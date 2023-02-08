This Facebook Group Is Dedicated To “Useless, Unsuccessful, And/Or Unpopular Screenshots” And Here Are 113 Of The Best Ones
In only 23 years, the 21st century has already pumped out dozens of revolutionary, life-changing inventions. If you love your smartphone, social media, cryptocurrency, GPS navigation, online streaming platforms and e-cigarettes, you can be thankful that you’re living in this day in age. Personally, I have to say that my favorite invention from this century is the air fryer (seriously, don’t knock it until you try it), but I have to say that another invention that has changed my life is the screenshot. You know it, you love it, and perhaps you fear it if you send your friends embarrassing, unflattering selfies via Snapchat or Instagram, but it’s likely that you use it too.
So in honor of the famous screenshot, we’ve taken a trip into the UUU Universe to visit the Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Screenshots Facebook group. This community has amassed an impressive 65k members for sharing exactly what their title states, so we’ve gathered some of their very best posts down below for your entertainment, pandas. Be sure to upvote all of the screenshots that you enjoy, despite how useless they may be, and then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article diving into the UUU Universe, you can find some useless yet hilarious signs right here!
Oh, That Was My Favorite In Dave Mirra!
Bonk Of America Is Gonna Get Me!!!
I Have So Many Questions.... Is The Cat Part Of The Deal? What Is A Women's Bread Size? Are You Selling Cats Loaves?
The Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Screenshots group is part of the UUU Universe, which encompasses a host of groups including UUU Ginko Trees, UUU Reruns, UUU Facts, UUU Philosophy, UUU Movies, UUU Memes, UUU Grocery Store, UUU Almost Dead Plants, and more. But today we’re focusing on the screenshots, so let me give you a little background information of this massive community. The group was launched on February 11, 2017 and is for posting all of “your ridiculous screenshots that don't fit into any other groups.” There aren’t too many rules, aside from the general UUU tenets and that members must only post screenshots they’ve taken themselves.
No punching down or edgelord “humor” is tolerated in the group, and members are told to resist the urge to engage in “pointless online discourse”. “Seriously, why do you care so much? Take a deep breath. Get off Facebook for a bit. Maybe go outside if you can and look up at the sky. Read a book. Google ‘eel reproduction’. Find five things you can see, four things you can touch, three things you can hear, two things you can smell, and one thing you can taste,” the admin rules state.
It Has Again Come Back To Haunt Me
Ahh, It's Good To See The Oldies Are Still Around
I mean, seems like a good deal. After all, it's legit AND genuine
The US Will Use Anything But The Metric System
And although the group has been around for 5 years already, it continues to thrive. At the time I’m writing this, the group has already seen 107 new posts today and gained over 300 new members in the last week. So clearly, there is a huge audience for UUU screenshots. You never know exactly what you’re going to get when you take a scroll through this group. Will you find screenshots of bizarre items being listed on Facebook Marketplace and eBay? Maybe if you’re lucky, you’ll feast your eyes on extremely cringey content from social media or texting conversations that make you lose all faith in humanity? Regardless of what you find, you know it’ll qualify for at least one of the U’s.
Part of the fun of this group is participating in the sharing as well. We all have smartphones or computers if we’re using Facebook, so chances are, we all come across something bizarre that’s worth screenshotting every now and then. Whether it’s a terribly photoshopped ad, a hilarious post on another social media site, or a strange item being sold on Amazon, the possibilities for screenshot hilarity are endless. In fact, you probably have some photos that you could share on UUU screenshots just sitting in your camera roll right now, waiting for you to recognize their potential.
Instructions Unclear
Um No Thank You
Unsuccessful Because I Did Not Go For A Swim. I Was Packing My Closet
According to Riccardo Coluccini at Vice News, the first smartphone to introduce the capability to screenshot was the beloved iPhone, in 2007, but the history of the screenshot itself actually goes back much further. In 1959, “The very first photo of a screen featured the image of a pin-up model, drawn by a computer programmer for fun on a 213 million euro Cathode-ray tube screen,” Coluccini writes. “The screen, which was owned by the American military (and usually used for detecting nuclear threats), was photographed using a polaroid camera, resulting in a rudimentary – and very expensive – first example of computer art, and the world's first-known screenshot.”
Uhhh I Can Definitely See The Cracks
No And Not Sure Why This Ad Was Directed At Me
Umm...who's Gonna Tell Them?
Fast forward a few decades, and finally, in the 1990s, the “print screen” command became standard on computers. The general public was suddenly able to screenshot to their heart’s desire, as long as they owned a PC or had access to one. Today, however, screenshots are used for a variety of reasons, including to convey information and to hold private conversations unbeknownst to the individuals whose messages have been screenshotted. Screenshots can also be nefarious, as many Snapchat users unfortunately came to learn after sending NSFW photos. But for the most part, screenshots are, or should be, used just for fun.
As Coluccini writes for Vice, “Screenshots have become the faceless selfie, and a way to share what happens when we're alone on the internet. And while they're still important for archival reasons (like in the prolific work of the Internet Archive), they've evolved as vitally important evidence or ‘receipts’ of behavior people might have wanted to forget.”
My Small Towns Yard Sale Pages Are Filled With Scammers. They’re Not Even Trying To Hide It
Walmart Brooch For Sure
No scammers. Looks like someone doesn’t like competition!
