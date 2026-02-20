ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, you just want to turn your brain off and enjoy some silly entertainment. For some, that can be reality TV. For others, it's doomscrolling on TikTok. But other folks like funny content that is somewhat reminiscent of the old days of the Internet.

I'm talking about pictures that need zero context to be funny. They can be nonsensical, sometimes they can be a tad offensive, but one thing's for sure – they are going to make you laugh. So, check out the funniest pics that Bored Panda picked from the "M33M D4DDY" page on Facebook and enjoy some strange entertainment only the Internet can offer.

More info: Facebook

#1

Hand holding a sandy glass bottle with three hot dogs inside by the rocky beach shore, funny meme concept.

The Vulgar Chef Report

mgblasi1
HamsterGirl
HamsterGirl
Community Member
1 hour ago

I have some questions I don't think I want thr answer to...

    #2

    Man with beard and intense expression wearing a black shirt with the words acknowledge me in a hilarious meme style.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #3

    Person making a disgusted face compared to a person dressed as Weird Al, illustrating hilarious memes humor concept.

    m33md4ddy Report

    jamesuthmann
    Khavrinen
    Khavrinen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    In many fonts a capital "I" and a lower case "L" look too much alike.

    View more comments

    Terms like "doomscrolling" and "brain rot" have entered our collective vocabularies only in the last several years. Both of them have to do with spending our time doing nonsense, essentially: looking at videos and pictures online that don't have any additional value beyond the instant gratification of a modest laugh.

    But recently, there has been danger that our mindless fun of memes and random pics might not even be generated by humans. Even though they appeared nonsensical, there was a human element to these kinds of pictures. You knew that a real person was behind someone holding a wine bottle with a hot dog inside it, no matter how ridiculous the concept seemed. But today, AI slop is threatening to take over.
    #4

    Yellow street sign reading autistic person area posted on a wooden pole near residential buildings and greenery in a neighborhood.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #5

    Morphing image showing a classical statue's head transforming into a bowl of salad, illustrating hilarious memes concept.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #6

    SpongeBob looking serious with a funny caption, part of hilarious memes that don’t explain themselves.

    m33md4ddy Report

    gregorygarcia
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    Everyone says they have autism these days. Its the new rickets

    Even the Merriam-Webster Dictionary announced "Slop" as the word of 2025. They define it as "digital content of low quality that is produced usually in quantity by means of artificial intelligence." But the tone of the word doesn't raise alarm; it mocks, Merriam-Webster says.

    "The original sense of the word, in the 1700s, was 'soft mud,'" they explain. "In the 1800s it came to mean 'food waste' (as in 'pig slop'), and then more generally, 'rubbish' or 'a product of little or no value.'" Perhaps the word itself carries an important message: nothing AI "creates" can replace human creativity. Not even when it comes to ridiculous, nonsensical content on the Internet. It's almost like AI should stand for "Almost Intelligent."
    #7

    Black and white kitten wearing a cowboy hat with funny meme text about tooting, part of hilarious meme collection.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #8

    Small dog in a straw hat and scarf holding a garden tool amid plants in a hilarious meme about patience and growth.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #9

    Person happily surrounded by animals in whimsical scenes, capturing the humor of hilarious memes and relatable moments.

    M33M D4DDY Report

    jasonp
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    It’s a habit bring them with you in places where plastic shopping bags are banned… and an annoyance when you forget to bring them.

    Unfortunately, AI slop permeates almost all social media sites nowadays. Research by Kapwing shows that around 21-33% of the content on YouTube is either AI slop or brainrot videos. Spain's AI slop channels, for example, have a combined 20.22 million subscribers, and that's more than any other country.

    In South Korea, these types of videos have around 8.45 billion views. India's AI slop channel with the most views (2.07 billion) is Bandar Apna Dost, and earns about $4,251,500 a year, according to Kapwing. New users on YouTube are especially vulnerable to seeing AI slop, as approximately 33% of their first 500 shorts will contain brainrot videos.
    #10

    Meme showing a boot style label with text about trying on boots and stumbling, a hilarious meme example

    m33md4ddy Report

    bksf
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    One of my all-time favourite singers, and that is a cracking song.

    #11

    Close-up of a white bird with a large beak appearing to attack, featured in hilarious memes that don’t explain themselves.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #12

    Humorous meme showing a solar panel with a mouth and a beer can pouring liquid, illustrating a funny take on solar panels.

    m33md4ddy Report

    Apparently, there are even courses for people who want to learn to make AI slop. A journalist who writes extensively about AI slop and brainrot, Max Read, told The Guardian more about how people become AI slop creators. "There are these big swathes of people on Telegram, WhatsApp, Discord and message boards exchanging tips and ideas [and] selling courses about how to sort of make slop that will be engaging enough to earn money," he said. "They have what they call niches. One that I noticed recently is AI videos of people's pressure cookers exploding on the stove."

