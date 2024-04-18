ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve gathered some of the worst examples of folks being deeply ignorant about other counties and still posting their thoughts online. From lacking even the simplest idea of geography to having nonsensical ideas about other places, some people should perhaps open up a map at least once. 

We also got in touch with travel writer and adventure Vicky from vickyflipfloptravels.com and she was kind enough to answer some of our questions about travel as a way to expand your mind. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the worst examples and be sure to share your own experiences in the comments below. 

More info: Vickyflipfloptravels.com

#1

Africa Is So Confusing

Africa Is So Confusing

dwimback Report

lindacowley avatar
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When we moved to Swaziland in the 60s, it was interesting how much of our mail had arrived via Switzerland

View More Replies...
#2

Don't Have A Cashapp

Don't Have A Cashapp

__Dawn__Amber__ Report

blixten1982 avatar
blixten1982
blixten1982
Community Member
6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I (a Canadian) was just in the States and they still take your credit card from your table at the restaurant!! We've had the chip and tap here for a long time, and there's machines that they bring right to the table to make payments. Americans are so far behind on payment technology. We also don't have the penny in Canada either, and every time I'm in the USA I remember how much the penny sucks.

View More Replies...
#3

Hint Hint

Hint Hint

__Dawn__Amber__ Report

View More Replies...

Bored Panda got in touch with travel writer and adventure Vicky from vickyflipfloptravels.com to learn more about travel, a fantastic way to avoid making a fool of yourself online, and she was kind enough to share some of her thoughts. First and foremost, we wanted to know what she would have told her younger self, if she could.

“Get yourself to South America! Pick somewhere to stay for a few months and settle in a bit to explore deeper,” she shared. Interestingly, she may have picked up on the region's growing popularity with digital nomads, who are flocking to the continent. 
#4

When You Try To Roast Europe For Not Being Knowledgeable Enough About Coffee, But Europe Has A Reverse Uno Card Up Its Sleeve

When You Try To Roast Europe For Not Being Knowledgeable Enough About Coffee, But Europe Has A Reverse Uno Card Up Its Sleeve

AI_bloomwow Report

soniborah avatar
Howl's sleeping castle
Howl's sleeping castle
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ngl coffee terms confuse me. But then I don't drink coffee or tea so I don't need to know them.

View More Replies...
#5

Poor Indians

Poor Indians

Annoying_house_fly Report

candymimi13 avatar
Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Community Member
7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not to mention that even if they were actually Native Americans, that doesn't change the fact that poverty on reservations is a problem

View More Replies...
#6

Europe Is A Continent

Europe Is A Continent

Zild2 Report

Of course, traveling is easier said than done, with any degree of comfort costing money. So we wanted to know her opinion on paying for convenience versus trying to make your money go as far as possible. “Whatever works for you! I spent years backpacking on a shoestring, staying in hostels, and always choosing the cheapest option.”
#7

America Is The Reason You Have Cars

America Is The Reason You Have Cars

Midnight-Opposite Report

libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Karl Benz invented the first automobile in 1885, Germany

View More Replies...
#8

Apparently Cleopatra Vii Was African American

Apparently Cleopatra Vii Was African American

PanzerJagerr Report

#9

That Awkward Moment When You Can't Tell The Difference Between The Flag Of Mexico And Italy

That Awkward Moment When You Can't Tell The Difference Between The Flag Of Mexico And Italy

STerrier666 Report

“Now that I'm a bit older I'm happy to pay for comfort and will splash out on experiences rather than just watching others do them, or looking for the cheap things to do in a destination. Both are perfectly valid ways to travel!” she shared with Bored Panda. The important thing is to make sure you don’t end up wasting your time on unearned hype, expensive or not. 
#10

For Pride Month, My City (Not In Lithuania) Mistakenly Put Up A Bunch Lithuanian Flags

For Pride Month, My City (Not In Lithuania) Mistakenly Put Up A Bunch Lithuanian Flags

yesmilady Report

View More Replies...
#11

Says "I'm English" But Doesn't Know What The Right Flag Is For England? Nobody Could Be That Stupid Right?

Says "I'm English" But Doesn't Know What The Right Flag Is For England? Nobody Could Be That Stupid Right?

STerrier666 Report

emmastowe1986 avatar
Emma S
Emma S
Community Member
8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh dear! As an English person I wish I could say that this surprises me, but unfortunately Brexit taught me that there are plenty of stupid people in England.

