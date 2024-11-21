ADVERTISEMENT

Having neighbors can be a blessing and a curse. When it’s a curse, you will surely notice it, be it because of them stomping their feet, playing music at 2 AM, or causing other kinds of trouble. It’s easier not to notice them when they’re a blessing - keeping to themselves, being courteous, and maybe even nice enough to water your plants once in a while.

But some of the good kind of neighbors take it a step further than just watering plants. If you need proof, we have an entire list of neighbors being wholesome just below. Scroll down to find pictures that might restore your faith in humanity and see for yourself that some people living around us are truly worth their weight in gold.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Went On A Vacation 2 Weeks Ago, And Let My Neighbor Babysit My Pets. Shortly After I Got Back Home, I Received This Letter From Him In The Mail That Made Me Smile And Cry. I’d Like To Share It Here

I Went On A Vacation 2 Weeks Ago, And Let My Neighbor Babysit My Pets. Shortly After I Got Back Home, I Received This Letter From Him In The Mail That Made Me Smile And Cry. I’d Like To Share It Here

SnooCupcakes8607 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Last Year We Gave Our Neighbors An Egg To Incubate, Today We Were Invited To The Birthday Party

Last Year We Gave Our Neighbors An Egg To Incubate, Today We Were Invited To The Birthday Party

SnowyViolet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

An Elderly Neighbor Of Mine Is Throwing A Birthday Party For His Dog

An Elderly Neighbor Of Mine Is Throwing A Birthday Party For His Dog

Grey_Gryphon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
tauceti3 avatar
Hammerfairy
Hammerfairy
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Happy birthday, Samantha! Shall we throw the stick? 🐕

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#4

My 74 Year Old Neighbor Asked Me To Paint Her Nails… I Asked Her What Color She Said “I Want That Color!!” Now We Match LOL

My 74 Year Old Neighbor Asked Me To Paint Her Nails… I Asked Her What Color She Said “I Want That Color!!” Now We Match LOL

unbreakablewildone Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

What A Nice Neighbors

What A Nice Neighbors

aliabdi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Our Neighbour From India Asked If We Have A Sauté Pan For Him To Lend. We Had And This Is How He Returned It

Our Neighbour From India Asked If We Have A Sauté Pan For Him To Lend. We Had And This Is How He Returned It

BabbelMatze Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

We Have A Neighbor Who Doesn't Have Pets, But Absolutely Loves Our Dogs And Calls Them For Visits Over The Wall Daily

We Have A Neighbor Who Doesn't Have Pets, But Absolutely Loves Our Dogs And Calls Them For Visits Over The Wall Daily

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
rjjecreek avatar
JoNo
JoNo
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder who looks forward to it more - neighbour or dogs!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#8

This Is So Beautiful From Your Dress To The Painting To The Story Of Community

This Is So Beautiful From Your Dress To The Painting To The Story Of Community

farahbakaari Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

When I Say This Is My Best Friend I’m Tellin You He Knows My Favorite Cake And My Shirt Size

When I Say This Is My Best Friend I’m Tellin You He Knows My Favorite Cake And My Shirt Size

georgeskrait Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
ceecee_2 avatar
Cee Cee
Cee Cee
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And some weed too! I guess that cake won't last long.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#10

Our Neighbor Betty Just Turned 100 Years Old. We Got Her Balloons

Our Neighbor Betty Just Turned 100 Years Old. We Got Her Balloons

mreastvillage Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
ceecee_2 avatar
Cee Cee
Cee Cee
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Such a lovely thing to do and Betty looks absolutely delighted.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

First Day Teaching Coding Class To My Neighborhood

First Day Teaching Coding Class To My Neighborhood

ConferenceConscious4 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Someone In My Neighborhood Knitted Up Some Hats And Scarves And Left Them Out For Free. It’s Getting Cold In Minnesota

Someone In My Neighborhood Knitted Up Some Hats And Scarves And Left Them Out For Free. It’s Getting Cold In Minnesota

masonjar84 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Got To Love My Neighbours Who’ve Set Up A Little Information Stall To Teach The Young Uns About The War

