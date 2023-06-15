Recently, somebody asked people in one Reddit community to share the weirdest facts that they know. Here you can find 35 of them! Upvote your favorite ones and share some random weird facts that you know!

It’s always fun to know some random fact that may not really be necessary in your everyday life, but it just feels fun, you know? For example , that Australia is wider than the moon, the actors who voiced Mickey and Minnie Mouse got married in real life, or that ketchup used to be sold as medicine. Knowing these facts will help you only to get more points in a trivia quiz, start discussions with friends or make you feel a bit smarter; however, they’re still interesting to know.

#1 If you shave a tiger, it will still be stripey. And angry - Very, very angry.

#2 Bees like to play. Scientists put bees in a box thing under stress free conditions with a few wooden round balls scattered about to see what would happen There are videos of this experiment, and the bees just climb all over these wooden spheres, rolling them around happily. It's the cutest thing.



Edit: the videos are very easy to find but for everyone asking for the link, https://youtube.com/shorts/nOeHTM6o3P4?feature=share



One bee in particular from this very experiment came back and played with a ball FORTY times in one day. It had the best time of its life

#3 Switzerland does not have a single official head of state. It is a council of 7 people.

#4 your dog looks into your eyes and soul when taking a s**t because it's looking up to you for protection in it's most vulnerable moment

#5 If you place hamster wheels in the forest mice will run on them for fun

#6 Manatees aren't fat. They're round.



Many mammals develop a layer of fat or blubber to preserve body heat. Manatees are tropical mammals and do not need a lot of body fat.

#7 Frogs swallow using their eyes.

#8 If you looked at one star per second, it would take you over 3,000 years to look at all the stars in the Milky Way galaxy.

#9 Platypus glow when you hit them with UV light

#10 Elephants can't jump. they're the only mammal that can't.



they're also the only one with 4 knees.

#11 When you get a kidney transplant they leave the old ones in unless there’s a reason to remove them (cancer etc)



I currently have five. Two original, two failed transplants, one functioning transplant.

#12 Gary Numan is two weeks older than Gary Oldman

#13 Roald Dahl’s last words were “Ow F**k”

#14 boobytrap backwards is partyboob

#15 During mating a male anglerfish will fuse with a larger female, allowing them to share not only sperm but also blood and skin. They become one amalgamated abomination that haunts the deep for the period of mating.



Edit: it's a deep-sea anglerfish, not a hagfish. Different nightmare.

#16 KFC follows 11 people on Twitter: the 4 former Spice Girls and 7 guys named Herb

#17 Flamingos can drink boiling water.

#18 In germany you can get sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for causing a nuclear explosion

#19 Pandas poop, on average, 40 times a day… and about 62 lbs in weight (due to bamboo diet)

#20 Broccoli, cauliflower, kale, cabbage and Brussel Sprouts are all the same plant cultivated for different characteristics

#21 People can smell rain 4x stronger than sharks can smell blood

#22 The largest man made pyramid in the world is in Mexico!

#23 Opel hides small sharks in the interior design of some of their cars

#24 During the American civil war, it was an unspoken rule to never shoot a man while he was taking a s**t cause of how severe stomach viruses and diseases were during the time. Idk about you guys but if it were me, I’d be s******g at every battlefield in whatever theater I was in LOL

#25 Glossy magazine paper has a higher B-vitamin content than newsprint

#26 Rosa Parks could have seen Shrek in theaters.

#27 Bees can experience time like we do



tldr scientists discovered this through witnessing them having jetlag

#28 Human skin can’t actually feel wetness, we just make assumptions on pressure and temperature.

#29 The national animal of Scotland is a unicorn

#30 In many European languages all nouns are gendered, which makes saying „non-binary” a conundrum. Can’t gender it feminine, can’t gender it masculine, and using neutral form often seems pejorative(kinda like equivocating the person with an object).

#31 Karl XII almost caused a political crisis with Russia when he, in the middle of an important diplomatic talk, suddenly disappeared one night without a trace. After several hours of frantic searching, raised voices and accusations a stable boy revealed what had happened:



The king had simply decided that he didn’t want to waste anymore time with “pointless discussions” and gone back to Sweden without informing anyone. Do note that the main topic of discussion was the potential marriage between Karl XII and the Russian princess so, you know, ouch…

#32 In the animal kingdom, there is a type of jellyfish called the immortal jellyfish (scientifically known as Turritopsis dohrnii). What makes it fascinating is its ability to revert back to its earliest form after reaching adulthood. When facing environmental stress or old age, it can transform its cells, essentially returning to a polyp stage and then growing into a new adult jellyfish. This process can theoretically repeat indefinitely, hence the name "immortal jellyfish." While it's not truly immortal in the sense of living forever, it has an exceptional regenerative capability that allows it to bypass the typical life cycle limitations of other organisms.

#33 The flower Yarrow has the Latin name Achillea. It's called that because it's supposed to be the herb that soldiers used to try and stop Achilles heel from bleeding at the Battle of Troy in The Iliad.



Spoiler:





He died.

#34 Sharks are older than trees

#35 Millions of horses died in WWI, this was due to the fact that automotive transportation wasn’t all there yet despite biplanes being used for bombing/dart dropping for the first time. Pair this with the fact it was the first war with center fire rifle cartridges and it spelled devastation. Many Calvary units who were once the elites and best of the best in war were like “f**k it we are the best these center fire rifles won’t affect us.” Boy were they wrong.