#1 I told my boss I was miscarrying and needed to go to the hospital. She said I needed to wait until the end of my shift. I was a receptionist for a real estate agency. I walked out and never came back.

#2 My new team leader was an idiot, and an unpleasant person, so I was thinking about leaving anyway, but the final straw was her firing someone for taking too many days off for his chemotherapy. When it was announced, I just stood up, told her she was a terrible person, and that I quit, and left. Then phoned my partner on the way home to explain why I was now unemployed 😁 Very long time ago now, and it all worked out in the end. Last time I heard, the guy was still fit and healthy, so all is well.

#3 My boss wanted my coworker to come to work the day after her best friend got m******d. I quit so we couldn't open.

#4 I asked off one day for my freshman orientation at college. Boss told me I had to make a tough decision, either I wanted to work or I didn't.



I'm sorry, minimum wage at a pet store or going to college? You got me messed up. I never went back.

#5 My manager was a bleach blonde nutjob who only had her position because daddy owned the restaurant chain. I was the assistant manager and basically ran the place while she sat in a booth and chatted with friends all day. Three weeks before my exit she hired her friend, who had no restaurant experience, to be a waitress. Two weeks after that she got married for the second time (she was 24) and was to take off on her honeymoon a week later. Two days before she was to leave she left me a note in the office telling me that her new waitress friend was going to be in charge of the restaurant (zero experience managing anything) while she was gone. The next day I walked in at the start of my shift and walked up to the table where she, her new husband, and daddy were sitting and talking. I dropped my keys on the table and told her that I wasn't about to be 'managed' by some idiot she dragged in off the street three weeks ago. Her father asked what I meant and I realized she hadn't told him about her decision. I briefly explained and then left. As I walked away I heard him tell her that she created the problem and now she had to solve it and that, if that was going to ruin her honeymoon, that was her fault.

#6 My daughter was just born 2 weeks ago and I said I couldn’t work **overtime** anymore and they said they needed me to get my priorities straight and if I can’t be there when they need me, they dont want me.



I stood up and shook his hand and said “I guess this is it then, good luck” and walked out. I kept the rage inside, but it just about broke out when I received an email 20 minutes later about his shock and disappointment



His disappointment that I chose spending time with my new born over his business. .

#7 I asked my boss if she could give me a schedule instead of expecting me to be on call from six in the morning to ten at night Monday-Sunday. She acted like I was asking her for 6 months of paid time off and then said no and I never went back.

#8 I was in a call center selling mobiles / mobile subscriptions. I was real good at it aswell, but after about a year the burn out was real.



It was a summer day and my friends where out day drinking not oven 500 m away. At lunch the boss pulls us all in to our after lunch meeting. He starts calling me out for not calling enough, not talking long enough and not selling enough. Right in front of everybody. He ended the sentence with "do you even wanna be here!?". And tbh a lightbulb just turned on in my head, i told him no i did not, took my jacket and left. The best mic drop moment ive had.



My coworkers called me after and told me he just stood there in disbelief. And i ofcourse went day drinking with my friends instead. Best day ever!

#9 My boss had a habit of jumping to conclusions with no evidence. He did this one time too many, blamed me for his mistake, and called me to his office and screamed at me until he was red in the face. I went home and never came back.

#10 I was 15 and my parents made me get my first job at a local chain store.



I was in charge of walking around for 8 hours/day and "facing" the shelves which basically meant all of the product was at the front of the shelves.



The manager of my department was a guy who seemed to be a journeyman for the company contracted to move from store to store. His personal skills were lacking and it was obvious even when I was 15. Imagine a man who looked like Bam Margera and was sober wearing a polo and always walked fast.



Anyways, I was on the floor facing the shelves and a guy I worked with (older than me, probably like 20-24) and he needed the job. We were talking to each other quietly as we were doing a task right next to each other. Nobody was around.



Bam walked by and immediately summoned us to the back of the store. I knew we were in trouble by the way he spoke to us. The guy proceeded to explain to us we are never allowed to talk during our work. I don't know how to explain it but something about the way he spoke felt like being scolded by an angry principal. Before I could say a word the guy I worked with was extremely apologetic and said he was sorry and it won't happen again. Bam looks at me for a similar apology and I told him, "F**k you." and I walked out.



Not sure if I'm the a*****e in this situation but I was 15 and I was pissed and a no talking at work policy seemed unreasonable.

#11 Small non profit hired a new COO who sucked up to the director. Director liked having her ego stroked, and made our lives hell to give in to COO's whims. The last nail was when she mocked my boss (a very qualified, hard working, kind, and efficient program head) because she was taking care of her extremely sick husband at the height of COVID and caught COVID herself. Director called my boss lazy for actually resting during her sick leave, unlike our COO, who was apparently still working while "sick" (COO tested positive but had no symptoms, and she was only signing documents which my boss had prepared while actually being in bed with fever, the director didn't know this). Furthermore, the director said "this is how it's going to be from now on, if you don't like it, I want your resignation by the end of the day". Half of the total staff quit on spot. F that lady and her suck up team. All of us are much better off now.

#12 I was sick of working 95 hour weeks with zero appreciation. I got called on the carpet for someone else's mistake and they blamed me. I was like oh hell no and quit on the spot. They called me being very apologetic a week later and asked me to come back. They were going to have to hire two people to do my job. Technical writer who always made the deadlines, even if I was up for 2 days straight.



So, I negotiated a pretty big raise, a title and an extra week vacation per year. I stayed another 3 years.

