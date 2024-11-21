But some of the good kind of neighbors take it a step further than just watering plants. If you need proof, we have an entire list of neighbors being wholesome just below. Scroll down to find pictures that might restore your faith in humanity and see for yourself that some people living around us are truly worth their weight in gold.

Having neighbors can be a blessing and a curse. When it’s a curse , you will surely notice it, be it because of them stomping their feet, playing music at 2 AM, or causing other kinds of trouble. It’s easier not to notice them when they’re a blessing - keeping to themselves, being courteous, and maybe even nice enough to water your plants once in a while.

#1 I Went On A Vacation 2 Weeks Ago, And Let My Neighbor Babysit My Pets. Shortly After I Got Back Home, I Received This Letter From Him In The Mail That Made Me Smile And Cry. I'd Like To Share It Here

#2 Last Year We Gave Our Neighbors An Egg To Incubate, Today We Were Invited To The Birthday Party

#3 An Elderly Neighbor Of Mine Is Throwing A Birthday Party For His Dog

#4 My 74 Year Old Neighbor Asked Me To Paint Her Nails… I Asked Her What Color She Said "I Want That Color!!" Now We Match LOL

#5 What A Nice Neighbors

#6 Our Neighbour From India Asked If We Have A Sauté Pan For Him To Lend. We Had And This Is How He Returned It

#7 We Have A Neighbor Who Doesn't Have Pets, But Absolutely Loves Our Dogs And Calls Them For Visits Over The Wall Daily

#8 This Is So Beautiful From Your Dress To The Painting To The Story Of Community

#9 When I Say This Is My Best Friend I'm Tellin You He Knows My Favorite Cake And My Shirt Size

#10 Our Neighbor Betty Just Turned 100 Years Old. We Got Her Balloons

#11 First Day Teaching Coding Class To My Neighborhood

#12 Someone In My Neighborhood Knitted Up Some Hats And Scarves And Left Them Out For Free. It's Getting Cold In Minnesota

#13 Got To Love My Neighbours Who've Set Up A Little Information Stall To Teach The Young Uns About The War

#14 That Bread Is A Wonderful Return Gift

#15 I'm Trying To Have Grace With Them And Grateful That They Have Grace With Me

#16 He's Waiving At Passing Cars And Everything

#17 When Your Neighbor Graciously Takes Care Of Your Driveway Without Even Asking Them To

#18 Our Neighbor Sent Me This Adorable Display Of Pure Joy Between Our Dogs. They Finally Got Him A Stool So He Could Greet His Big Friend Properly

#19 They Look Delicious

#20 My Neighbor Has Had This In Her Yard Since April. Gives Me The Feels Every Time I Walk By

#21 This Lady Being Friendly To Her Neighbor

#22 Neighbors Heard We Were Sick. I Hear A Knock On The Side Door And Walk Outside And See This

#23 My Neighbor Knows I Have Ra & Am Recovering From Covid... This Morning, She Bought A New Tree For Me, Planted It, Got Some Neighbors To Help, And Gave Me Her Puppy To Hold While She Was Doing It

#24 Was Told I Should Post This Here. My Neighbor Has No Living Family Members And This Year Her Only Friend Moved Into A Retirement Home. Every Year We Get Her A Gift. This Text Broke My Heart Into Pieces

#25 My Elderly Neighbour Has Discovered Emojis. Well Done Iris

#26 Harley Is 17, Deaf And Going Blind. I Used To Always Take Him To The Office With Me, But It's Been Extremely Hard Until My Neighbor Gave Me An Old Jogging Stroller. Now Harley Gets To Go To The Office With The Other Dogs

#27 My Sweet Little Elderly Neighbor Had So Many Pots Break Outside This Winter And These Boots Were Here Favorite. I Made It A Personal Mission To Fix Them Without Her Knowing. I Did The Best I Could With The Boots. And Added Some Color For Her To Smile

#28 This Is My Neighbor Papa John. He Said, "Post This Online And Let Everyone Know Giovanni Can Grow Anything, Anywhere"

#29 I Improvised A School Picture Day For The Neighbor's Kids Since They Won't Get One This Year

#30 About Every Other Month Or So, Our Elderly Neighbor Will Drop Off A Page To My Wife From His Coloring Books. Here's Her Collection On Our Fridge So Far

#31 Someone Left This Wreath Anonymously On My Mailbox. This Made My Day. I've Only Just Moved In. My Neighbors Are The Kindest People! They Know That I'm Foreign And I'm Still Learning The Local Language, But They Are So Patient And Generous. Bless Them!

#32 Our Neighbors Raised Money To Build Our Own Neighborhood Little Free Library

#33 Surprised My Neighbor With Her Needle Felt Dog I've always loved her dog and I want to get better at making dogs, so I'm gonna make some neighbors and friends dogs. I know my dogs still look kind of cartoony, but I think I did a decent job, better than my first. Can only get better with practice! If you have any tips based on what you see here, I'm happy to hear them.



