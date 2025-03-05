ADVERTISEMENT

Did you know that looking at random images can help people overcome a creative slump? Every creative encounters blocks once in a while when they find themselves staring at a blank page, unsure on where to start or lacking inspiration. One of the easiest ways to kickstart our brain is to make use of a random picture—it can encourage creative thinking and help solve problems by forcing unexpected connections. Sometimes a brilliant idea is floating around somewhere and pops into our heads when we least expect it. By scrolling through random pictures, we simply increase our chances of catching one. For those who might be stuck in a creative rut or are just looking for pure entertainment, we have a list of random pictures shared by the RARE Facebook page. Scroll down to find them, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that got your creative juices flowing (or those that you found simply amusing).

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Person in a humorous slug costume, walking on a dark street.

RARE Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

RELATED:
    #2

    Funny photo of a black cat standing upright with an elongated body, striking a unique pose.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Two cats cuddling, a black-and-white cat nuzzling a content orange cat, showcasing a funny moment.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The best advice for any creative comes from H. Jackson Brown Jr., who once said, “Don’t waste time waiting for inspiration. Begin, and inspiration will find you.” This means that you shouldn’t wait around (frustrated, I might add) for an idea to hit you, but instead you should actively seek it by doing something, like scrolling through articles associated with it, looking at random pictures or taking a walk.

    As a writer who scribbles daily, I find this to be very true. When I’m struggling with an idea or angle for a post, I try not to sit around frustrated because I’m being unproductive and unsuccessful and instead try to peruse various articles on similar topics—usually I get hit with an idea from a word or a sentence another writer wrote getting me on the right track.

    #4

    Kitten peeking out of a shirt pocket, creating a funny and random moment.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jenrhoades avatar
    GenuineJen
    GenuineJen
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm sewing a pocket on all of my clothes in case one of these magically appears. Preparation is key.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Knight on horseback in fast-food drive-thru, funny random moment.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Horse eating hay from a luxury car trunk in a stable, highlighting random funny moments.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This image shows that some people have a lot of money on their hands

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Many other creatives use randomness to help their creative juices flow. Similarly, creative writers use visual prompts that can inspire a vast array of ideas for stories. Using images can also be great for developing a daily writing habit by scribbling a story about what you see in a random picture. The more unexpected the photo and the more questions it raises, the better, as the goal here is to get inspired by something that is hiding a bigger picture beneath the surface.

    #7

    Child and laughing camel sitting on grass, exemplifying random funny moments.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Cats midair in a funny moment, leaping off a wall in an urban setting.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Mannequin in a store wearing a "Jaws" tank top, creating a funny random scene without context.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    liverpoolroze avatar
    Rose the Cook
    Rose the Cook
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey Boss, I finally found a use for the mannequin with the missing arm.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some photographers also make use of randomness to get out of a photographic rut. For example, photographer Will Moneymaker shared his random acts of photography as a way to get creating again. Unplanned images like snapping a picture of a sunset on a shopping trip or an unusually beautiful oil spill you notice on the way home are a great way to break out of uninspired lulls, according to Will.

    #10

    Two people wearing dinosaur masks indoors, one posing humorously.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Cat affectionately nuzzles against a toddler in a red striped hat, creating a funny and heartwarming moment.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Person lying under a cow, humorously cuddling on grass.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    “When a photograph comes out of nowhere, it’s like jumpstarting the brain. It’s something that gets us thinking along different lines, breaking our usual trains of thought, and when we start thinking differently, we see differently—we see more than we did before,” he explained.

