Language specialists confirm that people with a good education, those who read more, and those who like to explore new things have a bigger and richer vocabulary. You might think this automatically means that using big words makes you intelligent. Well no, that’s not how it works. It often happens that people use big words to sound smart without even understanding what that word means. Needless to say, the effect is quite often the opposite. 

But besides knowing the meaning of words, you should also be aware of the appropriate situations to use them in. For one, even though the more common and the fancy word might have the same general meaning, a small nuance often makes them inapplicable in certain situations. On top of that, using high vocabulary words that belong in a textbook or a novel when you order a coffee or explain to a friend why you liked the movie you watched last night, sounds ridiculous, to say the least. Similarly, special words that are only understandable to people of a certain profession shouldn’t be forced into a conversation if you are not talking to your colleagues. They don’t make you sound smarter; they make you sound incomprehensible.  

That said, it absolutely does not mean that you should always stick to basic vocabulary. There are hundreds of beautiful words in English, same as in any other language, that can expand your vocabulary and make you an interesting and pleasant counterpart. Remember that the actual goal of every conversation is to find the perfect words to describe your thoughts and feelings, not to dazzle the person you are talking to with some long and arguably unnecessary words.

Below you will find a lot of interesting words with their definitions to help you expand your English vocabulary. How many of them did you already know? Make sure you use them responsibly and also tell us in the comments if there are any fancy words you especially enjoy.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Pusillanimous

Meaning: lacking courage and resolution.

Report

11points
POST
#2

Hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobic

Meaning: someone with a fear of long words.

Report

11points
POST
#3

Aeonian

Meaning: lasting for an immeasurably or indefinitely long period of time.

Report

11points
POST
#4

Effervescent

Meaning: having the property of forming bubbles.

Report

10points
POST
Andy
Andy
Community Member
2 hours ago

Also can be used to describe a bubbly, vivacious and enthusiastic personality.

0
0points
reply
#5

Floccinaucinihilipilification

Meaning: the act or habit of assessing something as worthless.

Report

10points
POST
#6

Magnanimous

Meaning: showing or suggesting a lofty, courageous, noble spirit.

Report

10points
POST
#7

Fortnight

Meaning: a period of 14 days.

Report

9points
POST
Loolie
Loolie
Community Member
1 hour ago

Fancy? Pretty basic word here in the uk

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Quintessential

Meaning: the perfect example of something.

Report

9points
POST
#9

Eloquent

Meaning: marked by forceful and fluent expression (having a way with words).

Report

9points
POST
#10

Flabbergast

Meaning: to overwhelm with shock, surprise, or wonder.

Report

9points
POST
#11

Penultimate

Meaning: next to the last thing.

Report

8points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
5 hours ago

Antepenultimate: the third to last thing.

0
0points
reply
#12

Brobdingnagian

Meaning: marked by tremendous size.

Report

8points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
5 hours ago

From Gulliver's travels. Brobdingnag was the island of giants. Opposite is Liliputian, tiny in stature, after the most famous of the islands, Liliput.

0
0points
reply
#13

Assiduity

Meaning: dedication, diligence and great focus.

Report

8points
POST
#14

Maxim

Meaning: a general truth, fundamental principle, or rule of conduct.

Report

8points
POST
#15

Myriad

Meaning: a great number / countless.

Report

8points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
5 hours ago

Strictly speaking an adjective, but use as a noun is common.

0
0points
reply
#16

Obsequious

Meaning: subservient (useful in an inferior capacity); marked by a fawning attentiveness.

Report

8points
POST
#17

Repertoire

Meaning: a person’s list of talents and skills; a list or supply of dramas, operas, pieces, or parts that a company or person is prepared to perform.

Report

8points
POST
#18

Statuesque

Meaning: resembling a statue especially in dignity, shapeliness, or stillness.

Report

8points
POST
#19

Transcendent

Meaning: extending or lying beyond the limits of ordinary experience, being beyond comprehension.

Report

8points
POST
#20

Amative

Meaning: relating to or indicative of love.

Report

8points
POST
#21

Diminutive

Meaning: a word or name usually indicating small size.

Report

7points
POST
#22

Erudite

Meaning: having or showing knowledge that is gained by studying.

Report

7points
POST
#23

Ennui

Meaning: a feeling of weariness and dissatisfaction, boredom.

