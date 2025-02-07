Redditors have recently been sharing stories of employees who quit their jobs before even working a week, so we’ve gathered the juiciest ones down below. Enjoy reading through these tales that might inspire you to quit your own job, and be sure to upvote the ones that you can’t believe are true!

Your first day at a new job can be extremely nerve-racking. It’s your only opportunity to make a good first impression on colleagues , and your brain will be moving a million miles an hour trying to take in tons of new information. But something that’s important to remember is that your employer should be trying to make a great impression on you too. Otherwise, you might just be inspired to say “sayonara” before your first payday!

#1 When I found out their timeclock system didn't track hours worked, but the minutes spent typing or moving your mouse. And it'd take random screenshots too (if you're in a video meeting, I guess they get to take pictures of you too?). All that and they wanted this installed on my personal computer. That and a few other reasons made me back out after one day.

#2 When i saw that the microwave was coin operated.

#3 The oh 'By the way we never mentioned it at the interview but you will get 50 percent pay for 6 months till your trial period is over'. I was half way into my first shift when they sprang that on me. I turned around and walked out. No discussion. Didn't say a word. Just left.

#4 It was a food truck owned by this Russian dude. His cash register was so convoluted. He'd be like "to sell hotdog push burger, then subtract 2 sodas and a small fry." Then he just left me alone. It was overwhelming and I just didn't come back.

#5 Line job in a factory that assembled magazines. Because of all the paper sliding along the tracks, little bits would gum up the gears and they wanted us to reach inside and pull out all the wads of paper scrap about once an hour while someone MANUALLY held down a button that paused the machine from moving. Refused, clocked out for lunch and left.

#6 Desk job. All male staff. Male boss made a joke that I can feel free to use the kitchen to make food for everyone because "finally we have a woman on the team". Walked out.

#7 It was a telemarketing company selling timeshares around the US. My first call was an old lady who told me the story of how her husband fell down the stairs two weeks ago and died right in front of her. My manager was over my shoulder listening in and said something like "OK, now pitch the package." I left immediately.

#8 I got a job in town X. One the first day they told me tomorrow I needed to show up to a different office in San Francisco (which is a 90 minute commute there and a 2-3 hour commute home). Not what I signed up for, they legit could not understand why I was leaving.

#9 Work in IT and got a new job as a SysAdmin and on the first day found support tickets where the guy before me was required to track every second of his time through it. Several tickets that read something like "Cleaned office - 15 minutes".



No thanks. I'm not a child that needs supervision.



Luckily my old job let me come back like I never left.

#10 I was injured and they told me to keep working. I was loading trucks at RPS by the way. Went to the boss and said "Who do I tell if I want to quit?" He responded "Me." I said "Ah OK, I quit." He asked my to finish my shift but I laughed in his face.

#11 Only time I've EVER just walked off a job site. I was homeless and answered a Craigslist ad for a roofing job (I'd never done roofing before). I was working for a pair of tweakers from NYC. After spending most of the day doing standard labor (bringing materials up a ladder, putting down roofing material and stomping down on it after they hit it with a blowtorch, etc) they wanted me to stand on a 2-inch-wide beam that was rotten and slick from rain- VISIBLY unstable- WITH NO RESTRAINTS OR SAFETY EQUIPMENT WHATSOEVER- and they wanted me to stand on it and use a sledgehammer to smash out as much decaying roof as I could, until I hit a point where the roof was solid again.





I told the guy I wasn't cut out for that type of work. He told me to quit being an upstate v*gina. I told him to find a downstate p*nis because someone is going to die under their tutelage and I'm not going to let it be me.





He refused to pay me for the 6 hours of intense physical labor I'd already worked and I had to panhandle to get bus fare back... but I didn't die...

#12 Basic restaurant server job, I was in college. The drive was kinda long, and as a college student that matters a lot. I was mostly getting a job due to feeling like I was inadequate if I didn't have one.



