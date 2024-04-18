53 Times Individuals Demonstrated A Stunning Lack Of Knowledge In GeographyInterview With Expert
We’ve gathered some of the worst examples of folks being deeply ignorant about other counties and still posting their thoughts online. From lacking even the simplest idea of geography to having nonsensical ideas about other places, some people should perhaps open up a map at least once.
We also got in touch with travel writer and adventure Vicky from vickyflipfloptravels.com and she was kind enough to answer some of our questions about travel as a way to expand your mind. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the worst examples and be sure to share your own experiences in the comments below.
More info: Vickyflipfloptravels.com
Africa Is So Confusing
When we moved to Swaziland in the 60s, it was interesting how much of our mail had arrived via Switzerland
Don't Have A Cashapp
I (a Canadian) was just in the States and they still take your credit card from your table at the restaurant!! We've had the chip and tap here for a long time, and there's machines that they bring right to the table to make payments. Americans are so far behind on payment technology. We also don't have the penny in Canada either, and every time I'm in the USA I remember how much the penny sucks.
Hint Hint
Bored Panda got in touch with travel writer and adventure Vicky from vickyflipfloptravels.com to learn more about travel, a fantastic way to avoid making a fool of yourself online, and she was kind enough to share some of her thoughts. First and foremost, we wanted to know what she would have told her younger self, if she could.
“Get yourself to South America! Pick somewhere to stay for a few months and settle in a bit to explore deeper,” she shared. Interestingly, she may have picked up on the region's growing popularity with digital nomads, who are flocking to the continent.
When You Try To Roast Europe For Not Being Knowledgeable Enough About Coffee, But Europe Has A Reverse Uno Card Up Its Sleeve
Ngl coffee terms confuse me. But then I don't drink coffee or tea so I don't need to know them.
Poor Indians
Not to mention that even if they were actually Native Americans, that doesn't change the fact that poverty on reservations is a problem
Europe Is A Continent
Of course, traveling is easier said than done, with any degree of comfort costing money. So we wanted to know her opinion on paying for convenience versus trying to make your money go as far as possible. “Whatever works for you! I spent years backpacking on a shoestring, staying in hostels, and always choosing the cheapest option.”
America Is The Reason You Have Cars
Apparently Cleopatra Vii Was African American
That Awkward Moment When You Can't Tell The Difference Between The Flag Of Mexico And Italy
“Now that I'm a bit older I'm happy to pay for comfort and will splash out on experiences rather than just watching others do them, or looking for the cheap things to do in a destination. Both are perfectly valid ways to travel!” she shared with Bored Panda. The important thing is to make sure you don’t end up wasting your time on unearned hype, expensive or not.
For Pride Month, My City (Not In Lithuania) Mistakenly Put Up A Bunch Lithuanian Flags
Says "I'm English" But Doesn't Know What The Right Flag Is For England? Nobody Could Be That Stupid Right?
It's Spelled Australia*
Lastly, if you are afraid of ending up like some of these folks and want to travel, we asked Vicky to share some tips. “Learn a few local words, look for the best places to visit, and seek out some unique experiences too. Research bloggers who've been there and done that, and see if they have useful tried and tested advice that will make your trip go smoother.”
South Africa, Duh
You Can't Be Serious
Well, Of Course You Can. Who Are We To Make Things More Difficult On The Road For You… Jfc
Lost Brain Cells Reading This Twitter Thread
Goddamn Europeans Living In Europe
India Is Not A Location
My Favorite Country Is Africa
Wait Until This Guy Hears About A Country Called Spain
Europe Sucks
Germany being known for its car production line: Are we a joke to you?
Wait… Spain Is In South America?
I Don't Think That's Italy
France In English
Apparently Spain Is The Capital Of Mexico
Its A Part Of Europe Right
Australia And Its Harsh Northern European Climate
This Map Has Two Australias
How Many People Failed Element School Geography
England... is an island? Why have I seen a few English people say this recently? Sigh.
If Only Spain Existed
The best English teacher I ever had (without her, I might not be writing in English on this forum) was called Mme Lopez-Pino...
I Guess Spain Is No Longer European?
Europe Has Worse Roads Than USA “Europe Is A Kiddy Country”
you know what a real flex is? proper public transport making the use of cars less necessary.
When Americans Don’t Understand European Date Format On An Imported German Product
For everyone confused, in America its Month/Day/Year, but in nearly every other country in the world its Day/Month/Year. But China and Japan do it Year/Month/Day. If I got anything wrong, tell me
Buts It’s Obviously Europe
Rip Geography
To be fair, there is a sovereignty movement here and HI is recognized as being illegally occupied by the US, by more than a few nations. So, ideologically (historically; technically?) OP is correct.
"Canada Is Not In North America"
Is Not Good With His Geography
Where Is He Taking His History Lessons From?
Thats Australia
For the peope who don't know, the reason why they know its Australia is becouse of the building in the distance. Its the Sydney Oprea House
Getting Offended Over The Name Of A Country
Thought This Night Fit Here
"the nearest ATM? Take left, then take South Africa."
French People Can't Be Black According To This Guy
This Podcast Host Thinking, He Knows Europe Compared To The Us
These days everyone and their weasel has a podcast. I have a small friend circle and not one of us listens to podcasts. Maybe except for the YouTube shots.
Italy Is Not In Europe
That's Not How It Works
I'm sure the native indigenous people of Australia, the aborigines..who've been there for only 45,000 years would like to debate you on this...
Guy Doesn't Know That South Africa Is A Country
Europe Apparently Has No Forests? Because Apparently Too Many Trees Die?
This reminded me of 'empty vessels make much noise.'
The City Of France (She Takes French Classes)
Maybe she meant capital city of France? Hoping against hope
Italy: Home Of The Eiffel Tower
South America And Europe My Favorite Countries
Yeah, There Are No Banks In Australia That Could Buy That Weird European Currency That Is The No. 2 In The World's Currencies
This Vpn Has Austria With Australia's Flag. I Know Because I Live In Australia!!!
Guy Boards A Flight To Montana Instead Of Australia