Report

7points
POST
#24

Rococo

Meaning: an artistic style especially of the 18th century characterized by fanciful curved asymmetrical forms and elaborate ornamentation.

Report

7points
POST
#25

Lateritious

Meaning: brick-red in colour.

Report

7points
POST
#26

Venerable

Meaning: honorable, highly regarded.

Report

7points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
5 hours ago

Especially of the elderly.

1
1point
reply
#27

Zenith

Meaning: the highest point.

Report

7points
POST
#28

Immaculate

Meaning: having or containing no flaw or error.

Report

7points
POST
#29

Aesthetic

Meaning: pleasing in appearance, attractive.

Report

7points
POST
#30

Canny

Meaning: clever, shrewd.

Report

7points
POST
#31

Phenomenal

Meaning: highly extraordinary, exceptional, remarkable.

Report

7points
POST
#32

Tenderness

Meaning: a tender quality or condition, such as gentleness and affection.

Report

7points
POST
#33

Ebullience

Meaning: the quality of lively or enthusiastic expression of thoughts or feelings.

Report

7points
POST
#34

Evenfall

Meaning: the beginning of evening, dusk.

Report

7points
POST
#35

Unparagoned

Meaning: having no equal; matchless, incomparable.

Report

7points
POST
#36

Auspicious

Meaning: showing or suggesting that future success is likely.

Report

7points
POST
#37

Winebibber

Meaning: a person who drinks too much wine.

Report

7points
POST
#38

Confluence

Meaning: used when discussing a meeting of minds, a group of ideas, or a coming together of diverse people for a gathering.

Report

6points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
5 hours ago

Or generally any point where things come together; a confluence of rivers.

1
1point
reply
#39

Pithy

Meaning: having substance and point, being brief, but very efficient.

Report

6points
POST
#40

Bespoke

Meaning: custom-made.

Report

6points
POST
#41

Resplendent

Meaning: shining brilliantly, characterized by a glowing splendor.

Report

6points
POST
#42

Aplomb

Meaning: complete and confident composure or self-assurance.

Report

6points
POST
#43

Pervicacious

Meaning: very obstinate, unyielding, willful.

Report

6points
POST
#44

Obfuscate

Meaning: to make obscure or unclear.

Report

6points
POST
#45

Fastidious

Meaning: showing or demanding excessive delicacy or care.

Report

6points
POST
#46

Sycophant

Meaning: a self-seeking flatterer.

Report

6points
POST
#47

Circumlocution

Meaning: the use of an unnecessarily large number of words to express an idea.

Report

6points
POST
Wendy O'Shea
Wendy O'Shea
Community Member
4 hours ago

Or how to write a 2000 word essay when you only need 500 words to get all the information conveyed.

0
0points
reply
#48

Discombobulate

Meaning: to confuse (someone).

Report

6points
POST
#49

Amiable

Meaning: friendly, sociable, and generally agreeable.

Report

6points
POST
#50

Candor

Meaning: free from prejudice or malice, honest, sincere.

Report

6points
POST
#51

Deferential

Meaning: showing or expressing respect and high regard due a superior or an elder.

Report

6points
POST
#52

Extol

Meaning: to give high praise.

Report

6points
POST
#53

Gregarious

Meaning: tending to associate with others of one's kind, social.

Report

6points
POST
#54

Incisive

Meaning: impressively direct and decisive (as in manner or presentation).

Report

6points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
5 hours ago

Literally cutting, as in to make an incision.

0
0points
reply
#55

Intrepid

Meaning: characterized by resolute fearlessness, fortitude, and endurance.

Report

6points
POST
#56

Latent

Meaning: present and capable of emerging or developing but not now visible, obvious or active. In other words - there, but not there.

Report

6points
POST
#57

Meticulous

Meaning: marked by precise attention to every detail.

Report

6points
POST
#58

Predilection

Meaning: an established preference or bias.

Report

6points
POST
#59

Substantiate

Meaning: to give facts to support a claim.

Report

6points
POST
#60

Stupendous

Meaning: causing astonishment or wonder, marvelous.

Report

6points
POST
#61

Pulchritudinous

Meaning: physically beautiful.

Report

6points
POST
#62

Ravishing

Meaning: unusually attractive, pleasing, or striking.

Report

6points
POST
#63

Splendiferous

Meaning: extraordinarily or showily impressive.

Report

6points
POST
#64

Junoesque

Meaning: marked by stately beauty.