#13 My manager verbally berated one of my coworkers (and friends) for running drinks from the bar instead of being at the host stand. She was asked by another manager to help run drinks, and this manager was so a*****e it brought this sweet girl who was just trying to help to tears. I decided right there I was done but wanted a little petty revenge on top. They were always short on bartenders, and i was the only one scheduled in the bar the following night on a Friday. I came in 20 minutes before my shift and told that manger that I won't be working as of now because of the way she treats her employees.

#14 My boss again put me on the late shift despite it being my early week. Without asking me if I could. She had been following me around all week. I had enough, I quit on the spot. My other boss cried, begging me to stay but I had enough.



By the next day I had a way better job lined up. The rest is history. Now I have a job I love with coworkers I love!

#15 My non-verbal, autistic client was becoming increasingly aggressive because her d*****t dad was insisting that her direct support professionals (2 other women and me) take her out for a total of 10 hours a day. Sometimes, people just want to relax and be at home, and she was no different.



Anyway, she suddenly freaked out and grabbed me by the hair and started yanking me around in the middle of JCPenney. A stranger had to help calm her down and get her off of me. At this point, I was 2 months behind in being paid, and her dad kept telling me the money was coming. I wasn't going to accept getting beat up at work for free, so I drove her a*s home, left her with her brother because the dad was out of town at a conference, and quit. I told the woman who worked the shift after me about what happened, and she quit in solidarity with me.

#16 Worked at a restaurant doing like 10 hour shifts. They had me prep, dish wash, and cook. I couldn't take a proper lunch because if I did s**t would pile up worse than it already was. Nobody helped me with s**t. They made me work Thanksgiving and Christmas. Managers would be standing around talking when they could have helped me. My "raise" was 25 cents. One day I woke up and just said f**k that and just stopped going in. .

#17 I was called in to cover a 4 am shift. When I showed up, someone else was already there to cover it. I went home to sleep until my scheduled 11 am shift. Apparently someone else had been called in to cover me because I was covering the 4 am shift. I quit and walked out at 11:05 am.

#18 I fell and c*****d my head open, the following day they accused me of doing it on purpose.

#19 So I was working as a Christmas temp at Currys PC world in the UK.



23rd December 2015 (maybe 16 idk), meeting before store opens and the guy in charge of Apple products specifically tells us if anyone wants a gaming machine send them to him. Which me and another guy looked at each other with a bemused look as soon as he said it. So that put me in a bad mood.



Few hours later this lady was buying a laptop for her daughter who she specifically told me was going to university in the coming year to study computer science.



she ended up buying a laptop for about £500 iirc. And we had to upsell the Microsoft recovery usb thing, basically the help tech team (I can't remember their name) would do the recovery usb setup for them and charge £40 for the privilege.



The woman asked if she could do it herself and I said your daughter absolutely can. If she's studying computer science, she can do that.



The manager started saying no she couldn't and only we could do it. Just a blatant lie, and I had a face that said so. The woman ended up just buying a 32gb usb and believing her daughter could do it.



I was the accosted by another manager who said "if you don't like the heat, get out the kitchen". Literally. Literally f*****g said that.



So with that and the thought of being there at 5am in boxing day, I'd said nah f**k that and left.

#20 Retail. 2 weeks before christmas. I live somewhere it snows a lot, and at the time took the bus to work. The roads were very bad and the busses were running late. My phone was dead, the battery didn't keep a charge very long anymore but I couldn't afford a new one. I run in as fast as I can, apologize profusely and explain, my boss tears me a new one. Fine, I brush it off and get on the sales floor quickly.



I picked up every shift dropped at this place. I was only part time, and I needed the money. I could be relied on to come in last minute just about always. I was never late or missed shifts, ever. This was the first time.



I see her take out the schedule binder, which reminds me, I have a Dr. appointment the following week. I tell her the day and time. She asks me what it's for. I pause because that's a weird thing to ask but also because where I live you can't ask by law. I tell her that's none of her business and she can't ask me that. She tells me if I'm going to screw her over at christmas it is her business.



That was it. I marched to the back room, got my things and walked right out saying 'now you're screwed' and flipped her the bird.



I really needed that job and the money, but I didn't need to be treated that way.



Not long after, that manager was fired. The new replacement called me to come back, and I did!

#21 I was working at a restaurant and a few of the staff told me the owner will sometimes mess with their timesheets and to watch out for that. Upon hearing that, I immediately went to the owner and told him I don’t take that sort of thing lightly. He assured me that he would never do that and I went back to work but kept all my punch receipts. Payday comes and I see my check was rounded down something small like .27 hours (From 40.27 down to 40 or something). I go straight to the owner and told him I quit. He starts yelling “that’s only like 50 cents! I need you tomorrow!” and I say “that’s MY 50 cents! I told you don’t f**k with my money” then walked out.

#22 A new restaurant owner forced the kitchen to remain open after the fume hood died during a hot summer night. We made it through half the dinner rush before the chef had to be evac'd to the hospital.



My manager said she totally understood when I quit. I don't think she was in a spot to quit as well, but it was written on her face that she wanted to. It was obvious the new owner bought the location without any intention to invest a single additional cent into it. He squeezed every last penny out of tje place before shutting it down 6 months after the hood fiasco. A real shame.. that place was super busy before he took over. I like to imagine he overpaid for it and it ruined him when he treated his employees like rodents.

#23 Was working at a bar/pizza restaurant, only 2 people in the kitchen normally, but on that day the other guy called out so I was on my own, and my boss said she'd help.





