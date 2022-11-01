Below, you'll find some of the most adorable, hilarious and wholesome moments vets have experienced in their clinics that might make you wish you had chosen a career in animal health care, as well as an interview we were lucky enough to receive from Dr. Julie Cappel, the Veterinary Life Coach . Be sure to upvote the pics you find particularly heartwarming, and feel free to share any personal stories in the comments if you are a vet or have ever worked in a veterinarian office. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article celebrating all of the precious patients vets get to see every day, look no further than right here .

If you're an animal lover, chances are you're a fan of veterinarians too. They keep our pets happy and healthy, and they are our go-to resources when little Spot swallows something she shouldn't have or Pickles comes home limping on a hurt paw. And while being a vet can be incredibly stressful and challenging, it can also, thankfully, be extremely rewarding.

#1 A Very Smol Checkup

#2 One Of My Favorite Parts Of Being A Vet Tech Is Getting To Hold Hands With The Kittens

#3 Side Pocket

To learn more about what it's really like to be a veterinarian, we reached out to Dr. Julie Cappel, or the Veterinary Life Coach. When it comes to what Dr. Cappel loves most about being a vet, she told Bored Panda that it's the variety of tasks and challenges that she faces every day. "The people may be lovely or terrible, but in all cases they love their pets like family, and that makes our job so rewarding," she shared. "We get to serve the pet owning public in a way that is unmatched in any other profession. The relationship that we form with the pets and their families lasts a lifetime and we share the highs and the lowest lows. Veterinarians are unique and wonderful." We were also curious if Dr. Cappel has any favorite patients or any particularly fond memories with them. "I love all of my patients - except the ones that try to bite me," she says. "In particular, I love the parrots because they interact in unique ways - they can talk. So sometimes they say funny things or just act out when they hear my voice. One of my parrot patients says, 'I'm scared' when I walk into the room with her. Another says, 'Pet the birdie! Don't eat the birdie'. I also am very fond of all the puppies and kittens. They always bring excitement to our hospital day because they are so cute and happy, and we get to watch them grow up and capture their families' hearts."

#4 A Vet In Catstantinople, Turkey

#5 This Scaredy Cat

#6 Hammie Going For Checkup

We also asked Dr. Cappel if she could share any funny stories from working in her clinic. "There are so many," she told Bored Panda. "I had a client show me her knee surgery scar by dropping her pants in the waiting room. I had a gentleman come in with pet sugar gliders that he released in the room and they were jumping and gliding all over our heads, in and out of our pockets, terrorizing the veterinary technician. There have been many pets left on our doorstep over the years, some with notes attached asking us to find them a home." We then asked Dr. Cappel what she thinks the most important qualities of a wonderful vet are. "I think all veterinarians are great and uniquely special," she shared. "It takes a special kind of person to take on the responsibilities that veterinary medicine brings and also keep their sense of humor and curiosity."

#7 Doug Has His Own Sign And It's Almost The Best Part. He Was So Quiet I Didn't Notice Him At First

#8 I See The Dogs And Cats In The Corners Of The Vet, And I Raise Our Cat, Yam. He Escapes Through The Trash Hole

#9 My Sister Is A Vet Tech And Took My Dog With Her To Work, I Asked Her How He Was Doing And She Sent Me This

"There is so much pressure put on us from the pet owning public, and our pay scale is much below that of our human medical counterparts," Dr. Cappel added. "We also are experiencing a severe shortage of veterinarians and technicians, which adds to the daily pressure and subtracts from our work/life balance. In order to be an excellent and healthy veterinarian, someone has to have a solid appreciation for themselves and have the ability to set boundaries in order to not allow the 'negative' clients bring them down. Veterinarians also need to design a life outside of veterinary medicine that includes strong family and friends, and mental health support."

#10 9-Week-Old Maine Coon Kittens, Waiting For Their Vet Check

#11 My Boy Got Neutered Yesterday. The Vet Office Took A Photo For Me After He Woke Up

#12 Occasionally We Do Get To Play With Puppies

"Veterinarians are incredible people, doing a very difficult job," Dr. Cappel added. "I would love for people to realize how the profession is struggling, so that they can appreciate what veterinarians do for them. Veterinarians are not only involved in caring for pets, but they care for farm animals, service animals, provide for healthy food production, and give emotional support to the pet owning public." If you would like to learn more about what it's like to be a vet or hear more words of wisdom from Dr. Julie Cappel, be sure to check out her website, the Veterinary Life Coach, right here.