While screenshots can be used for many purposes, I personally love to use them for sentimental reasons. When a friend or family member sends a particularly sweet or hilarious message, I love to screenshot it and keep it in an album on my phone for use in the future. When I’m in need of a kind word or I find myself missing them, I just look back on my screenshot archive, and I start smiling. If I see something on social media I’d like to share with a friend who doesn’t use that platform, I can simply screenshot it and pass it along. We all know that screenshots can be used for good or evil, but I have to say, using them for good just feels so right.
It’s A Hard Knock Life. Keep Your Heads Up, Friends
If he was a regular person, the barista would write something like "Lubarn" on his cup
It Is So You Can Get Better At Arm Wrassling. Even Simulate Sweaty Palms
These Are Very Strange Ads I Get About Some Fantasy Story.... The Pictures Or Video Clips With The Excerpt Make Absolutely No Sense
Screenshots, in general, are not useless, as we’re able to use them for a variety of practical purposes. At work, you might need to send a quick message to a colleague with a screenshot of a part of a document you’re discussing. Your landlord might try to change the terms of something you’ve previously agreed upon, but by sending a quick screenshot of your prior conversation, you can clear up any confusion. But there’s a big difference between keeping a screenshot between you and whomever you’ve had a conversation with and posting screenshots of private conversations online. That’s where screenshots can enter some ethical gray area.
Whoops!
Looks like a normal amount in this day and age
I Always Wanted To Find One Of Those Fake Listings Locally But I Haven’t Found One Until Now!
I Hate When My Computer Runs Out Of Ink, Too
Victoria Angelova wrote a piece last year for API Layer discussing how ethical screenshots are, and she mentions some of the times where it might be questionable to take screenshots. “First, if you are taking a screenshot of someone else’s work (e.g., a website or document), you should make sure you have their permission before doing so,” she writes. “Otherwise, you may be violating their copyright. Second, if you take a screenshot of confidential or sensitive information (e.g., a medical record), you should ensure you have the proper authorization to do so. Otherwise, you may be violating patient privacy laws.”
I Bet You Do Need These Gone Asap. They Probably Tried To “Go Chucky” On You In Your Sleep
Unsuccessful Translation
I Don't Care How Silly This Looks. I Want It
“Just because you can easily take screenshots doesn’t mean that you should,” Victoria goes on to write. “More and more technologies are implementing methods to either block screenshots or alert other users when screenshots are taken. There could be many reasons someone would want to be alerted if you take a screenshot. For example, if you are taking a screenshot of a confidential document, the other person may want to know so they can take measures to protect the information. Or, if you are taking a screenshot of a conversation, the other person may want to know so they can continue the conversation offline.” So let’s keep our screenshotting harmless and useless, mainly for purposes of documentation, to help us remember things and to have something silly to post on UUU Screenshots.
Is Anything On This Table Really On This Table?
Instantly Reverses Hair Bleaching And Applies Makeup Too!
Excuse Me What Are You Selling Me For Two Dollars
These screenshots might have been deemed useless, unsuccessful and/or unpopular by the people who shared them in this group, but at least they’re able to serve a purpose here: entertaining us pandas! We hope you’re enjoying this list, and please, remember to keep upvoting all of your favorite useless screenshots. Let us know in the comments down below what feelings these bizarre pics are bringing up in you, and then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring a page from the Useless, Unsuccessful and/or Unpopular Universe, look no further than right here!
Was Looking At Reviews Of A Bathing Suit. This Was The Most Helpful
This Is How Someone Quit Where I Work
Unpopular With Me Because I Feel Like It Would Bend On Impact
10 for creativity, but only 2 for practicality. Definitely not sturdy enough for office shanking.
Ebay Beat Up Amazon This Time … This Is Horrendous
Does anyone else think that it looks like a mother who's dressed her daughter up the same as her?
Hmmm
Ah, Yes... Perfect For Winter
Just what I wanted to wear as I go about my errands on those cold winter days! The zip-up sweatshirt would be perfect for church on Sundays as well!!!
I'm Concerned About This Lady. Does She Have Legs? Is The Bathing Suit Flossing Straight Up Between Her Lady Bits? Someone Help Her!
Idk Who Would Put These 2 Concepts Together
Sometimes You Find Cockroaches In The Food But The Food Is Excellent Though
Why
For Just A $150 Christ Will Walk With You, Seems Legit
I Think I Was Just Fat Shamed For Loving Sugar And Carbs And Banana Muffins
Hmmm
Me- Oh, That's A Nice Vestaggggggghhhhh My God What Happened Here
I’m Not Paying $25 For Anything That Looks At Me Like That
I Don’t Have A Cart At IKEA And I Definitely Don’t Know Which This Object Is
It Made Me Laugh So Much Because It Came Out Nowhere
Thank You, Instagram, For Letting Me Know That Ozzy Osborne Is False Information. He Almost Got Me
Ummmmm
When Your Dopamine Levels Are So Low You'd Do Anything To Feel Alive
Leave Me Alone, Trivago
Because Work Is Killing Us All Anyway
They're gonna work you until you die anyway so you might as well get used to it
Ahhh Yess Hot Dogs.. Perfect Christmas Decor
Swing And A Miss
One Of These Is Not Like The Other
I Don’t Think That Reclines
No, Thank You
Oh my god, the gummies are real. But at least they're fruit flavored: https://www.amazon.com/Macaroni-Cheese-Gummies-Flavored-Frankford/dp/B0B94X9BZV