You need look no further than the day’s news headlines, or your social media feed, to notice that the world has the potential to be a really dark and negative place sometimes. Throw in a few social media trolls, cyber bullies, keyboard warriors and general online jerks, and you’d be forgiven for wondering where on earth humanity is heading. Perhaps straight to the depths of hell?

But we’re here to tell you that it’s really not all doom and gloom. There are actually plenty of examples of internet interactions that glow bright in the darkness of it all. If you’re struggling to find them, look no further than an online community called “Gates Open, Come On In.” Over 373,000 people have joined the page, which has only two rules: “No gatekeeping” and “Be nice!” It sounded promising to us so we took a step in… We were greeted by a wall of positive posts about strangers having each other’s backs online.

Because sharing is caring, Bored Panda has put together our favorites, just for you. Keep scrolling and allow the weight of the world to disappear. Feel free to come back to them any and every time you need a reminder that things aren’t all as bad as they might seem.

#1

This Felt In The Spirit Of This Sub

Pflugerville Library post correcting a typo: no snakes at event, only snacks. Wholesome online clarification.

SunGirl42 Report

    #2

    Its Lovely

    Tweet supporting parents in cafes, emphasizing shared spaces and understanding online in a wholesome way.

    felinedigger , x.com Report

    #3

    Girl In Red's Music Is For Everyone

    Tweet about music being universal and inclusive, expressing that "my bops are for everyone," promoting online wholesomeness.

    FiercelyInstinctive , x.com Report

    ​​With more than 5.6 billion people using the internet, it’d be unrealistic to expect to find only positive posts and interactions between strangers. There’s a massive mix of personalities, cultures, religions, beliefs, and of course, moods. So there are bound to be some, if not many, clashes. Plus, let’s be honest. Not everyone likes being kind and decent.

    As Kinsey Featherston wrote for Neptune Navigate, "the internet has become a modern day Wild West, and what we really need is a digital sheriff to ride into town and restore order to the virtual frontier."
    #4

    Good Parentin

    Tweet about family support, highlighting a dad teaching his child bravery in choosing to ride or not ride a roller coaster.

    shudantant , x.com Report

    #5

    Just Let Them Be They

    A heartfelt poem about pronouns, showcasing wholesome support and understanding within the community.

    Danthemanuwu , x.com Report

    #6

    Great Story About Fitting In

    Cartoon character becomes stronger, breaking through a wall, in a display of support and empowerment online.

    PoorlyFumbling Report

    Luckily, there are more than enough people who go the extra mile to make others feel like someone who matters. They inspire with their positivity, and sometimes send ripples of goodness across the world wide web, as strangers share their posts with other strangers and friends. There have been cases where a simple post has changed someone's day, and sometimes even, their life.
    #7

    An Oldie But A Goodie :)

    Comic showing a child and parent appreciating a nerd's knowledge on planets, demonstrating wholesome online support.

    DifferentiatedCells Report

    #8

    That's His Whole Thing

    Person in red outfit with devil horns, speaking passionately with supportive text on acceptance.

    Ricksanchiz Report

    Joe Reaves
    Joe Reaves
    Joe Reaves
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago

    Well, that's more Jesus' thing tbf. If you read the old testament, God seems to hate quite a lot of people. Not for their sexuality though.

    #9

    Dogs And Cats My Favorite Animals

    Online users exchange supportive and humorous messages about pets and personalities.

    KeyPhilosophers , x.com Report

    Never underestimate how much of an impact your posts could have on someone else. Positive or negative. “Consider, for instance, the act of leaving a supportive comment on a post by someone who has been subjected to online hate. By doing so, you offer a lifeline of positivity in a sea of negativity,” writes LGBTQ+ rights activist, Desi Napoles. 

    “Your small gesture demonstrates to the individual that they are not alone in their struggles and that kindness exists even in the digital world. This single act can inspire others who witness it to follow suit, creating a domino effect of compassion and support that extends beyond the digital realm and permeates real-life interactions.”
    #10

    Mature Humanity

    "Star Trek cast gathering in costume with a quote by Gene Roddenberry about humanity's maturity and wisdom."