Basically it just got ludicrously busy, 2 giant families came in, there was a birthday party in another section + all the bar orders.





By "help" my boss actually meant, just tell me what she thinks I should be prioritizing whenever she waltzed through the kitchen.





That had been bothering me all day, and the final straw was when she came back to tell me there was another big group here with no clean table to sit at (also my job).





I just stared her in the eyes while untying my apron, dropped it on the ground and walked out without saying a word.

#24 I worked at a call center for a s****y dial up provider in like 2008

I worked nights to supplement my day job income, which was low because I was an intern. They had super shady cancellation practices. Customers had to jump through hoops and it was borderline impossible to cancel. After like two weeks I got a call from a woman who’s elderly father tried and failed to cancel many many months prior and had racked up all kinds of stupid finance charges and was in collections. She was so sweet and almost in tears because they simply couldn’t afford it. I quit on the spot. I called the manager a greasy piece of s**t and walked out, and called the lady back on my personal cell and apologized and told her how to get out of paying it.

#25 I was a 15 year old dish washer and showed up to an overflowing sink full of dishes cause the afternoon guy called out. The grown men at the job were underachieving losers who either relentlessly teased me or sexually harassed me. After an hour of my shift of being picked on by men in their 30's, I had enough. I walked over to the punch clock, picked up my timecard and held it high in the air. I locked eyes with the biggest bully and saw his face change from laughter to surprise and he said "no no, don't clock out" I said, "have fun doing those dishes" clocked out and never went back.

#26 I wouldn’t call it rage, but I was a part time employee who, for over 6 months, was working full time hours and was the only employee who did closing in the kitchen.



New management came in and refused to hire new people and kept expecting more and more from me. I was having panic attacks every shift and was overly stressed out. I was doing a job alone that should’ve been two people minimum.



A day before my one year anniversary (which happened to be Christmas eve lol) I had another panic attack cause the orders wouldn’t stop coming, the person who worked before me never did their job, and as I went to go restock the food bar I saw they didn’t prepare anything for me and I lost it. Told my manager everything I was thinking and that I just couldn’t do it anymore. She asked me to stay cause she had “big plans” to fix everything. Told her no and walked out.



From what I heard she left about a year later and the whole store is being ran by junkies. Thank god I left.

#27 Everyone in the department had been let go except for me and one other. They expected us to hold the fort down, since we were the two best. They got rid of thirty people. This was a random Thursday morning. It was horrible. They fired all of these hardworking people I grew to be friends with. I quit when they were trying to explain how things would go now. Guess they didn’t go very much. This was at the city newspaper. Shame. I expect they’ll be done within five years.

#28 I had a boss at a Dog Daycare who was a pure sociopath, she deliberately tried to set her employees against each other with gossip and listened to our conversations on the remote cameras and used what we said against each other.



It gets worse, but she heard me talking to another employee about finding another job, then confronted me and told me she would just take all my hours away if I was going to quit.



Then she heard me tell another employee I contacted the department of labor to find out if that was legal (it is) and ambushed me after lunch to fire me in front of other employees.



"So I heard you called the labor department about your hours, that won't be necess-"



And at this point I realize this is the only chance I'm gonna get to just unload on this b***h and I'm taking it.



I.



**Went.**



***OFF.***



"OKAY FIRST OF ALL YOU INSANE BRAZILIAN B***H, WHO THE F**K DO YOU THINK YOU ARE?"



I unleashed the beast for ten straight minutes right in her f*****g face. I told her about when we lied to her face about throwing away shock collars she used on the customers dogs without their knowledge or consent, how she's a miserable and ugly human being, the employees hate her, we all dread her coming in because she f***s everything up, how she was f*****g stupid, her husband is a pedophile and probably a rapist, raked her over the coals about the time she forgot a customer's dog in the car for three hours in May and then lied to the customer about it.



I remember one point I yelled "DIDN'T YOU EVER F*****G WONDER WHY EVERYONE WHO QUITS THIS F*****G SH*THOLE HAS NOTHING GOOD TO SAY ABOUT WORKING HERE? ITS YOU! YOU'RE A MISERABLE B***H!"



And eventually I gave her the finger, said "F**K THIS AND F**K YOU, I'M OUT!"



I talked to one of the employees who witnessed the entire thing later and he said



"Well, you made a lot of good points.".

#29 When I was a young I worked in a factory that made parts of circuit boards. The parts were made by dipping the metal into vats of acid. One day a guy had acid splashed into his eyes. He ran to a wash out sink and washed it out, the foreman asked if could see and when the guy said yes he told him to get back to work. I walked out the door at that point.

#30 Not me but my husband before we got married: he was paid a flat salary, no overtime pay, but he was promised time off in place of overtime. He worked NON-STOP. I mean there were days when he wouldn't go home he'd just work through from 8am to past midnight the next night. His "record" there was 110 hours worked in one week. He would go home to feed the cat or get groceries. They wouldn't even let him go home to shower when he pulled all-nighters. One time he asked me to shave his head in the garden because he didn't have time to go to the barber and while I was doing it I realised he'd fallen asleep. While I was shaving his head with those clipper things that are loud and vibrate against your skull. He took a day off once and his one manager even went to his house to find out why he wasn't at work even though he'd notified the office (his landlord yelled at the guy and accused him of slavery).



