With so much negativity in the world, every chance to learn something positive can feel like a breath of fresh air. So, today we’d like to delve deeper into the good that has happened over the course of this year and present some noteworthy ‘Uplifting News’ of 2023, as shared by the community titled exactly that.

“A place to read and share positive and uplifting, feel good news stories,” according to their own description, the community has already amassed over 19 million members and has shared countless posts making people’s day a little brighter one story at a time. If you are tired of ‘doomscrolling’ and in need of a little pick me up or simply would like to learn more about the beautiful things happening around the world, scroll down to find them on the list below.

56 Uplifting Pieces Of News From 2023 To Outweigh The Negativity In The World Border Collie ejected from car during Sunday crash found on sheep farm, herding sheep.

cruisingthoughts Report

56 Uplifting Pieces Of News From 2023 To Outweigh The Negativity In The World Michael Jordan donates $10,000,000 to Make-A-Wish for 60th birthday. It is the largest donation ever received from an individual in the organization's 43-year history.

mepper Report

1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He's an a*****e from time to time but he's still generally a good person, that's amazing

56 Uplifting Pieces Of News From 2023 To Outweigh The Negativity In The World Top British universities offer Afghan women free courses until Taliban lift learning ban.

Sidjoneya , Kévin et Laurianne Langlais Report

1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, that's a win, assuming they can escape Afghanistan to attend them.

56 Uplifting Pieces Of News From 2023 To Outweigh The Negativity In The World Carmakers like VW are bringing back buttons because drivers loathe all the touch screens.

DiligentlyMediocre , Erik Mclean Report

56 Uplifting Pieces Of News From 2023 To Outweigh The Negativity In The World OnlyFans star earning £100k a month starts 'affordable housing scheme' for UK families.

hopopo Report

Wow, a decent landlord: - The 28-year-old from Derbyshire wrote: "The ball is now rolling with my ‘affordable housing scheme’. My plan is to buy 8 properties outright and rent them out to low-income families. "One house I’ll be renting out is a 3 storey, 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house with off road parking for 2 cars, fully furnished, £650 a month!" When somebody quizzed her about the plans, Rebecca replied: "I make enough profit on OnlyFans, I have no mortgages so rent payments are 100% profit except maintenance and insurance, this is a side hustle that my kids can inherit. I’m not doing it to make me more money I’m doing it [to] invest in my kids futures."

56 Uplifting Pieces Of News From 2023 To Outweigh The Negativity In The World Utah legislature unanimously passes ban on LGBTQ conversion therapy.

citytiger , Marta Branco Report

I'm sorry I'm kinda dumb but what is conversion therapy?

56 Uplifting Pieces Of News From 2023 To Outweigh The Negativity In The World Fungi discovered that can eat plastic in just 140 days.

pahten Report

56 Uplifting Pieces Of News From 2023 To Outweigh The Negativity In The World Brazilian President Lula recognizes 6 new indigenous territories stretching 620,000 hectares, banning mining and restricting farming within them

YanekKop Report

56 Uplifting Pieces Of News From 2023 To Outweigh The Negativity In The World Nobel Prize goes to scientists behind mRNA Covid vaccines.

shrigay Report

So they should. Creating a vaccine in less than a year for a new, undiscovered disease? That is an awesome feat that needs to be recognised.

56 Uplifting Pieces Of News From 2023 To Outweigh The Negativity In The World New state law prevents animal abuse offenders from owning pets.

Forward-Answer-4407 , Loc Dang Report

It's disgusting that this is celebrated as something wonderful and new, this should be the base??

56 Uplifting Pieces Of News From 2023 To Outweigh The Negativity In The World Promising pill completely eliminates cancer in 18 leukaemia patients.

mancinedinburgh , JESHOOTS.com Report

Clinical trials would still take a couple of years, in order to gather enough data to prove safety and efficacy. Good start though.