    #13

    Giant toilet paper roll on stand in bathroom, creating a funny and random scene.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jenrhoades avatar
    GenuineJen
    GenuineJen
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My cats will be busy for about 10 minutes with this monstrosity.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Man wearing lightning pants and rat slippers on subway adds humorous touch without context.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Batman helping Spider-Man over a wall at night, showcasing random humor.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The way he suggests randomizing experiences to get the creative juices flowing is by using spinner apps on a phone. “These are just like the big spinner wheels that you see on game shows, but you can program the slots to feature whatever you like. Feel free to program one with your favorite locations, then use the app and go to whatever location it chooses. Or, you can input different subjects, different lenses—if the app chooses a macro lens, then see what kind of new macro images you can create. Whatever you can imagine, create a spinner for it and use that to randomize your photographic experience.”
    #16

    A person walks under an array of green traffic lights, creating a funny scene without context.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #17

    A mannequin leg humorously sticking through a pet door on an interior door.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Orange cat making a funny face while being held outside near a stone building.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    He also offers some other alternatives, like driving ten or thirty minutes and stopping to take out the camera and explore. And for more tucked away, unique places, he suggests using features like Google Maps, Google Earth or Street View.

    “However you go about it, it’s all about adding a random element to your photographic process. Find a way to pull yourself out of well-worn creative routines so that you can add some vigor to your creative mind and see things in new ways. Not only will you get some interesting new photographs out of these endeavors, but you’ll have some new perspectives that you can apply to your usual photographic haunts.”
    #19

    Three people dressed as traffic cones walking down a street at night, adding humor without context.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Funny random photo of a Cheetos wreath with a red bow hanging on a door.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i hope that if they hang it outside it won't get too weathered as that would be a waste of some good snacks

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #21

    Four toilets arranged around a table outdoors, creating a humorous and random scene.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    For those who need to problem-solve often but get in ruts with no crumb of inspiration, another way to get a spark of creativity is to again look for random images, but a bit differently. Let’s say you need to come up with an innovative design for a table. Find a picture in a magazine or somewhere else totally accidentally. For the sake of example, imagine it’s an elephant.

    #22

    Person in a mysterious costume riding a motorcycle on a city street, captured in a funny, context-free moment.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    Funny mug with realistic face art and a removable ear handle, creating a humorous and quirky vibe.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    A fluffy duckling sitting on a flexed arm, showcasing funny random humor without context.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Then try to describe the image by writing out the unique characteristics of the object. Next, pick one property, preferably one that is mostly unrelated to your challenge. After that, combine it with the problem you’re trying to solve and force a combination of the two. Stretch your mind and do this for about 3 minutes. This will help you think outside of the box and have all sorts of innovative ideas in no time. Happy creating!

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Alien mask, pink sunglasses, "Creepy" shirt, peace sign; funny random photo.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Fluffy cat humorously stretching tall to look out a window.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Three calves with heart-shaped markings on their heads being petted; a humorous and random moment captured.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Funny close-up of hotdog buns with a "best if used by" date printed humorously on the side.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    A vehicle loaded with wooden stakes and "Vampire Slayer for Hire" written on the back, showcasing funny randomness.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Person in a funny bread costume pushing a shopping cart in a grocery aisle.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jenrhoades avatar
    GenuineJen
    GenuineJen
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cannibal! Unless he's King Bread and has come to rescue his people.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    A Barbie doll riding a toy alligator on the hood of an old red Ford truck, showcasing random humor.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #32

    Child crying surrounded by toy dinosaurs in a store aisle.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Claw machine filled with onions instead of prizes, creating a random funny scene.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Mouse hilariously wedged between wall and furniture, creating a funny scene.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Seagull drinking from a container labeled "Dogs Only, No Seagulls," displaying random humor.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Viking in snow with shield near sign reading "No Access to Valhalla," capturing random funny moment.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Cats perched on tree branches, creating a funny and random scene against a brick wall backdrop.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #38

    Cat humorously crawling out of a TV screen, creating a funny and unexpected scene.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Jeans with a belt featuring a humorous Internet Explorer buckle.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    A microscope humorously positioned above a urinal, creating a funny random scene.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Truck with a large Duracell battery painted on its tank, creating a funny and random visual effect.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    A chocolate cake with an amusing Shrek-themed decorative topper, showcasing random humor.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Person holding a tiny dog's head in a funny way, creating a humorous random photo in a car.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Dog with a funny, smug expression looking amused.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    A fluffy cat wearing a bra looks serious while a person in bed laughs behind, showcasing random humor.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Funny random photo of a person holding a cat by its front paws, making it appear surprised or playful.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    A parrot humorously rides a mini skateboard mid-air.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Two funny marmots with one touching the other, surrounded by grass, captioned "Hol up, let him cook."

