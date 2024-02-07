Despite the terms “introvert” and “extrovert” being thrown around quite often, many people struggle to nail down what exactly they mean. Normally, it comes down to very reductive definitions, in which extroverts love being around other people and/or talking, while introverts are a sort of cave-dwelling aberration that is allergic to human contact.

To set the record straight, it’s generally best to see it as a spectrum. A person, for example, might be more introverted than they are extroverted but possess traits from both. Broadly speaking, an introvert gets more of their gratification from their “inner life.”