56 Uplifting Pieces Of News From 2023 To Outweigh The Negativity In The World Scarborough, Yorkshire, cancelled their New Year's fireworks so that Thor, the Arctic Walrus, could continue to sleep in the harbour. Chris Cook, from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue said that the creature needs to rest and recuperate before he continues his journey.

whatatwit Report

look up the head line lets just say there ae more to the storry https://www.iflscience.com/uk-town-cancels-fireworks-for-walrus-only-for-it-to-masturbate-and-leave-66918

56 Uplifting Pieces Of News From 2023 To Outweigh The Negativity In The World Abandoned dog seen wandering Detroit streets with stuffed toy rescued, now receiving care.

dalek_999 Report

56 Uplifting Pieces Of News From 2023 To Outweigh The Negativity In The World Woman who was walking to work because her car was broken finds $14k in a bag and turns it in to police, who return it to newlyweds who lost it. Crowdfund for a new car up to $14k so far.

underblown , John Guccione www.advergroup.com Report

Why did the newlyweds have 14k in a bag? (Or am I dumb?)

56 Uplifting Pieces Of News From 2023 To Outweigh The Negativity In The World The first vaccine for honeybees could save billions of bees.

For_All_Humanity , mostafa eissa Report

56 Uplifting Pieces Of News From 2023 To Outweigh The Negativity In The World An 83-year-old widow was left penniless because her husband only wanted to pass wealth down the male line. A UK court has just awarded her 50% of the full estate.

thebigchil73 Report

Yeah because the only thing your female line did was birth the male line, right.

56 Uplifting Pieces Of News From 2023 To Outweigh The Negativity In The World Taylor Swift gives bonuses totaling over $55 million to every person working on a massive Eras tour.

shuipz94 Report

Oxford is your friend, did they they this? "Taylor Swift gives bonuses, totaling over $55 million, to every person working on a massive Eras tour."

56 Uplifting Pieces Of News From 2023 To Outweigh The Negativity In The World A door at a Swedish library was accidentally left open — 446 people came in, borrowed 245 books. Every single one was returned.

ArionVulgaris , RF._.studio Report

56 Uplifting Pieces Of News From 2023 To Outweigh The Negativity In The World Ohio voters enshrine abortion access in constitution in latest statewide win for reproductive rights.

FragWall Report

56 Uplifting Pieces Of News From 2023 To Outweigh The Negativity In The World Companies can no longer silence laid-off employees in exchange for severance.

FIJIWaterGuy Report

56 Uplifting Pieces Of News From 2023 To Outweigh The Negativity In The World The first US commercial plant has started to pull carbon from the air. It's able to suck out 1,000 tons annually and plans to expand.

wakozor , rawpixel. Report

56 Uplifting Pieces Of News From 2023 To Outweigh The Negativity In The World US cancer death rate falls 33% since 1991.

solo_dol0 , Anna Tarazevich Report

56 Uplifting Pieces Of News From 2023 To Outweigh The Negativity In The World Minnesota House passes "universal" school meals, providing free breakfast, lunch to students.

Sariel007 , Obi - @pixel8propix Report

Let's hope they will also be wholesome and nutritious, and not simply chicken gristle nuggets, one-grade-above-dogfood beef & stews, and pizzas.

56 Uplifting Pieces Of News From 2023 To Outweigh The Negativity In The World Brazil launches first anti-deforestation raids under Lula bid to protect Amazon.

yogat3ch Report

56 Uplifting Pieces Of News From 2023 To Outweigh The Negativity In The World Brendan Fraser wins Academy Award for best actor for 'The Whale'.

[deleted] Report

Anonymous man in US walked into Turkish embassy and donated $30 million to quake victims, Pakistani PM says.

DamnBunny Report

what a nice man. now, A priest, a rabbi and a duck walk into a bar....

Australia’s new $5 banknote will feature Indigenous history instead of King Charles.

[deleted] Report

Why would Australia use the face of a foreign guy anyway? Don’t they have some self respect?

56 Uplifting Pieces Of News From 2023 To Outweigh The Negativity In The World Girl with deadly inherited condition is cured with gene therapy on NHS.

Sariel007 , Anna Shvets Report

yay ... and yay for the Norwegian Highjump Society

First Navajo woman becomes Speaker of the Navajo Nation Council.

AudibleNod Report

Crystalyne Curley - beautiful inside and out. May the steps you leave behind be big ones.

56 Uplifting Pieces Of News From 2023 To Outweigh The Negativity In The World New York man who broke into a school to shelter more than 20 people from deadly blizzard is awarded Super Bowl tickets by the Buffalo Bills.

citytiger Report

Biden restores protections to Alaska's Tongass National Forest.

For_All_Humanity Report

And if Trump gets elected he will burn it down just to defy Biden.

US renames five places that used a racist slur for Native Americans.