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Cat humorously jumping over a skateboard indoors.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Spider-Man seated on a rooftop, relaxing with a hookah against a cityscape backdrop, embodying random funny moments.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Funny cat trying to bite a bottle cap, sitting on a table.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Three people enjoy a humorous ride in a modified, wheel-less car mock-up on a quiet road.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Cat sitting outside a snowy window, creating a funny and random moment.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Stuffed cat toy with earphones on a fence, against a cloudy countryside backdrop, creating a random funny scene.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Retro IBM computer displaying "It's now safe to turn off your computer." Funny vintage tech setup.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Muscular man in a store aisle, playing with toy cars, while shoppers browse nearby.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Person in a trench coat and hat standing on someone’s shoulders, looking humorous in a public space.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    DJ in a funny setting, using a trash bin as a DJ booth, with speakers on trash cans in a garden.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    A bathroom with humorous overstock of toilet paper rolls covering the wall.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Funny image of a motorcycle fused with a lawn mower on green grass.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    Funny statue with a pink razor under its arm, creating humor without needing any context.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Cars parked on a crowded beach with waves reaching them, creating a funny random scene.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Jeans with CD pockets over white shoes, showcasing a humorous fashion statement.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Two men in costumes having a funny standoff; one wields a baguette, the other a prop gun, at a party.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Spider-Man humorously posed on a fallen motorcycle in an alley, blending superhero flair with random funny moments.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    A cat lying on a ledge at night, appearing content and curious, showcasing random humor.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    A dog stretching on a couch, reaching for a can on carpet, with colorful cushions nearby.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #68

    Car radio humorously cushioned with pool noodle in the console.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Person in ghost costume wearing sunglasses, holding fries. Funny random photo without context.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Funny puppy with wide eyes leaning out of a car window on a road trip.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Graffiti of a cartoon character sleeping on a train car, adding humor to a random street scene.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    A plate of random funny foods: pizza, smiley fries, dinosaur nuggets, baked beans, and waffles.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    An empty room with a mattress on the floor, adding a touch of random humor.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    A green truck stuck on a snowy slope with "Finding New Ways" written on it, adding humor without needing context.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #75

    A massive tangle of cables covering a building while a man walks by, illustrating funny randomness.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Man taking a selfie with a mustache shaved into his chest hair, showcasing funny random photo humor.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Funny random photo of a waffle maker with a melted doll and batter inside.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Random photo: a bra and shoe used as creative storage, holding toothbrushes and toothpaste.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Sliced head sculpture displaying a browser error message, creating a randomly funny visual in the gallery space.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Red truck interior with a large brown leather couch as a seat, creating a funny and random scene.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Man playing guitar in a gym while others watch, creating a funny random moment.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #82

    Person sunbathing in bikini on snow mat, humorous random photo.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Classroom with multiple computer screens displaying a zoomed-in funny face, adding humor without context.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Person with mullet and sunglasses displaying a music player tattoo on their arm, featuring "I Miss You" by Blink-182, showcasing humor.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    A funny illusion of a teacher through a magnifying glass, making her head look larger.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    Car upside down in a swimming pool, showcasing a random and funny scene without needing context.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    Funny random photo of a cycling path with a warning sign about a pole hazard.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    A person in all-white gear on a white motorcycle, creating a humorous scene at a traffic stop.

    RARE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!