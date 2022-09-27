139 Fancy Words That Will Enhance Your Vocabulary If Used Appropriately
Language specialists confirm that people with a good education, those who read more, and those who like to explore new things have a bigger and richer vocabulary. You might think this automatically means that using big words makes you intelligent. Well no, that’s not how it works. It often happens that people use big words to sound smart without even understanding what that word means. Needless to say, the effect is quite often the opposite.
But besides knowing the meaning of words, you should also be aware of the appropriate situations to use them in. For one, even though the more common and the fancy word might have the same general meaning, a small nuance often makes them inapplicable in certain situations. On top of that, using high vocabulary words that belong in a textbook or a novel when you order a coffee or explain to a friend why you liked the movie you watched last night, sounds ridiculous, to say the least. Similarly, special words that are only understandable to people of a certain profession shouldn’t be forced into a conversation if you are not talking to your colleagues. They don’t make you sound smarter; they make you sound incomprehensible.
That said, it absolutely does not mean that you should always stick to basic vocabulary. There are hundreds of beautiful words in English, same as in any other language, that can expand your vocabulary and make you an interesting and pleasant counterpart. Remember that the actual goal of every conversation is to find the perfect words to describe your thoughts and feelings, not to dazzle the person you are talking to with some long and arguably unnecessary words.
Below you will find a lot of interesting words with their definitions to help you expand your English vocabulary. How many of them did you already know? Make sure you use them responsibly and also tell us in the comments if there are any fancy words you especially enjoy.
Pusillanimous
Meaning: lacking courage and resolution.
Hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobic
Meaning: someone with a fear of long words.
Aeonian
Meaning: lasting for an immeasurably or indefinitely long period of time.
Effervescent
Meaning: having the property of forming bubbles.
Floccinaucinihilipilification
Meaning: the act or habit of assessing something as worthless.
Magnanimous
Meaning: showing or suggesting a lofty, courageous, noble spirit.
Fortnight
Meaning: a period of 14 days.
Quintessential
Meaning: the perfect example of something.
Eloquent
Meaning: marked by forceful and fluent expression (having a way with words).
Flabbergast
Meaning: to overwhelm with shock, surprise, or wonder.
Penultimate
Meaning: next to the last thing.
Brobdingnagian
Meaning: marked by tremendous size.
From Gulliver's travels. Brobdingnag was the island of giants. Opposite is Liliputian, tiny in stature, after the most famous of the islands, Liliput.
Assiduity
Meaning: dedication, diligence and great focus.
Maxim
Meaning: a general truth, fundamental principle, or rule of conduct.
Myriad
Meaning: a great number / countless.
Strictly speaking an adjective, but use as a noun is common.
Obsequious
Meaning: subservient (useful in an inferior capacity); marked by a fawning attentiveness.
Repertoire
Meaning: a person’s list of talents and skills; a list or supply of dramas, operas, pieces, or parts that a company or person is prepared to perform.
Statuesque
Meaning: resembling a statue especially in dignity, shapeliness, or stillness.
Transcendent
Meaning: extending or lying beyond the limits of ordinary experience, being beyond comprehension.
Amative
Meaning: relating to or indicative of love.
Diminutive
Meaning: a word or name usually indicating small size.
Erudite
Meaning: having or showing knowledge that is gained by studying.
Ennui
Meaning: a feeling of weariness and dissatisfaction, boredom.
Rococo
Meaning: an artistic style especially of the 18th century characterized by fanciful curved asymmetrical forms and elaborate ornamentation.
Lateritious
Meaning: brick-red in colour.
Venerable
Meaning: honorable, highly regarded.
Zenith
Meaning: the highest point.
Immaculate
Meaning: having or containing no flaw or error.
Aesthetic
Meaning: pleasing in appearance, attractive.
Canny
Meaning: clever, shrewd.
Phenomenal
Meaning: highly extraordinary, exceptional, remarkable.
Tenderness
Meaning: a tender quality or condition, such as gentleness and affection.
Ebullience
Meaning: the quality of lively or enthusiastic expression of thoughts or feelings.