So I go buy the black clothes required and show up. But the clothes weren't black enough, due to having a gray lining around the button-up shirt's collar and cuffs on the *inside* of the shirt. It barely peeked through under certain angles. They told me to leave and come back when the clothes fit their requirements.



So I drove back to campus, called them up, and quit on the phone. It was just way too much BS to deal with and did not bode well.

#13 Not me but a friend. This friend is a very good looking woman. It was to be her first job out of college working as a research tech in the lab of a Nobel Prize winner. She thought it was weird that at her interview he told her she needed to wear a skirt to work since he wanted people to look professional - but in a lab? Since he was older from a more formal time she thought "Oh well okay."



At the first lab meeting he sits next to her at the table while one of the students/post-docs is making a presentation. As soon as the lights went down she feels a hand on her thigh and it's the Nobel laureate and he is working his hand up her thigh. She squirms but doesn't do anything and quit that day. I asked her why she didn't go to HR and she said she didn't think it would matter since he was Mr. Big Shot. Later turns out she's heard stories about him from multiple female employees. He died before he could get Me-Too'ed.

#14 I came in to be one of 4 retail managers for a museum with 4 stores. While training me I overheard multiple associates (who I would be managing) swearing and yelling at customers. Then one of the other managers training me to log the safe yelled and screamed at me that I didn’t know how to count cause the safe was $1 short (we later found the dollar on the floor behind the desk she had been counting at) then the district manager above me spent the entire day sitting at the cameras listing reasons to write up associates which included: seeing the outline of a girls phone through her back pocket even tho she never took it out, an associate going to the bathroom twice during his shift (they were only permitted one break apparently), and an associate not asking literal children to donate to the museum.



Great first day. Even better last day.

#15 I was laid off from my first job back when I was in high school due to the housing crisis in the 00s. I was a dishwasher at a restaurant. When new management took over, they offered everyone their old jobs back, and I accepted.



I tried to take my CD player that I had left there before the layoff home with me, and I was told that I was stealing as it was company property since it was there when they took over. Everyone in the kitchen attested that it was my CD player, but the new manager wouldn't hear of it, so I just walked out with it. I was called later that night by HR telling me I was fired for stealing company property. I guess I didn't quit, but I was going to do it anyway.

#16 I was between jobs and got a temp job helping with payroll and they told me I would have to hold paychecks for people who did not return their uniform and when I pointed out this was illegal (and showed them the law) they said to do it anyway so I quit and went back on unemployment until I found a real job 3 weeks later. Quitting a job because they want you to break the law gets you unemployment in most States.

#17 It was supposed to be a B2B sales job. First day I get paired with a "highly successful, veteran salesman," and we go downtown. Next thing I know, we're walking into a Jiffy Lube waiting area, and the guy I'm with busts out a box of makeup samples and starts trying to sell makeup to the people waiting for their oil to get changed. We leave and I'm like yo WTF, I thought this was B2B sales? He's like "well, I do go from business to business doing sales." I'm like mother f****r that's door to door, not business to business lol. I asked to be brought back to my car and never called those fools back.

#18 In highschool a friend of mine talked up this warehouse job he had for an online surplus store. They gave him a bunch of free electronics and sports equipment. As a highschool student that seemed pretty cool, so I decided to try working there for the summer. Now I realize that was a red flag. On my first day they asked me to package a commercial range hood that had to be shipped to Alaska. They had no packing material or boxes and refused to buy any. I created a box by piecing together scraps of cardboard and covered them in a ton of tape, then I filled the box with crumpled printer paper from the office. The manager saw me doing this and proceeded to yell at me for 10 minutes, because I wasted their printer paper. I laughed at him and walked out of there. Of course, my friend later told me the range hood was destroyed in shipping and the manager was livid. A year later the business was busted for selling stolen gps units.

#19 I got a summer job as an HR/Office Assistant while in college.