#13 This Made Our Day

#14 We Anesthetized A Hedgehog Today

#15 Another Vet Checkup. Another Instance Of Scared Big Boy With His Support Animal

As Dr. Cappel noted, being a veterinarian is not easy. Just becoming one in the first place is often a long and arduous process. In the United States, for example, there are only 32 veterinary schools, and within each program, there are a limited number of spots available. Applicants have to compete against aspiring vets from all over the country to be accepted into these extremely competitive programs, and once they’ve been admitted, the challenges have just begun. Similar to medical school, veterinary school requires a vast knowledge of math and science, but many people agree that veterinary school is even harder than medical school. Not because the work is less strenuous in medical school, both paths are comparable, but vet schools are even more selective and competitive than medical schools. And for vets who aim to earn a bachelor’s degree before applying for veterinary school, it takes about eight years to complete their education. This career path is certainly not for the faint of heart.

#16 World's Cutest Patient

#17 The Vet Is Very Familiar With My Boxer. They Know He's Good Natured, So They Decided To Put A Cap On Him. They Sent Me This Picture

#18 My Aunt Works For A Vet And This Guy Was Booked In For A Check Up

Because it is so difficult to become a veterinarian in the first place, it’s only fair that the job comes along with excellent perks. Vets often get to treat some of the most adorable patients you could ever imagine, as this list shows us. But there are plenty of other benefits to being a vet, as St. George’s University breaks down on their blog. For example, vets can have as much variety as they want in their daily routines. “Veterinarians don’t have to choose a specialty,” Dr. Lori Pasternak, co-founder of Helping Hands Affordable Veterinary Surgery & Dental Care, told St. George’s University. “Every day we get to be dermatologists, cardiologists, surgeons, internists, neurologists, ophthalmologists, and more.” They can also work with a wide array of species if that interests them too. “I work with more than 4,000 animals of 500 different species in my day-to-day practice, which is incredibly exciting and fulfilling,” says Dr. Allison Tuttle, Diplomate of the American College of Zoological Medicine and Vice President of Biological Programs at Mystic Aquarium.

#19 When Everyone Else Has Gone Home

#20 Hedgehog Getting An X-Ray

#21 A Patient Of Mine With A Heart On Its Nose

Being a veterinarian also provides pretty great job security. We all want the best care for our furry, scaly and feathery friends, so when they need medical attention, we want to find the most skilled and most reliable professionals. “As animal care standards continually increase, there is an additional need for veterinarians,” Dr. Tuttle says. And according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of veterinarians in the nation is expected to increase by 18% through 2026. This is great news for our pets as well. The more accessible veterinary care is, the better chance they have of making it through their next injury or illness that might have previously been a death sentence.

#22 Made My Day

#23 Bird Getting X-Ray And Being Held By Its Feathers

#24 This Rat Getting An Ultrasound

Many vets also note how rewarding they find their careers. They are making a real difference in the lives of so many animals and humans, as most pet owners would be completely lost without their beloved animal babies. Lots of vets treat more than just pets though. Wildlife can often benefit from great veterinarians as well, as conservation is at the forefront of many vets' personal priorities. “With a mission to inspire people to care for and protect our ocean planet through conservation, education, and research, Mystic Aquarium is in line with my personal passions and philosophies,” Dr. Tuttle says.

