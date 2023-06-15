It’s always fun to know some random fact that may not really be necessary in your everyday life, but it just feels fun, you know? For example, that Australia is wider than the moon, the actors who voiced Mickey and Minnie Mouse got married in real life, or that ketchup used to be sold as medicine. Knowing these facts will help you only to get more points in a trivia quiz, start discussions with friends or make you feel a bit smarter; however, they’re still interesting to know.

Recently, somebody asked people in one Reddit community to share the weirdest facts that they know. Here you can find 35 of them! Upvote your favorite ones and share some random weird facts that you know!

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

35 Of The Weirdest Facts That People Know Of, Shared In This Online Thread If you shave a tiger, it will still be stripey. And angry - Very, very angry.

-Some__Random- , Endless_Vanity Report

15points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Perhaps it is a lady tiger who wants to do something special for the gentleman tiger in her life?

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#2

35 Of The Weirdest Facts That People Know Of, Shared In This Online Thread Bees like to play. Scientists put bees in a box thing under stress free conditions with a few wooden round balls scattered about to see what would happen There are videos of this experiment, and the bees just climb all over these wooden spheres, rolling them around happily. It's the cutest thing.

Edit: the videos are very easy to find but for everyone asking for the link, https://youtube.com/shorts/nOeHTM6o3P4?feature=share

One bee in particular from this very experiment came back and played with a ball FORTY times in one day. It had the best time of its life

WideFox116 , Skyler Ewing Report

14points
POST
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is really really cute! Also, do check out that video!

1
1point
reply
#3

35 Of The Weirdest Facts That People Know Of, Shared In This Online Thread Switzerland does not have a single official head of state. It is a council of 7 people.

eurobro17 , allPhoto Bangkok Report

13points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

35 Of The Weirdest Facts That People Know Of, Shared In This Online Thread your dog looks into your eyes and soul when taking a s**t because it's looking up to you for protection in it's most vulnerable moment

Druocity , Ryan Mandelbaum Report

12points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Look me in the eyes Barbara! LOOK ME IN THE EYES!"

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#5

35 Of The Weirdest Facts That People Know Of, Shared In This Online Thread If you place hamster wheels in the forest mice will run on them for fun

Eniptsu , Marco Verch Professional Photographer Report

11points
POST
RabidChild
RabidChild
Community Member
29 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want to do this in my neighborhood & see if the chipmunks will come play on them.

1
1point
reply
#6

35 Of The Weirdest Facts That People Know Of, Shared In This Online Thread Manatees aren't fat. They're round.

Many mammals develop a layer of fat or blubber to preserve body heat. Manatees are tropical mammals and do not need a lot of body fat.

MrHyde_Is_Awake , Robbie King Report

10points
POST
Whatifimrighttho
Whatifimrighttho
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

From now on I identify as a manatee 😂

2
2points
reply
#7

35 Of The Weirdest Facts That People Know Of, Shared In This Online Thread Frogs swallow using their eyes.

LtColShinySides , Johan Romero Garcia Report

9points
POST
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know this one--it's kind of unnerving. you can see their eyes sinking in when they do this.

1
1point
reply
#8

35 Of The Weirdest Facts That People Know Of, Shared In This Online Thread If you looked at one star per second, it would take you over 3,000 years to look at all the stars in the Milky Way galaxy.

meresymptom , Neale LaSalle Report

9points
POST
#9

35 Of The Weirdest Facts That People Know Of, Shared In This Online Thread Platypus glow when you hit them with UV light

bregorthebard , Steven Penton Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#10

35 Of The Weirdest Facts That People Know Of, Shared In This Online Thread Elephants can't jump. they're the only mammal that can't.

they're also the only one with 4 knees.

