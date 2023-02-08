In only 23 years, the 21st century has already pumped out dozens of revolutionary, life-changing inventions. If you love your smartphone, social media, cryptocurrency, GPS navigation, online streaming platforms and e-cigarettes, you can be thankful that you’re living in this day in age. Personally, I have to say that my favorite invention from this century is the air fryer (seriously, don’t knock it until you try it), but I have to say that another invention that has changed my life is the screenshot. You know it, you love it, and perhaps you fear it if you send your friends embarrassing, unflattering selfies via Snapchat or Instagram, but it’s likely that you use it too.

So in honor of the famous screenshot, we’ve taken a trip into the UUU Universe to visit the Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Screenshots Facebook group. This community has amassed an impressive 65k members for sharing exactly what their title states, so we’ve gathered some of their very best posts down below for your entertainment, pandas. Be sure to upvote all of the screenshots that you enjoy, despite how useless they may be, and then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article diving into the UUU Universe, you can find some useless yet hilarious signs right here!

#1

Oh, That Was My Favorite In Dave Mirra!

John Connelly Report

#2

Bonk Of America Is Gonna Get Me!!!

Vickie Crizer Report

#3

I Have So Many Questions.... Is The Cat Part Of The Deal? What Is A Women's Bread Size? Are You Selling Cats Loaves?

Abby Scott Report

Mune
Mune
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorry. Banana cannot come in for work today. Cat has decided to be used for scale. Deal with it.

9
9points
reply
The Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Screenshots group is part of the UUU Universe, which encompasses a host of groups including UUU Ginko Trees, UUU Reruns, UUU Facts, UUU Philosophy, UUU Movies, UUU Memes, UUU Grocery Store, UUU Almost Dead Plants, and more. But today we’re focusing on the screenshots, so let me give you a little background information of this massive community. The group was launched on February 11, 2017 and is for posting all of “your ridiculous screenshots that don't fit into any other groups.” There aren’t too many rules, aside from the general UUU tenets and that members must only post screenshots they’ve taken themselves.

No punching down or edgelord “humor” is tolerated in the group, and members are told to resist the urge to engage in “pointless online discourse”. “Seriously, why do you care so much? Take a deep breath. Get off Facebook for a bit. Maybe go outside if you can and look up at the sky. Read a book. Google ‘eel reproduction’. Find five things you can see, four things you can touch, three things you can hear, two things you can smell, and one thing you can taste,” the admin rules state.
#4

It Has Again Come Back To Haunt Me

Kayla Marie Report

#5

Ahh, It's Good To See The Oldies Are Still Around

Melissa Hofmann Report

A Wild Bean
A Wild Bean
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean, seems like a good deal. After all, it's legit AND genuine

7
7points
reply
#6

The US Will Use Anything But The Metric System

Paril Langard Report

Birb
Birb
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

only Banana for scale please

6
6points
reply
And although the group has been around for 5 years already, it continues to thrive. At the time I’m writing this, the group has already seen 107 new posts today and gained over 300 new members in the last week. So clearly, there is a huge audience for UUU screenshots. You never know exactly what you’re going to get when you take a scroll through this group. Will you find screenshots of bizarre items being listed on Facebook Marketplace and eBay? Maybe if you’re lucky, you’ll feast your eyes on extremely cringey content from social media or texting conversations that make you lose all faith in humanity? Regardless of what you find, you know it’ll qualify for at least one of the U’s.

Part of the fun of this group is participating in the sharing as well. We all have smartphones or computers if we’re using Facebook, so chances are, we all come across something bizarre that’s worth screenshotting every now and then. Whether it’s a terribly photoshopped ad, a hilarious post on another social media site, or a strange item being sold on Amazon, the possibilities for screenshot hilarity are endless. In fact, you probably have some photos that you could share on UUU screenshots just sitting in your camera roll right now, waiting for you to recognize their potential.  
#7

Instructions Unclear

Jessica Turner Report

#8

Um No Thank You

Bridin Broadway Report

#9

Unsuccessful Because I Did Not Go For A Swim. I Was Packing My Closet

Melissa Hofmann Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Like a fish out of water

2
2points
According to Riccardo Coluccini at Vice News, the first smartphone to introduce the capability to screenshot was the beloved iPhone, in 2007, but the history of the screenshot itself actually goes back much further. In 1959, “The very first photo of a screen featured the image of a pin-up model, drawn by a computer programmer for fun on a 213 million euro Cathode-ray tube screen,” Coluccini writes. “The screen, which was owned by the American military (and usually used for detecting nuclear threats), was photographed using a polaroid camera, resulting in a rudimentary – and very expensive – first example of computer art, and the world's first-known screenshot.”
#10

Uhhh I Can Definitely See The Cracks

Brandi Coble Report

#11

No And Not Sure Why This Ad Was Directed At Me

J.D. Hayes Report

ISeeWendiGo
ISeeWendiGo
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Being sold exclusively in Texas!

3
3points
reply
#12

Umm...who's Gonna Tell Them?