Got To Love My Neighbours Who’ve Set Up A Little Information Stall To Teach The Young Uns About The War

ShampooandCondition Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

That Bread Is A Wonderful Return Gift

That Bread Is A Wonderful Return Gift

FarmsteadDad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

I’m Trying To Have Grace With Them And Grateful That They Have Grace With Me

I’m Trying To Have Grace With Them And Grateful That They Have Grace With Me

CuredByTheBLood Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

He’s Waiving At Passing Cars And Everything

He’s Waiving At Passing Cars And Everything

GingerSnapEsq Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

When Your Neighbor Graciously Takes Care Of Your Driveway Without Even Asking Them To

When Your Neighbor Graciously Takes Care Of Your Driveway Without Even Asking Them To

starstufft Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Our Neighbor Sent Me This Adorable Display Of Pure Joy Between Our Dogs. They Finally Got Him A Stool So He Could Greet His Big Friend Properly

Our Neighbor Sent Me This Adorable Display Of Pure Joy Between Our Dogs. They Finally Got Him A Stool So He Could Greet His Big Friend Properly

Beetlejuicex3babe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

They Look Delicious

They Look Delicious

kehler_jason Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

My Neighbor Has Had This In Her Yard Since April. Gives Me The Feels Every Time I Walk By

My Neighbor Has Had This In Her Yard Since April. Gives Me The Feels Every Time I Walk By

jmo541 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

This Lady Being Friendly To Her Neighbor

This Lady Being Friendly To Her Neighbor

ajfoucault Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Neighbors Heard We Were Sick. I Hear A Knock On The Side Door And Walk Outside And See This

Neighbors Heard We Were Sick. I Hear A Knock On The Side Door And Walk Outside And See This

Civil_R0se Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

My Neighbor Knows I Have Ra & Am Recovering From Covid... This Morning, She Bought A New Tree For Me, Planted It, Got Some Neighbors To Help, And Gave Me Her Puppy To Hold While She Was Doing It

My Neighbor Knows I Have Ra & Am Recovering From Covid... This Morning, She Bought A New Tree For Me, Planted It, Got Some Neighbors To Help, And Gave Me Her Puppy To Hold While She Was Doing It

BrahmTheImpaler Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Was Told I Should Post This Here. My Neighbor Has No Living Family Members And This Year Her Only Friend Moved Into A Retirement Home. Every Year We Get Her A Gift. This Text Broke My Heart Into Pieces

Was Told I Should Post This Here. My Neighbor Has No Living Family Members And This Year Her Only Friend Moved Into A Retirement Home. Every Year We Get Her A Gift. This Text Broke My Heart Into Pieces

majoruwu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#25

My Elderly Neighbour Has Discovered Emojis. Well Done Iris

My Elderly Neighbour Has Discovered Emojis. Well Done Iris

_passerine Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Harley Is 17, Deaf And Going Blind. I Used To Always Take Him To The Office With Me, But It’s Been Extremely Hard Until My Neighbor Gave Me An Old Jogging Stroller. Now Harley Gets To Go To The Office With The Other Dogs

Harley Is 17, Deaf And Going Blind. I Used To Always Take Him To The Office With Me, But It’s Been Extremely Hard Until My Neighbor Gave Me An Old Jogging Stroller. Now Harley Gets To Go To The Office With The Other Dogs

Rasputin_mad_monk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

My Sweet Little Elderly Neighbor Had So Many Pots Break Outside This Winter And These Boots Were Here Favorite. I Made It A Personal Mission To Fix Them Without Her Knowing. I Did The Best I Could With The Boots. And Added Some Color For Her To Smile

My Sweet Little Elderly Neighbor Had So Many Pots Break Outside This Winter And These Boots Were Here Favorite. I Made It A Personal Mission To Fix Them Without Her Knowing. I Did The Best I Could With The Boots. And Added Some Color For Her To Smile