    4reddityo Report

    #11

    Every Job Is Valid!

    Text post about mutual respect for different professions, highlighting the value of diverse career paths.

    razor2811 Report

    #12

    I Like These Too

    Wholesome online comments about having a gay son and being hit on by a gay guy with humor and support.

    MelissaCampbe Report

    John Mosley
    John Mosley
    John Mosley
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    I went to a gay club for halloween with a group of friends and my girlfriend. She had to use the restroom and while she was gone a guy made a pass at me. I was flattered! He was a good looking guy, real boost to my self esteem :).

    #13

    Metallica Invites Y’all To Come On In

    Person making a funny face with Metallica shirt, alongside supportive online comments highlighting people having each other's backs.

    [deleted] Report

    #14

    Saw This On The Lawn Of A Couple That Lives On My Street. Genuinely Brightened My Day

    Wholesome multilingual yard sign about welcoming neighbors, set against greenery.

    ditzynpink24id Report

    #15

    Restroom Sign At My Gym

    Inclusive restroom sign with diverse icons, promoting wholesomeness and handwashing.

    TheScaryWatchdog Report

    Kohl
    Kohl
    Kohl
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago

    Someone please send this to the American government!!!

    #16

    Mentally Empathetic Dad

    Stick figure comic of a dad bringing food to his son, showing support and care in a wholesome way.

    FelishaNyberg Report

    #17

    Found On /R/Mademesmile, Thought It Belonged Here As Well

    Child playing in a makeshift backyard pool, showcasing a wholesome online community spirit.

    Waltzetl , x.com Report

    #18

    Brooklyn Librarians Subverting Censorship & Allowing Any Teenager In America To Have A Library Card

    Tweet from Goodable about Brooklyn Public Library offering cards to teens nationwide for ebook access, combating censorship.

    fridakahl0 Report

    #19

    Inclusion

    Sign with a message about inclusion and exclusion, promoting people having each other's backs online.

    4reddityo Report

    #20

    Romantic

    Adam and Chris supporting each other: Philosophy graduate with debt and apprentice with income cooperating wholesomely.

    [deleted] Report

    #21

    Depression Gateopening

    Tweet about understanding depression with empathy and support, highlighting people's backs online in wholesome ways.

    FootballCivilmp , x.com Report

    #22

    As Someone Who's Gone For 6 Years, It Really Does Make A Difference

    Tweet about therapy, stating nothing needs to be wrong to seek help, with supportive comment from therapist. Wholesome online interaction.

    CarolGeorgese , dawnofknight.tumblr.com , dawnofknight.tumblr.com Report

    #23

    It's Not Pie. If You Think It Is, We Can Bake More

    Magnetic letters on a fridge conveying a message about equal rights and fairness for all in a wholesome way.

    bobbleheadache Report

    #24

    Count Me In

    Sign on grass encouraging relaxation and ice cream, promoting a wholesome online vibe.

    WileyOne1 Report

    #25

    Pauly Shore Being Wholesome

    Pauly Shore shares before-and-after photos, supporting celebrities and aging, with a message about kindness online.

    Theotisoz Report

    #26

    This One Was Nice

    Person with red hair receives positive comment online, showcasing wholesome support.

    AnnualAge5895 Report

    Joe Reaves
    Joe Reaves
    Joe Reaves
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    Not a fan of their music, but I'm beginning to really like Metallica for their attitude.

    #27

    Vent’s Open Come On In

    Cake with "Among Us" theme for a 10th birthday, praised for being cute in a wholesome online exchange.

    UtterlyAvailabl Report

    #28

    You Do You Buddy

    Comic of a PC player supporting console players, emphasizing everyone having fun in gaming.

    ReflexNL Report

    #29

    Pearly Gates Open, Welcome To Heaven!

