy office setting.

devinevet Report

    #2

    My Favorite Animal Came In Through My Emergency Hospital For Diarrhea. 6 Months Old. Yes, I’m Crying From The Cuteness

    Veterinarian joyfully holding a lemur in a clinic, showcasing wholesome moments from a vet's office.

    Your_Moms_Strap_On Report

    #3

    Cuzco Loved His First Vet Visit

    Cat relaxing in a drawer at veterinarian's office while a vet in blue scrubs works nearby.

    herestocrime Report

    It's a pretty good time to be a vet in the U.S. As the American Veterinary Medical Association reports, there's no shortage of veterinarians predicted throughout 2030-2035. There will be enough new veterinarians coming fresh from colleges and not too many retiring in the next 10 years.

    Demand for veterinary services is also pretty high at the moment. On average, U.S. pet owners spend a pretty penny on their four-legged friends' visits to the vet. In 2021, pet owners spent a whopping $123 million on pet care, and 28% of that was for veterinarian care and products.
    #4

    Someone Has A Question

    A vet holding a dog with a blue cast, sharing a wholesome moment at the veterinarian’s office.

    trussvet Report

    #5

    Hamster Check

    Veterinarian smiles while examining a fluffy hamster with a stethoscope, capturing a wholesome moment in the office.

    avianandexotic Report

    #6

    Gentle Giants

    Veterinarian with two large, happy dogs in clinic, capturing a wholesome moment.

    clau_cr21 Report

    Growing demand for veterinary care also contributes to the rising costs of procedures and visits. The Bureau of U.S. Labor Statistics reported that the price of urban veterinary services rose by 7.9% from 2023 to 2024. USA Today Blueprint asked pet owners what they think about pet care costs, and 91% responded that they've felt some level of financial stress because of it.

    Dr. David Lee, an associate dean and professor at Cornell University's College of Veterinary Medicine explained to USA Today that vet visits unexpected spending for most people. The rising costs of pet care, according to him, are due to a shortage of professionals: some retiring, and others are lured to specialty professions or emergency clinics.
    #7

    7 Baby Boxers

    Veterinarian holding a bundle of adorable newborn puppies, conveying a wholesome moment at the office.

    acesquivel20 Report

    #8

    She Was Screaming Her Lungs Out In ISO, So This Was Our Solution. She Fell Asleep In Minutes

    Veterinarian cuddling a sleepy puppy in a blanket sling at the office.

    tikitessie Report

    #9

    Marvie And Theo At Their Last Vet Visit

    Two affectionate cats snuggled together in a pet carrier at the veterinarian's office.

    Sopkows132 Report

    As vet services costs are rising, experts worry that people might run out of affordable options soon. "We're very concerned that there could be as much as 35% of pet owners who will not have affordable access to veterinary care in just the next few years," Lee explained to USA Today. 
    #10

    We Understand How Difficult It Can Be To Drop Your Pet Off For Surgery Or To Be Hospitalized When They Are Sick, But We Want You To Know That They Are Being Loved As Though They Are Our Own

    Veterinarians joyfully cuddle pets at the office, capturing wholesome and hilarious moments with dogs.

    feedinghillsvet Report

    #11

    Sometimes Our Patients Get The Special "Drawer" Treatment. It Comes With A Nice Comfy Blanket, A Technician To Give You Pets, And Reassuring Words Of How Cute You Look In The Drawer

    Cozy dog wrapped in a towel, sitting in a drawer at the veterinarian's office.

    pinewoodsanimalhospital Report

    #12

    Pretzel Heard That Assistant Melissa Is A Total Sucker For Yellow Labs And Decided To Give Her Some Slobbery Cheese Kisses To Solidify Those Feelings

    Veterinarian hugging a dog in the clinic; both look content and affectionate.

    pinewoodsanimalhospital Report

    When we wanted to be veterinarians as kids, spending all day in the presence of animals was the most attractive factor. But a vet's job has many other advantages as well. It's a pretty stable and lucrative career, especially in today's economy. You can also live almost anywhere you'd like: whether it's a big city or a small town, a veterinarian's services will most likely be needed.
    #13

    How To Effectively Use Your Break Time To Relax: Snuggle With A Dog

    Veterinarian hugging a big dog on a pink mat, sharing a wholesome moment on the clinic floor.

    pinewoodsanimalhospital Report

    #14

    Baby Deer Visiting My Veterinarian

    Fawn at the veterinarian's office, being held gently for a checkup. Wholesome veterinary moment with cute baby deer.

    steelthorns Report

    #15

    This Is Mellie, A Baby Spider Monkey, Brought For A Checkup And Prophylaxis

    Veterinarian smiling with a baby monkey on his shoulder, both looking content at the vet's office.