#34 My 70 Year Old Neighbor Burns Cds For Me With Music He Thinks I Will Like ☺️

#35 My Neighbor Hollered Over At Me To Show Me Her Completed Crotchet Blanket She Made For Her Sister Going Back To College. She Too Cute Also Telling Me Of All The Colors She Used

#36 The Innocence Of Kids

#37 A Wholesome Neighbor Unexpectedly Sent My Wife This Card… She Hasn't Stopped Smiling Today

#38 Does It Count If I Cried First? Out Of Work Since September, Down To My Last Dollar In Savings, And Wasn't Sure What I Was Going To Do For My Daughter Next Week. Then My Neighbor Knocked.. 😭

#39 We Don't Really Know Our Neighbors, But We've Been Friendly With Them For Years…they Know We Just Had A Baby And Dropped This Off, Along With A Few Small Baby Toys

#40 They All Wait Patiently Everyday To Receive Treats Through The Fence From The Neighbor. Daughter Included She Gets Her Own Treats

#41 My Neighbor Knows I'm At Home With A 2 Year Old While My Husband Is At Work. He Kindly Removed Snow, Cleared Our Walkways, And Salted The Driveway

#42 Our Neighbor Left Us 20 Gallons Worth Of Gas For Us To Use In Sw Florida During Hurricane Ian. Gas Is So Hard To Find Btw Because Of The Major Power Outages And Destruction

#43 My Neighbor Is The Master Of Halloween. 350 Nathans Hot Dogs, Chili , Cheese, Hot Cocoa And More

#44 A Neighbour Of Mine Set Up This Community Cupboard A Few Days Ago, I Walk By It Multiple Times A Day And See It Slowly Getting Filled By The Whole Neighbourhood

#45 Since I Lost My Job And Had Our First Kid We've Been Doing A Ton Of Gardening. This Letter We Got From A Neighbor We Don't Know Made Our Day

#46 My Ww2 Veteran Neighbor Brought This Heirloom Garlic Home From Italy After The War And Had Been Sustainably Growing It Since. I Took Over Duties Just Before He Passed A Couple Of Years Ago And Continue In His Honor

#47 I Just Found Out That My Neighbors Tell Their Dog I'm Outside When They Want Him To Hurry Up And Get Out The Door. This Is Him Waiting For A Treat From Me

#48 My Neighbor Came Over To Surprise Me With A Get Well Cake As I'm Recovering From Ankle Surgery. She Made It And It Came Out So Cute, She Knows How Much Of A Swiftie I Am

#49 That's So Nice To See Him Out & About At His Home

#50 Crying And I Cant Stop. A Kind Neighbor Over A Mile Away Found Her Laying On The Couch Of Their Lanai And Called The Number On Her Collar

#51 This Is Absolutely Priceless. Wow

#52 I Got To Turn 56 Today. I Wore My First - Ever Dress With A Bare Shoulder. My Brand New Neighbor-Friends Treated Me To Dinner And Took Me To A Wine Bar After. They Walked Me Home Just Now Even Though I Live In The Next Apt Building. I Waited A Long Time To Have Local Friends

#53 A Beautiful Tree

#54 Mayor Karen Bass Attended Our Block Party To Honor A Centenarian My neighbor turned 100 on 9/11 and my street hosted a block party today. Karen Bass stopped by to honor her - such a wholesome day!



#55 Food From My Kind Elderly Albanian Neighbors

#56 My Friend Put Up A New Fence But Left A Spot So He Could Still Talk To His Elderly Neighbor

#57 Blew The Leaves Out Of My Carport And A Few Of The Neighboring Carports. Saw This The Next Day

#58 My Neighbor Had His Black Lives Matter Sign Stolen, So He Did This

#59 An Unknown Neighbor Had A New Pride Flag Delivered To My House

#60 I Love My Neighbors, Man Is Good…

#61 For The First Time In 5+ Years The Island Beside My House Can Be Walked To On Ice. My Neighbors Immediately Walked Over With Trash Bags To Start Cleaning It

#62 I Noticed While Out Running My Elderly Neighbor's Fence Had Some Posts Blown Off From The Hurricane, And I Just Happened To Have Two Spares In My Garage. I Snuck Over There And Fixed It For Her This Afternoon

#63 Nosy Neighbor Called The Cops On My Mom Because Of Her Cleome Plant.this Was Her Talking To The Cops

#64 Got This On My Door This Morning From A Neighbor In My Apartment Complex, This Was So Thoughtful And Sweet!! I Rarely Hear The Doggo And I'm Okay With Dogs Barking. What A Wonderful Pet Owner. I Want To Set Up A Doggy Gift Bag Or Something For Her And Her Dog, Any Ideas?

#65 As Of This Past Weekend, I Have Given Away 500 Tennis Balls To Good Dogs In My Neighborhood

#66 I Love Nice People. Makes The Day Seem Brighter

#67 This Is Incredible

#68 Your Teapot Is Gorgeous

#69 I Gave My 93 Year Old Neighbor His First Pair Of Cowboy Boots For His Birthday. He Is In Heaven!

#70 I Was A Little Apprehensive About Buying A House Next To A Fraternity In 2020. They've Been Great Neighbors Though, Very Conscientious And Actively Helpful, So I Built Them A Beer Pong Table As A Surprise Thank You Gift. (I'm An Amateur So It's Kind Of Rough)

#71 Neighbor Knocked On Our Door And Gave Us This Meal

#72 If I Was Your Neighbor Would We Be Best Friends Yes Or No

#73 My Elderly Neighbors Built A Library In Front Of Their House.. How Cute?!

#74 Neighbor Had A Giant Mario Kart Contest For Trick Or Treaters 🎃👻

#75 This Is My Neighbor. His Family Lives Out Of Town And He's Alone So I Often Take Him Dinner And Just Chat.. He Had The Same TV For 17 Years So For His 80th Birthday I Got Him A New Smart TV.. This Is Him Fascinated With Live Cam Footage Of Deer

#76 Was It Good?

#77 Look At This Pal) My Neighbors Made For Him A Hole In A Fence To Keep Him Entertained Without Walking)

#78 Got Invited By Our Japanese Neighbor To Visit Their House For The First Time. It Can Be A Challenge To Make Such Close Friends In A Foreign Country. We're Loving Our Neighborhood!

#79 Love Your Neighbor Done Right