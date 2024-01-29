ADVERTISEMENT

Learning random facts is always fun. At the same time, some of you might wonder why on Earth you would need to stuff your brain with things like that. Well, if you're into trivia, these random facts may come in handy for you. Maybe one of these facts will help you score that point you need to win. And if you're not a trivia person, these random facts might still be useful when you least expect it. Or it might be time for you to get into trivia. 

Either way, let's take a trip through a list of random facts that were prompted to be shared when someone on Reddit asked: "What's a completely random fact no one asked for?" 

More info: Reddit

#1

Someone Asked To Provide Random Facts No One Asked For, And 47 People Online Delivered Among Fortune 500 companies, 2018 was the first year that the number of CEOs who were women exceeded the number who were named John.

Beanbag-Sandbar288 , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

#2

Someone Asked To Provide Random Facts No One Asked For, And 47 People Online Delivered A B2 stealth bomber has retractable cup holders and a mini microwave in the cockpit

Tard_Farts82 , Erik Mclean Report

#3

Someone Asked To Provide Random Facts No One Asked For, And 47 People Online Delivered Australia is wider than the moon.

Stack_of_HighSociety , Catarina Sousa Report

#4

Someone Asked To Provide Random Facts No One Asked For, And 47 People Online Delivered All tennis rackets are strung manually. There are no machines that use automation to string rackets.

moneyshaker , cottonbro studio Report

anonplz avatar
shanila.pheonix_
shanila.pheonix_
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

yeah! i used to play tennis and. i would usually come across my dad changing the string on his racket! there are different strings too! though there is a contraption to aid the stringing process

#5

Someone Asked To Provide Random Facts No One Asked For, And 47 People Online Delivered The Michelin Man's real name is Bibendum.

jkdjeff , Ye Massa Report

#6

Someone Asked To Provide Random Facts No One Asked For, And 47 People Online Delivered octopuses, octopi, and octopus are all accepted plural spellings for octopus

also stop eating them

muttmechanic , Christian Ladewig Report

laura_ketteridge avatar
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've not come across 'octopus' being an accepted spelling of the plural of 'octopus'. 'Octopuses' is standard English - steal a word from another language, and add an 's' or 'es'. 'Octopodes' take the Greek root, and adds a Greek plural. 'Octopi' uses the Greek root, and adds a Latin ending to make a hybrid linguistic mashup.

#7

Someone Asked To Provide Random Facts No One Asked For, And 47 People Online Delivered Scientists have calculated that there have been 117 billion people that have ever lived

Money-Bear7166 , Ryoji Iwata Report

#8

Someone Asked To Provide Random Facts No One Asked For, And 47 People Online Delivered The human animal is the only animal with permanent breasts.

Competitive_Juice627 , Anna Tarazevich Report

#9

Someone Asked To Provide Random Facts No One Asked For, And 47 People Online Delivered Sylvester Stallone wrote *Rocky* in three days after watching a boxing match because the only acting jobs he could get were bit parts and [adult movies], and he was homeless for a while. The producers wanted Burt Reynolds to play the lead but Stallone refused, and accepted huge budget cuts to star in his own film.

msnmck , Movieclips Report

#10

Someone Asked To Provide Random Facts No One Asked For, And 47 People Online Delivered Armadillos almost always have identical quadruplets.

One fertilized egg splits into four embryos.

PrincessMurderMitten , Victor Miyata Report

kristiflanigan avatar
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Living proof that wearing armor 24/7 does not protect you from pick-up truck driving, drunken hillbillies leaving The Booby Bungalow at 3am.

#11

Someone Asked To Provide Random Facts No One Asked For, And 47 People Online Delivered I always go with Al Gore's son-in-law is the lead singer of OK Go

Wazootyman13 , Center for American Progress Action Fund Report

#12

Someone Asked To Provide Random Facts No One Asked For, And 47 People Online Delivered Whale milk is the same consistency as toothpaste.

what-katy-didnt , Elianne Dipp Report

#13

Someone Asked To Provide Random Facts No One Asked For, And 47 People Online Delivered A peregrine falcon can dive at over 200mph.

subliminal_sorcerer , Jean van der Meulen Report

#14

Someone Asked To Provide Random Facts No One Asked For, And 47 People Online Delivered The four spikes on the tail of a Stegosaurus is called a thagomizer. Far Side comic strip artist Gary Larson coined the word.

moneyshaker , Lucas George Wendt Report

#15

Someone Asked To Provide Random Facts No One Asked For, And 47 People Online Delivered The Xerographic process is how you get your office laser printer to work. Toner is plastic that sticks to the paper that got hit with a laser (laser printer) and is a different charge. The toner is being held on by static electricity. At the end it goes through two hot rollers called a fuser and is baked into the paper and that's why paper feels warm coming out because plastic is melted into paper.

Ok_Budget_2593 , Mahrous Houses Report

#16

Someone Asked To Provide Random Facts No One Asked For, And 47 People Online Delivered In 2005 new palaeontological discoveries meant that a scientific term had to be assigned to baby/juvenile pterosaurs.
The author chose to name them "Flaplings".

BloatedBaryonyx , Gary Todd Report

#17

Someone Asked To Provide Random Facts No One Asked For, And 47 People Online Delivered Bananas are berries, but strawberries aren't.

fr0zen88 , solod_sha Report

kristiflanigan avatar
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Peanuts aren't nuts, and Tomatoes are fruits. Whomever was responsible for naming foods really fu*ked up.

#18

Someone Asked To Provide Random Facts No One Asked For, And 47 People Online Delivered Elephants can purr, like Cats..

