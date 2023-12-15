ADVERTISEMENT

A recent survey of 10,243 full-time desk-based employees from the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Japan, and the U.K. found that 42% of them were burned out.

For a long time, product manager Gabriela Flax also had this problem. But after enough time and effort, she managed to regain control over her work-life balance.

Now that the 28-year-old has left migraines, exhaustion, and panic attacks behind her, she’s trying to help others by sharing everything that worked for her.

For example, in one of her recent videos, Gabriela explains how embracing boredom can free up energy for deeper healing, and the tips that she provides sound like something we could implement even today.

Picking a go-to outfit

Having the option not to do the dishes

Downgrading your skincare routine

Getting a bin for clean clothes

Disabling social media notifications

Ordering a meal service if that’s possible

Deleting email apps from your phone

Automating your bill payments

Having a designated TV show

Setting up automatic shipments for essentials

“By my mid-twenties, I’d let my fear of not being good enough control my behaviors to the point of burning out,” Gabriela explains on her website. “I was exhausted, anxiety-ridden, cynical, and unable to decide what to wear to work without breaking down. Life felt dull yet chaotic as I watched massive goals I’d set for myself float away.”

But a pivotal moment came when Gabriela confessed to a friend of having a panic attack for breakfast, a migraine for lunch, and a date with her email inbox for dinner. They told the woman that self-neglect will be her self demise

“Weeks of soul searching (ie. self-help books, podcasts, and coaching) illuminated that while my ego was thriving, my body was failing,” Gabriela recalls. “The the life and career I desired would not materialize at the speed I was going.”

So she gave up alcohol, started moving her body, and little by little learned to say ‘no’ to extra work. As time went by, Gabriela got comfortable with being still, and began identifying, accepting, and re-writing the limiting beliefs that kept me burnt out.

“Within several months, I was a new version of myself: resilient, primed, and purposeful,” she says.

People really appreciated Gabriela’s advice and some shared a few that work for them as well

