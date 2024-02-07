ADVERTISEMENT

If you have ever thought that public transport needs a dedicated “no talking” section, you might be an introvert. Alas, society isn’t built around enjoying being alone, so many introverted people need to seek solace in memes. 

The “Introverts of Society” Instagram page shares relatable and hilarious memes and posts for people who love some peace and quiet. So get comfortable, close your windows, turn off your notifications before you scroll through, upvote your favorites, and share your thoughts in the comments section below. 

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

introvertsofsociety Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

    introvertsofsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

    introvertsofsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    eggsplosion420 avatar
    BrownTabby
    BrownTabby
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m hard on the CEO of Air New Zealand but at least his big seating-related innovation was sleeping capsules for economy class on long haul flights.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Despite the terms “introvert” and “extrovert” being thrown around quite often, many people struggle to nail down what exactly they mean. Normally, it comes down to very reductive definitions, in which extroverts love being around other people and/or talking, while introverts are a sort of cave-dwelling aberration that is allergic to human contact. 

    To set the record straight, it’s generally best to see it as a spectrum. A person, for example, might be more introverted than they are extroverted but possess traits from both. Broadly speaking, an introvert gets more of their gratification from their “inner life.” 
    #4

    Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

    introvertsofsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

    introvertsofsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And this is now me for days to come overthinking it all

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #6

    Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

    introvertsofsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Often enough, this gets confused with shyness, leading many socially awkward people to self-diagnose themselves as introverts. While an introvert can also be shy, there doesn’t have to be a connection between the two. Shyness is a mental barrier, while a “true” introvert might simply not want to engage with another person (or group) in the first place. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

    introvertsofsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    farahkamal avatar
    Farah Kamal
    Farah Kamal
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I cant see this picture, I can FEEL it. Like, even smell it, taste it, hear it...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #8

    Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

    introvertsofsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

    introvertsofsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    eggsplosion420 avatar
    BrownTabby
    BrownTabby
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wish Barrier Air had more destinations. Their entire fleet consists of Cessnas that hold 12 passengers + the pilot.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Indeed, all this focus on introverts, for example, the quite good and well-known book “Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can't Stop Talking,” by Susan Cain, creates a picture of a world where extroversion is the default and introverts are some anomaly. The truth is that both “groups” have existed since time immemorial and tend to coexist quite happily. 
    #10

    Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

    introvertsofsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

    introvertsofsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

    introvertsofsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    belandriel avatar
    Belandriel
    Belandriel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think this is a negative. I like to be underestimated... they're in for a surprise if someone tries to f... around with me and it's way better than being overestimated.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply

    It’s worth noting that, at least in the United States, anywhere between a third and half of all people are self-reported introverts. Because many people still assume that extroversion means enjoying spending time with other people and humans, as social animals do generally need to be around other people, there is a solid chance that many actual introverts indicate that they are extroverts. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

    introvertsofsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

    introvertsofsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

    introvertsofsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    farahkamal avatar
    Farah Kamal
    Farah Kamal
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I IMMEDIATLY look away. I'm never picked cuz I know the answer (I swear, I aint bragging. Im a weird human with so much ADHD in me okay)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    So if you are an introvert and also feeling down, just remember that it’s no barrier to success. Some studies indicate that, for example, the majority of attorneys are introverts. In some fields, this number is very high, for example up to 90% of intellectual property lawyers say that they would classify themselves as introverts. 
    #16

    Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

    introvertsofsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

    introvertsofsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

    introvertsofsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    salamedipere avatar
    Sarinz
    Sarinz
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never accept this. Retaliate with: "perfect, I also have to tell you something" and don't say anything until they tell you what is it about. I promise you they will tell you right away.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #19

    Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

    introvertsofsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

    introvertsofsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

    introvertsofsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #22

    Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

    introvertsofsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    farahkamal avatar
    Farah Kamal
    Farah Kamal
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    and just wanna go home and lay on the couch while eating ben and jerry's

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #23

    Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

    introvertsofsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, I just realized, I don't have a favorite person at the moment.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #24

    Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

    introvertsofsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

    introvertsofsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

    introvertsofsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #27

    Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

    introvertsofsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    diana-zapata246 avatar
    CoMa4
    CoMa4
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m a homicidal maniac. They look just like everyone else. 🖤

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #28

    Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

    introvertsofsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #29

    Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

    introvertsofsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    belandriel avatar
    Belandriel
    Belandriel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm very good at protecting people, but not for myself. So yeah, a gf like that would be nice tbh ^.^

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #30

    Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

    introvertsofsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

    introvertsofsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

    introvertsofsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
    Mark
    Mark
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yet you wake up, hit 'stop', and fall asleep again

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #33

    Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

    introvertsofsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

    introvertsofsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

    introvertsofsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    diana-zapata246 avatar
    CoMa4
    CoMa4
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The news is so depressing. Nobody wants to look at that. Memes are relatable and hilarious.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #36

    Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

    introvertsofsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

    introvertsofsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    diana-zapata246 avatar
    CoMa4
    CoMa4
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Despair and stress taste so much better with a cold drink in your hand!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #38

    Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

    introvertsofsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

    introvertsofsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

    introvertsofsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
    Mark
    Mark
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'll be in my room, making no noise and pretending that I don't exist

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

    introvertsofsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

    introvertsofsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

    introvertsofsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    diana-zapata246 avatar
    CoMa4
    CoMa4
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ain’t nobody want to clean that sh*t up. Trust me.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #44

    Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

    introvertsofsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Funny-Relatable-Memes-Introverts-Of-Society

    introvertsofsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!