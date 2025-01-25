Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Person Explains Why He Thinks We’re Headed To A “Post-Brain Rot Era”
Work & Money

Person Explains Why He Thinks We’re Headed To A “Post-Brain Rot Era”

Slowly, although not imperceptibly, short-form internet content has become not only the norm, but in many ways a dominant method of how people consume anything from memes to news and even music. Recently, this has led to a growing awareness of seemingly mindless, repetitive posts and trends that some call “brain rot.”

TikToker and brand strategist Eugene Healey went viral for his theorizing that we will move towards a post-brain rot era of content. If some of those words seem confusing, don’t worry, we’ll get you up to speed. We reached out to Eugene via email and will update the article when he gets back to us.
    If you scroll long enough on TikTok, YouTube shorts or IG’s reels, you’ve probably seen a lot of repetitive, low effort content

    Man discussing the post-brain rot era with digital background and text overlay.

    Image credits: eugbrandstrat

    A brand strategist recently went viral for his theory that social media consumption trends are shifting

    Text image discussing signs of a post-brain rot era identified by a culture strategy consultant.

    Text discussing a "post-brain rot era" with insights on in-person status trends and tech addiction as a low-status trait.

    Group discussing post-brain rot era, seated around a table in a modern office, with laptops and documents.

    Image credits: javi_indy / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text discussing AI's impact on jobs and the potential shift towards valuing human capabilities in a post-brain rot era.

    Text discussing algorithm failures and AI content's impact on culture and platforms like YouTube.

    Text about AI perspectives and super brain rot, questioning content originality and predicting audience reaction.

    Man in striped pajamas with red headphones watching laptop, symbolizing post-brain rot era relaxation at home.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text discussing brain rot, short-form media burnout, and the shift towards long-form content preference on platforms like YouTube.

    Text discussing a shift towards media-like branding with in-house curators, related to a post-brain rot era.

    Text discussing diverse content and optimism for a post-brain rot era by 2025.

    Image credits: eugbrandstrat

    @eugbrandstrat Have we passed peak brain rot? Today: 3 signs I’m observing that we are heading into a post-brain rot era, due to a confluence of shifting societal attitudes about our relationship with tech, the further advance of AI into content, and short-form burnout driving a need for more diverse and interesting forms of content. #marketing #brandstrategy #marketingstrategy #brandmarketing ♬ original sound – eugbrandstrat

    First, a few definitions

    Person in yellow hoodie using smartphone, pondering post-brain rot era at home.

    Image credits: EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo)

    First and foremost, if you are unaware what “brain rot” refers to, congratulations! This is sort of like winning a cognitive lottery. In short, there is (or was, according to Eugene Healey) a growing trend in short form content that was low effort, low value and, often, mentally tiring. While it can be hard to pinpoint exactly what makes something “brain rot” versus just simple, it tends to have little to no intellection value, has repetitive music or sounds and are often linked to a current trend in Gen Z or Gen A slang.

    Now, low-quality content has been around a lot longer than TikTok or its competitors, so it begs the question, why is “brain rot” as a concept only being so widely discussed now. It was named the Oxford Word of the Year in 2024, which is certainly going to be a fun fact in trivia competitions for the next few decades.

    However, if we take a look at the actual consumption habits of most users in general and younger users in particular, it’s easy to see how this sort of video format ends up being so prolific. In the past, you would scroll your “feed” on, say, Facebook or Twitter (now X) and when you got to the end, you would stop. However, now that there is truly so much content out there that the more “modern” approach is to have a feed one can, in theory, scroll through forever.

    It’s worth noting that the person reportedly behind the concept and technology of the “infinite/endless scroll,” entrepreneur Aza Raskin regretted this design choice, saying that it was “one of the first products designed to not simply help a user, but to deliberately keep them online for as long as possible“.

