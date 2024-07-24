What’s the Connection Between the Camel and the Hump Day?

In the 1950s, the concept of the midweek hump became associated with camels (1). It symbolized the struggle of tired employees pushing through the workweek “hump” before they could finally reach the weekend for some much-needed relief.

Aside from the obvious humps on its back that look like hills, the camel’s biological makeup makes it a fair representation of how we gather inner resources to overcome a midweek crisis. The camel commonly lives in the desert, where resources are scarce. The camel hump can store fat and use it as a source of food when necessary (2).