Anyway he eventually lost it one night. He was told to work overtime to meet an insane deadline for a MASSIVE national event that was coming up and when he expressed frustration about something, the other manager took his glasses off, got in his face and asked "do you want to hit me?" So he put his office keys on the desk and said f**k you, you're on your own, and walked. The manager was STRESSED. Calling him, begging him, offered him 10k just to work that night. He even called me and begged me to convince my husband to go back to work. I told him to eat s**t.

#31 I went on holiday for a week, and the company sent a replacement to operate my 25-ton excavator. When I came back, my team told me the guy had absolutely no idea how to operate heavy machinery and had nearly killed someone. When they confronted him about his experience, he admitted he didn’t have much.



Despite my 20 years of experience, he was paid more than I was. So, I called my boss for clarification. They said they couldn’t pay me more, so I simply switched off my machine and went home.



It took them four months and multiple drivers to find the right person. After a few weeks, the new driver struck a fiber optic cable, leading to a hefty fine and stopping the project for several weeks. In the end, they went over budget and finished late—but I guess they were happy that they stood their ground with me.

#32 Wrote a company wide email putting the owner/CEO and his VP on blast for how horrible they and the company were. I got very, very personal with it. Wrote it as I waited for HR to cut my final check.



I set it to delayed delivery so everyone would get it just as they came back from lunch. I caused a company wide meeting to happen in response lol.



It felt SO good.

#33 Sort of a rage quit. Its a long story, but it explains why i stuck around for as long as i did.



In college i started working for this family that owned a few restaurants by school. Like pizzeria, deli, very casual sit down places. They were popular, did a good business, and it was a great place to work. 2 brothers ran basically 5 different stores, which were mainly staffed with college kids. Great guys, treated everyone great, fun workplace with the usually restaurant hijinks and drama, and the type of place you would stick your head in to even on your days off just so you didn't miss whatever happened that day.



The dad who had started the business was doing a pair of dimes upstate for some funny business involving a pizzeria and certain "friends of his" years prior. 2 or 3 years after i started working there, he got out, and would frequently come and hang around. Nice guy, always funny stories, we got along great, he didn't involve himself in the business (i actually think he wasn't allowed to per his parole) and to the best of my knowledge he followed all of his probation requirements until the day he died. By this point i had worked just about every job from delivery driver to pizza maker in their little empire, and was more or less what you would consider a GM. The business was run cleanly, although i strongly suspect there was a "second" set of books which was common in places like that at the time. I do have some really funny stories though involving the italianjewishamish triad of off the books flour and milk though.



After I graduated college I stayed on with them. I was honestly making more money there then at my first real job in my career, it was still a fun place, and they just let me do my thing. I'd pop in a few times a week into the various places on my way home from work for an hour or two to see how things were going, did the ordering and scheduling for the places, handled the staffing, and then a couple of hours a day on the weekends or filling in for someone in a pinch. It was great, aside from the extra cash it meant free food too, and again, i really liked the brothers and the folks i worked with, and had actually been the one that hired like 80% of the staff by this point.



The brothers by this time had opened a real restaurant and all of their attention was on it, the "stores" as we called them were pretty much on autopilot.



After maybe 2 years of this things started to change. The brothers would tend to poach the best people from the stores to work at the restaurant. No problem, their business, i get it, but it left me constantly trying to fill positions and started affecting the dynamic of the stores. They were quite as fun as they used to be, we started getting more of the drama common in the business, and honestly, it became harder to hire people who weren't complete fuckups for whatever reason, despite paying well and having a reputation in the college of being a great place to work.



My career was also in full swing and started to require more of my attention. I was trying to scale back my duties while we found someone who would take over my role, (we called it my retirement), but i was burning out. The father, Tony Senior, started pitching in more and more and helping out, but he was a 70 year old italian guy who hadn't been in the real world for 20 years, so I was still watching over his shoulder. These guys had been great to me for so many years, treated me like family, and i wanted to do right by them.



Finally early one Saturday morning it all comes to a head. I'm laying in bed with a girl i had just started dating, a bit hung over, and looking forward to doing pretty much nothing when i get a call that 2 of the guys who were supposed to be at the stores can't make it in in the morning, and we need someone to accept deliveries at both.



So i grumpily agree to go in with a "Seriously guys, this is the last time we need to find someone else NOW".



So i drive half an hour over to one of the stores, get out of my car half awake, and out of nowhere this big f*****g goose i never saw before comes at me and attacks me. Aside from drawing blood, this thing pretty much molested me.



And it was the last straw. I called back the son and was, "Tony, i'm taking the deliveries, i'll put anything cold away, them i'm locking back up behind me, i'll call in sick to my job at monday, and we can sit down and go over everything and i'm done. Its time for me to move on"



And i do just that.



Later that day, i get a call from the Father, Tony senior.



"Line, its taken care of. We really want you to still part of this, you set your schedule, you set the rules, think of the stores like your business. you are like family. we'll pay you more too"



"What do you mean, its taken care of, you find someone?"



"What, no but i heard what happened, and i was pissed. I went over there and took care of things and got everything straightened out."



"OK, well, i appreciate it Tony, i don't know. I'm talking with your son on Monday, we will sort it all out then".



"OK Line, just know its all taken care of, your family man, we really appreciate all you have done for us over the years..."



So i hang up confused, with no idea what this old guy is talking about, but figure it will sort itself all out on Monday when i talk to the son.



On Monday, i find out that Tony Senior "taking care of things" meant him angrily storming to his car with a shovel, while his wife yelled, "STOP YOU WILL GO BACK TO PRISON", and driving 2 hours, to beat the ever loving s**t out of the goose with a shovel in the parking lot.