    Angel welcomes people to heaven for wholesome deeds, showing people having each other’s backs in funny ways.

    QuicklyThisWay Report

    #30

    I Can't Deny It <3

    Couple cuddling on a couch, sharing wholesome moment while looking at a phone together.

    bobbleheadache Report

    Dog Mom to Zoe
    Dog Mom to Zoe
    Dog Mom to Zoe
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago

    Honestly, no. Put a few dogs, take away the guy and I'm good. No hate for anyone who wants what is shown. We all want different things and that's okay.

    #31

    Japan/America Cultural Exchange

    Wholesome online exchange embracing cultural appreciation between American and Japanese communities.

    baxil Report

    #32

    At The Minnesota United Game Last Night

    Crowd holding a large "You Belong Here" banner, showing online support in a stadium setting.

    Hotchi_Motchi Report

    #33

    Something Wholesome From Facebook

    Animals offering each other support online, sharing encouraging advice on catching a mouse.

    ObsessedStock98 Report

    #34

    Happy Lunar Year Everyone

    Two tweets discussing Lunar New Year celebrations, showcasing online support and inclusivity.

    Hotchi_Motchi Report

    Armac
    Armac
    Armac
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    So we’re censoring a man’s name now?🤷🏽‍♂️

    #35

    If Only More People Were A Bit Aware Of This

    Two cartoon characters discuss complex orders and errors in a coffee shop, highlighting wholesome support online.

    rachallzfd Report

    #36

    Share Memes That Make You Happy

    Man presenting a meme message on a whiteboard: "It shouldn't matter if a meme is dead, as long as it makes you smile." Wholesome interaction.

    TrivialPlaying Report

    #37

    Wholesome Avatar Meme

    Man in suit pointing, meme supports new "Avatar: The Last Airbender" fans with positive message, fostering online camaraderie.

    BitterAnemia Report

    #38

    Nsp Holding The Gate Open

    Wholesome online exchange with a tweet encouraging respectful debate despite differing opinions.

    PhuongStalter Report

    #39

    Caring Comes In Many Forms

    Wholesome comic of kangaroos sharing their babies, one with a joey and another with a plant, captioned "Beautiful!"

    KindlyAnatomy Report

    #40

    You’re Such A Girl

    Cartoon panels showing people supporting each other in wholesome ways, with compliments on bike, supplements, and hair.

    [deleted] Report

    #41

    Sh*tter’s Open!

    Public bathroom dispenser, supportive message against transphobia written on it, showing people having each other's backs online.

    CallMeSkindianaBones Report

    #42

    People Only Like You Because

    Wholesome online support shown in a tweet, highlighting kindness and friendship in a humorous way.

    r_I_reddit , x.com Report

    #43

    I'm Sure Many Of Us Needed To Hear This

    Text tweet emphasizing the importance of supporting everyone's unique role in resistance.

    demandingultimatum Report

    #44

    You Are Still Valid No Matter What

    Tweet supporting bisexual men, affirming their identity and validity regardless of relationship status or preferences.

    fridakahl0 Report

    #45

    You Matter

    Wholesome message with cartoon princess offering reassurance and positive affirmation.

    radiallyfill68 Report

    #46

    This Sign On My Coworkers Desk

    Sign on desk saying "please do disturb" highlighting online wholesomeness.

    Anders_A Report

    #47

    Never Realized This But I Love It

    Jack Black inspiring kids in a classroom, fostering self-love and breaking stereotypes, showcasing online support.

    Hotchi_Motchi Report

    #48

    For The Waiters

    Pie chart humorously showing reasons to be polite to waiters, highlighting respect for their humanity and profession.

    4reddityo Report

    #49

    Finally Someone Who Gets It!

    Man expressing support for wage equality online, celebrating workers' victories.

    checcyourself Report

    #50

    The Library Loves Everybody

    Books and devices held in hands, promoting inclusivity among all types of readers.

    newyearnewunderwear Report

    #51

    That's Nice

    Two people bond over Nirvana shirt, sharing music and smiles in a wholesome online interaction.