    Monkeys are definitely not suitable pets for everyone, they require many environmental conditions, nutritional and husbandry requirements that if not properly met will cause implications in the monkey's mental and physical health.

    pawsnclawsmiami Report

    But it's also not that easy to be a veterinarian. The job can be physically and emotionally demanding, and only 27% of veterinarians aged 45 and younger would recommend young people to pursue a career in veterinary medicine. As awesome as a vet's job sounds, many of the doctors struggle with mental health issues.
    #16

    Had To Take Blood From My Own Bird And She's Angry. Please Enjoy The Before And After

    Veterinarian holding a cockatiel, showcasing a wholesome moment at the clinic.

    alittlebitiffy , alittlebitiffy Report

    #17

    The Vet Who Trims Pudding's Nails Posted These Pics Of Her On Their Page

    Wholesome bunny moments at the veterinarian’s office, held gently by a vet tech in gray scrubs.

    lordasche Report

    #18

    Just A Quick Mani-Pedi Today Thanks, I Need To Go Pick Up The Kids And Have My Hair Done

    Dog getting nails trimmed at veterinarian's office, sitting calmly on the vet's lap.

    PrawnFingers Report

    In 2022, the pet food brand Royal Canin surveyed Australian veterinarians and asked them about their mental health. Almost six in 10 vets said they have sought professional help because of their mental health. They listed pet owner expectations as one of the most stressful parts of their jobs.
    #19

    Vets Used A Human-Sized Stethoscope On My Pet Mouse The Other Day

    Veterinarian holding a mouse, using a stethoscope for examination, capturing a wholesome moment at the vet’s office.

    zonglydoople Report

    #20

    The Cost Of Emergency Veterinary Care Can Be A Significant Financial Barrier For Many Families. Our Goal At AERC Is To Minimize This Burden

    Veterinarian hugging a dog tenderly in a clinic, showcasing a wholesome moment.

    animalercare_ Report

    #21

    Reggie Thinks This 2-Foot Gate Blocking Him In This Room Is A Pretty Good Joke, But He’s A Good Boy And Will Respect It Anyway

    Great Dane standing behind a blue barrier in a veterinary office.

    pinewoodsanimalhospital Report

    #22

    As With All Ferrets, Coco Has Been Pretty Mischievous

    Veterinarian with a ferret on shoulder, creating a wholesome moment at the office.

    dogtor_bob Report

    #23

    We Could See Dave's Problem Right From The Gecko! He Literally Got Himself Caught Skull-King Around! Thanks To Our Vets, He Was Safely Removed And Is Now All Smiles

    A gecko perched on a decorative skull, held by gloved hands at a veterinarian's office.

    veterinary_emergency_group Report

    #24

    Doing Work Experience For My College Course And Helped With A C-Section On The First Day. 7 French Bulldog Puppies (4 Girls 3 Boys)

    Newborn puppies in an incubator at the veterinarian’s office lying on a soft pad, showcasing a heartwarming moment.

    BredSlice69 Report

    One of the most tragic and sometimes even traumatic things a vet has to do is to put a pet to sleep. Feliciano recalled how some owners don't want to see their pets' last moments and want to remember their good days. In those instances, the vet is the one who has to provide comfort to the pet, putting the emotional labor on their shoulders.
    #25

    The Vet Checking Bigwig's Butthole. Bigwig Was Not Amused. "Why Are You Just Standing There? Help Me"

    A rabbit being held gently by a veterinarian, showcasing a wholesome moment at the vet's office.

    deltadelta199 Report

    #26

    When The Anesthesia Hit Harder Than You Were Expecting

    Cute puppy with a cone collar at the veterinarian's office, sitting on a towel with a curious expression.

    anorangehorse Report

    #27

    When Your Patient Is In Full Chill Mode

    Orange cat with paws stretched out behind bars at veterinarian's office, looking sleepy and calm.

