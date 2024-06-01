ADVERTISEMENT

Parenthood comes with its fair share of surprises and struggles. It’s a constant balance between wondering if you're doing the right thing and keeping up with the ever-changing needs of your kids. All this while searching for a single moment of peace and quiet.

It's a sleep-deprived but beautiful journey, and sometimes all you really need is a reminder that you're not alone. Feeling like you need some words of encouragement or a good laugh? This One Awkward Mom Instagram page shares witty, relatable memes that capture all the ups and downs of raising kids.

So, take a break from the chaos, and enjoy some of the funniest posts we found there. Scroll down to check them out, and don't forget to upvote your favorites!

#1

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

sarahradz_ Report

There’s something deeply comforting about scrolling through parenting memes like these and realizing that your hectic version of the everyday is universally experienced. It’s like a virtual high-five from another mom or dad who gets it.

One Awkward Mom’s dedicated meme page on Instagram has built a community of 130,000 followers, so it’s safe to say there’s a whole village out there to share your laughter, and rightfully so. Her page makes even the hardest moments feel more manageable.
#2

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

elle91 Report

#3

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

OhNoSheTwitnt Report

#4

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#5

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

Speaking of tough times, the pressure to be a perfect parent can easily backfire. Research shows that almost 60% of parents across the US are experiencing burnout caused by this relentless pursuit. The constant stress can negatively impact the entire family, creating a tense atmosphere and taking away the joy of bringing up kids.

However, one of the most crucial steps you can take to avoid burnout is to dedicate time to yourself. Bernadette Melnyk, PhD, Vice President for Health Promotion and Chief Wellness Officer at Ohio State College of Nursing, said for Science Daily, "Parents do a great job caring for their children and everybody else, but they often don't prioritize their own self-care." She added that if children see their parents taking care of themselves, they’ll most likely follow that example in the future and succeed in developing healthy emotional habits.
#6

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#7

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#8

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

brockenblue avatar
Brocken Blue
Brocken Blue
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Work from home, my friends. It’s what toddlers do ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Psychology professors Isabelle Roskam and Moïra Mikolajczak have devoted their professional careers to studying parental burnout and identified its main indicators. Be on the lookout if you're feeling persistently exhausted, noticing a big change in yourself, getting fed up with parenting, or becoming emotionally distant from your kids.

#9

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#10

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

batphace avatar
BatPhace
BatPhace
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a big part of why I'm about to be a feral divorcee 🤣

#11

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

dadmann_walking Report

Sure, sometimes taking care of your own emotional needs can feel like a job, but it's important not to be too hard on yourself. After all, parents that show themselves kindness and compassion, rather than being overly critical, tend to be more confident and less prone to parental depression. So, while you're busy making sure your little ones eat their veggies and go to bed at an appropriate hour, remember to set aside a moment for yourself too.
#12

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

justmommabee , justmommabee Report

#13

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#14

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

A great way to give yourself a little “me time” and unwind is, of course, with a bit of humor. Memes are perfect for this because you can just switch off your brain for a little while and let out some of that pent-up energy with a laugh or two. Restoring your energy is key after you’ve spent it all explaining to your children that they do, in fact, need to brush their teeth twice a day.

#15

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

AbbyHasIssues Report

lalucy avatar
La Lucy
La Lucy
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And having to plan dinner every night...for the rest of your life.

#16

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

clhubes Report

#17

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

Laughter is often called the best medicine, and there seems to be some truth to this phrase. Multiple studies have shown that humor has plenty of health benefits. It can help reduce physical pain, enhance memory, and promote better sleep. Moreover, laughing can also reduce your stress levels by lowering cortisol, a major stress hormone, and boost our overall immunity.
#18

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#19

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

dadmann_walking Report

#20

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

SmallJenna Report

Humor is also a fantastic way of building connections. Whether it’s sharing a meme or telling a funny story, these simple acts can bring us closer to our friends and co-workers.

#21

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#22

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

BootsMcGoot Report

#23

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

lucytobin Report

Even when you have a tricky conversation with your child or a disagreement with your partner, humor can transform the discussion into a lighthearted and positive one. There's no need for unnecessary tension when you can break through the ice with some wholesome laughs.
#24

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

Parkerlawyer , Parkerlawyer Report

#25

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

FierceEverAfter Report

#26

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

One thing’s for sure: parenting is more enjoyable when we have the time to joke around and not take ourselves too seriously. Without memes, it would be much harder to find those little bursts of joy that help us stay sane in the chaos.

#27

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#28

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#29

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#30

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#31

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#32

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#33

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#34

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

dadmann_walking Report

#35

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

dadmann_walking Report

#36

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

beingbernz Report

#37

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#38

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#39

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#40

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#41

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom , oneawkwardmom Report

#42

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#43

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#44

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#45

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#46

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

Melo_Malebo Report

#47

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#48

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#49

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#50

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

kunkelcomedy Report

#51

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#52

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

bowNarrow007 Report

#53

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#54

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#55

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

dadmann_walking Report

#56

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

dadmann_walking Report

#57

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#58

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have never had an ice cream cake. Is it all ice cream? Or is there a baked cake element?

#59

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#60

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#61

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#62

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#63

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#64

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#65

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#66

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#67

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#68

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#69

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#70

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#71

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#72

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#73

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#74

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

lalucy avatar
La Lucy
La Lucy
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Family know the buttons to push because they put them there.

#75

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#76

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

Ria C.
Community Member
Ria C.
Ria C.
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't have kids and I know it's called threenager for a reason.

#77

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#78

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#79

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

#80

One-Awkward-Mom-Memes

oneawkwardmom Report