Report

6points
POST
#65

Exquisite

Meaning: pleasing through beauty, fitness, or perfection.

Report

6points
POST
#66

Perspicacious

Meaning: of acute mental vision or discernment.

Report

6points
POST
#67

Enlightened

Meaning: freed from ignorance and misinformation.

Report

6points
POST
#68

Ingenious

Meaning: having or showing an unusual aptitude for discovering, inventing, or contriving.

Report

6points
POST
#69

Prodigious

Meaning: causing amazement or wonder.

Report

6points
POST
#70

Ineffable

Meaning: incapable of being expressed in words.

Report

6points
POST
#71

Amorous

Meaning: the act of being in love.

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#72

Besottedness

Meaning: blindly or utterly infatuated.

Report

6points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
5 hours ago

Besotted means blindly infatuated. Besottedness is the condition of being blindly infatuated.

0
0points
reply
#73

Canonize

Meaning: to treat as illustrious, preeminent, or sacred.

Report

6points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
5 hours ago

Literally, to make into a saint.

0
0points
reply
#74

Canoodle

Meaning: to engage in amorous embracing, caressing, and kissing.

Report

6points
POST
#75

Endearment

Meaning: a word or an act (such as a caress) expressing affection.

Report

6points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
5 hours ago

Or the process or condition of being made dear.

0
0points
reply
#76

Selcouth

Meaning: unusual, strange.

Report

6points
POST
#77

Orphic

Meaning: mystic, oracular; fascinating, entrancing.

Report

6points
POST
#78

Malaise

Meaning: physical discomfort or a general feeling of being under the weather.

Report

6points
POST
#79

Quiddity

Meaning: whatever makes something the type that it is; the essence.

Report

6points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
5 hours ago

From the Latin quid, meaning "this". Literally the thisness of a thing.

0
0points
reply
#80

Cimmerian

Meaning: very dark or gloomy.

Report

6points
POST
#81

Orgulous

Meaning: proud.

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#82

Acumen

Meaning: keenness and depth of perception, discernment, or discrimination especially in practical matters.

Report

6points
POST
#83

Idiosyncratic

Meaning: traits that belong to a person’s character.

Report

6points
POST
#84

Umbrage

Meaning: displeasure, resentment, or anger.

Report

6points
POST
#85

Ubiquitous

Meaning: existing or being everywhere at the same time; constantly encountered.

Report

6points
POST
#86

Nefarious

Meaning: flagrantly wicked or criminal.

Report

6points
POST
#87

Mellifluous

Meaning: having a smooth rich flow; filled with something (such as honey) that sweetens.

Report

6points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
4 hours ago (edited)

Often used metaphorically to describe a sweet sound - "he had a mellifluous speaking voice"

0
0points
reply
#88

Granular

Meaning: finely detailed. Can also help describe a meticulous level of detail in your own work, thinking, or planning.

Report

5points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
4 hours ago (edited)

Literally, made up of grains. In medicine, part of the healing process when the wound begins to stitch itself back together.

0
0points
reply
#89

Parlance

Meaning: formal debate or parley.

Report

5points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
4 hours ago

Also just a synonym of speech. That's how it's used in common parlance.

0
0points
reply
#90

Despondent

Meaning: feeling or showing extreme discouragement, dejection (lowness of spirits), or depression.

Report

5points
POST
#91

Lucid

Meaning: comes from the Latin adjective lucidus (shining), a more fancy word to define a person for his intelligent thinking, capability of being understood or comprehended.

Report

5points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
4 hours ago

Clarity, especially in thought: "despite encroaching Alzheimer's, she had lucid periods"

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#92

Abate

Meaning: to decrease in force or intensity.

Report

5points
POST
#93

Diatribe

Meaning: nasty (and usually lengthy) tirade, whether spoken or written.

Report

5points
POST
#94

Vitriolic

Meaning: bitterly harsh language or criticism.

Report

5points
POST
#95

Bloviate

Meaning: to speak or write in a showy, grandiose way.

Report

5points
POST
#96

Sesquipedalian

Meaning: loving of long words.

Report

5points
POST
#97

Facetiously

Meaning: joking or jesting, often inappropriately.

Report

5points
POST
#98

Boondoggle

Meaning: work that you do just so that you look busy, but it isn't actually useful.

Report

5points
POST
#99

Alacrity

Meaning: lively, cheerful and eager behavior.

