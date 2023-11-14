56 Uplifting Pieces Of News From 2023 To Outweigh The Negativity In The World
Border Collie ejected from car during Sunday crash found on sheep farm, herding sheep.
Michael Jordan donates $10,000,000 to Make-A-Wish for 60th birthday. It is the largest donation ever received from an individual in the organization's 43-year history.
Top British universities offer Afghan women free courses until Taliban lift learning ban.
Carmakers like VW are bringing back buttons because drivers loathe all the touch screens.
OnlyFans star earning £100k a month starts 'affordable housing scheme' for UK families.
Wow, a decent landlord: - The 28-year-old from Derbyshire wrote: "The ball is now rolling with my ‘affordable housing scheme’. My plan is to buy 8 properties outright and rent them out to low-income families. "One house I’ll be renting out is a 3 storey, 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house with off road parking for 2 cars, fully furnished, £650 a month!" When somebody quizzed her about the plans, Rebecca replied: "I make enough profit on OnlyFans, I have no mortgages so rent payments are 100% profit except maintenance and insurance, this is a side hustle that my kids can inherit. I’m not doing it to make me more money I’m doing it [to] invest in my kids futures."
Utah legislature unanimously passes ban on LGBTQ conversion therapy.
Fungi discovered that can eat plastic in just 140 days.
Brazilian President Lula recognizes 6 new indigenous territories stretching 620,000 hectares, banning mining and restricting farming within them
Nobel Prize goes to scientists behind mRNA Covid vaccines.
So they should. Creating a vaccine in less than a year for a new, undiscovered disease? That is an awesome feat that needs to be recognised.
New state law prevents animal abuse offenders from owning pets.
Promising pill completely eliminates cancer in 18 leukaemia patients.
Scarborough, Yorkshire, cancelled their New Year's fireworks so that Thor, the Arctic Walrus, could continue to sleep in the harbour. Chris Cook, from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue said that the creature needs to rest and recuperate before he continues his journey.
Abandoned dog seen wandering Detroit streets with stuffed toy rescued, now receiving care.
Woman who was walking to work because her car was broken finds $14k in a bag and turns it in to police, who return it to newlyweds who lost it. Crowdfund for a new car up to $14k so far.
The first vaccine for honeybees could save billions of bees.
An 83-year-old widow was left penniless because her husband only wanted to pass wealth down the male line. A UK court has just awarded her 50% of the full estate.
Taylor Swift gives bonuses totaling over $55 million to every person working on a massive Eras tour.
A door at a Swedish library was accidentally left open — 446 people came in, borrowed 245 books. Every single one was returned.
Ohio voters enshrine abortion access in constitution in latest statewide win for reproductive rights.
Companies can no longer silence laid-off employees in exchange for severance.
The first US commercial plant has started to pull carbon from the air. It's able to suck out 1,000 tons annually and plans to expand.
US cancer death rate falls 33% since 1991.
Minnesota House passes "universal" school meals, providing free breakfast, lunch to students.
Brazil launches first anti-deforestation raids under Lula bid to protect Amazon.
Brendan Fraser wins Academy Award for best actor for 'The Whale'.
Anonymous man in US walked into Turkish embassy and donated $30 million to quake victims, Pakistani PM says.
Australia’s new $5 banknote will feature Indigenous history instead of King Charles.
Girl with deadly inherited condition is cured with gene therapy on NHS.
First Navajo woman becomes Speaker of the Navajo Nation Council.
Crystalyne Curley - beautiful inside and out. May the steps you leave behind be big ones.
New York man who broke into a school to shelter more than 20 people from deadly blizzard is awarded Super Bowl tickets by the Buffalo Bills.
Biden restores protections to Alaska's Tongass National Forest.
US renames five places that used a racist slur for Native Americans.
Meta is now banned from using personal data for advertising in the EU.
Biden orders 20-year ban on oil, gas drilling around tribal site in New Mexico.
Domino's Pizza are sending free pizzas to the aid stations for all Icelanders who have been evacuated from Grindavik this week due to the imminent eruption.
Delaware bans smoking in vehicles with children.
Australia offers all of Tuvalu climate visa in the event of emergencies.
US Farmers win right to repair John Deere equipment.
The UK has made gigabit internet a legal requirement for new homes.
Biden signs bill to ease costs for prisoner calls to family.
Washington D.C.’s free bus bill becomes law as zero-fare transit systems take off.
‘Robin Hood’ energy strikers give free power to French schools, hospitals, low-income homes.
A man from Arizona found the author of the famous "Rainbow Bridge" poem. Her name is Edna Clyne-Rekhy, an 82-year-old Scottish artist who wrote the poem 60 years ago in honor of her dog Major.
Chinese airline to honour US$1.30 flight tickets sold during glitch.
World’s first whole eye and partial face transplant gives Arkansas man new hope.
Butler University creates 2-year debt-free college degree to help underserved students.
Gov. Whitmer signs bill expanding Michigan civil rights law to include LGBTQ protections.
Transgender health care is now protected in Minnesota.
The FTC wants to ban companies from telling their employees they can't work for competitors — and says it'll help workers make $300 billion more a year.
A 59-year-old man bought his first pool table after a $2.9 million lottery win. Now, he's representing England in the sport.
Michigan just passed one of the country’s most ambitious clean energy bills | The state’s legislature passed bills that aim to accelerate the energy transition — including a mandate for 100% carbon-free power by 2040.
Obesity drug Wegovy cut risk of serious heart problems by 20%, study finds.
Starbucks workers raise over $40K for beloved barista after her car was burglarized.
New Jersey governor declares state a 'safe haven' for gender-affirming care.
REI to stop selling clothes, cookware with 'forever chemicals'.
Remote workers report saving $5,000 to $10,000 a year.