Sariel007 Report

56 Uplifting Pieces Of News From 2023 To Outweigh The Negativity In The World Meta is now banned from using personal data for advertising in the EU.

drquaithe , Julio Lopez Report

Was that so hard? All governments should be banning this predatory behaviour world wide.

Biden orders 20-year ban on oil, gas drilling around tribal site in New Mexico.

Whole_Ad7496 Report

56 Uplifting Pieces Of News From 2023 To Outweigh The Negativity In The World Domino's Pizza are sending free pizzas to the aid stations for all Icelanders who have been evacuated from Grindavik this week due to the imminent eruption.

TheArcticBeyond , Mohit Pareek Report

"Their homes and land might burn? Let's send them pizza for publicity!"

Delaware bans smoking in vehicles with children.

Forward-Answer-4407 Report

We did that here in Oz in 2009. Nice to know we were ahead on something other than murderous wildlife! 😉

Australia offers all of Tuvalu climate visa in the event of emergencies.

/joeycloud Report

US Farmers win right to repair John Deere equipment.

For_All_Humanity Report

does that include the ones that were stolen by the Russians from the Ukrainian farmers?...plot twist ...John Deere can now give the GPS location of said tractors to the Ukrainian farmers to get their tractors back

The UK has made gigabit internet a legal requirement for new homes.

chrisdh79 Report

Meanwhile in Australia, our "NBN" is so damn awful, useless and overpriced, third world countries laugh at us.

Biden signs bill to ease costs for prisoner calls to family.

Budget_HRdirector Report

Should be free. People can't be rehabilitated or integrated back into society without support.

Washington D.C.’s free bus bill becomes law as zero-fare transit systems take off.

Sariel007 Report

I like what we have in Melbourne. A free tram zone in the city with paying zones into the suburbs, with a low cap daily fare. Keeps the companies running with no cumbersome payments in a rather hop-on-hop-off CBD

56 Uplifting Pieces Of News From 2023 To Outweigh The Negativity In The World ‘Robin Hood’ energy strikers give free power to French schools, hospitals, low-income homes.

[deleted] , MD Molla Report

56 Uplifting Pieces Of News From 2023 To Outweigh The Negativity In The World A man from Arizona found the author of the famous "Rainbow Bridge" poem. Her name is Edna Clyne-Rekhy, an 82-year-old Scottish artist who wrote the poem 60 years ago in honor of her dog Major.

[deleted] Report

56 Uplifting Pieces Of News From 2023 To Outweigh The Negativity In The World Chinese airline to honour US$1.30 flight tickets sold during glitch.

Sariel007 , Ahmed Muntasir Report

World’s first whole eye and partial face transplant gives Arkansas man new hope.

Glavurdan Report

Butler University creates 2-year debt-free college degree to help underserved students.

AudibleNod Report

And the third year is 80,000 dollars. Plus taxes. And don’t forget to tip.

Gov. Whitmer signs bill expanding Michigan civil rights law to include LGBTQ protections.

Sariel007 Report

Transgender health care is now protected in Minnesota.

Sariel007 Report

The FTC wants to ban companies from telling their employees they can't work for competitors — and says it'll help workers make $300 billion more a year.

Malcopticon Report

Good news, the US are slowly adopting every single European law. Here a non compete agreement is legal but must be accepted by both parties, not last more than 1 (exceptionally 2) years and the most important part, be paid. That means that even after someone leaves a company, he’ll still get paid (not a full wage) as long as they want him away from the competition.

A 59-year-old man bought his first pool table after a $2.9 million lottery win. Now, he's representing England in the sport.

ethereal3xp Report

Michigan just passed one of the country’s most ambitious clean energy bills | The state’s legislature passed bills that aim to accelerate the energy transition — including a mandate for 100% carbon-free power by 2040.

captainquirk Report

It will only happen when massive profits can be made from it

Obesity drug Wegovy cut risk of serious heart problems by 20%, study finds.

Malcopticon Report

Starbucks workers raise over $40K for beloved barista after her car was burglarized.

peternelleoods Report

New Jersey governor declares state a 'safe haven' for gender-affirming care.

bluenephalem35 Report

REI to stop selling clothes, cookware with 'forever chemicals'.

/DrJGH Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

56 Uplifting Pieces Of News From 2023 To Outweigh The Negativity In The World Remote workers report saving $5,000 to $10,000 a year.

Sariel007 , Elina Fairytale Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!