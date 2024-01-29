Either way, let's take a trip through a list of random facts that were prompted to be shared when someone on Reddit asked: "What's a completely random fact no one asked for?"

Learning random facts is always fun. At the same time, some of you might wonder why on Earth you would need to stuff your brain with things like that. Well, if you're into trivia, these random facts may come in handy for you. Maybe one of these facts will help you score that point you need to win. And if you're not a trivia person, these random facts might still be useful when you least expect it. Or it might be time for you to get into trivia.

#1 Among Fortune 500 companies, 2018 was the first year that the number of CEOs who were women exceeded the number who were named John.



*edit - grammar*

#2 A B2 stealth bomber has retractable cup holders and a mini microwave in the cockpit

#3 Australia is wider than the moon.

#4 All tennis rackets are strung manually. There are no machines that use automation to string rackets.

#5 The Michelin Man's real name is Bibendum.

#6 octopuses, octopi, and octopus are all accepted plural spellings for octopus



also stop eating them

#7 Scientists have calculated that there have been 117 billion people that have ever lived

#8 The human animal is the only animal with permanent breasts.

#9 Sylvester Stallone wrote *Rocky* in three days after watching a boxing match because the only acting jobs he could get were bit parts and [adult movies], and he was homeless for a while. The producers wanted Burt Reynolds to play the lead but Stallone refused, and accepted huge budget cuts to star in his own film.

#10 Armadillos almost always have identical quadruplets.



One fertilized egg splits into four embryos.

#11 I always go with Al Gore's son-in-law is the lead singer of OK Go

#12 Whale milk is the same consistency as toothpaste.

#13 A peregrine falcon can dive at over 200mph.

#14 The four spikes on the tail of a Stegosaurus is called a thagomizer. Far Side comic strip artist Gary Larson coined the word.

#15 The Xerographic process is how you get your office laser printer to work. Toner is plastic that sticks to the paper that got hit with a laser (laser printer) and is a different charge. The toner is being held on by static electricity. At the end it goes through two hot rollers called a fuser and is baked into the paper and that's why paper feels warm coming out because plastic is melted into paper.

#16 In 2005 new palaeontological discoveries meant that a scientific term had to be assigned to baby/juvenile pterosaurs.

The author chose to name them "Flaplings".

#17 Bananas are berries, but strawberries aren't.

#18 Elephants can purr, like Cats..

#19 From my giraffe loving 7yr old- A giraffe’s horns are called ossicones which are mostly cartilage

#20 The purpose of golf is to play as little golf as possible.

#21 The plastic piece on the end of a shoelace is called the aglet.



ETA: Jesus, for the record, I did not learn this from Phineas and Ferb, but good to know half a generation did.

#22 Barry Manilow did not in fact write his hit “I Write the Songs”

#23 There are only 25 blimps in use, worldwide.



Editors note: Only half of these 25 blimps are in use.

#24 Male echidnas have a four-headed penis, although they only use two during mating (and they alternate which heads they use each time).



The two they’re using grow larger, to fit inside the female’s dual-branched reproductive tract.



Also, bonus fact: female echidnas lactate through their skin… so they sweat their milk out, and the puggles lick it off them.



Bonus bonus fact: when a female echidna is ready to mate, a group of males will follow her through the bush for a few days in a horny little conga line called a mating train. When she decides it’s time, the males circle her digging a ditch as they go, then push each other out of the way until there’s only one left.



Edit to add: Nat Geo video of echidna mating rituals

#25 The difference between a hotel and a motel is in a hotel your room is accessed from inside and a motel you access your room from the outside.

#26 Up 33% of hip fractures in the older population result in death within a year.

#27 The Giant Tortoise did not receive a scientific name for over 300 years due to the failure of delivery of specimens to Europe because they were so delicious that sailors invariably ate them during the voyage.

#28 The youngest picture of yourself is also the oldest picture of yourself.

#29 There are 32 muscles in a cat's ear.

#30 If you force a fly to keep flying for 10 minutes, it'll die of hunger

#31 Standard pitch is A=440, but it’s not uncommon for string orchestras to tune to A=441 for the change in timbre.

#32 The most expensive liquid is scorpion venom priced at $39mil per gallon.

#33 There are elements from exploding stars in your bones and oceans in your blood and your lungs use the same structures as coral does and your veins branch like trees or rivers and the same spirals you see in a shell on the beach are in your ears and there are miniature galaxies in your eyes. You are a miracle reflecting the beauty of the universe back at itself. That's incredible and I think about it a lot.

#34 Seattle is further north than all of Maine and most of the population of Canada.

#35

A group of flamingos is called a "flamboyance."

#36 Octopuses have 1 central brain, then a smaller brain in each tentacle.

#37 Dr. MLK & Anne Frank were born the same year. I’m still shocked about it.

#38 There are millions of camels in Australia.

#39 You have about 10lbs of bacteria in your gut. 10lbs of cells that bear no relation to you whatsoever except that they colonize your body.



Editor's note: according to sources online the bacteria in a person's gut weigh around 4.4lbs (2kg).

#40 There are more pigs than people in Iowa.

#41 “Chat GPT,” pronounced with a French accent, phonetically translates to “Cat, I have farted,” in French.

#42 The human a**s can stretch up to 7 inches before taking damage.



A raccoon can squeeze into a hole as tight as 4 inches.

#43 The D in 'D-Day' also stands for Day. So really it was just 'Day-Day'.

#44 a lethal dose is also a life supply

#45 Lightning McQueen’s first name is Montgomery.

#46 A "factoid" is actually an item of unreliable information that is reported and repeated so often that it becomes accepted as fact.



Not a "small fact".