I like to think he got the right goose, but one really can't be sure.



Part of me appreciated the gesture, but i still left. Still talk with them and drop in all the time 30 years later. Tony Senior has moved on to the afterlife with the goose, i'm sure that was a fun reunion. The restaurant actually became a really big success and their kids grew up to take over the stores, but the vibe isn't the same as it was all those years ago, they run it like a business now, compared to, whatever the hell it was when we ran things.



But every now and then i think about how that just flipped a switch in Tony Senior, and how he basically recreated Peschi's death from Casino, with a goose, in our parking lot.

#34 The school district had barely given me enough resources to teach a lesson, school administration was refusing acknowledge an out of the ordinary, extreme behavioral case in my class, and I was so overworked I was on the verge of a mental breakdown.



My plan was to keep being the best teacher I could be for my students for the rest of the year, but "quiet quit," when it came to all the useless meetings and paperwork. When they announced they were moving the last 7 hired teachers to the worst schools in the district, without warning, part-way through the year, and only giving me 2 days to move my classroom, I just told them "nah, I quit," and that was that.

#35 Well it wasn't exactly raging, but I got offered 30% more pay and a company truck. When I told my boss about the offer he said "I can't match that."



Two weeks earlier he had bought his teenage son a pickup truck that cost the same as my condo.



I said "Well then I'm gone" and started the new job the next day.

#36 I went to visit my mom who got very sick and required two hospitalizations and a surgery and I took an unexpected unpaid leave to help her out with her dogs/house while she was healing & in hospital.



During that unpaid leave I was being harassed multiple times a day by a toxic colleague & my boss. The job paid terribly, I was treated poorly throughout my time working there (despite going well above and beyond what my role was) & the multiple texts and emails everyday while I was caring for my sick mother in another country sent me over the edge.



I got back home over a weekend and went into the office and packed everything up. My first day back, I waited in HRs office for an hour for my boss to arrive (who was over an hour late), before giving HR my fob and official notice effective immediately.

#37 I worked in a well known hotel chain in the UK and was the nightshift manager and only one on staff there.





A new area manager started and instantly disliked me.

- daily I had to clean the hotel (not part of my job spec)

- had to do additional tasks which were her jobs



I was also removed from a range of trainings the rest of the team received, and then told off when I didn't attend this training I knew nothing about, or told off for not understanding something new, which was part of this training I wasn't part of.



I was basically being pushed out of my job with small things.







I then found a document in her office outlining long term removing of me and replacing me (printed emails).





I waited for an evening I knew she was at a work event (out drinking away from town),

I wrote a note on the check in desk more or less the wording of



"the night shift manager has quit, I'm sure the area manager will be pleased of this. Here is her nunber if you wish to check in".



Left her mobile number, left the pile of emails on the front desk, and walked out.





I caught up with someone who worked there a few weeks later, this is what ended up happening -



- guests staryed checking themselves into their rooms with the keys next to the desk.

- guests were ringing the area manager non stop, her phone was off.

- the main guest service phone was closed due to being after 6pm, so no one could get hold of the hotel chain.

- once the area managers phone was turned off she apparently had a stupid amount of texts and answer messages from guests.

- the bigger managers were with her so got involved instantly (all be it, while drunk).

- big investigation took place where the top managers came in and basically turned the hotel over checking everything.

- I got an apology by email from that manager for everything, offered my job back (all of which I ignored).

- she got fired for the evidence they found.

- also turned out she was selling d***s from the hotel on her shifts which they found evidence of.





I was 18 at the time.



I just couldn't be arsed anymore.

Feel bad for the guests looking back. Glad she lost her job though.



F**k you Lorna.

#38 I worked a singular day at my local Dairy Queen.



This place was pretty old, been there my whole life. The interview went fine, and I was hired on the spot. When she was adding me to the schedule, I only saw 5 other names. I figured this would get me more hours, so whatever.



Fast forward a few days, and I go into work. I get there 10 minutes early, and they let me put my purse behind the office door. The office door which was in the lobby, and they never closed. They asked if I knew how to count change, and IMMEDIATELY put me on the register. Then I started making blizzards. They had 1 spoon for every 3 toppings, so everything was contaminated. The blizzard machine looked like it had never been cleaned. The cook was not wearing gloves, and I never once saw her wash her hands. It was a mess in there. All of the trash from the day was just piled up in the back room (I’m talking at least 20 bags with a ton of cardboard boxes). At the end of the night, they tasked me with bringing the trash out, and mopping the bathrooms. Not cleaning the bathrooms, because they “didn’t do that there”, only mopping. It took me 45 minutes to bring all of the trash out. I mopped with the soap near the fill station, and mopped the floors in the bathrooms. I was then scolded for not using the other cleaning solution, which was in a weird cabinet nobody even told me about. When I was done, I grabbed a rag to wipe down the counters. A coworker told me she already did. There was literally no difference on the counters from the time I took trash out to the time I was fully done.



It was a 10 hours shift and nobody even mentioned breaks. Never showed up again.

#39 It was a secretarial position for a CPA in S. Florida.



For the first two months I worked there, I spent my days handling the elderly owner's mobile account, which he'd tried to cancel in violation of his contract. He was in the wrong, and I am sure he knew it, but this was 8 hours a day, 5 days a week.



Add to that that his partner was a lecherous piece of s**t that no woman in the office would find herself alone with if she could help it. I learned this the hard way when he tried to kiss me in the copy room. Mind you, this is the early 00's, and I had no way of proving anything.