Report

5points
POST
#100

Aptitude

Meaning: talent or natural ability.

Report

5points
POST
#101

Debase

Meaning: to lower in status, esteem, quality, or character.

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#102

Diligent

Meaning: characterized by steady, earnest, and energetic effort.

Report

5points
POST
#103

Elucidate

Meaning: to explain very clearly.

Report

5points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
4 hours ago

Literally, to make lucid - see above

0
0points
reply
#104

Ephemeral

Meaning: lasting a very short time.

Report

5points
POST
#105

Insular

Meaning: characteristic of an isolated people; an island unto itself.

Report

5points
POST
#106

Lithe

Meaning: easily bent or flexed.

Report

5points
POST
#107

Modicum

Meaning: a small portion; a limited quantity.

Report

5points
POST
#108

Nuance

Meaning: a very subtle difference.

Report

5points
POST
#109

Panacea

Meaning: a remedy for all ills or difficulties.

Report

5points
POST
#110

Pellucid

Meaning: easily, clearly understandable.

Report

5points
POST
#111

Penchant

Meaning: a strong and continued inclination.

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#112

Perusal

Meaning: studying with the intent to memorize.

Report

5points
POST
#113

Plethora

Meaning: an abundance or extreme excess.

Report

5points
POST
#114

Repudiate

Meaning: to reject or refuse to recognize as valid.

Report

5points
POST
#115

Salient

Meaning: something that stands out and is obvious.

Report

5points
POST
#116

Staid

Meaning: marked by settled sedateness and often prim self-restraint.

Report

5points
POST
#117

Studious

Meaning: character trait involving diligent study.

Report

5points
POST
#118

Surfeit

Meaning: the quality of overabundance.

Report

5points
POST
#119

Taciturn

Meaning: temperamentally disinclined (unwilling because of mild dislike or disapproval) to talk.

Report

5points
POST
#120

Righteous

Meaning: acting in accord with divine or moral law, free from guilt or sin.

Report

5points
POST
#121

Alluring

Meaning: having a strongly attractive or enticing quality.

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#122

Astute

Meaning: having or showing shrewdness and an ability to notice and understand things clearly, mentally sharp.

Report

5points
POST
#123

Perceptive

Meaning: characterized by sympathetic understanding or insight.

Report

5points
POST
#124

Comprehend

Meaning: to grasp the nature, significance, or meaning of.

Report

5points
POST
#125

Sensational

Meaning: exceedingly or unexpectedly excellent or great.

Report

5points
POST
#126

Wondrous

Meaning: that is to be marveled at, extraordinary.

Report

5points
POST
#127

Devotion

Meaning: earnest attachment to a cause, person, etc.

Report

5points
POST
#128

Adulation

Meaning: extreme or excessive admiration or flattery.

Report

5points
POST
#129

Reverence

Meaning: honor or respect felt or shown, especially profound adoring awed respect.

Report

5points
POST
#130

Infatuated

Meaning: filled with or marked by a foolish or extravagant love or admiration.

Report

5points
POST
#131

Halcyon

Meaning: characterized by happiness, great success, and prosperity.

Report

5points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
4 hours ago

Most commonly encountered in the phrase "halcyon days", meaning a lost golden age.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#132

Scintillating

Meaning: brilliantly lively, stimulating, or witty.

Report

5points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
4 hours ago

Literally, glittering with light.

0
0points
reply
#133

Coruscate

Meaning: to be brilliant or showy in technique or style.

Report

5points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
4 hours ago

Literally, to glow with many colours.

0
0points
reply
#134

Bellwether

Meaning: one that takes the lead or initiative, trendsetter.

Report

5points
POST
#135

Usufruct

Meaning: the legal right of using and enjoying the fruits or profits of something belonging to another.

Report

5points
POST
#136

Gasconade

Meaning: to brag or boast.

Report

5points
POST
#137

Cacophony

Meaning: a loud, obnoxious blend of sounds.

Report

5points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
4 hours ago (edited)

Etymologically, "bad speech"

0
0points
reply
#138

Equitable

Meaning: a fair division between all parties.

Report

4points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
4 hours ago

No. It just means "fair and impartial".

0
0points
reply
#139

Gratuitous

Meaning: unnecessary, uncalled-for.

Report

4points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
4 hours ago

Also, free of charge, complementary.

0
0points
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!