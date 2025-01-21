ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re a TikTok user, there’s no way in the world you haven’t heard about the plans and execution (as odd as it is) of its ban in the United States.

Several days before the ban on the 19th of January, the platform was full of people saying goodbye, reliving their viral moments, or sharing the secrets that they held all this time. In fact, such a trend happened not only on the video app itself but outside of it too. Like, when this former employee of TikTok decided to answer any question he got about it on X. And let’s just say the questions ranged from normal to quite odd ones.

Image credits: armankhon