The real final straw came when we were locking up the office and headed to our cars one Friday. The old man comes running out to my car, grabbed hold of the open door with one hand, and my arm with the other, screeching that Verizon was going to call, and that I couldn't leave because I needed to talk to them.



I asked him to get his hands off of me and my car, told him to go f**k himself, and never returned.

#40 I've done it twice.



First one, roofing job right out of high school, summer in CA so the cool days were 90F. Was paying around $10/hr, so well above minimum wage. Not so much at the job, but the guy was a d**k and was yelling at me all day, it was hot, etc. I got home and just thought "I'm not doing that again". Never called, never went back, no cell phones at the time so he had no way to contact me. Like two weeks later I got a job washing cars at a Mercedes dealership for the same money.



Second one, right out of college, got a job at a place that was making templates for Wordpress templates. I was a graphic designer, and got hired there under the assumption I'd be designing the templates, not building them. I knew some passable CSS, but like...not enough. They demanded design pixel-perfect between Chrome, Firefox, IE (8?), and at least in theory Safari. Third day I got in an argument with the guy I reported to, because the pixel perfect requirement for the text was impossible, and I asked him to show me how to do it right, and he couldn't, but insisted I still needed to. Told him he could "go find a f*****g magician then". Ended up getting another job for $4/hr more a month later.



I don't think I'm a difficult person to work with, and most jobs I've been at for >6 years; most threw me going-away parties when I quit. However, I return the energy people come at me with, so when an aggressive a******s comes at me with an attitude, I respond in kind.

#41 My boss sent and recalled an email calling me “mentally handicapped”. The email popped up on my phone though! Quit on the spot. It was actually my last day of college as well. I was lucky my unemployment claim was accepted immediately.

#42 I worked one summer at Borders in 2007. The manager who had hired me, who was great, had left. The new manager spent the entire day shut in his office playing EverQuest. At the time, my mother had cancer. ONE time I called out because I had to take her to a chemo appointment. The next day, s****y manager parades me in front of the rest of the team and publicly announces that he doesn't believe my mom has cancer. I walked out, stole a programming book from my section on the way, and never went back. Just sold my first software company at 36. He's probably still playing EverQuest in a dingy office. Hope I would have made my mom proud. Miss ya, mom. .

#43 First job. Worked there for 3 years. Was a top performer. A new batch of recruits was hired and usually someone from the team is assigned to them as the trainer aid who then becomes that team's lead. I was expecting to be given that position.



The manager gave the position to a girl from the previously hired team. The manager was pretty sweet on her and she wasn't a top performer and there were at least 6 others from her own batch who were better than her, not to mention about 10-12 others who were more qualified and had better experience.



I went up to him and asked why I wasn't chosen for the position and if there is something I could improve. He told me I didn't have the required qualities. Nothing else, no other explanation, no elaboration what these "qualities" were supposed to be.



I logged on to the system right next to his cubicle and resigned on the spot. HR tried to convince me to stay, I refused. 20 other people quit in the next two months from what a colleague told me. All because of this s**t manager.



About 10 years later I was working at a different company and was now in upper management. Ran into the old manager who was still at the same level (about 4 tiers below me) now at my company. Just made small talk and didn't gloat but we both knew.

#44 Had a s****y job at a store, sort of a national-scale electronics store around 15 years ago.



Worked there for a few years, it wasn't THAT bad, but not good either, you could say it was a "regular s****y job with more or less adequate salary".



Then one day, without any warnings, one of the higher ups managers visited our store, and began presenting us how they made some calculations and found out that our salary was too low! Wow, great news, right?



Turned out, we weren't doing enough "work stuff", so in order to balance increased salary (+10-20% depending how long you've been working there) you'll need to do basically +50% of current stuff, plus they added all sorts of tracking, kpi, etc.



Prior to this I was already thinking of leaving the company to find something better. I was young, impulsive, so it escalated in a flash. I just stood and said: "this is b******t, just leave us a current "unfair" salary without raising the workload and leave us alone".



The manager was trembling, like, literally trembling. I believe she never had an experience like this before. She stormed out of the building, and in 5 minutes my boss quietly asked me for a quick personal chat. Turned out, she (the higher management person) called him and said to fire me immediately, after storming out of the building.



My boss said it wasn't personal, and he's ok with me, but I overextended this time, and he couldn't do anything. But as I've said, I was already planning on quitting, so I just thanked him for being honest and asked what papers I needed to sign.



Fastest job quit in my life btw, everything took like literally an hour or so, that lady must've been really pissed off.

#45 The story is 'meh', but the epilogue...



During finals I agreed to work the night before as long as I did not have to close. Me and manager (nice guy) had an agreement.



Assistant manager was a b***h. I walk into work and she goes 'You're closing tonight'. I replied, "No, I had an agreement with Manager." AM: "You're closing tonight, you have no choice."



So, I took off my company shirt, threw it at her and "This is my choice, b***h." and walked out.



By the time I made it home Manager was calling me back and had put her in her place.



**Epilogue:** About six years later I ran into that same Manager while shopping and we were catching up. During the conversation I asked, "What ever happened on assistance manager...she was a b***h."



Manager: "I married her."



Me: "Oops, I'm sorry."



Manager: "Nope, you're right. She's a b***h.".