They told me on my first day that they had to fire some people later in the week and they needed me to do it because they didn’t want to.



I didn’t come back the next day. Not only did I of course not want to do it, but I was shocked at the callous disrespect they had for the employees that they wanted to fire. If you want to destroy someone’s lively hood, have the balls to f*****g do it yourself.

#20 I was a Cold caller trying to solicit donations for an organization. Called a guy. His widow answered the phone saying he had recently passed. Supervisor said I should try and get the widow to make a donation. I was done.

#21 I remember starting a job at a call centre for a particular company that has such a bad reputation, they need to change their name every so often.



They were telling us how we have 7 minutes alotted for "personal time" like bathroom breaks. There was one bathroom in the building, WAY down at the other end of the building...so on our first fifteen minute break, I walked to it..Took 4.5 minutes to get there. So when we came back from break I asked "so what happens if you go over the alotted time?" And the trainer goes "well then the mintues are tracked and deducted from your pay"...I got up and walked towards the door and the guy goes "see that's an example of complete unprofessionalism, and that's ok this type of job isn't for quitters"...I spun around and went "I can handle the job, chucklef**k. What I won't do is degrade myself by working for a place that monitors how long it takes you to s**t".

#22 Not quite the first day (I have a mortgage), but:



Been through the entire interview process: small payrise plus quite a generous company pension. All confirmed in writing.



"Cool!" thinks I. Leave my existing job and start at the new place.



A week or two in, HR does their induction. And the "generous" company pension doesn't exist. It's statutory minimum.



Obviously I raise this, because that's not what I signed up for. The answer comes back: "Tough, that's the pension". Er... excuse me, but we agreed in writing that it wasn't. "Don't care; that's the pension".



They were astonished when I put in my resignation about a month later.

#23 I took a job as a residential maintenance tech for a 500 unit apartment complex, the company that owned the complex owned about 2000 units all over the city. I've been doing maintenance for 10 years at this point and I know my s**t. Anyway they send me out with this m*th head looking dude to "train" me. We do a few work orders and I watch him ghetto rig stuff instead of actually fixing it. I kept my mouth shut until he decided to duct tape a clearly busted sewer stack, I was like "bro i saw furncos is the shop, let's just get a furnco" he litteraly tore into me about him having "seniority" and he won't be told what to do by some guy who just started. Whatever, I bit my tongue cause I had bills to pay. The next work order after that, we go into this womans apartment while she was at work to fix her sink, he tells me the tenant is "hot as f**k" and goes into her laundry basket and pulls out a pair of panties to sniff.





That was it for me, I walked out, went to the leasing office, explained what my last 4 hours were like and I would be contacting the authorities and the news about what I witnessed.





They offered me 3k to keep my mouth shut. Unfortunately I needed the money so I took it. .

#24 Got hired as a farmhand for a potato farmer as a summer job from college; minimum wage through the local job office where I was told, “this guy has gone through a lot of workers”



First thing he told me to do was change the oil in the tractor and pointed to where things were. Now I had changed the oil in my car, but that hardly compared… I managed



Next, I was given a “s***ide jack” and told to walk out to the field where a 40” tire on one of those huge sprinkler systems had slipped off the railroad tie going over the ditch and use the jack to get it lifted out of the ditch and somehow use my 130 lb frame to move it back onto the railroad tie…I managed



Lunch time came and I had trudged back from the field with the jack. The farmer sees me and says, “I’m going to the house for lunch, please eat in your car.” Luckily I had brought my own lunch, but it was 90 degrees out and I was a sweaty filthy mess from what I had done so far and had no way to clean up… I managed



For the afternoon, the farmer had me perch on the back of the potato planter while he drove it down the field and I had to hop back and forth between the planter bins and manually make sure the potatoes were dropping into the feeder tubes… I managed



Got a call shortly after getting home asking if I’d like an assembly line job in an air conditioned factory, never went back to the potato farm.