    Short_N_Spicy Report

    However, there's still so much joy in healing animals. "Imagine fixing a puppy's broken leg or making a sick kitten healthy again. That feeling when they get better because of your help? It's the best!", the vets at Purdue University's College of Veterinary Medicine write. Indeed, there's hardly a career as wholesome and versatile as being a vet!
    #28

    She Is In Isolation For Calicivirus And She Doesn't Like It

    Tabby cat with a red collar meowing in a veterinary cage, clipboard with notes attached outside.

    yesimthatvalentine Report

    #29

    Feeding Grapes To An Opossum. Finished Recovery From Being Hit By Car, But Unfit For Release

    Gloved hand offering a grape to an opossum in a cozy bed at the veterinarian’s office, capturing a wholesome moment.

    cstar4004 Report

    #30

    There's Really No Such Thing As A Bad Day In Our Veterinary Assistant Classroom

    Veterinarian holding a small alligator, engaging in a wholesome moment with a colleague in the office.

    commcarecollege Report

    #31

    Vet Gave Her A "Party Hat" For Being Too Spicy

    Black cat with protective cone resting in teal carrier at veterinarian's office.

    Fluffaykitties Report

    #32

    Although This Looks Like A Halloween Costume, The Cat "Astronaut Helmet" Is A Great Tool For Preventing A Stressed Cat From Biting During A Vet Exam, Blood Test, Or Manicure

    Cat in a clear protective helmet at veterinarian's office, looking curious and calm.

    Your cat can see through it and vets can also observe how the patient is doing. A win-win! They are well tolerated by patients, and once the exam is over, easily removed. And the cats also look adorable.

    citypetsvets Report

    #33

    This Patient Alert Made Me Laugh

    Veterinarian screen displaying "He is BLIND" in bold letters.

    polenta23 Report

    #34

    I Work At A Vet Clinic, And One Of Our Orders Had Bubble Wrap In The Shape Of Bones

    Inflatable bone-shaped packaging bubbles, stacked neatly, creating a playful pattern at the veterinarian's office.

    ArcherWolf09 Report

    #35

    Seen At The Vet

    Sign in veterinarian's office humorously tracks days since last poop incident in lobby.

    pmolsonmus Report

    #36

    My Brave Girl Got A Tumor Removed Today And Got An Award From The Vet

    Rat named Beans snuggled in a blanket, holding a certificate from the veterinarian's office for being the bravest patient.

    Salty-Gnome Report

    #37

    It's My Last Day Of Work Before Maternity Leave. I Can't Believe How Quickly The Time Has Passed During My Pregnancy

    Veterinarian with a large dog wearing a blue crown, creating a wholesome moment at the clinic.

    While I’m grateful to be able to take time away to bond with my baby, I know I’m going to miss seeing cute pets like this handsome birthday boy, Baron. I’m due this weekend, so everybody, please pray that this little man enters the world safely. 

    thehonestvet Report

    #38

    Just Like The Disney Character "Olaf", Our Technicians Like Warm Hugs

    Veterinarian hugging a large black dog with a smile, creating a wholesome moment in the office setting.

    hoofandpawvets Report

    #39

    My Friend's Dog At The Vet Yesterday

    Veterinarian holds small dog, sharing a wholesome moment in the clinic wearing a blue mask and scrubs.

    TipsyRussell Report

    #40

    The Vet Checking On This Sweet Boy After Surgery

    Vet sharing a light moment with a dog in a kennel, showcasing a wholesome scene from the veterinarian’s office.

    abbeyan1 Report

    #41

    Milo Snuggles With Technician Tiffany After His Neuter Surgery. He Doesn’t Quite Know What Happened Yet, And We Certainly Aren’t Going To Tell Him

    Veterinarian holding a fluffy dog in an office, both looking relaxed and happy.

    pinewoodsanimalhospital Report

    #42

    Our HR Department

    A fluffy cat with a striped tie sitting on the floor at a veterinarian's office.

    KFCCrocs Report

    #43

    My New Work Shoes

    Person wearing cute shark slippers at a veterinarian's office, showcasing hilarious and wholesome moments.

    ledasmom Report

    #44

    When We Remove Mats From Cats, I Like To Make Little Creatures Out Of Them And Hide Them Around The Clinic

    Googly eyes on a hairball creation at veterinarian's office, showcasing a funny and wholesome moment.

    jamie_of_house_m Report

    #45

    Paw Print I Made For A Client After Having To Put Their Polydactyly Kitty Down

    Veterinarian's office moment: A hand holds a plaster cast of an animal paw print, capturing a sweet keepsake.

    foxyrider Report

    #46

    Humping The Vet Before Neutering 

    Dog playfully holds onto vet's leg at the veterinarian's office, creating a wholesome and hilarious moment.