#46 Worked for the city of Manhattan Beach sweeping the strand, from El Porto to Hermosa Beach. There was a crew of four of us and our supervisor, a woman whose name escapes me now. She wasn't the problem. Her boss was the problem. He micromanaged all of us, every day. No matter what we did, we were doing it wrong, what the f**k was wrong with us, what a bunch of loser a******s, just what you'd expect from a loser city that allowed f*****g bitches to be hired, etc. etc. etc. One day, I'd had enough. I said, "This is b******t. I'm going to quit!" My friend Dan said, "Hey, you can't quit without me quitting!" His brother Rob said, "You can't quit without me quitting! The other guy, Tom was like, "Well f**k, if you're all going to quit, I'm going to quit too!" And our supervisor was like, "Hey! You can't all quit just like that! Oh wait -- you can! F**k it. I'm going back to college in three weeks anyway. Let's go!"



We got in the maintenance truck, drove to the city building, and quit en masse. And true to form, our supposed manager basically laughed at us and said, "I'll have a new crewed hired by Monday!"



We later found out he got fired which was nice, but we still weren't gonna go back because it was a s**t job anyway. lol.

#47 I Managed an ICU for all of 3 months after working there for years.



The Director of Nursing effectively told me to send people home early despite not having much wiggle room already.



She twisted my arm so I did, then, the DON offloaded ER patients into the ICU so the numbers would look better before nightshift. These ER patients did NOT need ICU level help. She made these decisions an hour apart.



Then, someone had a heart attack elsewhere in the hospital and my now VERY shortstaffed unit had to go to that patient, and we had this absolute c*********k at the end of a long 13 hour shift.



When I confronted her, as well as other admin about their ability to f**k with my nurses, and our patients, they literally told me to “stop talking”. Because they wanted to move on to a new point.



I chucked my badge and told them “When the lawsuits come cause someone else died, I’ll be long gone. F**k you.”



I left and went back to bedside nursing the next week elsewhere.

#48 My first job, I was working at incredible corruption (incredible connection for those that don't know it).



My first payslip didn't even pay for my petrol to get to the job. Okay fine, I'm new and it's a sales consultant job. If I make more sales I'll get more pay.



2 weeks later some dude comes in claiming he's building a tech school. Wants to buy 15 laptops, I get him organised with decent laptops just slightly over his budget.



The store manager comes out and closes out the deal because it's so big and I'm so new.



Pay day comes around and my payslip is even lower than the first month, despite making loads of sales. I enquire why with the store manager, he Ums and ahs and says he'll discuss it later. The lead floor salesman pulls me aside and tells me what's actually going on, those laptops were sold below cost price, IE the store was losing money on each sale of those laptops. My contract stated I made 8% of profit or loss. So by selling those laptops I was eating into my commission.



2 hours later store manager confirms that that is the case. 10 minutes later I had my immediate resignation printed, signed and submitted. Yes I'm blacklisted from working there so what, I've actively redirected all potential customers to competitors for the last 10 years. Since I'm in IT that's a fair few people.

#49 My boss had me hire someone to cover a maternity leave, without telling me or the new hire it was a temporary position. She did really good work, and when the other lady was due to return, he explained and told me to lay her off. We argued about the ethics of it, which culminated in me yelling "well she can have my f*****g job then!" and tossing my keys on his desk and walking out. Years later, both those ladies had moved on and I was asked to come back, which I did with a very clear understanding of ethical boundaries, and no such issues have come up in the 8 or so years I've been there since then. As much as that situation sucked, it is really cool to see how much my boss has grown as a person, and thinking maybe I played some part in sparking that growth.

#50 SME business, initially boss was great, I was rarely in the office, except Friday arvo’s to drop job cards off, grab the next weeks cards and parts.



Got through my work a little quicker one week, walk in and the office crew are literally all getting shouted at because of a mistake, I’m like WTAF?



Quietly asked one at the periphery what’s happening? She tells me that he’s going apesh*t because an install we’re in the middle of had gone sideways but didn’t know which one, I knew straight away which one because I’d spoken with one of the blokes on that job earlier in the week.



He’d told me the client had changed specs and the scope of the job a month prior, it was now a much bigger job and we didn’t have enough gear on-site to complete it on time. He’d contacted the boss to let him know via phone and email listing the extra gear required.



Well guess what? Shock horror Fuckknuckle never ordered the extra gear, leaving the techs on the job with their a**e hanging out in the breeze.



Blood boiled and a red mist descended and I went off, telling him precisely what I thought of him and his tirade. Grabbed my personal gear out of the company ute, threw my keys at him, told him that I quit and walked.



Competitor heard about it and offered me a job the next week.

#51 Worked for an... emperor-themed pizza chain. The management one day decided, in the middle of summer, to enact a policy where you couldn't come into the back of the store if you weren't in uniform. A black uniform. In the Las Vegas area when days get to over 110F. I happened to be one of several employees who rode a bike or walked to work. There was also no public bathroom, and the only bathroom was accessible from the back area.



Well, I stopped in early to drop my backpack off just inside the door to the back area, so I could go over to WalMart in the same parking lot. I open the door and the manager SCREAMS at me "YOU CAN'T BE BACK HERE IF YOU AREN'T IN UNIFORM!" in front of about 20 or so customers and started cursing. I said nothing, took my bag, and went over to the Walmart anyway while I worked out my thoughts. The more I thought about it, the more it bothered me that this minimum wage position just came with so much emotional abuse.



I finished my shopping, went back to my work, and just turned in my uniform and nametag. I told my coworker at the front counter that nobody deserves that kind of verbal abuse. In my mind, my manager was extremely unprofessional, and by continuing to work there I'd be an accomplice to her behavior and I didn't want to remain complicit.