Charlie Benedetto Report

Torza
Torza
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's fvcking hilarious those eyeballs

8
8points
reply
Fast forward a few decades, and finally, in the 1990s, the “print screen” command became standard on computers. The general public was suddenly able to screenshot to their heart’s desire, as long as they owned a PC or had access to one. Today, however, screenshots are used for a variety of reasons, including to convey information and to hold private conversations unbeknownst to the individuals whose messages have been screenshotted. Screenshots can also be nefarious, as many Snapchat users unfortunately came to learn after sending NSFW photos. But for the most part, screenshots are, or should be, used just for fun.

As Coluccini writes for Vice, “Screenshots have become the faceless selfie, and a way to share what happens when we're alone on the internet. And while they're still important for archival reasons (like in the prolific work of the Internet Archive), they've evolved as vitally important evidence or ‘receipts’ of behavior people might have wanted to forget.”
#13

My Small Towns Yard Sale Pages Are Filled With Scammers. They’re Not Even Trying To Hide It

Danielle Weimer Report

Wang Zhuang
Wang Zhuang
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want to see what the scam was

4
4points
reply
#14

Walmart Brooch For Sure

Brittany Nikole Report

Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No scammers. Looks like someone doesn’t like competition!

1
1point
reply
#15

Talk About Minimal Effort

Megan Wirth Report

While screenshots can be used for many purposes, I personally love to use them for sentimental reasons. When a friend or family member sends a particularly sweet or hilarious message, I love to screenshot it and keep it in an album on my phone for use in the future. When I’m in need of a kind word or I find myself missing them, I just look back on my screenshot archive, and I start smiling. If I see something on social media I’d like to share with a friend who doesn’t use that platform, I can simply screenshot it and pass it along. We all know that screenshots can be used for good or evil, but I have to say, using them for good just feels so right.  
#16

It’s A Hard Knock Life. Keep Your Heads Up, Friends

Corey Perrine Report

indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If he was a regular person, the barista would write something like "Lubarn" on his cup

2
2points
reply
#17

It Is So You Can Get Better At Arm Wrassling. Even Simulate Sweaty Palms

Jennifer Rodriguez Report

#18

These Are Very Strange Ads I Get About Some Fantasy Story.... The Pictures Or Video Clips With The Excerpt Make Absolutely No Sense

Cecelia Zechmann Report

Screenshots, in general, are not useless, as we’re able to use them for a variety of practical purposes. At work, you might need to send a quick message to a colleague with a screenshot of a part of a document you’re discussing. Your landlord might try to change the terms of something you’ve previously agreed upon, but by sending a quick screenshot of your prior conversation, you can clear up any confusion. But there’s a big difference between keeping a screenshot between you and whomever you’ve had a conversation with and posting screenshots of private conversations online. That’s where screenshots can enter some ethical gray area.
#19

Whoops!

Ben Feria Report

Nacho Man Sandy Ravage
Nacho Man Sandy Ravage
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like a normal amount in this day and age

2
2points
reply
#20

I Always Wanted To Find One Of Those Fake Listings Locally But I Haven’t Found One Until Now!

Madison Brooks Report

xxx
xxx
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lol okay that's amazing haha

4
4points
reply
#21

I Hate When My Computer Runs Out Of Ink, Too

Jillian Butler Report

Andrea
Andrea
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I respect that. New ink $40, new printer $80

2
2points
reply
Victoria Angelova wrote a piece last year for API Layer discussing how ethical screenshots are, and she mentions some of the times where it might be questionable to take screenshots. “First, if you are taking a screenshot of someone else’s work (e.g., a website or document), you should make sure you have their permission before doing so,” she writes. “Otherwise, you may be violating their copyright. Second, if you take a screenshot of confidential or sensitive information (e.g., a medical record), you should ensure you have the proper authorization to do so. Otherwise, you may be violating patient privacy laws.”
#22

I Bet You Do Need These Gone Asap. They Probably Tried To “Go Chucky” On You In Your Sleep

Brittany Coleman Report

indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The best little dollhouse in Texas

3
3points
reply
#23

Unsuccessful Translation

Shannon Wells Report

#24

I Don't Care How Silly This Looks. I Want It

Mateo El Fulano Report

“Just because you can easily take screenshots doesn’t mean that you should,” Victoria goes on to write. “More and more technologies are implementing methods to either block screenshots or alert other users when screenshots are taken. There could be many reasons someone would want to be alerted if you take a screenshot. For example, if you are taking a screenshot of a confidential document, the other person may want to know so they can take measures to protect the information. Or, if you are taking a screenshot of a conversation, the other person may want to know so they can continue the conversation offline.” So let’s keep our screenshotting harmless and useless, mainly for purposes of documentation, to help us remember things and to have something silly to post on UUU Screenshots.
#25

Is Anything On This Table Really On This Table?

Artie Schmutze Report

#26

Instantly Reverses Hair Bleaching And Applies Makeup Too!

April Ward Report

Mat Hall
Mat Hall
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So when the limited supply of risk free bottles run out the rest come with some sort of peril attached?