    PandorasFox Report

    #47

    Bowser Did Not Want To Listen To The Sign At The Vet

    Fluffy dog with a blue harness on a vet's table, capturing a wholesome moment at the veterinarian's office.

    returnofthesimp Report

    #48

    Responsibility Is Something I Take Very Seriously. I Never Underestimate The Huge Amount Of Courage It Takes For An Owner To Hand Over Their Beloved Pet Into Our Care

    Veterinarian holding a small puppy, using a stethoscope, in an animal clinic setting.

    Especially in emergencies, we often have no prior relationship with them because they have never been to us before. Regardless of how busy I am, I always take the time to listen to owners, reassure them that they did the right thing, that they are in the best place, and that I will do my best to take care of their pet as if it were my own. ⁣As a veterinarian, it is important that we take regular moments to acknowledge that it is a gift to be able to care for these pets in their time of need and a privilege to be trusted with their lives.

    drgerardopoli Report

    #49

    Welcome To Our Mobile Office. What Started Off As A "Good Idea" Turned Into The Dream Job And A Thriving Business That Has Changed The Way Mobile Vetting Is Perceived

    Two veterinarians in black scrubs smiling, holding a small dog and a lizard at the veterinarian’s office.

    dralisonshen Report

    #50

    After A Very Long Surgery, It Was Nice To Cuddle Up To My Patient, Beautiful Betty

    Vet cuddling with a dog in a tender moment at the clinic.

    A challenging case of a nasty tumor removed from this old girl's elbow was exceptionally challenging, but the whole team pulled together to keep this much-loved dog with her wonderful family for a little longer yet.

    drscottym Report

    #51

    Usually Big Dogs Don't Like The Altitude Of The Table, Or Even Worse, Lying On Their Side For Echocardiography And Even Having Photos Taken

    Dog at veterinarian's office getting an ultrasound, lying on the counter while the vet smiles in the background.

    But Peony is a superstar, she trusts us, she likes being in company, she is more unique than a rare patient, and it's difficult not to stop and caress her. 

    centroveterinariopreluna Report

    #52

    Vet Visit Or A Spa Day?

    Veterinarian holding a relaxed dog on his lap, creating a wholesome moment at the vet's office.

    drqs_petvet Report

    #53

    Gentle Giant

    Veterinarian hugging a content dog on a towel, showcasing a heartwarming moment in a vet's office.

    lauderdalevetspecialists Report

    #54

    Pretty Slow Night At Work, So I Decided To Get Creative With Vet Wrap

    Decorative bandage art with rubber ducks from veterinarian's office, capturing a wholesome moment.

    acid0m_ Report

    #55

    Minute 35 Of A Call With A Client, My Tech Decided To Make Me A Meme

    Veterinarian in scrubs humorously resting on cabinet, reflecting a funny moment at the veterinarian's office.

    DaAquaMan Report

    #56

    The Newest Scrub Sets Are Puppy Approved

    Veterinarian in blue scrubs holding puppies, showcasing wholesome and hilarious moments in the office.

    ayoooo_ini Report

    #57

    Do Y'all Play Netflix For Your Patients? I Work ER & The O Said He Likes iZombie So He Had My Phone For A Couple Hours Post-Op

    Black cat with a cone at veterinarian's office, curiously looking at a phone screen, capturing a wholesome moment.

    Lionessdea Report

    #58

    Best Anesthetic Face

    Dog at vet's office with tongue out, looking adorable and wholesome.

    Janesux13 Report

    #59

    I Drew This For Our Manager Who Will Be Moving Out Of State Because She Was Accepted Into Vet School. Our Staff Will Be Signing It And Leaving Notes For Her

    Colorful caduceus with a paw print symbol, representing veterinary care.

    We are so very proud of her hard work. This was our veterinarian’s idea, I just helped bring it to life. 