    WobblyOutdoors Report

    #52

    Both Is Good

    Two muscular arms labeled "Punk rock" and "Metal" clasp hands, with text "Kickass music and moshpits" above, symbolizing unity.

    sockpuppet1234567890 Report

    #53

    Anyone Can Appreciate Kind Words ❤️

    Anime characters receiving yearly compliments, highlighting the wholesome support people show online.

    DarkRoomPerson Report

    Howl's sleeping castle
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago

    Last time I got a compliment (from someone who I am not married to) was back in 2001 when a classmate told me I have a beautiful smile.

    #54

    Beards Are For Everyone

    Tattooed man with a beard challenges masculine stereotypes humorously, promoting being supportive online.

    rabidoutfield0 Report

    #55

    Almost Hald Me At The First Alf

    Newspaper article humorously promotes tidying up for a welcoming environment before daughter's guest visits, embodying online wholesomeness.

    HappyHours Report

    #56

    Everything Turned Out Just Fine, Then

    Tweet with a heartfelt message showing support for a person coming out as trans, illustrating online wholesomeness.

    MoralRelativity Report

    #57

    It's A Big Ask But I'm Behind It

    Man writing “Every man can cry” on a board; below, a person in a coat saying, “I am once again asking for you to be ok.”

    ImpureDuncan83 Report

    #58

    This Seems To Me To Fit Here

    Text on a corner wall contrasting the opinions on art: one side dismisses, the other encourages following passion.

    r_I_reddit Report

    #59

    Luke Skywalker Makes Young Star Wars Fan Feel Loved

    Wholesome online moment where toddler invents cute Star Wars names, with a supportive response from a celebrity.

    Confuseddoha Report

    #60

    Slow Down

    Dutch supermarket with slow checkouts for elderly, fostering community connections and support.

    4reddityo Report

    #61

    Wholesome Open Gates

    Illustration of people having each other's backs online with art sharing and support.

    mangilygrin49 Report

    #62

    Some Comfort

    Text reassuring people about the many forms of grief and emphasizing that seeking help is healthy and not disrespectful.

    r_I_reddit Report

    #63

    Friendly Incentive

    Tweet encouraging vegan diet flexibility, showing online support and positivity in wholesome ways.

    HumbleAssist7602 Report

    #64

    Dolly Parton Showing Support For Beyoncé’s Country Era ❤️

    Wholesome online support, Dolly Parton praising Beyoncé’s country album with a heartfelt note.

    ajessica Report

    #65

    Literally The Gate Was Open

    Wedding collage with custom cake toppers, showcasing wholesome connections and a special moment between two people.

    DaveInLondon89 Report

    #66

    Live And Let Live

    Cat meme and supportive text about embracing unique interests and creativity in art shared online.

    philfromocs Report

    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    Told my kids that it doesn't matter how old you get. If you still like playing with toys, like watching things like MLP or PawPatrol it doesn't matter. Like what you like and don't let anyone tell you different (as long as it's legal). Then I went back to watching Shaun the Sheep

    #67

    It's Never Too Late

    Elderly man holds a pride flag warmly, emotional moment of people supporting each other online.

    afantasticnerd Report

    #68

    The Future Is Yours

    A young girl with pigtails watches a woman speak at a podium, conveying a wholesome moment of support and inspiration.

    afantasticnerd Report

    #69

    You're Not A Machine. You're Garden

    Tweet by Joy Clarkson comparing people to gardens, emphasizing the need for variety, shared on r/GetMotivated.

    r_I_reddit Report

    #70

    Nice Flex!

    Cartoon characters supporting each other, showcasing wholesome teamwork and friendship online.

    Lahmessi Report

    #71

    This Comment Is On Point

    Women in spooky dresses with supportive comments in an online post, showing people having each other's backs.

