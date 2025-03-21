ADVERTISEMENT

You need look no further than the day’s news headlines, or your social media feed, to notice that the world has the potential to be a really dark and negative place sometimes. Throw in a few social media trolls, cyber bullies, keyboard warriors and general online jerks, and you’d be forgiven for wondering where on earth humanity is heading. Perhaps straight to the depths of hell?

ADVERTISEMENT

But we’re here to tell you that it’s really not all doom and gloom. There are actually plenty of examples of internet interactions that glow bright in the darkness of it all. If you’re struggling to find them, look no further than an online community called “Gates Open, Come On In.” Over 373,000 people have joined the page, which has only two rules: “No gatekeeping” and “Be nice!” It sounded promising to us so we took a step in… We were greeted by a wall of positive posts about strangers having each other’s backs online.

Because sharing is caring, Bored Panda has put together our favorites, just for you. Keep scrolling and allow the weight of the world to disappear. Feel free to come back to them any and every time you need a reminder that things aren’t all as bad as they might seem.