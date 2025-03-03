The Worst-Dressed Stars At The Oscars 2025
The 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony is finally upon us, and while many people around the world are on the edge of their seats, waiting for the winners to be revealed, let’s first take a look at those who have arrived — and what outfits they’re wearing.
A celebrity’s fit is arguably one of the most important aspects of highly publicized events such as the Oscars, and for good reason. Pictures are constantly being taken, even during seemingly unsuspecting moments.
But from X to Y, here are a few stars that didn’t quite hit the mark for us. Feel free to disagree — after all, conversation surrounding fashion is a part of the experience.
Whoopi Goldberg
If the dress was a little smaller and the shine wasn’t as spotlight-stealing, then perhaps this gown could’ve worked for Whoopi Goldberg.
Instead, it just swallows her. With an already large, fanning skirt, it would’ve made much more sense for her top to fit closely with her upper body.
Halle Berry
It seems as if the celebrities really want to be seen in the crowd tonight!
Halle Berry’s outfit, similar to Yvonne Orji, looked a lot like cracked glass. If the patterns were consistent with one another or the top wasn’t so clearly disconnected, maybe it would’ve worked.
However, adding minimal jewelry and keeping a simple hair look was definitely the right move.
Josephine Reitman
It kind of looks like Josephine Reitman is ready for a funeral, rather than the Oscars.
While that is mostly a joke, it seems as if the actress could’ve benefitted from a brighter color dress rather than the black she showed up with. Perhaps a baby blue or pink? After all, her stunning hair and jewelry are already dark shades.
Kayo Shekoni And Johan Grimonprez
It’s certainly… an interesting combination.
Shekoni’s dress gives major Princess Jasmine vibes, but the darker blue accessory wrapped around her body doesn’t look to be the most comfortable — and the hair, as well.
Grimonprez’s outfit, on the other hand, just didn’t have the right colors to make it work. The beige matching set and noticeable orange shirt underneath don’t compliment each other well.
Yasmin Finney
Yasmin Finney looks amazing. There’s no doubt about that. The color works so well, and her gloves and feathers add the perfect touch to it all.
But imagine sitting next to her? If she moves, you’re getting a free tickle. And no matter what, if you’re behind her, your view of whatever is happening on-stage won’t exactly be ideal.
Laura Blount
It’s all in the shoulders!
Laura Blount’s dress actually had so much good going on — from its beautiful emerald green to the charms embedded in the fabric. But the shoulders, particularly the one on her right, look as if it’s quite literally weighing down the entire look.
I think this gown escaped the set of Dynasty circa 1984 as it crawled away from Joan Collins.
Rachel Zegler
It’s not the dress… it’s the way it looks as if the outfit is slowly falling down.
In general, the gown also doesn’t have much volume. The color is great, and so are the small beads decorated in its material, but it sags a little lifelessly against Zegler’s body.
Ava Duvernay
Ava DuVernay’s outfit isn’t a bad look at all, but the shoulders are a little too distracting compared to the rest of her outfit.
If it were less “in your face,” and fell to the side instead of standing stiffly, perhaps the elegant vibe of the gown may have worked better.
Ornela March
There’s just not a lot going for Ornela March’s outfit. Besides the design that snakes across her left shoulder, it’s just an expanse of black.
A pop of color or another major accessory would’ve gone a long way!
Stacy Martin
The Treat Me Like Fire star had a good thing going for her dress until it got to the very bottom. In fact, the last couple of inches of her outfit look strikingly similar to a few thick-heeled platform boots we’ve seen recently.
Colman Domingo
To be clear, there’s nothing wrong with Colman Domingo’s outfit. The red goes well with his look, and the sunglasses in his hand only add to its charm.
But given the stunning gowns and suits of so many other celebrities, it falls a little short simply because it doesn’t stand out.
Emmanuel Janvier
There’s a lot going right for Emmanuel Janvier here. The colors are great, and the designs stand out perfectly. But the shape of his top is throwing us off a little. Maybe it’s hugging a little too close to his pants? Or it’s a little too low-cut?
