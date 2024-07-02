ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday is an odd day in the week. It lacks the dread of Monday and the hopefulness of Friday, often making it feel like an uphill climb. Imagine your job was paying too little, and you’re stuck at work; the funny Tuesday meme is sometimes all you need on a long day like this. 

What other way to embody the Tuesday spirit, if not by starting it with a Taco Tuesday meme? It combines the simple joys of life with the hope of midweek motivation. A taco night with your favorite people can quickly transform the mundane into a full celebration. 

Or, what about sharing a hilarious Tuesday morning meme with your friends that captures how ambivalent everyone feels as the dreadful day approaches? From the struggles of getting out of bed to rushing through the door, the battle against the morning blues is on. 

So, whether you’re fighting a mountain of tasks or simply needing a burst of positivity, let these funniest memes remind you that happiness can be found even on a Tuesday.

#1

“Innit?”

A meme with text "it's tuesday it's not it's chewsday" on a background, referencing Tuesday Memes.

reddit.com Report

#2

Disability Claim

Cookie Monter is looking at the Eclipse on Tuesday meme.

FruittyBaskett86 Report

#3

“The Friday of Hump Day”

The person sitting in the office is happy because it is already Tuesday

eouhhohh Report

#4

“Tuck Me in” Tuesday

Tuesday meme with a sleeping cat in the bed.

catwithbenefits Report

#5

“I Can’t Take This Anymore!”

Tuesday meme with a cat drinking tequila

imgur.com Report

The Origin of the Word Tuesday

Today is the perfect day to dive deeper into the origins of “Tuesday” and what it represents.

The name “Tuesday” originates from the Old English “tīwesdæg,” which means “Tiu’s day,” named after the Germanic god of the sky and war. In Norse mythology, Tiu corresponds to Tyr (1).

Meanwhile, in Latin, Tuesday was referred to as “diēs Mārtis,” or “Mars’s day,” in honor of the Roman god of war. However, the day was dedicated to the Germanic god Tiu in Old English, which eventually evolved into “Tuesday.”
#6

The Tuesday Has Arrived

Two pictures of a school bus and a train on the tracks. Train is Tuesday an Bus is Monday

Powerful_Mind_6543 Report

#7

“Please Be Friday”

Tired Bugs Bunny with red eyes on Tuesday meme

imgur.com Report

#8

“Tuesday Has Tacos”

Two people in the car are talking about Tuesday tacos.

imgur.com Report

#9

The Mondeyest Tuesday

The tired cat is lying on the bed on Tuesday meme.

imgur.com Report

The Reason We Feel Time Stops on Tuesdays

Tuesdays often seem to drag on endlessly during the workweek, leaving many of us wondering why the week isn't moving along faster. This feeling isn't just in our heads; psychological reasons make Tuesdays feel particularly tough.

Ruth Ogden, a senior lecturer in psychology at Liverpool John Moores University, in a 2019 interview with Katie Heaney, The Cut (New York Magazine), explains that our perception of time is significantly influenced by our activities and emotions (2). 

Mondays, typically the most dreadful day, set the stage for this temporal confusion. “When we’re doing lots of things when we’re processing lots of information, we feel like more time has passed than normal,” Ogden said to Heaney. 

Emotions also play a significant role. Ogden points out that intense emotional states, or arousal, can warp our perception of time. Stressful Mondays can feel never-ending, which can make the transition to Tuesday, when there’s still a lot of the workweek left, particularly distressing.

This issue worsens with age. “One of the things that elderly people say is that time passes more quickly as we get older,” Ogden said in an interview. 

To counter this, Ogden suggests practicing mindfulness and relaxation techniques to reduce the anxiety of time passing slowly. Another practical approach is to revamp Tuesdays by planning enjoyable activities, breaking the routine, and creating something to look forward to in the middle of the week.

#10

“What About a Second Monday?”

Hobbits are thinking about days of the week on Tuesday meme

imgur.com Report

#11

What Grumpy Cat Thinks About Tuesday

Grumpy cat face on Tuesday meme

TheGuvnor247 Report

#12

“What’s Wrong With Having a Drink on Tuesday?”