Got another job like, 3 days later, still jank pay but it was better than minimum wage. I never went back, even for the $5 pizzas.

#52 I was in college in the late 2000s, and my side gig was telemarketing. It was an easy gig because we were the 1800 number on the tv commercial promoting the product, so the people calling were already interested. My only job was to read a script and try to upsell. Decent money for a teenager with no experience.



Then we got this new product that was different from all the others. Somehow we got on a list of senior citizens who were interested in cooking. We would cold call these old folks, convince them they won a "free" cook-book, and then lock them into a 60 dollar a month cook book club that was too confusing to get out of.



The pitch was "we noticed you like cooking & want to send you a free cook book" and they'd be like "oh that sounds nice" And so we'd grab their details & send them a cook book.



The hook was if they did not physically drive to the post post office and return the book within 14 days, they'd be locked into a 60 dollar a month book club for the rest of their life.



The key word was "RISK-Free" as in you have two weeks to let us know if you want it, & if you return it you won't get charged. And we all know that most of these poor bastards were never gonna do that, so they all get hooked into this expensive monthly subscription. It was straight up predatory marketing & disgusting.



I left in the middle of my shift. I put my calls on hold and took a bathroom break, thought about it for a while and came back and just told them I couldn't do it anymore.



The place had a high turnover. I feel like once you realized how awful it was, you'd drop out. They had a nickname for it "no call, no show" and it was very common, every single day they'd have people dropping out. But somehow they'd find more workers. There was a whole bullpen room full of marketers straight up stealing money from senior citizens and it made me sick.

#53 Had a heart attack, then at my "return to work" meeting I got accused of faking it because it was over the festive period (Even though I had discharge letters and copies of my ECG) so I said "F**k this I'm done" and walked out.



Got a rather sheepish email the next day asking if I could return to work and reach an "amicable arrangement" and that they thought i had "resigned in haste" 🙄



Deleted the email and 2 weeks later got my final pay and a note from HR saying I could just dispose of my uniform...Never looked back and from what I've seen online they're really struggling with staff retention amongst other issues...

#54 I was 14 and working at a McDonald’s in a mall. The manager kept saying gross stuff to all the girls working there, asking if we had ever given head, we were all in high school, from freshmen to seniors.



One day he had walked behind me while I was making an order, he grabbed my a*s and acted like he had to squeeze behind me and it was unavoidable.



At what was supposed to be my break I ordered food and a supersize coke. I was at the register and my friend rang me up, I called the managers name out wicked loud and the moment he turned around I chucked that supersized coke over the counter with as much force as 14 yr old me could muster and it hit him in the chest and went everywhere. W



I got a job at Brighams Ice cream at the other side of the mall an hour later.

#55 Small firm, boss had his wife working for him as a receptionist. He was pretty much an a*****e to her. One day it went FAR too far. So I put him on his a**e and then walked out.



And you know that old saying about never getting involved in a domestic? Well, its true. They reported me to the police and of course, she backed his story that I just attacked him for no reason. Sucked, but what can you do?

#56 I've walked out of 2 jobs because I was sick and my boss wouldn't let me go home. Once at 20 and once at 39(last year).

#57 I had prepared for my weekly sales and performance review, and was told it wouldn't be necessary as I was being 'retired' for my performance with 4 weeks notice. I was consistently within the top 5% in the state, never had complaints, customers loved me and would travel to my store to come see me.



I saw red, calmly took my lanyard off, walked out the back and got my handbag. Walked into the middle of the store, announced 'y'all can go f**k yourselves!', flipped everyone off and walked out without looking back.



Apparently it was the talk of the area, emails were.flying out within 5 minutes of my departure 🤣 felt good.

#58 Contributing to this thread to get away from work tasks for a bit. I used to work as a clerk at a law firm in Cape Town. My monthly salary at the time was about R3000.



The agreement that I had in place with the attorney was that I would be reimbursed at R2.50 per km for all of my work related driving. The great majority of my work was on the road (the attorney specialised in third party insurance and personal injury claims) so I had to complete weekly claims, otherwise I'd be too broke to do my job. At the end of my first month with his firm I was paid R1300. The attorney claimed that he can't pay me a salary and for mileage reimbursements, I was making double the money off of him. What he neglected to mention is that when he submits his bill to our client or the insurances, that he would claim double my mileage rate and keep the money for himself. I found out that he was doing that, and the next time he called me to s**t on me for driving too slowly (me driving the speed limit to ensure I wouldn't get a ticket and also had enough petrol in the tank to get home) I told him to f**k off, hung up, and never went back. Forced him to pay me before handing over any of the work I had completed too. He was forced to use me a year later as a specialist consultant for his cases. I charged him double the going rate for my services.

#59 I told my boss i could create an online store for him. He said great. I said thats a lot of work to create and maintain though, and generally more work comes with more pay. He got angry and said he can tell me to do whatever he wants and I have to do it. I explained that we have a deal of labor for money, and if we change the labor end we also need to change the money end. He then stormed out and sent me an email with a list of duties, most of which were new. Then he came back and asked if I understood him now. I said yeah, youre a d**k and I quit.

#60 My manager was fired on the spot and new corporate managers came in later that day to take over. I quit and said that my manager was a great manager and didn’t deserve to be fired like that.



In hindsight, she absolutely deserved to be fired (rampant d**g use and theft at that place) and I was young and naive. But also, that job was lame and I found another job 2 weeks later.