    #13

    Memes showing a tired character struggling with bright light, illustrating humorous dark mode vs light mode contrast.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #14

    Two-panel meme with a woman brushing a man's hair, asking about his birth time, reacting dramatically to memes humor concept.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #15

    Woman in an elaborate fantasy costume with twisted horns and staff, featured in hilarious memes that don't explain themselves.

    m33md4ddy Report

    sean-mccrimmon
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    If it was she would be saying "make my booty grow!"

    According to Read, most of them come from middle-income countries where the median wage is less than what they're able to make on YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, or Reels. He gives India, Vietnam, Kenya, Nigeria, and Brazil as examples. "Places with relative freedom online to access social media sites," Read explains.
    #16

    Meme featuring a spoonful of alphabet soup with parsley and a funny password protection caption for hilarious memes.

    m33md4ddy Report

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Did you know if you post your password to BP in the comments section, BP recognises it and automatically hides it. I'll show you, my password is *********.

    1
    #17

    Young woman on a plane reacting to a funny meme about flight attendants and masks dropping from the ceiling.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #18

    Cow riding a skateboard with text humor, a hilarious meme showcasing quirky and funny content for meme lovers.

    m33md4ddy Report

    In general, people are pretty confident they can spot AI content. In a recent CNET study, 44% of U.S. adults said they would recognize AI slop in their feeds. Only 11% find AI content enjoyable or useful, and almost half of all respondents say there should be better warnings online when content is generated by AI. 21% would like it if AI content was banned on social media altogether.
    #19

    Cartoon character labeled Lady Gaga playing a flute labeled Abracadabra with mice labeled Gays following, humorous meme.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #20

    Two elderly men in religious robes with beards, representing niche humor bonding in hilarious memes context.

    m33md4ddy Report

    billyotto1966
    Billo66
    Billo66
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago

    Hey! Just like dear old Grandpa, only his were white. We burned them in the yard when he went to he­ll.

    #21

    Diagram of skin layers humorously depicting soldiers and helicopters invading sebaceous glands with the American flag, highlighting oil production meme.

    Wind Viento Report

    sallymoen
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    Then we'll have gland oil banks where working poor people will sell regular pints of oil, instead of plasma

    What do you think of these definitely-human-generated pics that need zero context, Pandas? Is it the kind of random humor that you prefer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! And if you feel like checking out more silly content, be sure to check out our previous articles with pictures that go hard and things in places they shouldn't be!
    #22

    Hand holding a vintage Taco Bell Wake-Up Call VHS tape in front of a blurred shelf filled with colorful items, meme humor.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #23

    Pooh bear wrapped in a blanket looking tired with a meme about working 40 hours per week, funny meme content.

    m33md4ddy Report

    gregorygarcia
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago

    Im finally too damaged. Frfr my temp physisians assistant nurse practioner told me to stop. I recently re injured a fixed hernia. My days of badassry are over

    #24

    Man in a lawyer's office with text meme about a CEO caught at a concert, part of hilarious memes collection.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #25

    Surreal figure with a sun for a head and text about microplastics, part of hilarious memes that don't explain themselves.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #26

    Side-by-side images comparing the Holy Bible and a Spider-Man comic as humorous proof memes.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #27

    Close-up of a hand holding fantasy game cards with "P*o" and "Pee" partially visible, capturing hilarious meme humor.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #28

    Blue furry character with long lashes holding a pink rubber duck, captioned with a funny unexpected meme phrase.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #29

    Collection of quirky figurines under text about bringing home six figures, featured in hilarious memes that don’t explain themselves.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #30

    Man smiling with monster claws ripping paper showing meme text referencing hilarious memes and viral humor.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #31

    Woman preparing handmade food behind a stall with stylized text, part of 82 hilarious memes that don’t explain themselves.

    m33md4ddy Report

    bksf
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    I'm certain that place would not pass a hygiene check, but I'd bet anything that the food is delicious.

    #32

    Cartoon character with pink hair and flower crown alongside text about being nice, setting boundaries, and accountability in hilarious memes.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #33

    Two women in a dimly lit hallway with text comparing the urge to look like a doll versus a vampire meme.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #34

    Illustration of a quirky character in a purple top with text crash out queen u earned it, funny meme humor concept.

    kissingparty Report

    #35

    Person wearing pink high heel platform Crocs and socks, using a rake to gather scattered money on wooden floor, funny meme concept.

    m33md4ddy Report

    gregorygarcia
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    Worlds Oldest Profession. You can buy your own flowers, car, house, ring

    #36

    Meme showing a 3D printed abstract shape next to a real chicken with a humorous caption about 3D printing.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #37

    Bee comparing shapes, thinking about efficiency and optimization of different honeycomb patterns in a hilarious meme.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #38

    Man with blond hair holding a framed photo of a couple, a relatable image from hilarious memes that don’t explain themselves.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #39

    Collage of hilarious memes showing quirky first date ideas including pets, tattoos, rocks, and traveling for funny memes content.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #40

    TV weather reporter presenting a humorous trash can wind meter meme related to mental health status rankings.

    m33md4ddy Report

    sallymoen
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago

    What a weird weather forecast

    #41

    Black centipede with a pink bow sitting on a white lace cloth, creating a hilarious meme scene with quirky contrast.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #42