Evenfall
Meaning: the beginning of evening, dusk.
Unparagoned
Meaning: having no equal; matchless, incomparable.
Auspicious
Meaning: showing or suggesting that future success is likely.
Winebibber
Meaning: a person who drinks too much wine.
Confluence
Meaning: used when discussing a meeting of minds, a group of ideas, or a coming together of diverse people for a gathering.
Or generally any point where things come together; a confluence of rivers.
Pithy
Meaning: having substance and point, being brief, but very efficient.
Bespoke
Meaning: custom-made.
Resplendent
Meaning: shining brilliantly, characterized by a glowing splendor.
Aplomb
Meaning: complete and confident composure or self-assurance.
Pervicacious
Meaning: very obstinate, unyielding, willful.
Obfuscate
Meaning: to make obscure or unclear.
Fastidious
Meaning: showing or demanding excessive delicacy or care.
Sycophant
Meaning: a self-seeking flatterer.
Circumlocution
Meaning: the use of an unnecessarily large number of words to express an idea.
Or how to write a 2000 word essay when you only need 500 words to get all the information conveyed.
Discombobulate
Meaning: to confuse (someone).
Amiable
Meaning: friendly, sociable, and generally agreeable.
Candor
Meaning: free from prejudice or malice, honest, sincere.
Deferential
Meaning: showing or expressing respect and high regard due a superior or an elder.
Extol
Meaning: to give high praise.
Gregarious
Meaning: tending to associate with others of one's kind, social.
Incisive
Meaning: impressively direct and decisive (as in manner or presentation).
Intrepid
Meaning: characterized by resolute fearlessness, fortitude, and endurance.
Latent
Meaning: present and capable of emerging or developing but not now visible, obvious or active. In other words - there, but not there.
Meticulous
Meaning: marked by precise attention to every detail.
Predilection
Meaning: an established preference or bias.
Substantiate
Meaning: to give facts to support a claim.
Stupendous
Meaning: causing astonishment or wonder, marvelous.
Pulchritudinous
Meaning: physically beautiful.
Ravishing
Meaning: unusually attractive, pleasing, or striking.
Splendiferous
Meaning: extraordinarily or showily impressive.
Junoesque
Meaning: marked by stately beauty.
Exquisite
Meaning: pleasing through beauty, fitness, or perfection.
Perspicacious
Meaning: of acute mental vision or discernment.
Enlightened
Meaning: freed from ignorance and misinformation.
Ingenious
Meaning: having or showing an unusual aptitude for discovering, inventing, or contriving.
Prodigious
Meaning: causing amazement or wonder.
Ineffable
Meaning: incapable of being expressed in words.
Amorous
Meaning: the act of being in love.
Besottedness
Meaning: blindly or utterly infatuated.
Besotted means blindly infatuated. Besottedness is the condition of being blindly infatuated.
Canonize
Meaning: to treat as illustrious, preeminent, or sacred.
Canoodle
Meaning: to engage in amorous embracing, caressing, and kissing.
Endearment
Meaning: a word or an act (such as a caress) expressing affection.
Selcouth
Meaning: unusual, strange.
Orphic
Meaning: mystic, oracular; fascinating, entrancing.
Malaise
Meaning: physical discomfort or a general feeling of being under the weather.
Quiddity
Meaning: whatever makes something the type that it is; the essence.
From the Latin quid, meaning "this". Literally the thisness of a thing.
Cimmerian
Meaning: very dark or gloomy.
Orgulous
Meaning: proud.
Acumen
Meaning: keenness and depth of perception, discernment, or discrimination especially in practical matters.
Idiosyncratic
Meaning: traits that belong to a person’s character.
Umbrage
Meaning: displeasure, resentment, or anger.
Ubiquitous
Meaning: existing or being everywhere at the same time; constantly encountered.
Nefarious
Meaning: flagrantly wicked or criminal.
Mellifluous
Meaning: having a smooth rich flow; filled with something (such as honey) that sweetens.