#25 Just In Case You Were Wondering What The Circulatory System In A Snake Looks Like

#26 This Is How Vets Listen To Your Heart When You Weigh Five Grams

#27 My Cat Went To The Vet Today

#28 This Swan Hugging The Vet Who Saved Its Life

#29 My Aunt's Dog Got A Little Nervous During His Annual Checkup

#30 Ron Came To The Vet's Clinic As A Stray. After A Few Weeks He Started Making Rounds To See Patients And Would Sit Next To Any Pet While They Were Asleep, Offering Comfort

#31 Taking Your Work Home With You

#32 Benjen Was Mean To The Vet, So They Suggested We Get Him Used To Being Swaddled. Now He's A Purrito

#33 Worst Job Ever. Vet Life

#34 My Girlfriend Is A Veterinarian. This Is How I Found Her Today After Last Night's Overnight Shift

#35 Chicha Giving A Blep To The Vet At Her 6-Week Check-Up

#36 My Cat Was Being A Bit Of A Jerk At The Vet Today

#37 My Dog Insisted On Keeping His Face Like This At The Vet. Was Mildly Sedated

#38 My Friend’s Cat Is A Bit Too Spicy For The Vet. She Gets The Space Helmet With Every Visit

#39 Cat Didn't Eat For 3 Days, Went To The Vet Where They Did An Ultrasound Only To Find A Belly Full Of The Neighbor's Cat's Food

#40 The Vet Put A Warning On My Dog's Medicine For Him Not To Operate Heavy Machinery Or Drive While Affected

#41 I Work At A Vet And Have Had Pocket Kittens

#42 Young Koala Came To Us With Dog Fight Wounds And I Noticed She Had A Lactating Nipple. It Took A Full Day, But We Were Able To Find And Reunite Her With Her Baby

#43 Is My Mask Pushed Right Up To My Eyes To Stop My Glasses From Fogging Up? Yes. But Did My Clear Vision Allow Me To Closely Monitor This Anaesthetized Echidna? Also Yes

#44 My Wife Is A Veterinarian And I Think This Owl Is Plotting To End Her

#45 Pet Rat About To Be Neutered Going Under Anaesthesia

#46 Snake Is Getting An Electrocardiogram

#47 Whose Hand Is More Dangerous?

#48 My Vet Sent Me This From My Dog's Check Up Today

#49 Hiding From The Vet

#50 Someone (Not Naming Any Names) Ate Something They Shouldn’t Have

#51 My Heart Almost Stopped When I Went To The Animal Hospital

#52 This Veterinarian Has A Comfort-Dog Assistant That Helps Sick Patients Know That Everything Will Be Alright

#53 This Is What We Get Up To In Specialty Medicine During Vet Tech Appreciation Week. I Don't Want My Nails Trimmed

#54 Never Thought That I’d Be The One With An E-Collar And On Meloxicam. My Patients Have Had Their Sweet Revenge

#55 A Client Brought In A Urine Sample On A Cookie Tray

#56 I’m Probably Exceeding Our Lift Limit

#57 While Waiting At A Bus Stop, A Bird Crashed Into A Nearby Window And Broke Its Wing. Thankfully, It Was A Veterinarian's Office

#58 This Girl Wears A Collar To Prevent Her From Scratching Her Wounds. Step Of Spitting Out Stuff She Had Stored In Her Cheek Pouches

#59 A Veterinarian Helped A 12-Week-Old Parrot To Take A Flight Again After A "Severe Wing Trim" Left It Unable To Fly The vet, named Catherine Apuli, made it happen by giving the bird a new pair of wing tips made from donated feathers.



#60 Dog Born With A Double Nose

#61 Very Good And Big Boy

#62 Always A Pleasure To Take Care Of Kenya

#63 Trip To The Vet. She Thinks We Can’t See Her

#64 11-Year-Old Pug Presented For Arched Back And Limping. Took Some X-Rays And I Can't Get Over How All His Rolls Showed Up

#65 The Vet Called And Asked If They Could Use A Picture Of Our Cat For Marketing Purposes While He Was In For Dental Surgery. I Said Sure. Then They Sent The Picture

#66 I Work At A Vet Hospital. Just Left The Morning Crew A Little April Fools Surprise

#67 Cheddar Was Drugged Up At The Vet The Other Day

#68 Damascus Was A Bad Man At The Vet And Was Very Bitey So He Got Put In The Lizard Straight Jacket For His X-Ray

#69 Cheesecake Goes To The Vet

#70 Every Review Is A Moment Of Cuteness. Neonatal Weighing

#71 The Endoscopy Revealed And Made It Possible To Remove 2 Suction Cups Accidentally Ingested By This Crocodilian