Ill-Book-1185 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

This Is My Neighbor Papa John. He Said, “Post This Online And Let Everyone Know Giovanni Can Grow Anything, Anywhere”

This Is My Neighbor Papa John. He Said, “Post This Online And Let Everyone Know Giovanni Can Grow Anything, Anywhere”

henriley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

I Improvised A School Picture Day For The Neighbor's Kids Since They Won't Get One This Year

I Improvised A School Picture Day For The Neighbor's Kids Since They Won't Get One This Year

Biscut_Meniscus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

About Every Other Month Or So, Our Elderly Neighbor Will Drop Off A Page To My Wife From His Coloring Books. Here's Her Collection On Our Fridge So Far

About Every Other Month Or So, Our Elderly Neighbor Will Drop Off A Page To My Wife From His Coloring Books. Here's Her Collection On Our Fridge So Far

Cult7Choir Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Someone Left This Wreath Anonymously On My Mailbox. This Made My Day. I’ve Only Just Moved In. My Neighbors Are The Kindest People! They Know That I’m Foreign And I’m Still Learning The Local Language, But They Are So Patient And Generous. Bless Them!

Someone Left This Wreath Anonymously On My Mailbox. This Made My Day. I’ve Only Just Moved In. My Neighbors Are The Kindest People! They Know That I’m Foreign And I’m Still Learning The Local Language, But They Are So Patient And Generous. Bless Them!

CanalAnswer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
rjjecreek avatar
JoNo
JoNo
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Caring and sharing are part of a universal language that don't always need words.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

Our Neighbors Raised Money To Build Our Own Neighborhood Little Free Library

Our Neighbors Raised Money To Build Our Own Neighborhood Little Free Library

AdvancingHairline Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#33

Surprised My Neighbor With Her Needle Felt Dog

Surprised My Neighbor With Her Needle Felt Dog

I've always loved her dog and I want to get better at making dogs, so I'm gonna make some neighbors and friends dogs. I know my dogs still look kind of cartoony, but I think I did a decent job, better than my first. Can only get better with practice! If you have any tips based on what you see here, I'm happy to hear them.

ionlyofficequote Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

My 70 Year Old Neighbor Burns Cds For Me With Music He Thinks I Will Like ☺️

My 70 Year Old Neighbor Burns Cds For Me With Music He Thinks I Will Like ☺️

Judgetanner Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

My Neighbor Hollered Over At Me To Show Me Her Completed Crotchet Blanket She Made For Her Sister Going Back To College. She Too Cute Also Telling Me Of All The Colors She Used

My Neighbor Hollered Over At Me To Show Me Her Completed Crotchet Blanket She Made For Her Sister Going Back To College. She Too Cute Also Telling Me Of All The Colors She Used

Purple_Cow_8675 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

The Innocence Of Kids

The Innocence Of Kids

syg-123 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

A Wholesome Neighbor Unexpectedly Sent My Wife This Card… She Hasn’t Stopped Smiling Today

A Wholesome Neighbor Unexpectedly Sent My Wife This Card… She Hasn’t Stopped Smiling Today

SIapChop Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Does It Count If I Cried First? Out Of Work Since September, Down To My Last Dollar In Savings, And Wasn’t Sure What I Was Going To Do For My Daughter Next Week. Then My Neighbor Knocked.. 😭

Does It Count If I Cried First? Out Of Work Since September, Down To My Last Dollar In Savings, And Wasn’t Sure What I Was Going To Do For My Daughter Next Week. Then My Neighbor Knocked.. 😭

dnepisumop Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#39

We Don’t Really Know Our Neighbors, But We’ve Been Friendly With Them For Years…they Know We Just Had A Baby And Dropped This Off, Along With A Few Small Baby Toys

We Don’t Really Know Our Neighbors, But We’ve Been Friendly With Them For Years…they Know We Just Had A Baby And Dropped This Off, Along With A Few Small Baby Toys

gnitsuj Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

They All Wait Patiently Everyday To Receive Treats Through The Fence From The Neighbor. Daughter Included She Gets Her Own Treats