#25 After 3 interviews, negotiations and tests, they agreed on my salary and we started on Monday. I come in, do all the paperwork and get assigned a pc, desk etc. Before coming in, I saw the red flag that they had a high turnover but they agreed on a really good salary for me. All of a sudden I get an email from CEO that he wants to “test me” again and gave me 3 complex tasks from his side business totally unrelated to my skills and position in the company, like asking a doctor to write a code. He told me just do it cause you’re working for me from now on. I stood up and went through the door. Half an hour later the HR calls me and asks to come back, I told her to have a good day and never contact me again.

At my new job, I have a colleague who worked there for one year. She started telling me crazy stories about the boss and the company. I didn’t dodge a bullet, but rather a rocket strike.

#26 I got this job cold calling local businesses to sell them printer toner subscriptions. Weirdest, most awkward job prospect I've ever encountered.



* Came in at around 4pm. Place was an empty room with a desk against one wall, a PC, and a phone. Owner had an office in the back.

* Owner has me put together his office chair for him.

* Watch him try to write an email, he can barely write a coherent sentence.

* Finish the chair. Then instructs me to pull up a program on the PC and call the numbers, ask them if they want to buy toner subscriptions.

* Um, ok.

* Spend the next three hours awkwardly calling places, asking if they want to buy toner. No script, no product descriptions, no printer models, completely flying by the seat of my pants.

* Many ask if I will install it for them. IDK. No one on either side has any idea what's going on.

* I leave, immediately text that I'm not coming back.

* Owner texts back that I'm not qualified for the position.

* Never got paid for the ~four hours.

#27 I was a GM car salesman half a day. Family of 5 come in and settle on a Pontiac Catalina. Sales manager told me to squeeze another $275.00 from them. I went to family, cut $500 from the contract, turned it in and sent them home in a new ride. Told sales mgr I was done and left..

#28 When the manager said, ‘We’re like a family here.’ Bro, my family doesn’t make me clean a bathroom for $12 an hour.

#29 The boss hid the bathroom key and had everyone ask him for permission to use it.

I have IBS and I got the runs the first day (of course).

When I asked for the key the second time after 30min of using it the first time, he asked me: "again???"

The third time he started chewing me out.

I literally turned around on my heel and got to the locker room to take my stuff and go.

He then tried to block my way out when I sat on my motorcycle to drive away.

#30 I was assigned to a middle school grade 6 as a student teacher. I was supposed to be under the guidance of the classroom teacher. She was all too willing to let me be in complete charge and told me I could just do “whatever.” I called my faculty advisor and requested to be reassigned. The next day I was at a different school with a teacher who knew what she was doing.

#31 I applied to a local newspaper for advertising sales, thinking I would be making a lot of cold calls, instead I was being trained on ways to sneak past things like front desk reception so that I could knock directly on a business owners office doors. This was in a small town where I knew a lot of the local business owners already and the thought of behaving that way around people I had known my whole life was just distasteful, that and learning there was no wage, just commission.



I did that first day of training and then at the end of the day gave them back all the training materials and apologized for wasting their time, but that I couldn’t see myself doing very well at that job.

#32 I was in high school, working 3 part time jobs. I had gotten hired as a cashier at a supermarket. I really just wanted to be a stock boy, but oh well.



I show up to work and the manager isn't there. So I just start asking people like, hey I'm new how do I clock in? What do I do?



Eventually someone clocks me in like an hour late. They put me on a register, show me the produce code sheet like once, then left me alone. No clue how to do a sale, no idea how to do coupons, etc. The manager shows up halfway through and yells at me, in front of a customer, for not knowing produce codes. Even the customer was like, "hey, it's his first day. Calm down."



Time for my lunch break. Nobody has shown me where the staff room is, so I just buy lunch from the store and eat it in the cafe area. Manager storms in, takes my tray, throws the rest of my food away, and goes off that I CANNOT eat where customers are, that I'm stupid, etc. I just got up, threw the apron at her, and walked out. Absolutely ridiculous. I did, however, go back and demand my check for hours worked. Because f**k that.

