Our generation increasingly relies on social media to stay informed. According to Pew, 54% of Americans get their news from social media platforms at least sometimes. In some cases, it's almost against our will: the algorithm sometimes throws in a politics-related video for us even if we don't want it.

We have an antidote for bad news for you right here: the newest compilation of uplifting headlines from the Global Positive News Instagram page. If you're feeling news fatigue, check out these stories and have your faith in humanity restored yet again!

More info: Instagram

#1

Various types of sugar displayed with text about the UK sugar tax's positive impact on reducing sugar intake.

globalpositivenews Report

    #2

    Woman rock climbing, showcasing positivity and determination, highlighting benefits for Parkinson's patients.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #3

    Elephant enjoying donated Christmas trees for enrichment at a zoo.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #4

    Volunteer in a yellow suit helping a dog during a wildfire rescue effort.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #5

    Girl kissing her dog on the head, showing a positive moment of love and companionship.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #6

    Volunteers build tiny homes for Helene survivors, creating positive impact with new structures on trailers.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #7

    Man donating blood surrounded by happy families; positive impact on millions of babies.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #8

    Cat with amusing expressions spreading positive vibes and joy.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #9

    A smiling child enjoying pasta might bring some sunshine to your day.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #10

    Smiling woman and man make heart sign, with receipt showing $20,000 tip, bringing positive vibes.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #11

    Firefighters with a community member in front of a fire truck, receiving free meals from local restaurants in Los Angeles.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #12

    Children playing with water from a pump in Ethiopia, connected to positive humanitarian aid news.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #13

    Firefighters in Arizona with their newborns, spreading positivity in 2024.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #14

    Tanzanian student wears solar backpack for reading at night, offering positive impact and sunshine to their day.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #15

    Sea lion on wet highway beside police car, getting escorted back to the ocean, bringing some sunshine with its cuteness.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #16

    Founder of a $100M food company hands over business to employees with positive intentions, smiling behind oats package.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #17

    Tabby cat with a skeptical expression, highlighting positivity in understanding feline emotions.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #18

    Older man entering a wooden hobby shed for stained glass class, bringing sunshine to the day.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #19

    Man finds a lost Christmas gift in a wall after 50 years, rediscovering childhood joy.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #20

    Traffic jam with inset of Spanish flag, highlighting positive air quality improvements in Barcelona.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #21

    TikTok user improves disabled woman's yard, raising $380K for home accessibility. Positive transformation story.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #22

    Retired police dog in a field, credited with saving a man lost in the woods, brings positive vibes.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #23

    Young man in scrubs standing by hospital lockers, embodying a positive outlook and legacy of helping others.

    crowes_nest_ Report

    #24

    Woman and child smiling at an event, spreading positivity with charitable actions in the community.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #25

    Elderly Walmart cashier smiling, supported by TikToker who helped him retire with $166,000, spreading positive vibes.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #26

    Worker planting trees in a field for a National Trust project, aiming to bring positive environmental impact in England.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #27

    Man installing colorful mosaic in a pothole on pavement, bringing positive vibes and creativity to urban streets.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #28

    Man celebrating 26th birthday surrounded by colorful confetti, bringing positive vibes to your day.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #29

    Children and a teacher smiling in a classroom, highlighting a positive program offering free meals in Indonesia.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #30

    Boy and puppy in colorful wheelchair, highlighting positive post about second chances and kindness.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #31

    Abandoned foal in kitchen safe haven; woman’s rescue brings sunshine.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #32

    Middle schooler finds cancer-fighting properties in goose poop while collecting bacteria samples by a lake.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #33

    Elderly woman happily handcuffed, fulfilling a humorous bucket list item, spreading positive vibes.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #34

    Hidden $5 notes in a pipe on a tourist island, spreading kindness with positive posts about generosity.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #35

    Illustration of breast cancer treatment with new drug in development, part of positive posts series.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #36

    Stuffed aardvark laying on a blue surface with a cheerful story about its creation from a suggestion.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #37

    Dog with police badge around neck, symbolizing positive posts and spreading sunshine in a police department setting.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #38

    Smiling man in an office talking on the phone, illustrating positive posts about improved productivity and well-being.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #39

    Man sitting at Disneyland before and after weight loss, showcasing a positive transformation.

    CinnaPlaysGames Report

    #40

    Town hall in Thiberville, France, highlighted in a positive post about a man donating €10 million to the village.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #41

    Two women on an airplane with a stuffed tiger, supporting kids impacted by LA wildfires with comfort items.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #42

    Firefighters and a woman comfort a young boy in a hospital after a bicycle accident, bringing positive moments to his day.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #43

    A person in a cafe served by a robot operated by remote employees, illustrating a positive and innovative work model.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #44

    Chicago government building powered by renewable energy, featuring solar panels.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #45

    A man in a green hoodie stands near the scene of a car crash, illustrating a positive act of bravery and rescue.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #46

    Group of friends in sombreros with a homeless man at World Darts Championship, spreading positive vibes.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #47

    Fire chief uses milk and beer to save two houses, bringing positive news and sunshine to the day.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #48

    Man holding a small dog in a red sweater, celebrating a positive award for fostering over 1,200 dogs.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #49

    Quilting group holds a colorful heart-patterned blanket, donated to residents and sick kids for positivity.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #50

    Couple finds engagement ring in wildfire debris; man proposes among ashes, bringing positive vibes.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #51

    Woman sorting plastic bottles amid Thailand's positive initiative to ban waste imports to reduce pollution.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #52

    Father and son showing surgery scars, highlighting a positive act of kidney and bone marrow donation.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #53

    Argentina's poverty rate drops with child beside flag, bringing positive news.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #54

    Helicopter rescue of skiers after 500-foot fall, aided by iPhone satellite SOS in wilderness.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #55

    Man in graduation attire holding diploma, achieving positive milestone at 60, fulfilling late mother's wish.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #56

    Pipes labeled "H2 Zero Emission" under a cloudy sky, showcasing clean energy innovation.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #57

    Happy dog with anti-aging treatment concept, bringing sunshine to your day.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #58

    Electric car charging in Norway, highlighting the country's shift toward sustainable transportation solutions.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #59

    Therapy dog with children in school, spreading positivity and joy.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #60

    Nigerian bread seller photobombing a celebrity, leading to viral fame and modeling deal, spreading positive vibes.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #61

    Golden Retrievers and people gather in a small town under a "Welcome to Golden" sign for Golden Retriever Day celebration.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #62

    Tropical fish swim near vibrant coral in support of marine ecosystem rights in Ecuador.

    globalpositivenews Report

    #63

    Emirates staff in airplane cabin, highlighting positive airline news about autism certification.

    globalpositivenews Report

