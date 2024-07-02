40 Happy Tuesday Memes To Get You Through The Week
Tuesday is an odd day in the week. It lacks the dread of Monday and the hopefulness of Friday, often making it feel like an uphill climb. Imagine your job was paying too little, and you’re stuck at work; the funny Tuesday meme is sometimes all you need on a long day like this.
What other way to embody the Tuesday spirit, if not by starting it with a Taco Tuesday meme? It combines the simple joys of life with the hope of midweek motivation. A taco night with your favorite people can quickly transform the mundane into a full celebration.
Or, what about sharing a hilarious Tuesday morning meme with your friends that captures how ambivalent everyone feels as the dreadful day approaches? From the struggles of getting out of bed to rushing through the door, the battle against the morning blues is on.
So, whether you’re fighting a mountain of tasks or simply needing a burst of positivity, let these funniest memes remind you that happiness can be found even on a Tuesday.
“Innit?”
Disability Claim
“The Friday of Hump Day”
“Tuck Me in” Tuesday
“I Can’t Take This Anymore!”
The Origin of the Word Tuesday
Today is the perfect day to dive deeper into the origins of “Tuesday” and what it represents.
The name “Tuesday” originates from the Old English “tīwesdæg,” which means “Tiu’s day,” named after the Germanic god of the sky and war. In Norse mythology, Tiu corresponds to Tyr (1).
Meanwhile, in Latin, Tuesday was referred to as “diēs Mārtis,” or “Mars’s day,” in honor of the Roman god of war. However, the day was dedicated to the Germanic god Tiu in Old English, which eventually evolved into “Tuesday.”
The Tuesday Has Arrived
“Please Be Friday”
“Tuesday Has Tacos”
The Mondeyest Tuesday
The Reason We Feel Time Stops on Tuesdays
Tuesdays often seem to drag on endlessly during the workweek, leaving many of us wondering why the week isn't moving along faster. This feeling isn't just in our heads; psychological reasons make Tuesdays feel particularly tough.
Ruth Ogden, a senior lecturer in psychology at Liverpool John Moores University, in a 2019 interview with Katie Heaney, The Cut (New York Magazine), explains that our perception of time is significantly influenced by our activities and emotions (2).
Mondays, typically the most dreadful day, set the stage for this temporal confusion. “When we’re doing lots of things when we’re processing lots of information, we feel like more time has passed than normal,” Ogden said to Heaney.
Emotions also play a significant role. Ogden points out that intense emotional states, or arousal, can warp our perception of time. Stressful Mondays can feel never-ending, which can make the transition to Tuesday, when there’s still a lot of the workweek left, particularly distressing.
This issue worsens with age. “One of the things that elderly people say is that time passes more quickly as we get older,” Ogden said in an interview.
To counter this, Ogden suggests practicing mindfulness and relaxation techniques to reduce the anxiety of time passing slowly. Another practical approach is to revamp Tuesdays by planning enjoyable activities, breaking the routine, and creating something to look forward to in the middle of the week.
“What About a Second Monday?”
What Grumpy Cat Thinks About Tuesday
“What’s Wrong With Having a Drink on Tuesday?”
“This Is Going To Be a Great Week…”
"What the Hell Is Wrong With You?"
Obi-Wan Kenobi on Taco Tuesday
“Are You Down for Taco Tuesday?”
When Force Is Stronger Than You
When You Realize What the Last Day of the Year Is
“Business Is Boomin’”
“Meow, Dudes, It Is Tuesday”
When You Realize It’s Only Tuesday
“In-Tears Tuesday”
"Too Early for Celebrations"
“Me in the Middle of a Tuesday”
“Tuesday Ruins All the Hopes You Had for Friday”
“Tuesdays Are Just Monday Light”
“No, Pooch, It’s Still Not a Hump Day”
“I Don’t Want to See the Calendar”
“Not Sure If It’s Tuesday or Just a Second Monday…”
“When You’re Still Tired from Last Week”
Taco Cat
“You’re Lying to Me, Right?”
“Happy Tuesday. Not.”
Tuesday Smile
“Just Kidding”
“Looks Like Taco Tuesdays Are Becoming a Problem”
“At Least It’s Not Monday”
“Happy Tongue Out Tuesday!”
“Gets Me Everytime”
“I’m Here to Make Your Tuesday Better”
References
1.) "Tuesday Is Named For A One-handed God Named Tiu." Dictionary, April 22, 2014. | https://www.dictionary.com/e/tuesday
2.) Katie Heaney. "Why It’s So Upsetting That It’s Only Tuesday." The Cut, New York Magazine, April 9, 2019. | https://www.thecut.com/2019/04/how-is-it-only-tuesday.html