3
3points
reply
#27

Excuse Me What Are You Selling Me For Two Dollars

Lena Seymour Report

ISeeWendiGo
ISeeWendiGo
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Headless Roach's family reunion!

4
4points
reply
These screenshots might have been deemed useless, unsuccessful and/or unpopular by the people who shared them in this group, but at least they’re able to serve a purpose here: entertaining us pandas! We hope you’re enjoying this list, and please, remember to keep upvoting all of your favorite useless screenshots. Let us know in the comments down below what feelings these bizarre pics are bringing up in you, and then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring a page from the Useless, Unsuccessful and/or Unpopular Universe, look no further than right here
#28

Was Looking At Reviews Of A Bathing Suit. This Was The Most Helpful

Kristie Brisby Report

SCP 4666
SCP 4666
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ginger kitties are usually male

0
0points
reply
#29

This Is How Someone Quit Where I Work

Meggi PooperScooper Report

#30

Unpopular With Me Because I Feel Like It Would Bend On Impact

Laurel Nikole Kolenda Report

Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

10 for creativity, but only 2 for practicality. Definitely not sturdy enough for office shanking.

0
0points
reply
#31

Ebay Beat Up Amazon This Time … This Is Horrendous

Estefany Gobble-Rosales Report

Liz Clarke
Liz Clarke
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does anyone else think that it looks like a mother who's dressed her daughter up the same as her?

2
2points
reply
#32

Hmmm

Nermin Drinic Report

#33

Ah, Yes... Perfect For Winter

Sam Taylon Report

ISeeWendiGo
ISeeWendiGo
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just what I wanted to wear as I go about my errands on those cold winter days! The zip-up sweatshirt would be perfect for church on Sundays as well!!!

2
2points
reply
#34

I'm Concerned About This Lady. Does She Have Legs? Is The Bathing Suit Flossing Straight Up Between Her Lady Bits? Someone Help Her!

Jessica Gardner Report

#35

Idk Who Would Put These 2 Concepts Together

Elana Overcash Report

RagDollLali
RagDollLali
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you have to go but you also have to go

2
2points
reply
#36

Sometimes You Find Cockroaches In The Food But The Food Is Excellent Though

Robert Barnard Report

Birb
Birb
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So thats why Headless Roach has no head

2
2points
reply
#37

Why

Jennifer Law Report

#38

For Just A $150 Christ Will Walk With You, Seems Legit

Adele Berger Report

#39

I Think I Was Just Fat Shamed For Loving Sugar And Carbs And Banana Muffins

Brittany Darlene Report

xxx
xxx
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you can't be kind, be quiet.

2
2points
reply
#40

Hmmm

João Gomes Report

Domi
Domi
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm surprised that I haven't seen it on someone before, it's really "creative".😅

1
1point
reply
#41

Me- Oh, That's A Nice Vestaggggggghhhhh My God What Happened Here

Kelly Willemsen Report

Torza
Torza
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Something's not right with her knees....

3
3points
reply
#42

I’m Not Paying $25 For Anything That Looks At Me Like That

Elizabeth Häxa Swan Report

#43

I Don’t Have A Cart At IKEA And I Definitely Don’t Know Which This Object Is

Esther McCune Report

Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They look like hydatids cysts.

0
0points
reply
#44

It Made Me Laugh So Much Because It Came Out Nowhere

Cameron Nowill Report

#45

Thank You, Instagram, For Letting Me Know That Ozzy Osborne Is False Information. He Almost Got Me

Cheyenne Gypsy Report

Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He's just trying to warn you about your expired car warranty.

0
0points
reply
#46

Ummmmm

Krissy Skibinski Report

#47

When Your Dopamine Levels Are So Low You'd Do Anything To Feel Alive

Rachel Gray Report

#48

Leave Me Alone, Trivago

Chris Bear Report

indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's bound to be a good time

1
1point
reply
#49

Because Work Is Killing Us All Anyway

Jimbo Cannata Report

Nacho Man Sandy Ravage
Nacho Man Sandy Ravage
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They're gonna work you until you die anyway so you might as well get used to it

0
0points
reply
#50

Ahhh Yess Hot Dogs.. Perfect Christmas Decor

Heather Rose Pirre Report

#51

Swing And A Miss

Corey Perrine Report

Wang Zhuang
Wang Zhuang
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That sounds good even upside down

1
1point
reply
#52

One Of These Is Not Like The Other

Alison Thornton Report

#53

Times Are Tough Out Here

Jared Ribbler Report

#54

I Don’t Think That Reclines

Bonnie Radecki Reidel Report

ISeeWendiGo
ISeeWendiGo
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It all depends on how you lay on your possum.

0
0points
reply
#55

No, Thank You

Jennifer Watkins Report

Wang Zhuang
Wang Zhuang
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh my god, the gummies are real. But at least they're fruit flavored: https://www.amazon.com/Macaroni-Cheese-Gummies-Flavored-Frankford/dp/B0B94X9BZV

0
0points
reply
#56

Just…no

Jennifer McElroy Report

