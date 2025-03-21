92 Times People Had Each Other’s Backs Online In Wholesome Ways (New Pics)
You need look no further than the day’s news headlines, or your social media feed, to notice that the world has the potential to be a really dark and negative place sometimes. Throw in a few social media trolls, cyber bullies, keyboard warriors and general online jerks, and you’d be forgiven for wondering where on earth humanity is heading. Perhaps straight to the depths of hell?
But we’re here to tell you that it’s really not all doom and gloom. There are actually plenty of examples of internet interactions that glow bright in the darkness of it all. If you’re struggling to find them, look no further than an online community called “Gates Open, Come On In.” Over 373,000 people have joined the page, which has only two rules: “No gatekeeping” and “Be nice!” It sounded promising to us so we took a step in… We were greeted by a wall of positive posts about strangers having each other’s backs online.
Because sharing is caring, Bored Panda has put together our favorites, just for you. Keep scrolling and allow the weight of the world to disappear. Feel free to come back to them any and every time you need a reminder that things aren’t all as bad as they might seem.
This post may include affiliate links.
This Felt In The Spirit Of This Sub
Its Lovely
Girl In Red's Music Is For Everyone
With more than 5.6 billion people using the internet, it’d be unrealistic to expect to find only positive posts and interactions between strangers. There’s a massive mix of personalities, cultures, religions, beliefs, and of course, moods. So there are bound to be some, if not many, clashes. Plus, let’s be honest. Not everyone likes being kind and decent.
As Kinsey Featherston wrote for Neptune Navigate, "the internet has become a modern day Wild West, and what we really need is a digital sheriff to ride into town and restore order to the virtual frontier."
Good Parentin
Just Let Them Be They
Great Story About Fitting In
Luckily, there are more than enough people who go the extra mile to make others feel like someone who matters. They inspire with their positivity, and sometimes send ripples of goodness across the world wide web, as strangers share their posts with other strangers and friends. There have been cases where a simple post has changed someone's day, and sometimes even, their life.
An Oldie But A Goodie :)
That's His Whole Thing
Well, that's more Jesus' thing tbf. If you read the old testament, God seems to hate quite a lot of people. Not for their sexuality though.
Dogs And Cats My Favorite Animals
Never underestimate how much of an impact your posts could have on someone else. Positive or negative. “Consider, for instance, the act of leaving a supportive comment on a post by someone who has been subjected to online hate. By doing so, you offer a lifeline of positivity in a sea of negativity,” writes LGBTQ+ rights activist, Desi Napoles.
“Your small gesture demonstrates to the individual that they are not alone in their struggles and that kindness exists even in the digital world. This single act can inspire others who witness it to follow suit, creating a domino effect of compassion and support that extends beyond the digital realm and permeates real-life interactions.”
Mature Humanity
Every Job Is Valid!
I Like These Too
I went to a gay club for halloween with a group of friends and my girlfriend. She had to use the restroom and while she was gone a guy made a pass at me. I was flattered! He was a good looking guy, real boost to my self esteem :).
Metallica Invites Y’all To Come On In
Saw This On The Lawn Of A Couple That Lives On My Street. Genuinely Brightened My Day
Restroom Sign At My Gym
Mentally Empathetic Dad
Found On /R/Mademesmile, Thought It Belonged Here As Well
Brooklyn Librarians Subverting Censorship & Allowing Any Teenager In America To Have A Library Card
Inclusion
Romantic
Depression Gateopening
As Someone Who's Gone For 6 Years, It Really Does Make A Difference
It's Not Pie. If You Think It Is, We Can Bake More
Count Me In
Pauly Shore Being Wholesome
This One Was Nice
Not a fan of their music, but I'm beginning to really like Metallica for their attitude.
Vent’s Open Come On In
You Do You Buddy
Pearly Gates Open, Welcome To Heaven!
I Can't Deny It <3
Honestly, no. Put a few dogs, take away the guy and I'm good. No hate for anyone who wants what is shown. We all want different things and that's okay.
Japan/America Cultural Exchange
At The Minnesota United Game Last Night
Something Wholesome From Facebook
Happy Lunar Year Everyone
If Only More People Were A Bit Aware Of This
Share Memes That Make You Happy
Wholesome Avatar Meme
Nsp Holding The Gate Open
Caring Comes In Many Forms
You’re Such A Girl
Sh*tter’s Open!
People Only Like You Because
Well that explains why I don't have any friends
I'm Sure Many Of Us Needed To Hear This
You Are Still Valid No Matter What
You Matter
This Sign On My Coworkers Desk
Never Realized This But I Love It
For The Waiters
Finally Someone Who Gets It!
The Library Loves Everybody
That's Nice
Both Is Good
Anyone Can Appreciate Kind Words ❤️
Last time I got a compliment (from someone who I am not married to) was back in 2001 when a classmate told me I have a beautiful smile.
Beards Are For Everyone
Almost Hald Me At The First Alf
It's A Big Ask But I'm Behind It
This Seems To Me To Fit Here
Luke Skywalker Makes Young Star Wars Fan Feel Loved
Slow Down
Wholesome Open Gates
Some Comfort
Friendly Incentive
Dolly Parton Showing Support For Beyoncé’s Country Era ❤️
Literally The Gate Was Open
Live And Let Live
Told my kids that it doesn't matter how old you get. If you still like playing with toys, like watching things like MLP or PawPatrol it doesn't matter. Like what you like and don't let anyone tell you different (as long as it's legal). Then I went back to watching Shaun the Sheep
It's Never Too Late
The Future Is Yours
You're Not A Machine. You're Garden
Nice Flex!
This Comment Is On Point
Self Digansis
All Jobs Can Be Difficult
Nonbinary In Finery
Let People Enjoy What They Want To Enjoy
Wholesome Venom
Ice Cream
Xbox With The Wholesomeness
You Are One Of Us Now
Sharing A Love Of Music Does Not Have To Be Limited By Genre
Women Wearing What They Like In Peace
It’s Quieter, Too
🎺🎷🎺🎷🎺🎷🎺🎷
Which Game Felt Rewarding And Fun To 100%?
People Who Know How To Sew But Don't Call Themselves Girls Are Also Valid, We Love You Too :)
All Fans Welcome
First off, love the comment and message. Second... How does the green stay when it's in front of a green screen?