55 Random Cursed Images That Cannot Be Explained
When I scroll through social media, it often feels like I’m the star of my very own Groundhog Day reboot. I see the same concepts regurgitated a thousand times, every video seems to use the same audio, and I can’t get away from the viral trends that are polluting my feed.
Sometimes, I just need to see something new and refreshing, even if that means it’s incredibly bizarre. We took a trip to Who.is.making.these on Instagram and gathered some of their strangest cursed images below. From odd pics that make zero sense to photos that you might not believe are real, enjoy scrolling through these things that you definitely don’t see every day! And be sure to upvote all of your favorite cursed images.
While you might associate the word “cursed” with someone who’s had a spell cast on them or someone who needs an exorcism, this word has come to have a different meaning on the internet. Cursed images are anything you find unsettling, strange and perplexing. That culinary combination makes no sense and makes your stomach feel queasy? Cursed. That outfit looks like it was created by generative AI rather than a real human? Cursed.
Well, why are we taking the time to explain what cursed images are? Let’s just let the Who.is.making.these Instagram account speak for itself. This page has been around since 2020 and has amassed an impressive following of nearly 38K fans by simply posting strange, cursed pics. At the moment, the account has shared over 2,000 images, so it’s become a treasure trove of confusing content!
When it comes to what makes the perfect cursed image, The Next Web says there’s a bit of a formula that many on the internet have managed to perfect. First, they note that the best ones actually require skill to create. The subject or photographer must be dedicated to creating an image that evokes emotion and might even require physical skill.
For example, taking the time to create an elaborate outfit consisting of only ingredients for sandwiches, freezing cubes of baked beans in an ice tray or committing to covering your laptop in spaghetti is no simple task. And the artists are applauded for their determination to create something cursed.
The Next Web notes that the “building blocks” of the cursed aesthetic include: defamiliarization, high contrast photography (often with flash), and sometimes even “recasting food as a reminder of mortality and lack of agency.” The image must include objects that we all know and love presented in a way that makes them feel foreign. The photo itself also shouldn’t be pleasant to look at. If it’s been taken with flash, the subjects might look much harsher than they would in reality.
Food is an integral part of cursed imagery as well. Sometimes, things like raw meat are used to upset viewers’ stomachs. And other times, things we love, such as ice cream and spaghetti are presented in extremely unappealing ways. Imagine a toilet filled with an ice cream sundae or spaghetti served inside of Crocs shoes. You might normally be happy to see these dishes, but not when they’ve been cursed!
As for why we can’t look away from these unsettling cursed images, Francis McAndrew, a professor of psychology at Knox College, told Paper his theory. “We are drawn to 'cursed images' because they somehow present us with a nagging ambiguity," he shared. "Things that we cannot quickly make sense of trouble us and hold our attention, and we feel compelled to analyze them until we feel as if we understand them."
We might also be strangely comforted by these images that make no sense, as the world around us tends to make less and less sense every single day. “The cursed image offers us a perverse sense of comfort by reaffirming the fact that it's not just us who seem to be going crazy,” Matt Moen writes for Paper.
“The cursed image exists as a direct challenge to an Internet flooded with deepfakes and photoshopped candids, positing a reality that is far stranger than anything we could fabricate by ourselves,” Moen continued. “The cursed image feels like proof that we've crossed over into an alternate dimension, a Twilight Zone populated by the mundane. The cursed image haunts us and, scarier still, we like it.”
Are you enjoying your scroll through these strange and confusing photos, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you find particularly amusing, and let us know in the comments below what the most cursed things you've witnessed in real life recently were.