    Ant meme humorously depicting hard work, sacrifice, and hoping to be noticed by the queen in hilarious memes collection.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #43

    3D animated cowboy meme character with caption about not thinking, part of hilarious memes collection.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #44

    Hand holding a tiny Reese’s piece candy in clear packaging, a funny meme on portion size for hilarious memes SEO.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #45

    Man with hilarious pizza-themed haircut and a large pizza slice prop, showcasing unique and funny meme-worthy style.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #46

    Cartoon characters under a full moon with text referencing a problem-free philosophy and Kakuna-Rattata meme humor.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #47

    Funny meme showing a sandwich in a cup with a straw and a fork in a bowl of syrup, capturing hilarious moments.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #48

    Smiling robot with a pink bow in a padded white room, captioned with a manic episode text in hilarious memes.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #49

    Meme showing a glowing green magic circle with ally phase text, a hilarious meme about corporations on June 1st.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #50

    Cute bunny with exaggerated large ears lying on a red surface, part of hilarious memes that don't explain themselves.

    m33md4ddy Report

    bksf
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    There's a 'final front-ear' joke in there somewhere.

    #51

    Hand lifting car armrest to reveal messy tiramisu inside, a funny meme about unexpected surprises on a first date.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #52

    Screenshot of a hilarious meme message from a pig character in a barnyard, featuring funny and absurd humor.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #53

    Television on a jeans table with legs wearing boots between black chairs showing an animated movie scene funny meme.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #54

    Chihuahua head on shark body underwater with a vape pen edited in front, a hilarious meme image.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #55

    Person humorously acting frustrated about deleting a vent post, a hilarious meme that doesn't explain itself.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #56

    Bathroom wall graffiti with a humorous message involving smell and farting, part of hilarious memes collection.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #57

    Two men sitting in an office setting, one commenting humorously about America in a relatable meme format.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #58

    Blurry SpongeBob meme showing Mr. Krabs shocked at a cookout, part of hilarious memes that don't explain themselves.

    m33md4ddy Report

    bksf
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago

    Everybody, 'cos that's how evolution works.

    0
    #59

    Meme showing a grayscale animated character on a device with nonbinary and transgender flags, featuring a humorous caption.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #60

    Man wearing glasses and a red beanie, with tattoos, wearing a black shirt and a meme about jeans and growing up.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #61

    Ashtray with Mary-Kate and Ashley design, humorous collectible item featured in hilarious memes collection.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #62

    Lego model depicting a scene with a white bat and seven clear horseshoes on a black surface, a hilarious meme.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #63

    Blue cartoon character dressed as pope holding a staff and Bible, humorous meme reflecting funny brain moments.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #64

    Hand holding a mug featuring a bizarre foot-shaped candle, one of the hilarious memes that don’t explain themselves.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #65

    Ceiling fan with five blades humorously labeled as cooling the head, arms, and legs in hilarious memes.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #66

    Two hands holding labeled piracy and physical media, with a disconnected hand below labeled streaming services, illustrating a meme about media format.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #67

    Baby bird with fluffy feathers and confused expression illustrating hilarious memes that confuse and never explain themselves.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #68

    Hilarious meme featuring a distressed Spinosaurus fan reacting to surprising dinosaur updates and comparisons.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #69

    Cartoon fox wearing sunglasses with text about being normal around loud noises in a hilarious memes image.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #70

    Road sign showing choices between doing what I need or want to do, with a burning car labeled me doing neither meme.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #71

    Scary figure with glowing eyes and open mouth representing girls losing interest in their hyperfixations in hilarious memes.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #72

    Meme showing a signed Popplio Pokémon card by Pope Leo, part of hilarious memes collection.

    m33md4ddy Report

    bksf
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago

    I hope he singed in tune.

    #73

    Metal sign in English and Chinese warning not to bring durian inside, a hilarious meme with unclear explanation.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #74

    Patrick Star from SpongeBob meme showing the weight of the world on him representing hilarious memes that don't explain themselves.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #75

    Social media meme with a humorous message, featuring colorful rainbow background and heart emoji, part of hilarious memes.

    Brandon Ferguson Report

    sallymoen
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    I'm happy to annoy them with my crow videos.

    #76

    Three cartoon girls wearing cowboy hats and boots with text about getting therapists and cowboy hats, a hilarious meme.

    Azhaya Lax Report

    #77

    Funny meme with bug bucket and toy net, featuring humorous text about putting someone in the bug bucket, hilarious memes theme.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #78

    Graph showing a 2% chance of Charlie Kirk running for government office, trending downward in hilarious memes style.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #79

    Wizard dressed in purple holding a flag with pastel colors against a pink cloudy sky, humorous meme about transformation.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #80

    Person fishing from a boat catching a fish labeled trash bigots with a rainbow lure about to get banhammered meme.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #81

    Woman in vintage dress aiming a gun with text on fighting fascists, a hilarious meme that doesn't explain itself.

    m33md4ddy Report

    #82

    Blue character meme with the text the gay in me recognizes the gay in u, a hilarious meme from the viral meme collection.

    Allie Adams Report