View More Replies...
#12

It's Spelled Australia*

It's Spelled Australia*

CodyOdi Report

Lastly, if you are afraid of ending up like some of these folks and want to travel, we asked Vicky to share some tips. “Learn a few local words, look for the best places to visit, and seek out some unique experiences too. Research bloggers who've been there and done that, and see if they have useful tried and tested advice that will make your trip go smoother.”
#13

South Africa, Duh

South Africa, Duh

willando06 , WAndo06 Report

View More Replies...
#14

You Can't Be Serious

You Can't Be Serious

TheNewGuy132 Report

View More Replies...
#15

Well, Of Course You Can. Who Are We To Make Things More Difficult On The Road For You… Jfc

Well, Of Course You Can. Who Are We To Make Things More Difficult On The Road For You… Jfc

1Hate17Here Report

#16

Lost Brain Cells Reading This Twitter Thread

Lost Brain Cells Reading This Twitter Thread

glitchxrealm Report

annalenawelp avatar
Alewa
Alewa
Community Member
7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I challenge you to live well in Paris or London with $50k for a year.

View More Replies...
#17

Goddamn Europeans Living In Europe

Goddamn Europeans Living In Europe

Spirited-Arugula-672 Report

View More Replies...
#18

India Is Not A Location

India Is Not A Location

reddit.com Report

View More Replies...
#19

My Favorite Country Is Africa

My Favorite Country Is Africa

traininggaming Report

View More Replies...
#20

Wait Until This Guy Hears About A Country Called Spain

Wait Until This Guy Hears About A Country Called Spain

JPSILVA1893 Report

View More Replies...
#21

Europe Sucks

Europe Sucks

Midnight-Opposite Report

77542 avatar
Arnold Larkins
Arnold Larkins
Community Member
8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Germany being known for its car production line: Are we a joke to you?

#22

Wait… Spain Is In South America?

Wait… Spain Is In South America?

dayo_aji Report

View More Replies...
#23

I Don't Think That's Italy

I Don't Think That's Italy

benunplugged Report

View More Replies...
#24

France In English

France In English

Salazard260 Report

View More Replies...
#25

Apparently Spain Is The Capital Of Mexico

Apparently Spain Is The Capital Of Mexico

_TheBigBomb Report

mrsreneemitchell avatar
Renee Mitchell
Renee Mitchell
Community Member
9 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🤦🏻‍♀️ Why would you admit this in public 😆

View More Replies...
#26

Its A Part Of Europe Right

Its A Part Of Europe Right

Jason_-_- Report

binurithenabadu avatar
Tempest
Tempest
Community Member
8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do people not learn basic geography at school anymore?!

View More Replies...
#27

Australia And Its Harsh Northern European Climate

Australia And Its Harsh Northern European Climate

Hairybuttchecksout Report

bojanlebar avatar
Boy-Ahn
Boy-Ahn
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Even if confused with Austria, it still doesn't make sense, since Austria is definitely not a northern European country.

View More Replies...
#28

This Map Has Two Australias

This Map Has Two Australias

kiloyear Report

View More Replies...
#29

How Many People Failed Element School Geography

How Many People Failed Element School Geography

anoobsearcher Report

imayellowparachute avatar
Panda Boom
Panda Boom
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

England... is an island? Why have I seen a few English people say this recently? Sigh.

View More Replies...
#30

If Only Spain Existed

If Only Spain Existed

Midget_LlamaYT Report

annikperrot avatar
Annik Perrot
Annik Perrot
Community Member
7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The best English teacher I ever had (without her, I might not be writing in English on this forum) was called Mme Lopez-Pino...

View More Replies...
#31

I Guess Spain Is No Longer European?

I Guess Spain Is No Longer European?

harlienx900 Report

View More Replies...
#32

Europe Has Worse Roads Than USA “Europe Is A Kiddy Country”

Europe Has Worse Roads Than USA “Europe Is A Kiddy Country”

Leadership_Queasy Report

e-binon avatar
Laura ballam
Laura ballam
Community Member
6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

you know what a real flex is? proper public transport making the use of cars less necessary.