#33 “15% of our female employees have reported harassment in the workplace” - shipping company



*this guy was right it was actually 25% working at shmed ex.

#34 Two hours into my first shift at a glassware shop, I'd broken £175 worth of stuff by accident - while dusting the shelves, while wrapping items that a customer had just bought, and some things I swear broke just because I existed too closely to them. The owner, who was the artist/glassblower, to his infinite credit didn't want to charge me or take it out of my pay - he actually said I did a great job with the customers and wanted me to stay - but my nerves couldn't take it so I walked out. Carefully.

#35 I got an offer with one of the largest UK banks.



Heard nothing for 3 months. Then they text me on the starting day expecting me in the office at 8am. I’d chased them multiple times over the 3 months.



Technically quit on the starting day but never really started.

#36 Started a sales job just after graduating which I was happy to do because I'd done what I thought was a similar job while studying. Morning was as expected, induction stuff, a few odd characters, manager seemed ok. After lunch, they said ok now we need to get in a car and go do some door to door sales.... this was supposed to be an office based on the phone type of job so I was already thinking, nope.



After about 45 minutes of chatter and slight panic because the person who usually took people around had gone off somewhere, someone asked if a car with a specific reg plate belonged to anyone. It was my car. Manager asked me to drive the team to an area of town for the door to door. They said they'd give me a separate payment for fuel. I said my insurance wouldn't cover them so I can't take the risk. They said to call my insurance and confirm. I said I'd go outside to do that while having a cigarette.



I did not smoke. I got in my car and went home.

#37 Interviewed for a position and they outlined everything I would be doing. Got there the first day and discovered that I would be doing none of it. Fortune 50 company no less.

#38 Had a job as one of those people holding a sign on a street for a closeout sale. I sat down to tie my shoe, and got yelled at because I'm not supposed to be just sitting there. I mean she literally yelled at me. So I left the sign there and went home.

#39 (Technically second day) Started working at a car dealership as a lot porter. Me and other brand new coworker were asked (ordered) to straighten a line of cars during what was the worst thunderstorm that year. Turned out multiple tornadoes and tons of lightning. Boss said if we didn’t do it right then to not worry about coming back so we both quit on the spot. (Still waited out the storm though.).

#40 Got hired to be a machinist, which I had years of experience, show up first day and did usual paperwork stuff, then expected to be sent to shop and run Hass machines, instead they said well we’re fully staffed in machine shop and we’re transferring you to fiberglass dept which I had no experience. Walked into shop and it was a total nightmare with no ppe devices or a torret booth and told you’ll be fine. Stood around till lunch then just left.. idiots called me everyday for a week wondering where I was. That job has now been posted on indeed for 3 straight years lol.

#41 Not the first day, but I quit teaching less than a month into it. The list why is pretty big:



* Taking away all my planning time, and then constantly criticizing me by telling me my lessons "seemed improvised." No s**t!

* The district as a whole being completely unorganized. The required "professional development," days were such a mess they were just salt in an open wound.

* Not taking an extremely severe daily behavioral situation in my class seriously, even when me and the other 3rd grade teachers were all begging administration to help every day.

* The principal basically sabotaging my progress with one of the students from the previous point "just because."

* The district deciding to move me and the last 7 hired teachers to different schools due to enrollment changes, telling me about it on Tuesday morning, expecting me to teach until Friday and then be ready at the new school Monday morning with no time to prep. I quit on the spot and walked out at the end of the next day.

#42 It was a hotel. Not a crappy one but not a fancy one either.



I was hired as housekeeping, I love cleaning and it paid decent so I was excited.



First room had a pile of toe nails on the beside table, gross but whatever, I've got gloves.