TrailerParkPrepper , Harvey Sapir Report

8points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But they can fly. Using their ears. Saw a documentary about it.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#11

35 Of The Weirdest Facts That People Know Of, Shared In This Online Thread When you get a kidney transplant they leave the old ones in unless there’s a reason to remove them (cancer etc)

I currently have five. Two original, two failed transplants, one functioning transplant.

toomuchisjustenough , Robina Weermeijer Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#12

35 Of The Weirdest Facts That People Know Of, Shared In This Online Thread Gary Numan is two weeks older than Gary Oldman

YouKilledMyTeardrop , Ed Fielding Report

6points
POST
#13

35 Of The Weirdest Facts That People Know Of, Shared In This Online Thread Roald Dahl’s last words were “Ow F**k”

tursaansydaan , Carl Van Vechten Report

5points
POST
Pedantic Panda
Pedantic Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same as many others throughout history I reckon.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#14

35 Of The Weirdest Facts That People Know Of, Shared In This Online Thread boobytrap backwards is partyboob

Dragbax_ , cottonbro studio Report

5points
POST
#15

35 Of The Weirdest Facts That People Know Of, Shared In This Online Thread During mating a male anglerfish will fuse with a larger female, allowing them to share not only sperm but also blood and skin. They become one amalgamated abomination that haunts the deep for the period of mating.

Edit: it's a deep-sea anglerfish, not a hagfish. Different nightmare.

throwaway4senpai , NOAA Photo Library Report

5points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You just described Becky from down the road. This is This is how she collects her men.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#16

35 Of The Weirdest Facts That People Know Of, Shared In This Online Thread KFC follows 11 people on Twitter: the 4 former Spice Girls and 7 guys named Herb

jliol , Jason Yuen Report

4points
POST
sofacushionfort
sofacushionfort
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be consistent they should also follow Greece

0
0points
reply
#17

35 Of The Weirdest Facts That People Know Of, Shared In This Online Thread Flamingos can drink boiling water.

mutatedbox , Edgar Report

4points
POST
Soton_Sherpa
Soton_Sherpa
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That may well be true, but they're so stupid that they haven't invented the tea bag yet!

1
1point
reply
#18

35 Of The Weirdest Facts That People Know Of, Shared In This Online Thread In germany you can get sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for causing a nuclear explosion

National-Bison-3236 , Burnt Pineapple Production Report

4points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does it matter if it is done on purpose or by accident?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#19

35 Of The Weirdest Facts That People Know Of, Shared In This Online Thread Pandas poop, on average, 40 times a day… and about 62 lbs in weight (due to bamboo diet)

DrakeMallard73 , Suki Lee Report

4points
POST
View more comments
#20

Broccoli, cauliflower, kale, cabbage and Brussel Sprouts are all the same plant cultivated for different characteristics

thewilyone Report

4points
POST
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No wonder brussel sprouts look like tiny cabbages.

0
0points
reply
#21

35 Of The Weirdest Facts That People Know Of, Shared In This Online Thread People can smell rain 4x stronger than sharks can smell blood

ImmortalCrab44 , Osman Rana Report

3points
POST
Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But most people can't weird

0
0points
reply
#22

35 Of The Weirdest Facts That People Know Of, Shared In This Online Thread The largest man made pyramid in the world is in Mexico!

BeerisAwesome01 , Diego Delso, delso.photo, License CC-BY-SA Report

2points
POST
Tim
Tim
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are there naturally-made pyramids?

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

35 Of The Weirdest Facts That People Know Of, Shared In This Online Thread Opel hides small sharks in the interior design of some of their cars

Oddone22 , FBS1889 Report

2points
POST
Kim Gilbert
Kim Gilbert
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now I'm going to have to find someone who owns an Opel...

1
1point
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#24

During the American civil war, it was an unspoken rule to never shoot a man while he was taking a s**t cause of how severe stomach viruses and diseases were during the time. Idk about you guys but if it were me, I’d be s******g at every battlefield in whatever theater I was in LOL

Tenaciousidiot Report

2points
POST
#25

Glossy magazine paper has a higher B-vitamin content than newsprint

MostlySpiders Report

2points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So..... we should eat glossy print rather than newsprint?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

35 Of The Weirdest Facts That People Know Of, Shared In This Online Thread Rosa Parks could have seen Shrek in theaters.

narwhalsonacid , Schlesinger Library, RIAS, Harvard University Report

1point
POST
RabidChild
RabidChild
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But she didn't like animated films so she said nah.

