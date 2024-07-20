Given the sheer quantity of memes being put out every single minute, it’s quite obvious that not all of them will be great. Indeed, most memes are just an iteration of a template, while new “forms” are being suggested every day through the magic that is the internet. As you can imagine, most of them simply do not catch on at all as they lack some key components.

Namely, a meme needs to be recognizable in form and function. This is one of the reasons why they can spread around the globe so quickly, as they have some element that most folks with an internet connection can recognize immediately. At the same time, a meme also needs a “template” or core concept that can be replicated, but with a twist.