They All Wait Patiently Everyday To Receive Treats Through The Fence From The Neighbor. Daughter Included She Gets Her Own Treats

MokeOG Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

My Neighbor Knows I'm At Home With A 2 Year Old While My Husband Is At Work. He Kindly Removed Snow, Cleared Our Walkways, And Salted The Driveway

My Neighbor Knows I'm At Home With A 2 Year Old While My Husband Is At Work. He Kindly Removed Snow, Cleared Our Walkways, And Salted The Driveway

theveryleastfavorite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Our Neighbor Left Us 20 Gallons Worth Of Gas For Us To Use In Sw Florida During Hurricane Ian. Gas Is So Hard To Find Btw Because Of The Major Power Outages And Destruction

Our Neighbor Left Us 20 Gallons Worth Of Gas For Us To Use In Sw Florida During Hurricane Ian. Gas Is So Hard To Find Btw Because Of The Major Power Outages And Destruction

smellyrox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

My Neighbor Is The Master Of Halloween. 350 Nathans Hot Dogs, Chili , Cheese, Hot Cocoa And More

My Neighbor Is The Master Of Halloween. 350 Nathans Hot Dogs, Chili , Cheese, Hot Cocoa And More

Sizzlechest_mcgee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

A Neighbour Of Mine Set Up This Community Cupboard A Few Days Ago, I Walk By It Multiple Times A Day And See It Slowly Getting Filled By The Whole Neighbourhood

A Neighbour Of Mine Set Up This Community Cupboard A Few Days Ago, I Walk By It Multiple Times A Day And See It Slowly Getting Filled By The Whole Neighbourhood

Maartken Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Since I Lost My Job And Had Our First Kid We’ve Been Doing A Ton Of Gardening. This Letter We Got From A Neighbor We Don’t Know Made Our Day

Since I Lost My Job And Had Our First Kid We’ve Been Doing A Ton Of Gardening. This Letter We Got From A Neighbor We Don’t Know Made Our Day

drossmaster4 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
rjjecreek avatar
JoNo
JoNo
Community Member
51 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Everyone loves being praised and encouraged. It really lifts your spirits and makes your day! It doesn't happen enough, especially in the workplace.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#46

My Ww2 Veteran Neighbor Brought This Heirloom Garlic Home From Italy After The War And Had Been Sustainably Growing It Since. I Took Over Duties Just Before He Passed A Couple Of Years Ago And Continue In His Honor

My Ww2 Veteran Neighbor Brought This Heirloom Garlic Home From Italy After The War And Had Been Sustainably Growing It Since. I Took Over Duties Just Before He Passed A Couple Of Years Ago And Continue In His Honor

Unclecups77 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#47

I Just Found Out That My Neighbors Tell Their Dog I'm Outside When They Want Him To Hurry Up And Get Out The Door. This Is Him Waiting For A Treat From Me

I Just Found Out That My Neighbors Tell Their Dog I'm Outside When They Want Him To Hurry Up And Get Out The Door. This Is Him Waiting For A Treat From Me

powaqua Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
ceecee_2 avatar
Cee Cee
Cee Cee
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My dog Otto loves my friend. If we walk by her house he always stops and looks for her.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#48

My Neighbor Came Over To Surprise Me With A Get Well Cake As I’m Recovering From Ankle Surgery. She Made It And It Came Out So Cute, She Knows How Much Of A Swiftie I Am

My Neighbor Came Over To Surprise Me With A Get Well Cake As I’m Recovering From Ankle Surgery. She Made It And It Came Out So Cute, She Knows How Much Of A Swiftie I Am

fearlessaubrey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

That’s So Nice To See Him Out & About At His Home

That’s So Nice To See Him Out & About At His Home

ashbinks2588 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Crying And I Cant Stop. A Kind Neighbor Over A Mile Away Found Her Laying On The Couch Of Their Lanai And Called The Number On Her Collar