0
0points
reply
#27

35 Of The Weirdest Facts That People Know Of, Shared In This Online Thread Bees can experience time like we do

tldr scientists discovered this through witnessing them having jetlag

rronkong , Ion Ceban @ionelceban Report

1point
POST
#28

35 Of The Weirdest Facts That People Know Of, Shared In This Online Thread Human skin can’t actually feel wetness, we just make assumptions on pressure and temperature.

that_weird_k1d , Sharefaith Report

1point
POST
Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Then we can't feel anything because it's our brains that interprete feelings because only a specific sensation do we describe as feeling... This is hard to explain can someone science this up

0
0points
reply
#29

35 Of The Weirdest Facts That People Know Of, Shared In This Online Thread The national animal of Scotland is a unicorn

DarthStormborn , Paul Bill Report

1point
POST
Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Scotland isn't real

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#30

35 Of The Weirdest Facts That People Know Of, Shared In This Online Thread In many European languages all nouns are gendered, which makes saying „non-binary” a conundrum. Can’t gender it feminine, can’t gender it masculine, and using neutral form often seems pejorative(kinda like equivocating the person with an object).

meeDamian , Alexander Grey Report

1point
POST
#31

35 Of The Weirdest Facts That People Know Of, Shared In This Online Thread Karl XII almost caused a political crisis with Russia when he, in the middle of an important diplomatic talk, suddenly disappeared one night without a trace. After several hours of frantic searching, raised voices and accusations a stable boy revealed what had happened:

The king had simply decided that he didn’t want to waste anymore time with “pointless discussions” and gone back to Sweden without informing anyone. Do note that the main topic of discussion was the potential marriage between Karl XII and the Russian princess so, you know, ouch…

VillainousVillain88 , Hyacinthe Rigaud - NM 883 Report

1point
POST
#32

In the animal kingdom, there is a type of jellyfish called the immortal jellyfish (scientifically known as Turritopsis dohrnii). What makes it fascinating is its ability to revert back to its earliest form after reaching adulthood. When facing environmental stress or old age, it can transform its cells, essentially returning to a polyp stage and then growing into a new adult jellyfish. This process can theoretically repeat indefinitely, hence the name "immortal jellyfish." While it's not truly immortal in the sense of living forever, it has an exceptional regenerative capability that allows it to bypass the typical life cycle limitations of other organisms.

side-hustler Report

1point
POST
Pedantic Panda
Pedantic Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago

This comment has been deleted.

1
1point
reply
#33

35 Of The Weirdest Facts That People Know Of, Shared In This Online Thread The flower Yarrow has the Latin name Achillea. It's called that because it's supposed to be the herb that soldiers used to try and stop Achilles heel from bleeding at the Battle of Troy in The Iliad.

Spoiler:


He died.

jesseberdinka , Yuri Antonenko Report

0points
POST
Soton_Sherpa
Soton_Sherpa
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, that's put a real downer on my planned Trojan history weekend!

0
0points
reply
#34

35 Of The Weirdest Facts That People Know Of, Shared In This Online Thread Sharks are older than trees

strawberry_space_jam , Mile Ribeiro Report

0points
POST
#35

Millions of horses died in WWI, this was due to the fact that automotive transportation wasn’t all there yet despite biplanes being used for bombing/dart dropping for the first time. Pair this with the fact it was the first war with center fire rifle cartridges and it spelled devastation. Many Calvary units who were once the elites and best of the best in war were like “f**k it we are the best these center fire rifles won’t affect us.” Boy were they wrong.

GVFQT Report

0points
POST
Pedantic Panda
Pedantic Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And unfortunately many of the horses that survived the war were sold to locals, either to work or to eat.

0
0points
reply
#36

The magnetic pole near earth's geographic north pole is actually the south magnetic pole. When it comes to magnets, opposites attract. This fact means that the north end of a magnet in a compass is attracted to the south magnetic pole, which lies close to the geographic north pole.

Report

0points
Pedantic Panda
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!