I like it for a summer wedding or a fun museum gala. Not for the Oscars. Wear a damn shirt.
Emma Stone
Emma Stone is one of Hollywood’s most popular actresses, but her dress certainly did not give off that impression.
In an event as big as the Oscars, one would expect celebrities to go all out. But Stone’s gown seems to have a shy personality. Pair that up with her slicked-back bun, and it definitely doesn’t exude confidence.
Rita Wilson
Rita Wilson looks as if she’s heading to a summer party instead of a star-studded event such as the Oscars. It looks nice — but it’s a little too casual, and compared to the other celebrities, it definitely falls short.
Yvonne Orji
Yvonne Orji’s Oscars 2025 look is the visual definition of a bit too much bling. Though the actress and comedian decided not to wear much accessories, her gown looks as if it’s a literal cracked mirror — reflecting light in excessive amounts.
Edvin Ryding
It looks like Edvin Ryding loves his light-colored outfits, as his previous red carpet looks see him wearing similar hues of white.
Maybe it’s the sash-like accessory on his left shoulder. Maybe it’s the stiff pose. But it’s giving the King’s Guard.
Julian Brave Noisecat
The patterns and the style of this filmmaker’s outfit are certainly unique, but the colors of his vest seem to clash a little with the rest of what he’s wearing.
The red and green, of course, are perfectly fine as they resemble roses. But it’s the rusty yellow that clashes a little too much for our tastes.
"Rusty yellow"? That's buckskin. It's natural and supposed to be that color.
Guneet Monga
Guneet Monga is incapable of looking anything other than beautiful — but her outfit kind of makes it look as if she’s stuck in the middle of a log.
Maybe it’s the stiff figure and shape around her shoulders or the length of the material, but it certainly looks a little claustrophobic.
Bretman Rock
We wouldn’t be surprised if Bretman Rock himself told us he had come straight from a movie set where he was playing a Greek warrior.
Award shows do love bringing on the ‘extra,’ but the design of the influencer’s outfit seems a little off. If it was a one-piece instead of being detached from one another, it could’ve gone a completely different way.
Archetecturally speaking, it really is interesting... and the color is striking.
Nicole Avant
Whoever sits next to Nicole Avant has got to be sneezing all night because there are simply too many flowers everywhere.
While the design is certainly nice, we think the political activist could’ve made the look even better if the sleeves were a transparent black instead of being dotted with additional designs. Because, as it stands, the dress and its shape are quite flattering.
She was just being nice to her grandma who made her a dress from her drapes
Amelia Dimoldenberg
Don’t get us wrong, Amanda Dimoldenberg is stunning in whatever she wears. But in our opinion, her other red carpet looks have been better. The baby blue works well, but there seems to be a bit too much design happening on her upper body.
A few accessories on her arms and neck would’ve been a nice touch, as well.
Tessa Ross
The concept was there. The shape had potential, and her earrings are gorgeous. But it’s the all-black of the outfit that is throwing us off — not exactly a look, in our opinion, that screams Oscars red carpet.
Alba Rohrwacher
There’s too much happening.
From the layers of the dress, to the excessive ruffles, to the way it all flows down to the ground… it’s an attack on the eyes. Who knows? Maybe some other colors would’ve added a bit more to the look.
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor
Similar to Whoopi Goldberg, the outfit is just too big — particularly the giant ruffles around her shoulders. The train would’ve worked, as well as the rest of her all-black fit.
As it stands now, however, people can’t even catch a glimpse of her face without getting a whole lot of ruffle on the inside.
Lily-Rose Depp
The dress honestly would’ve been considered a success if it weren’t for the random little flares by her waist and legs.
The simple little design throws the entire outfit off, which is unfortunate given the fact that her hair and jewelry work so well in her favor.
This is some of the most amateur writing I've ever seen on BP. Embarrassing.
FYI: The most flamboyant outfits with bits and pieces flying out in all directions are just for the red carpet. Most of those annoying pieces are removed for the ceremony before the wearer sits down..
Is BP author experience a step towards working for the Daily Mail? These people are so rich they can wear what they like.
