When I scroll through social media, it often feels like I’m the star of my very own Groundhog Day reboot. I see the same concepts regurgitated a thousand times, every video seems to use the same audio, and I can’t get away from the viral trends that are polluting my feed.

Sometimes, I just need to see something new and refreshing, even if that means it’s incredibly bizarre. We took a trip to Who.is.making.these on Instagram and gathered some of their strangest cursed images below. From odd pics that make zero sense to photos that you might not believe are real, enjoy scrolling through these things that you definitely don’t see every day! And be sure to upvote all of your favorite cursed images.

#1

Woman sitting distressed in kitchen with spaghetti sauce spill, cat exploring the mess; a truly cursed image.

who.is.making.these

    #2

    A person wearing large shoes and pants around ankles in a voting booth, illustrating a random cursed image.

    who.is.making.these

    #3

    Cursed image of a car trunk containing a casket and Corona beer boxes.

    who.is.making.these

    While you might associate the word “cursed” with someone who’s had a spell cast on them or someone who needs an exorcism, this word has come to have a different meaning on the internet. Cursed images are anything you find unsettling, strange and perplexing. That culinary combination makes no sense and makes your stomach feel queasy? Cursed. That outfit looks like it was created by generative AI rather than a real human? Cursed. 

    Well, why are we taking the time to explain what cursed images are? Let’s just let the Who.is.making.these Instagram account speak for itself. This page has been around since 2020 and has amassed an impressive following of nearly 38K fans by simply posting strange, cursed pics. At the moment, the account has shared over 2,000 images, so it’s become a treasure trove of confusing content!
    #4

    Hello Kitty drawing with a random portrait titled "My Best Friend: Ignacio," creating a cursed image vibe.

    who.is.making.these

    #5

    A mannequin covered in pop-tarts and wearing a blonde wig, showcasing a bizarre cursed image in an office setting.

    who.is.making.these

    #6

    Centaur-like figure entering a portable restroom, capturing a truly random cursed image.

    who.is.making.these

    When it comes to what makes the perfect cursed image, The Next Web says there’s a bit of a formula that many on the internet have managed to perfect. First, they note that the best ones actually require skill to create. The subject or photographer must be dedicated to creating an image that evokes emotion and might even require physical skill.

    For example, taking the time to create an elaborate outfit consisting of only ingredients for sandwiches, freezing cubes of baked beans in an ice tray or committing to covering your laptop in spaghetti is no simple task. And the artists are applauded for their determination to create something cursed. 
    #7

    Wheelchair in a parking spot on the street, with a person walking by, illustrating a random cursed scenario.

    who.is.making.these

    #8

    Person with hairy legs holding a drink, fast food on desk, gaming setup in background, representing random cursed images.

    who.is.making.these

    #9

    Couple with tattoos of each other on their arms, showcasing random cursed images.

    who.is.making.these

    The Next Web notes that the “building blocks” of the cursed aesthetic include: defamiliarization, high contrast photography (often with flash), and sometimes even “recasting food as a reminder of mortality and lack of agency.” The image must include objects that we all know and love presented in a way that makes them feel foreign. The photo itself also shouldn’t be pleasant to look at. If it’s been taken with flash, the subjects might look much harsher than they would in reality.
    #10

    Cursed image of a meat face on a platter, with a cardboard celebrity cutout and a helmet on a table.

    who.is.making.these

    #11

    Cursed image of a person in a bizarre costume with a toy baby, creating an unsettling scene.

    who.is.making.these

    #12

    A person poses on a car's hood for a photo by a police officer on a busy highway, capturing a random cursed moment.

    who.is.making.these

    Food is an integral part of cursed imagery as well. Sometimes, things like raw meat are used to upset viewers’ stomachs. And other times, things we love, such as ice cream and spaghetti are presented in extremely unappealing ways. Imagine a toilet filled with an ice cream sundae or spaghetti served inside of Crocs shoes. You might normally be happy to see these dishes, but not when they’ve been cursed!
    #13

    Cursed image of clowns at a KFC, while a dog holds a no-dog sign in its mouth.

    who.is.making.these

    #14

    Person lying on a swing in an odd position, surrounded by playground equipment, highlighting a random cursed image.

    who.is.making.these

    #15

    Man driving a coffin on wheels in a random street scene, illustrating a cursed image.

    who.is.making.these

    As for why we can’t look away from these unsettling cursed images, Francis McAndrew, a professor of psychology at Knox College, told Paper his theory. “We are drawn to 'cursed images' because they somehow present us with a nagging ambiguity," he shared. "Things that we cannot quickly make sense of trouble us and hold our attention, and we feel compelled to analyze them until we feel as if we understand them."
    #16

    People dressed as traffic cones stand in front of a taxi at night, illustrating a random cursed image scenario.

    who.is.making.these

    #17

    Woman cooking at a street food stall with unusual font on the sign, illustrating random cursed images.

    who.is.making.these

    #18

    Hand holding a multicolored gummy worm, while feet in background have long pink candy-like toes; a truly cursed image.

    who.is.making.these

    We might also be strangely comforted by these images that make no sense, as the world around us tends to make less and less sense every single day. “The cursed image offers us a perverse sense of comfort by reaffirming the fact that it's not just us who seem to be going crazy,” Matt Moen writes for Paper.
    #19