An alien is ready for drinks on Tuesday.

kirk_s7 Report

#13

“This Is Going To Be a Great Week…”

Paint of the Crying Lady because it is still Tuesday.

949cincinnati Report

#14

"What the Hell Is Wrong With You?"

A sad man is staring and waiting for Tacos Tuesday.

toddwallacetx Report

#15

Obi-Wan Kenobi on Taco Tuesday

Old Jedi is thinking about Taco Tuesday.

reddit.com Report

#16

“Are You Down for Taco Tuesday?”

The Mandalorian and young Yoda with sombreros are looking at us during Tuesday Tacos.

rokusworld Report

#17

When Force Is Stronger Than You

Kermit the Frog is talking with himself about Taco Tuesday.

estostacos Report

#18

When You Realize What the Last Day of the Year Is

Jonah Hill is screaming yay because it is Taco Tuesday.

tacomaps Report

#19

“Business Is Boomin’”

The big corporate boss is happy because Taco Tuesday is good for business.

SlovenianWarCriminal Report

#20

“Meow, Dudes, It Is Tuesday”

It’s a funny cat face with eyes on its airs.

reddit.com Report

#21

When You Realize It’s Only Tuesday

Barbie is lying on the ground on Tuesday's meme.

adultcoffeebreak Report

#22

“In-Tears Tuesday”

A woman is crying a bit because it is still Tuesday.

corporatebish Report

#23

"Too Early for Celebrations"

A man is saying: It’s not Friday. It is still Tuesday.

Report

#24

“Me in the Middle of a Tuesday”

Tired office women are lying down on the ground after hard work on Tuesday

Patricia Tallman Report

#25

“Tuesday Ruins All the Hopes You Had for Friday”

A huge gray Rabbit is unhappy because it is still Tuesday.

shawnyb36 Report

#26

“Tuesdays Are Just Monday Light”

A white cat in the corner says Tuesday is the same as Monday.

buffysnowcaps Report

#27

“No, Pooch, It’s Still Not a Hump Day”

A little brown dog on the chair is waiting for a Friday on Tuesday.

Report

#28

“I Don’t Want to See the Calendar”

The tiger is covered its face. Because it is still Tuesday

Report

#29

“Not Sure If It’s Tuesday or Just a Second Monday…”

A man in a suit sitting at a table with a sign that says "not sure if it's Tuesday or just a second Monday".

phrynes_boudoir Report

#30

“When You’re Still Tired from Last Week”

A tired woman under the blanked on Tuesday.

corporatebish Report

#31

Taco Cat

A little orange cat in the Taco costume during the Taco Tuesday.

twist_stpete Report

#32

“You’re Lying to Me, Right?”

Bulldog is in the car chair and staring at us on Tuesday.

imgur.com Report

#33

“Happy Tuesday. Not.”

Grumpy Cat isn't happy because it is Tuesday.

13SpiritWolf42 Report

#34

Tuesday Smile

A smiling white puppy is happy because it is on Tuesday.

ValentiClassics Report

#35

“Just Kidding”

A dog in socks with a caption "Time to eat healthy and exercise... just kidding, it's Taco Tuesday."

Report

#36

“Looks Like Taco Tuesdays Are Becoming a Problem”

Winnie pooh is looking at his belly on Tuesday tacos

Report

#37

“At Least It’s Not Monday”

Happy Homer Simpson on Tuesday

pukkap1e5 Report

#38

“Happy Tongue Out Tuesday!”

Happy dogs are sticking out their tongues on Tuesday.

National Dog Week Report

#39

“Gets Me Everytime”

Koala is in shock that today is Tuesday.

tsrinstallationllc Report

#40

“I’m Here to Make Your Tuesday Better”

A bulldog in the swing chair on Tuesday.

Report

References

1.) "Tuesday Is Named For A One-handed God Named Tiu." Dictionary, April 22, 2014. | https://www.dictionary.com/e/tuesday

2.) Katie Heaney. "Why It’s So Upsetting That It’s Only Tuesday." The Cut, New York Magazine, April 9, 2019. | https://www.thecut.com/2019/04/how-is-it-only-tuesday.html