    Mindlessly scrolling short video content is generally not great for your mental health

    Person using a smartphone, reflecting on the post-brain rot era while lying down on a pillow.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    In the age of TikTok, Reels, Shorts or whatever alternative you prefer, it’s become sadly popular to simply sit (often in bed, with the lights off) and just scroll for hours on end, often with little to no actual enjoyment. The second internet-word of the day is “doomscrolling,” which gained popularity around 2020 when a large part of the population had nothing better to do than literally sit around and watch a TV-show season’s worth of TikTok’s. It’s cheap entertainment, but it has lasting, generally negative effects on people’s attention spans and mental health.

    Even though lockdown has been lifted for awhile now, many people still reflexively lose hours every day just scrolling hundreds of videos, hoping for that one little hit of dopamine. This comes with its own slew of issues from anxiety to depression, but the main point here is that there are or at least have been a large segment of viewers conditioned to just sit and scroll no matter what shows up on their screen.

    At some point, you will be scrolling through content faster than folks can make it, so it’s not surprising that most of the as of yet unviewed videos will be ones that probably took people mere minutes to make. After enough exposure to “brain rot,” people start to internalize the vocabulary, which then trickles into their everyday speech.

    However, for the most part, brain rot is by and large “faceless,” in the sense that it uses or contains slang trends and memes that have been subsumed by Gen Z and Gen A. This allows for “brain rot” content to be made incredibly quickly, but also removes any sort of human connection from it. As Eugene Healey states, this means that it can be easily replicated by AI, since there is little to no “personal touches” when making these sorts of TikTok’s.

    Despite what the slew of AI pundits would have you believe, people don’t just want one thing. There will be viewers for AI content (or “slop” as some call it) but most real people won’t just consume this one type of video day in and day out. The simplicity of brain rot content might end up working against generative AI which can only mix the bits of data it has. At some point, it will run out of ingredients.

    Many readers agreed, sharing how their consumption patterns have changed

    Comments discussing internet culture shifts related to post-brain rot era concerns.

    Online discussion about mid-length content and flash animations, hints at post-brain rot era insights.

    Commenter expressing optimism about the post-brain rot era, with 151 likes.

    Comment by Ryan calling for AI regulation laws, gaining 33 likes.

    Comment about "post-brainrot" era with crying emoji reaction, 52 likes.

    Comments discussing the impact of paywalls on virtual spaces, suggesting a shift towards a post-brain rot era.

    Comment by Sandwich islands on post-brain rot era, stating in-person meetings won't return.

    Person discusses the "Post-Brain Rot Era," highlighting hyper-local success over mass distribution.

    Comment discussing AI creativity, suggesting it's a copy of a copy, related to the post-brain rot era concept.

    Comment agreeing with thoughts on the post-brain rot era discussion.

    A person comments on advertising trends, suggesting a move away from short-form to longer content in a post-brain rot era.

    Deputy discusses escaping brain rot by enjoying long content without distractions in a social media comment.

    Comment saying "Finally someone talking sense about AI" with 2 likes.

    Comment about AI replacing jobs, mentioning high rents, related to post-brain rot era discussion.

    Comment embracing quality in content creation, relevant to "post-brain rot era" discussion.

    Comment by HelenOfNine praising logical views and advice, related to post-brain rot era discussion.

    Comment with a person's avatar, discussing a post-brain rot era idea, expressing gratitude.

    User comment discussing the cost of outings and activities, relating to a post-brain rot era trend.

    Others disagreed with both his definitions and even key arguments

    Comment discussing preference for minimal in-person interaction with humorous emoji, related to post-brain rot era.

    Comment discussing "post-brain rot era" and capitalistic traits with notable engagement.

    Comment by ClassicMiddleton discussing a post-brain era with humor, mentioning "post-post modernist response.

    Comment from a user expressing healing from brain rot in a digital conversation.

    Screenshot of a comment about brain rot, expressing skepticism about moving beyond it.

    Comment discussing how AI content and experience might reshape a "post-brain rot era.

    Comment on post-brain rot era, discussing remote work and in-person meetings.

    Comment from Simon's Book Club discussing the concept of everything being a remix, related to "Post-Brain Rot Era" ideas.

    Comment expressing concern about the increase of in-person meetings in the post-brain rot era.

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