Second room someone p*ssed on THE PHONE! I asked where the replacements were and my trainer told me to just wipe it. It was a landline, there was p**s inside of it! WTF



Third room had c*m in the window sill. Another WTF. I noticed the window faced a playground across the street. I quit right there.

#43 Got a job tarring roofs in the summer in Maryland. Sweating my a*s off but I could barely keep up. One big dude was teaching me the proper way to spread the tar evenly with a giant mop. He kept prompting me as I was going then suddenly stopped talking. I look over and his eyes have rolled back and is starting to fall over into the hot tar we just spread. I grabbed him and started screaming for the other guys as he was too big and we were both heading for the tar. They grabbed both of us and got us off the roof. Paramedics for him and the water hose for me. When lunch time rolled around I told the boss "I'm outta here". He asked if I was coming back tomorrow and I said "hell no" and left. I lasted about 4 hours.

#44 The owners daughter showed up to open 1.5 hours late. Said she thought her mom had given me keys. Proceeded to tell me to unload her car before I could come in and clock in. I locked her keys in her car and left.

#45 It started with the guy saying "I told him he should have just hired you when you dropped off your resume" (first red flag)



Then at coffee break and lunch all everyone did was b***h and complain.



I finished the day but it was such an angry place with high turnover it didn't seem worth it to continue.

#46 Worked in an amazon warehouse. I had just finished grad school and was applying for jobs. This was May 2020. The place was unbelievably hot, especially while wearing a mask. The guy training us kept screaming at us "COME ON! LETS GET THIS MONEY! LETS GO! YEAH!". S**t like that. It was a 12 hour shift of back-breaking wok. By the end I thought I was gonna die. I left that day, went home, went to sleep, got up at 5am and redoubled my efforts to find a job. Got a job 1 month later working from home.

#47 I went through 3 interviews to get the job. I arrived 10 minutes early on my first day. The manager of the location I was told to report to had no idea that I had been hired. They called the person that instructed me where and when to report. That person said they needed to check their notes and call back. I didn’t wait, I just excused myself and thanked the manager for his time. Later in the afternoon, the person who hired me called and was angry that I was a no show at the very place I showed up for.

#48 Wasn't told I'd be on the operations floor on my first day, didn't bring my PPE. Got handed company issue steel toe boots (cheap and nasty) which promptly began to tear my feet to shreds. I show my supervisor my bleeding feet and tell him I can be back in an hour with my own boots and could then finish my shift. He told me if I leave to get them don't bother coming back.



Easiest walk out ever.

#49 I started the day at 7am at a little technical workshop where we repaired electronics.



At 8am, I had learned that all 3 co-workers where there for 1 month max, and the teamlead resigned yesterday and I was to follow her up.



At around 9am the wife of the big boss waltzes in, verbally assaults the co-worker next to me and tell him if she ever sees him with headphones in again she fires him on the spot.



She doesn't even greet me. I let it sink in.



11am I decide to explore the facility on my own, since no one is showing me around. I learn there is no breakroom, only a shoddy toilet outside. You are supposed to eat your lunch in your car/outside.



And to my absolute horror.. that there is no coffee machine on premise and people who brought one saw them destroyed.



At 12am I walk into the boss's office, I say I have never seen such a s****y workplace and he just has to pay me from 7am tot 11am and I'm out.



Fought for a month with him and had to send a lawyer to get what I was owed because he wouldn't pay me unless I finished my workday. Which I wouldn't have been able to in those conditions.





Funny story is, since that day my first question in any job interview was: do u guys have a coffee machine. It's my, do they care about their people kind of thing. If the answer is no, I walk. I did it twice to flabbergasted recruiters.

#50 I worked for a publishing startup in 1992. Our job was to put folded magazines in screen doors across west Omaha.



I had a drivers license, so I got to drive the van for the "runners" and drop off bins at intersections for the runners to restock.



The vehicle was a van in the academic sense in that it had four wheels and an engine, but brakes and tires were clearly an afterthought.