    Uncomfor Report

    #72

    Self Digansis

    Text encouraging self-care before self-diagnosing depression, focusing on hydration, sleep, diet, and exercise for support.

    coldstimulus Report

    #73

    All Jobs Can Be Difficult

    Man in helmet, text overlay: "You really think your job is tough? Kudos for sticking with it." Wholesome online support.

    Drew0613 Report

    #74

    Nonbinary In Finery

    Person dressed in a stylish black outfit at Met Gala 2023 with camera crew in the background, showcasing online support.

    DaveInLondon89 Report

    #75

    Let People Enjoy What They Want To Enjoy

    Wholesome meme of a tuxedo bear approving three fantasy series: Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, Rings of Power.

    newaccount8472 Report

    #76

    Wholesome Venom

    Comic character encouraging perseverance, saying it took time to lift 225 pounds, promoting supportive online interactions.

    Reddituser0346 Report

    #77

    Ice Cream

    Gender inclusivity options on Baskin Robbins’ website, including "Ice Cream Lover" alongside male and female.

    r_I_reddit Report

    #78

    Xbox With The Wholesomeness

    Wholesome interaction in gaming community, Xbox praises Red Dead Redemption 2, promoting unity among gamers.

    hortegimh Report

    #79

    You Are One Of Us Now

    People supporting each other online in a wholesome way, encouraging new developers to embrace their skills confidently.

    senAnomaly Report

    #80

    Sharing A Love Of Music Does Not Have To Be Limited By Genre

    Two people supporting each other's music tastes online through a friendly conversation.

    RazzDaNinja Report

    #81

    Women Wearing What They Like In Peace

    Two girls in Halloween costumes, each embracing their choices in a supportive and wholesome way.

    Pumaheart Report

    #82

    It’s Quieter, Too

    Cartoon character discovers wall message "Sitting down to pee is totally acceptable" in temple, promoting online wholesomeness.

    holozoicpriapus37 Report

    #83

    🎺🎷🎺🎷🎺🎷🎺🎷

    Online users support jazz, celebrating its soul in mainstream and underground styles.

    alexiscoding Report

    #84

    Which Game Felt Rewarding And Fun To 100%?

    Two cartoon characters on a bus, playing games with different expressions, highlighting wholesome online interactions.

    Tronkfool Report

    #85

    People Who Know How To Sew But Don't Call Themselves Girls Are Also Valid, We Love You Too :)

    Woman celebrating sewing skills with supportive text, reflecting wholesome ways people back each other online.

    N-Lily83 Report

    #86

    All Fans Welcome

    MN United player proudly holding a rainbow flag, promoting inclusivity and showing support in a wholesome online exchange.

    Hotchi_Motchi Report

    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    First off, love the comment and message. Second... How does the green stay when it's in front of a green screen?

    #87

    A Wheelchair Accessible Swing At A Public Park

    Accessible swing in a park showing people supporting inclusion online in wholesome ways.

    Turkeycirclejerky Report

    #88

    Super Mario Chess Has No Time For Gender Stereotypes

    Super Mario chess pieces with Luigi as Queen, Princess Peach and Daisy as Bishops.

    Hotchi_Motchi Report

    #89

    I Don't Know Which Sub To Put This In. Artist Is Haus Of Decline

    Cartoon illustrating people supporting each other in a gatekeeping club scenario.

    definitelyusername Report

    #90

    Palworld Dev Says Journalist Talk Of Player Dropoff Is 'Lazy' And It Is Fine To Stop Playing Once You Complete It, Unlike Most Gaas Games

    Tweet discusses Palworld's growth, player base, and encourages enjoying various games without guilt.

    PattuX Report

    #91

    Life Is Much Better Offline

    Tweet emphasizing the real-life love and acceptance absent from social media; highlights unity among Black men and women.

    shadowsideamplified Report

    #92

    Gay Body Shaming Is Real

    Text empowering gay boys to love their bodies and embrace differences, highlighting support and positivity online.

    conancat Report