    DjleggyLEG Report

    #60

    How Freaking Cute? I Guess This Isn't Exactly A Pelfie (Puppy Selfie) But Close Enough

    Veterinarian smiling at a cute puppy during a check-up, showcasing a wholesome moment.

    dr.evanantin Report

    #61

    The Legs Of A Vet Assistant

    Close-up of legs with bruises, resting indoors; a wholesome moment from the veterinarian's office.

    seeloladance Report

    #62

    Our Practice Makes Paw Prints For Euthanasia Patients But They Always Break, So I Started 3D Printing Them Instead

    Pet paw prints on a clay plaque from a veterinarian's office labeled "Berniecc."

    Ehrlichia_canis18 Report

    #63

    Vet Job

    Smiling woman embraces happy dog at a veterinarian's office, capturing a wholesome moment.

    gioia_dai_gatti_neri Report

    #64

    At A Veterinary Clinic In Belgium

    Veterinarian examining a large snake in the clinic, showcasing a hilarious and wholesome moment.

    mike_pants Report

    #65

    Dr. Betty Has Been Practicing Veterinary Medicine For 44 Years, And For The First Time Today A Patient Came In With Her Exact Hairstyle

    Veterinarian smiles holding a small dog with matching purple hair, creating a wholesome moment in the office.

    MazelTough Report

    #66

    Ct Scan For Humsters

    A hamster wrapped in a bandage and a pet being prepared for an MRI at the veterinarian's office.

    XrayProduction Report

    #67

    Y’all Seen This New Ultrasound Position?

    Veterinarian performing an examination on a small dog, with staff assisting in a lively veterinary office setting.

    fellowteenagers Report

    #68

    My Cat Was Not Too Happy About The Veterinary Visit Yesterday

    Cat at veterinarian's office looking surprised, being held gently on examination table.

    TopShelfTommy Report

    #69

    It's Pelican, Not Pelican't

    Smiling veterinarian holding a pelican wrapped in a towel, showcasing a wholesome veterinary office moment.

    alittlebitiffy Report

    #70

    It Still Is, And Always Will Be, Such A Humbling Experience To Work With A Wedge-Tailed Eagle

    Veterinarian gently holds an eagle, showcasing a wholesome moment in the clinic.

    alittlebitiffy Report

    #71

    One Of Us Is Clearly More Invested In This Relationsheep Than The Other

    Veterinarian holding a sheep playfully in an outdoor pen, wearing a stethoscope and blue uniform.

    alittlebitiffy Report

    #72

    This Is Adorable

    Veterinarian hugging a dog in an office, both smiling after a check-up.

    kbsteele Report

    #73

    Today Was My Last Day Of Veterinary School! I'm Now A Fully Licensed Vet! Never Give Up!

    Veterinarian in scrubs and white coat smiling beside a large dog statue outside the office.

    JOYFUL_CLOVR Report

    #74

    Those Eyes... I'm This Tiger's Veterinarian. Meet Obie, Fat And Happy In A Sanctuary. [oc][2592x1944]

    Friendly tiger behind a fence at a veterinarian’s office, showcasing a wholesome and hilarious moment.

    4CatDoc Report

    #75

    Guinea Pigs And Cts

    A small animal, warmly wrapped, placed in a CT scanner at a veterinarian's office, showcasing a wholesome and hilarious moment.

    alittlebitiffy Report

    #76

    Those Eyes

    Community cats in cages post-spay/neuter at veterinarian office, looking curious and calm.

    drcrystalheath Report

    #77

    Girlfriend Is A Vet Tech, She Sends Me Photos Of Handsome Animals Like This All The Time

    Fluffy cat relaxing on a towel at the veterinarian's office, looking calm and content.

    marijuanaperson Report

    #78

    Stanley, A Very Good Boy, Donates Blood For A 17th Time, Helping Save Dozens Of Other Dogs' Lives

    Veterinarian shares a heartwarming moment with a dog in the clinic, showcasing wholesome and hilarious interactions.

    miraclesofpod Report

    #79

    This Bunny Received A Small Cast From An Arm Injury

    Adorable bunny with a blue cast in a veterinarian's office.

    2022dirt Report

    #80

    Happy Sunday! Veterinary Technician Nathalie Is All Smiles For This Handsome Boy! The Hard Working Doctors And Support Associates Dedicate Their Time Caring For All The Beloved Pet Babies, Even On Weekends And Nights

    Veterinarian holding a happy Chihuahua in a cute outfit at the office.

    bluepearlclearwater Report