Crying And I Cant Stop. A Kind Neighbor Over A Mile Away Found Her Laying On The Couch Of Their Lanai And Called The Number On Her Collar

AestheticPuppet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

This Is Absolutely Priceless. Wow

This Is Absolutely Priceless. Wow

mayahiga Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

I Got To Turn 56 Today. I Wore My First - Ever Dress With A Bare Shoulder. My Brand New Neighbor-Friends Treated Me To Dinner And Took Me To A Wine Bar After. They Walked Me Home Just Now Even Though I Live In The Next Apt Building. I Waited A Long Time To Have Local Friends

I Got To Turn 56 Today. I Wore My First - Ever Dress With A Bare Shoulder. My Brand New Neighbor-Friends Treated Me To Dinner And Took Me To A Wine Bar After. They Walked Me Home Just Now Even Though I Live In The Next Apt Building. I Waited A Long Time To Have Local Friends

laurasweetjane Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

A Beautiful Tree

A Beautiful Tree

Takesoup Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Mayor Karen Bass Attended Our Block Party To Honor A Centenarian

Mayor Karen Bass Attended Our Block Party To Honor A Centenarian

My neighbor turned 100 on 9/11 and my street hosted a block party today. Karen Bass stopped by to honor her - such a wholesome day!

Downtown Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#55

Food From My Kind Elderly Albanian Neighbors

Food From My Kind Elderly Albanian Neighbors

kurokamisawa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

My Friend Put Up A New Fence But Left A Spot So He Could Still Talk To His Elderly Neighbor

My Friend Put Up A New Fence But Left A Spot So He Could Still Talk To His Elderly Neighbor

southpark808 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Blew The Leaves Out Of My Carport And A Few Of The Neighboring Carports. Saw This The Next Day

Blew The Leaves Out Of My Carport And A Few Of The Neighboring Carports. Saw This The Next Day

sk0t_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

My Neighbor Had His Black Lives Matter Sign Stolen, So He Did This

My Neighbor Had His Black Lives Matter Sign Stolen, So He Did This

BandoLou Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

An Unknown Neighbor Had A New Pride Flag Delivered To My House

An Unknown Neighbor Had A New Pride Flag Delivered To My House

sprinklecroissant Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

I Love My Neighbors, Man Is Good…

I Love My Neighbors, Man Is Good…

MazarxSkunk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

For The First Time In 5+ Years The Island Beside My House Can Be Walked To On Ice. My Neighbors Immediately Walked Over With Trash Bags To Start Cleaning It

For The First Time In 5+ Years The Island Beside My House Can Be Walked To On Ice. My Neighbors Immediately Walked Over With Trash Bags To Start Cleaning It

PiraatPaul Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

I Noticed While Out Running My Elderly Neighbor's Fence Had Some Posts Blown Off From The Hurricane, And I Just Happened To Have Two Spares In My Garage. I Snuck Over There And Fixed It For Her This Afternoon

I Noticed While Out Running My Elderly Neighbor's Fence Had Some Posts Blown Off From The Hurricane, And I Just Happened To Have Two Spares In My Garage. I Snuck Over There And Fixed It For Her This Afternoon

bruce656 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#63

Nosy Neighbor Called The Cops On My Mom Because Of Her Cleome Plant.this Was Her Talking To The Cops

Nosy Neighbor Called The Cops On My Mom Because Of Her Cleome Plant.this Was Her Talking To The Cops

Flat-Statement4250 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ceecee_2 avatar
Cee Cee
Cee Cee
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ha ha. Clearly someone not knowing the difference between cleome and weed.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#64

Got This On My Door This Morning From A Neighbor In My Apartment Complex, This Was So Thoughtful And Sweet!! I Rarely Hear The Doggo And I’m Okay With Dogs Barking. What A Wonderful Pet Owner. I Want To Set Up A Doggy Gift Bag Or Something For Her And Her Dog, Any Ideas?