Often used metaphorically to describe a sweet sound - "he had a mellifluous speaking voice"
Granular
Meaning: finely detailed. Can also help describe a meticulous level of detail in your own work, thinking, or planning.
Literally, made up of grains. In medicine, part of the healing process when the wound begins to stitch itself back together.
Parlance
Meaning: formal debate or parley.
Also just a synonym of speech. That's how it's used in common parlance.
Despondent
Meaning: feeling or showing extreme discouragement, dejection (lowness of spirits), or depression.
Lucid
Meaning: comes from the Latin adjective lucidus (shining), a more fancy word to define a person for his intelligent thinking, capability of being understood or comprehended.
Clarity, especially in thought: "despite encroaching Alzheimer's, she had lucid periods"
Abate
Meaning: to decrease in force or intensity.
Diatribe
Meaning: nasty (and usually lengthy) tirade, whether spoken or written.
Vitriolic
Meaning: bitterly harsh language or criticism.
Bloviate
Meaning: to speak or write in a showy, grandiose way.
Sesquipedalian
Meaning: loving of long words.
Facetiously
Meaning: joking or jesting, often inappropriately.
Boondoggle
Meaning: work that you do just so that you look busy, but it isn't actually useful.
Alacrity
Meaning: lively, cheerful and eager behavior.
Aptitude
Meaning: talent or natural ability.
Debase
Meaning: to lower in status, esteem, quality, or character.
Diligent
Meaning: characterized by steady, earnest, and energetic effort.
Elucidate
Meaning: to explain very clearly.
Ephemeral
Meaning: lasting a very short time.
Insular
Meaning: characteristic of an isolated people; an island unto itself.
Lithe
Meaning: easily bent or flexed.
Modicum
Meaning: a small portion; a limited quantity.
Nuance
Meaning: a very subtle difference.
Panacea
Meaning: a remedy for all ills or difficulties.
Pellucid
Meaning: easily, clearly understandable.
Penchant
Meaning: a strong and continued inclination.
Perusal
Meaning: studying with the intent to memorize.
Plethora
Meaning: an abundance or extreme excess.
Repudiate
Meaning: to reject or refuse to recognize as valid.
Salient
Meaning: something that stands out and is obvious.
Staid
Meaning: marked by settled sedateness and often prim self-restraint.
Studious
Meaning: character trait involving diligent study.
Surfeit
Meaning: the quality of overabundance.
Taciturn
Meaning: temperamentally disinclined (unwilling because of mild dislike or disapproval) to talk.
Righteous
Meaning: acting in accord with divine or moral law, free from guilt or sin.
Alluring
Meaning: having a strongly attractive or enticing quality.
Astute
Meaning: having or showing shrewdness and an ability to notice and understand things clearly, mentally sharp.
Perceptive
Meaning: characterized by sympathetic understanding or insight.
Comprehend
Meaning: to grasp the nature, significance, or meaning of.
Sensational
Meaning: exceedingly or unexpectedly excellent or great.
Wondrous
Meaning: that is to be marveled at, extraordinary.
Devotion
Meaning: earnest attachment to a cause, person, etc.
Adulation
Meaning: extreme or excessive admiration or flattery.
Reverence
Meaning: honor or respect felt or shown, especially profound adoring awed respect.
Infatuated
Meaning: filled with or marked by a foolish or extravagant love or admiration.
Halcyon
Meaning: characterized by happiness, great success, and prosperity.
Most commonly encountered in the phrase "halcyon days", meaning a lost golden age.
Scintillating
Meaning: brilliantly lively, stimulating, or witty.
Coruscate
Meaning: to be brilliant or showy in technique or style.
Bellwether
Meaning: one that takes the lead or initiative, trendsetter.
Usufruct
Meaning: the legal right of using and enjoying the fruits or profits of something belonging to another.
Gasconade
Meaning: to brag or boast.
Cacophony
Meaning: a loud, obnoxious blend of sounds.
Equitable
Meaning: a fair division between all parties.
Gratuitous
Meaning: unnecessary, uncalled-for.
Crikey! Many of these are not "fancy" but are well understood by people who have a decent vocabulary.