ViolentlyOpen , Pixabay Report

#19

Someone Asked To Provide Random Facts No One Asked For, And 47 People Online Delivered From my giraffe loving 7yr old- A giraffe’s horns are called ossicones which are mostly cartilage

SafetyMan35 , Frans van Heerden Report

#20

Someone Asked To Provide Random Facts No One Asked For, And 47 People Online Delivered The purpose of golf is to play as little golf as possible.

Ravehearts , Steve Momot Report

laura_ketteridge avatar
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's a number of activities like this. Chess, darts, 100m front crawl... etc. The objective is to get it done as quickly as possible, before anyone else does it first.

#21

The plastic piece on the end of a shoelace is called the aglet.

ETA: Jesus, for the record, I did not learn this from Phineas and Ferb, but good to know half a generation did.

farfetched22 Report

#22

Barry Manilow did not in fact write his hit “I Write the Songs”

murotomisaki Report

#23

There are only 25 blimps in use, worldwide.

Editors note: Only half of these 25 blimps are in use.

Toblerone05 Report

#24

Someone Asked To Provide Random Facts No One Asked For, And 47 People Online Delivered Male echidnas have a four-headed penis, although they only use two during mating (and they alternate which heads they use each time).

The two they’re using grow larger, to fit inside the female’s dual-branched reproductive tract.

Also, bonus fact: female echidnas lactate through their skin… so they sweat their milk out, and the puggles lick it off them.

Bonus bonus fact: when a female echidna is ready to mate, a group of males will follow her through the bush for a few days in a horny little conga line called a mating train. When she decides it’s time, the males circle her digging a ditch as they go, then push each other out of the way until there’s only one left.

Edit to add: Nat Geo video of echidna mating rituals

FormalMango , Emmanuel Higgins Report

#25

Someone Asked To Provide Random Facts No One Asked For, And 47 People Online Delivered The difference between a hotel and a motel is in a hotel your room is accessed from inside and a motel you access your room from the outside.

TheAlbinoJedi , Ricky Esquivel Report

#26

Someone Asked To Provide Random Facts No One Asked For, And 47 People Online Delivered Up 33% of hip fractures in the older population result in death within a year.

svrgnctzn , Towfiqu barbhuiya Report

#27

Someone Asked To Provide Random Facts No One Asked For, And 47 People Online Delivered The Giant Tortoise did not receive a scientific name for over 300 years due to the failure of delivery of specimens to Europe because they were so delicious that sailors invariably ate them during the voyage.

cruiserman_80 , Itai Perelman Nasich Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

While this is interesting, this is the third time in two weeks that this fact has been on BP.

#28

Someone Asked To Provide Random Facts No One Asked For, And 47 People Online Delivered The youngest picture of yourself is also the oldest picture of yourself.

B_Ho68 , Rodolfo Clix Report

#29

Someone Asked To Provide Random Facts No One Asked For, And 47 People Online Delivered There are 32 muscles in a cat's ear.

Patient_Complaint_16 , Francesco Ungaro Report

#30

If you force a fly to keep flying for 10 minutes, it'll die of hunger

NeutralMinion Report

#31

Standard pitch is A=440, but it’s not uncommon for string orchestras to tune to A=441 for the change in timbre.

bigandtallandhungry Report

#32

The most expensive liquid is scorpion venom priced at $39mil per gallon.

Moon_Jewel90 Report

#33

There are elements from exploding stars in your bones and oceans in your blood and your lungs use the same structures as coral does and your veins branch like trees or rivers and the same spirals you see in a shell on the beach are in your ears and there are miniature galaxies in your eyes. You are a miracle reflecting the beauty of the universe back at itself. That's incredible and I think about it a lot.

kyothinks Report

jldrumm avatar
Captain McSmoot
Captain McSmoot
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's almost as if they were created by the same being...

#34

Seattle is further north than all of Maine and most of the population of Canada.

UnjuggedRabbitFish Report

laura_ketteridge avatar
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

95% of the population of the UK and Ireland live further north than 95% of the population of Canada.

#35


A group of flamingos is called a "flamboyance."

-SPOF Report

#36

Octopuses have 1 central brain, then a smaller brain in each tentacle.

Amara_Undone Report

#37

Dr. MLK & Anne Frank were born the same year. I’m still shocked about it.

candyjon2002 Report

#38

There are millions of camels in Australia.

QueenLiz2 Report

#39

You have about 10lbs of bacteria in your gut. 10lbs of cells that bear no relation to you whatsoever except that they colonize your body.

Editor's note: according to sources online the bacteria in a person's gut weigh around 4.4lbs (2kg).

carefultheremate Report

#40

There are more pigs than people in Iowa.

Lucky-Conference9070 Report

#41

“Chat GPT,” pronounced with a French accent, phonetically translates to “Cat, I have farted,” in French.

KBlake1982 Report

#42

Someone Asked To Provide Random Facts No One Asked For, And 47 People Online Delivered The human a**s can stretch up to 7 inches before taking damage.

A raccoon can squeeze into a hole as tight as 4 inches.

Snowtwo , Chris Ensminger Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this implying that a raccoon could fit in whatever a "human a**s" is? Why would any living human want to know this piece of information?

#43

Someone Asked To Provide Random Facts No One Asked For, And 47 People Online Delivered The D in 'D-Day' also stands for Day. So really it was just 'Day-Day'.

BuzRaho , Nathan Forget Report

#44

Someone Asked To Provide Random Facts No One Asked For, And 47 People Online Delivered a lethal dose is also a life supply

Outside-Refuse6732 , Karolina Grabowska Report

#45

Lightning McQueen’s first name is Montgomery.

DopeCharma Report

#46

A "factoid" is actually an item of unreliable information that is reported and repeated so often that it becomes accepted as fact.

Not a "small fact".

Randyfox86 Report

#47

There are more stars in the universe than grains of sand on Earth

Holden_place Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've seen the opposite "fact" proclaimed as well on BP. Which is it?

