When I scroll through social media, it often feels like I’m the star of my very own Groundhog Day reboot. I see the same concepts regurgitated a thousand times, every video seems to use the same audio, and I can’t get away from the viral trends that are polluting my feed.

Sometimes, I just need to see something new and refreshing, even if that means it’s incredibly bizarre. We took a trip to Who.is.making.these on Instagram and gathered some of their strangest cursed images below. From odd pics that make zero sense to photos that you might not believe are real, enjoy scrolling through these things that you definitely don’t see every day! And be sure to upvote all of your favorite cursed images.