    Cursed image of a burger with bacon resembling a tongue and something that looks like teeth.

    who.is.making.these

    #20

    Unique urinal design with a large mouth face in a tiled restroom, showcasing random cursed images theme.

    who.is.making.these

    #21

    Man hanging upside down in a bus, creating a random cursed image.

    who.is.making.these

    “The cursed image exists as a direct challenge to an Internet flooded with deepfakes and photoshopped candids, positing a reality that is far stranger than anything we could fabricate by ourselves,” Moen continued. “The cursed image feels like proof that we've crossed over into an alternate dimension, a Twilight Zone populated by the mundane. The cursed image haunts us and, scarier still, we like it.”
    #22

    Person in a room full of cartoon-themed decor, taking a mirror selfie, wearing a cartoon face t-shirt. Cursed image vibes.

    who.is.making.these

    #23

    A person's head in the sand beside a snake-like sand structure, creating an inexplicable cursed image.

    who.is.making.these

    #24

    Shirtless individuals with faces covered, holding brass instruments in a random, cursed image setting.

    who.is.making.these

    Are you enjoying your scroll through these strange and confusing photos, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you find particularly amusing, and let us know in the comments below what the most cursed things you’ve witnessed in real life recently were. Then, if you’re looking for even more unsettling images, you can find another cursed list from Bored Panda right here!
    #25

    Painter creating artwork of a bank on fire, standing by an easel on a city sidewalk. Cursed images theme.

    who.is.making.these

    #26

    Man cooking shirtless in a kitchen, wearing headphones with a laptop strapped to his back, depicting random cursed images.

    who.is.making.these

    #27

    Child gazes out window at random cursed image of balls covering a rooftop.

    who.is.making.these

    #28

    Back view of a person wearing a humorous t-shirt with text about being a dad, showcasing random cursed image humor.

    who.is.making.these

    #29

    Hand holding Zimbabwe banknotes with humorous caption, representing a random cursed image.

    who.is.making.these

    #30

    Two officers outside a portable toilet, with a man inside, exemplifying a random cursed image scenario.

    who.is.making.these

    #31

    Man in pool covered with orange floaties; a humorous and random cursed image.

    who.is.making.these

    #32

    Cursed image of phones displaying a boy's face while he uses a device in a store.

    who.is.making.these

    #33

    A hand with unique nail art opens a pigeon compartment, revealing random items inside, illustrating cursed images.

    who.is.making.these

    #34

    A person with a square beard style under a clear blue sky, representing random cursed images.

    who.is.making.these

    #35

    Man sitting with exaggerated large foot in foreground, creating a humorous and random cursed image illusion.

    who.is.making.these

    #36

    Man dressed as a character holding a question mark-shaped cucumber, creating a random cursed image.

    who.is.making.these

    PunchinelloTX
    PunchinelloTX
    PunchinelloTX
    Community Member
    Premium

    Riddler’s ready to get Batman in a real pickle.

    #37

    Person hanging on a refrigerator door in an upside-down room, illustrating a random cursed image.

    who.is.making.these

    #38

    Family painted green posing for a theme party, with Hulk decorations and green balloons, embodying random cursed images.

    who.is.making.these

    #39

    Person holding an apple as a group of people in lab coats run toward them, creating a random cursed image.

    who.is.making.these

    #40

    A police officer talks to a person inside a car tipped on its side, capturing a random cursed image.

    who.is.making.these

    #41

    Two people playing chess on a log flume ride, a truly cursed image.

    who.is.making.these

    #42

    Man with headphones sleeping on a train, with a large CRT monitor in front of him, illustrating random cursed images.

    who.is.making.these

    #43

    Children in a group photo, one wearing a shirt with a graphic face. Cursed image with unexplained elements.

    who.is.making.these

    #44

    Woman posing with a humanoid figure made of Dr Pepper boxes in a grocery store aisle; random cursed image concept.

    who.is.making.these

    #45

    Two men balancing a ladder dangerously over a staircase in a cursed image moment.

    who.is.making.these

    #46

    A man driving a small, red car with a humorous look, illustrating a random cursed image scenario.

    who.is.making.these

    #47

    Two people shaking hands in a room while a third person crouches on a cabinet above, creating a random cursed image.

    who.is.making.these

    #48

    Books on a shelf with blank spines labeled "Mystery," creating a cursed visual effect.

    who.is.making.these

    #49

    Two people in a bathtub filled with noodles, creating a random cursed image.

    who.is.making.these

    #50

    Cursed image of child with toy train featuring a human face, creating an unsettling and humorous scene.

    who.is.making.these

    #51

    Teen with a large snail on his face, creating a surreal and random cursed image.

    who.is.making.these

    #52

    Person aligned with a statue creating a cursed image illusion.

    who.is.making.these

    #53

    Clown sitting expressionless on a roller coaster, surrounded by screaming riders, illustrating a random cursed image.

    who.is.making.these

    #54

    Three people taking a selfie on the highway between two parked cars, representing random cursed images.

    who.is.making.these

    #55

    Person in oversized jeans and jacket, standing between rocks, creating a random cursed image in a natural setting.

    who.is.making.these

