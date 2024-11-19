ADVERTISEMENT

Those who had the pleasure of quitting a job know that it can be an awkward and extremely nerve-wracking experience. I, for example, felt so nervous and guilty about handing in my very first notice that I made up a whole story about how I got this new amazing opportunity when in reality I spent the summer relaxing and soaking all the vitamin D I could. But a great way to avoid the pleasantries and unpleasantries of announcing your resignation is to do it by text.

The Facebook page “I quit my job by text” has supplied us with many examples where people couldn’t be brave enough or bothered to hand in their notice in person. Even though it might not be the most professional way to do it, it can be a lifesaver for people who want to quickly get it over with, don’t care for the workplace anymore, or have extreme introverted tendencies, like the fear of confrontation.