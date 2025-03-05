The best advice for any creative comes from H. Jackson Brown Jr., who once said, “Don’t waste time waiting for inspiration. Begin, and inspiration will find you.” This means that you shouldn’t wait around (frustrated, I might add) for an idea to hit you, but instead you should actively seek it by doing something, like scrolling through articles associated with it, looking at random pictures or taking a walk.

As a writer who scribbles daily, I find this to be very true. When I’m struggling with an idea or angle for a post, I try not to sit around frustrated because I’m being unproductive and unsuccessful and instead try to peruse various articles on similar topics—usually I get hit with an idea from a word or a sentence another writer wrote getting me on the right track.