I decided not-dying was important so I lost those people's phone number and worked at Wendy's for a while.

#51 I was hired in a temp agency office as a receptionist. When I was interviewed, I was told I would be answering the phone, relaying messages and greeting clients as they walked in, as well as some light organizing and mail dispersing etc. I was going to fill the position of the current receptionist as she was moving up in the company.



After I clocked in for my first day I was then told how to give/handle/run the urine d**g tests for clients. (I don’t do well at all with bodily fluids of any kind, I just can’t do it, would’ve never even applied for the position had I known.) And then by noon I was scolded by the boss for not knowing how to look up resumes in their database by key words to source for possible employees for temp positions. I was never told or taught anything about any of it. I took my lunch break in my car. Cried for about 2 minutes and then left. They called me and left me a voicemail apologizing for the way I was spoken to and for not training me and throwing me into it.

#52 The job was misrepresented, I showed up on my first day and they said- we’re decided that you should do this job instead of what we hired you for… I said no, and walked out.. (an interesting outcome) a few weeks later I received a days paycheck from them… considering I’d only been there less than a hour.

#53 A bartending job - the person training me found a giant shard of glass in the ice. And then poured more ice over it. Bye.

#54 I applied at this massive night club/event space/conference center as a busser. I thought I would be grabbing drinks etc.



when I arrived for my first day they got what had to be 1000 chairs stacked in this massive warehouse room, and they ask me to carry them one by one (you could do 2 or three at a time but it was quite heavy) outside and into a different space. across the street keep in mind it was winter and freezing outside, and I was dressed to be indoors for the day.



anyway, I carried about 200 which took hours before saying whatever. I was freezing and tired and this was gonna take more than the 8 hour shift and the same thing next day. I didn't even tell anyone I was leaving I just dropped off the chair and went home. I didn't ask for my pay for the 2 or 3 hrs and they never messaged me about it lol. i was so happy to get home.



the position was advertised as event bussing, which I get can include cleaning and set up but this was just manual labour.



i wore a really nice black collared shirt, dress pants, a belt and my only pair of leather dress shoes btw. they told me to dress this way, did my hair etc. as it was advertised to be fancy events. lol I was not dressed to move chairs for 8 hours in the cold.

#55 When I was 21 I got hired on the spot at a Village Inn. I didn’t know enough at that time to know that’s a huge red flag. When I showed up for my first shift I was shocked and appalled at how disgusting the kitchen was. When I watched a server drop somebody’s pancakes on the kitchen floor, pick them up and put them back on the plate, then walk out and serve them to someone, I was done.

#56 My sister had two companies in play for her first job out of college. She really wanted Chicago, but it fell through, so she took the job in Detroit. (This was before the revival; back in the decay pØrn days)



It all moved fast, so she took a guest room in a friend’s place. Her first day driving into the city, she just felt dread, like “ugh, this is where I’m going to build my life?”



She did a u-turn, picked her stuff up from her friend’s place, called the HR lady to say she wasn’t coming (lol) and went back to mom and dad’s. It took her a few more months to land a dream job in Chicago. Sometimes you just have to hold out for what you want.

#57 I got employed by a fast food place and went in for orientation and training for one day. after it was done, the manager said to me, "I'll call you to tell you when you can come in to work." she never called. after 4 days of waiting, I finally called her and asked why didn't she call me? she said "oh I shouldn't have told you that. we were wondering where you were. you can come in tomorrow." no thanks.

#58 Oh you're on call so whenever we need you, no matter where you are if we call you you have to come in.

#59 They wanted me to work in the dark.



"Nope.".

#60 I started a job in an office, normal, cubicles , offices and reception. I went to the wash room and it was locked, I asked someone if there was another washroom. They said ask reception for the key. Really? I went to reception and felt really humiliated, but, I asked for the key. She handed it to me, and asked if I needed toilet paper?



I said it's alright, false alarm, got my stuff and left.