Got This On My Door This Morning From A Neighbor In My Apartment Complex, This Was So Thoughtful And Sweet!! I Rarely Hear The Doggo And I’m Okay With Dogs Barking. What A Wonderful Pet Owner. I Want To Set Up A Doggy Gift Bag Or Something For Her And Her Dog, Any Ideas?

Catluver6824 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

As Of This Past Weekend, I Have Given Away 500 Tennis Balls To Good Dogs In My Neighborhood

As Of This Past Weekend, I Have Given Away 500 Tennis Balls To Good Dogs In My Neighborhood

otrable Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

I Love Nice People. Makes The Day Seem Brighter

I Love Nice People. Makes The Day Seem Brighter

RachelAndJun Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

This Is Incredible

This Is Incredible

melnickjeffrey1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Your Teapot Is Gorgeous

Your Teapot Is Gorgeous

preset_2m3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

I Gave My 93 Year Old Neighbor His First Pair Of Cowboy Boots For His Birthday. He Is In Heaven!

I Gave My 93 Year Old Neighbor His First Pair Of Cowboy Boots For His Birthday. He Is In Heaven!

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

I Was A Little Apprehensive About Buying A House Next To A Fraternity In 2020. They've Been Great Neighbors Though, Very Conscientious And Actively Helpful, So I Built Them A Beer Pong Table As A Surprise Thank You Gift. (I'm An Amateur So It's Kind Of Rough)

I Was A Little Apprehensive About Buying A House Next To A Fraternity In 2020. They've Been Great Neighbors Though, Very Conscientious And Actively Helpful, So I Built Them A Beer Pong Table As A Surprise Thank You Gift. (I'm An Amateur So It's Kind Of Rough)

kilofeet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
jacquihowe avatar
Spencer's slave no longer
Spencer's slave no longer
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is seriously cool, I'd love an outside dining table like that with bench seats.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Neighbor Knocked On Our Door And Gave Us This Meal

Neighbor Knocked On Our Door And Gave Us This Meal

Jinglebell727 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

If I Was Your Neighbor Would We Be Best Friends Yes Or No

If I Was Your Neighbor Would We Be Best Friends Yes Or No

minathebot Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

My Elderly Neighbors Built A Library In Front Of Their House.. How Cute?!

My Elderly Neighbors Built A Library In Front Of Their House.. How Cute?!

JennMarieSays Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Neighbor Had A Giant Mario Kart Contest For Trick Or Treaters 🎃👻

Neighbor Had A Giant Mario Kart Contest For Trick Or Treaters 🎃👻

MrDeeds45 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

This Is My Neighbor. His Family Lives Out Of Town And He's Alone So I Often Take Him Dinner And Just Chat.. He Had The Same TV For 17 Years So For His 80th Birthday I Got Him A New Smart TV.. This Is Him Fascinated With Live Cam Footage Of Deer

This Is My Neighbor. His Family Lives Out Of Town And He's Alone So I Often Take Him Dinner And Just Chat.. He Had The Same TV For 17 Years So For His 80th Birthday I Got Him A New Smart TV.. This Is Him Fascinated With Live Cam Footage Of Deer

dev_doll Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Was It Good?

Was It Good?

Jenchy_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Look At This Pal) My Neighbors Made For Him A Hole In A Fence To Keep Him Entertained Without Walking)

Look At This Pal) My Neighbors Made For Him A Hole In A Fence To Keep Him Entertained Without Walking)

arskaia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Got Invited By Our Japanese Neighbor To Visit Their House For The First Time. It Can Be A Challenge To Make Such Close Friends In A Foreign Country. We’re Loving Our Neighborhood!

Got Invited By Our Japanese Neighbor To Visit Their House For The First Time. It Can Be A Challenge To Make Such Close Friends In A Foreign Country. We’re Loving Our Neighborhood!

Inazumaryoku Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#79

Love Your Neighbor Done Right

Love Your Neighbor Done Right

lilymagil Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Oh I Would Romanticize This Experience And Date Him In My Mind

Oh I Would Romanticize This Experience And Date Him In My Mind

thembosnack Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!