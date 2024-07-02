The Reason We Feel Time Stops on Tuesdays

Tuesdays often seem to drag on endlessly during the workweek, leaving many of us wondering why the week isn't moving along faster. This feeling isn't just in our heads; psychological reasons make Tuesdays feel particularly tough.

Ruth Ogden, a senior lecturer in psychology at Liverpool John Moores University, in a 2019 interview with Katie Heaney, The Cut (New York Magazine), explains that our perception of time is significantly influenced by our activities and emotions (2).

Mondays, typically the most dreadful day, set the stage for this temporal confusion. “When we’re doing lots of things when we’re processing lots of information, we feel like more time has passed than normal,” Ogden said to Heaney.

Emotions also play a significant role. Ogden points out that intense emotional states, or arousal, can warp our perception of time. Stressful Mondays can feel never-ending, which can make the transition to Tuesday, when there’s still a lot of the workweek left, particularly distressing.

This issue worsens with age. “One of the things that elderly people say is that time passes more quickly as we get older,” Ogden said in an interview.

To counter this, Ogden suggests practicing mindfulness and relaxation techniques to reduce the anxiety of time passing slowly. Another practical approach is to revamp Tuesdays by planning enjoyable activities, breaking the routine, and creating something to look forward to in the middle of the week.