View More Replies...
#33

When Americans Don’t Understand European Date Format On An Imported German Product

When Americans Don’t Understand European Date Format On An Imported German Product

CaulkADewDillDue Report

77542 avatar
Arnold Larkins
Arnold Larkins
Community Member
8 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For everyone confused, in America its Month/Day/Year, but in nearly every other country in the world its Day/Month/Year. But China and Japan do it Year/Month/Day. If I got anything wrong, tell me

View More Replies...
#34

Buts It’s Obviously Europe

Buts It’s Obviously Europe

xzotn Report

View More Replies...
#35

Rip Geography

Rip Geography

DrDarkTV , 7rngs Report

omboyganesh avatar
ॐBoyGanesh
ॐBoyGanesh
Community Member
9 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be fair, there is a sovereignty movement here and HI is recognized as being illegally occupied by the US, by more than a few nations. So, ideologically (historically; technically?) OP is correct.

View More Replies...
#36

"Canada Is Not In North America"

"Canada Is Not In North America"

newaltcuzi4gotmypass Report

View More Replies...
#37

Is Not Good With His Geography

Is Not Good With His Geography

posturbem Report

View More Replies...
#38

Where Is He Taking His History Lessons From?

Where Is He Taking His History Lessons From?

Stroov Report

View More Replies...
#39

Thats Australia

Thats Australia

yeneewsc Report

77542 avatar
Arnold Larkins
Arnold Larkins
Community Member
8 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For the peope who don't know, the reason why they know its Australia is becouse of the building in the distance. Its the Sydney Oprea House

View More Replies...
#40

Getting Offended Over The Name Of A Country

Getting Offended Over The Name Of A Country

BalkanTrekie Report

View More Replies...
#41

Thought This Night Fit Here

Thought This Night Fit Here

Anto11x Report

View More Replies...
#42

French People Can't Be Black According To This Guy

French People Can't Be Black According To This Guy

Mockingjay573 Report

binurithenabadu avatar
Tempest
Tempest
Community Member
8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Must be the same person from that other post who was having a stroke after seeing only white people in Europe.

View More Replies...
#43

This Podcast Host Thinking, He Knows Europe Compared To The Us

This Podcast Host Thinking, He Knows Europe Compared To The Us

buerglermeister , esaagar Report

soniborah avatar
Howl's sleeping castle
Howl's sleeping castle
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These days everyone and their weasel has a podcast. I have a small friend circle and not one of us listens to podcasts. Maybe except for the YouTube shots.

View More Replies...
#44

Italy Is Not In Europe

Italy Is Not In Europe

Ultimate_Gamer7 Report

View More Replies...
#45

That's Not How It Works

That's Not How It Works

reddit.com Report

mariedahme_1 avatar
Marie Dahme
Marie Dahme
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm sure the native indigenous people of Australia, the aborigines..who've been there for only 45,000 years would like to debate you on this...

View More Replies...
#46

Guy Doesn't Know That South Africa Is A Country

Guy Doesn't Know That South Africa Is A Country

MemeroC Report

binurithenabadu avatar
Tempest
Tempest
Community Member
8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe if South Africa got a dollar every time someone said it’s not a country, they’ll finally be rich enough to be promoted to a country. 😋

View More Replies...
#47

Europe Apparently Has No Forests? Because Apparently Too Many Trees Die?

Europe Apparently Has No Forests? Because Apparently Too Many Trees Die?

KnavishFob Report

View More Replies...
#48

The City Of France (She Takes French Classes)

The City Of France (She Takes French Classes)

IsaacT-B Report

lindacowley avatar
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe she meant capital city of France? Hoping against hope

View More Replies...
#49

Italy: Home Of The Eiffel Tower

Italy: Home Of The Eiffel Tower

faulknlt Report

View More Replies...
#50

South America And Europe My Favorite Countries

South America And Europe My Favorite Countries

toerrrr Report

#51

Yeah, There Are No Banks In Australia That Could Buy That Weird European Currency That Is The No. 2 In The World's Currencies

Yeah, There Are No Banks In Australia That Could Buy That Weird European Currency That Is The No. 2 In The World's Currencies

RaiderOfZeHater Report

#52

This Vpn Has Austria With Australia's Flag. I Know Because I Live In Australia!!!

This Vpn Has Austria With Australia's Flag. I Know Because I Live In Australia!!!

reddit.com Report

View More Replies...
#53

Guy Boards A Flight To Montana Instead Of Australia

Guy Boards A Flight To Montana Instead Of Australia

qazwsx457 Report

bojanlebar avatar
Boy-Ahn
Boy-Ahn
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sure, he bought a plane ticket to Sidney, a small town in Montana with an international airport? Or was he planning to go to Australia on a bus?

