Feeling like your week is an endless climb up the corporate hill or an exhausting trudge through the scorching desert? You’re not alone. We thought you’d gladly welcome the exciting Wednesday announcement — the week is halfway done! 

With the generous collection of hump day memes, we’re lending you some sanity, pumping up your patience, and injecting lots of humor into your week. Let’s just survive today, and the weekend will come soon enough.

#1

Camels Still Rule On Hump Days

A camel standing in a desert landscape with the text, "HEARD THE FROGS ARE TRYING TO TAKE WEDNESDAY" at the top, and "THE CAMELS ARE COMING NOW CAUSE IT'S HUMP DAY!!!" at the bottom.

Move over, pesky frogs! The camel humps are here to stay. 

shufordliam Report

#2

“Have a Hump-Free Day!” 

A young child laughing heartily next to a camel with a similar open-mouthed expression. The text above the image reads, "What do you call a camel with no humps?" and the text at the bottom says, "Humphrey!"

This is the hump day meme to send out when you’ve luckily dodged those midweek humps. Only two days to go.

LuvYouLongTimeAgo Report

#3

Wednesday Confusion

A black and white image of a person styled as a combination of The Weeknd and Wednesday Addams, with braided hair and a mustache, looking serious. The text reads, "When you think it's The Weekend but it's only Wednesday."

At least we’ve got the playlist to keep us going until Friday. 

VibealiveElmo Report

#4

Midweek Announcement

An illustration of Sir Toad frog dressed in an elegant suit, standing upright with a confident pose. The text above the image reads, "MY DUDES," and the text below the image reads, "IT IS WEDNESDAY."

Just look at this proud bullfrog urging us to hold our heads high. 

dosaraith Report

#5

 “It Suddenly Creeps Up on You...”

Hump day meme of a camel in an office with the text 'GUESS WHAT DAY IT IS' above and 'HUMP DAAYYYY' below, humorously celebrating Wednesday as 'Hump Day'.

Before you know it, it’s hump day. All you have to do now is survive the next couple of days. You’ve got this!

sushi_nams Report

What’s the Connection Between the Camel and the Hump Day?

 

In the 1950s, the concept of the midweek hump became associated with camels (1). It symbolized the struggle of tired employees pushing through the workweek “hump” before they could finally reach the weekend for some much-needed relief.

Aside from the obvious humps on its back that look like hills, the camel’s biological makeup makes it a fair representation of how we gather inner resources to overcome a midweek crisis. The camel commonly lives in the desert, where resources are scarce. The camel hump can store fat and use it as a source of food when necessary (2). 
#6

“I'm Cool. I'm Composed”

An illustration of Sir Toad frog dressed in a formal suit, sitting in a chair with a dignified expression. The text above the image reads, "Gentlemen, it is with great pleasure to inform you that," and the text below reads, "today is Wednesday."

It’s one of those good morning hump day memes that urges you to suit up.

Dante_7_2_7 Report

#7

Another Hump Day at “The Office”

An image of Dwight Schrute from "The Office" looking serious. The text above reads, "GUESS WHAT DAY IT IS! HUMP DAAYYYY!!!" The text below reads, "FALSE. IT'S WEDNESDAY."

We’ve got to bring on those work hump day memes in honor of all the Dwight Schrutes in our own offices. You know who you are.

Liz Talley Report

#8

“The Four Horsemen”

A four-panel image labeled "The four horsemen of Wednesday." The top left panel shows Wednesday Addams drinking from a bottle. The top right panel shows a person in a Spider-Man costume taking a mirror selfie. The bottom left panel shows a frog with a flat face. The bottom right panel shows a camel standing in an office next to a woman working at a desk.

Which of the four horsemen best describes you on Wednesday?

OliveYall Report

#9

Reasons to Live 

A three-panel image featuring Pepe the Frog. In the top panel, Pepe is sitting on a bed reading a book titled "Reasons to live." In the middle panel, a close-up of the book shows the text, "To see another Wednesday." The bottom panel shows Pepe with a tearful, happy expression.

Life is full of meaning if you look around.

RicRaw84 Report

#10

Wednesdays Are for Snuggles

A man standing next to a camel in a pen, with the camel leaning its head over the man’s shoulder. The text above the image reads, "Hey, Jon, guess what day is it?" "Uh, hump day?" "It’s hump day, Jon!"

A hump day meme can be a flirty check-in to get someone’s attention. So, why not send one to your office crush?

arandomredditor517 Report

Five Tips to Help You Survive the Hump Day

Give yourself a fighting chance during midweek madness. Here’s how you can let the hump day fever pass smoothly.

  1. Keep your eyes on the prize. You can view Wednesdays either as the glass being half-empty or half-full. With two days left before the weekend, it can be helpful to choose the latter.
  2. Review your to-dos. Use Wednesdays to frame your week. Celebrate your wins from the past two days — no matter how small they seem. Then, jot down the rest of the things you need to conquer this week.
  3. Take a breather. Don’t feel guilty for taking a midweek break to recharge. The American Psychological Association claims that this necessary time off helps you avoid the negative effects of chronic stress and burnout (3). 
  4. Know that you aren't alone. If your Wednesdays feel overwhelming, remember that many of us feel the same. 
  5. Accept things, but know that you can do something about them. A 2021 paper published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health says that stressful work environments can often trigger anxious reactions (4). Take Wednesday as an opportunity to shake things up and remind yourself you’re still in the driver’s seat. 
#11

The Hump Day Competition

A two-panel image featuring a camel and a person. The top panel shows a camel with its mouth open, and the text above reads, "Everyone celebrating Wednesday with frogs." The bottom panel shows a person's torso wearing a shirt, with the text, "Am I a joke to you?"

Let’s just say that the camel isn’t taking things lightly.  

dareal_pongkrell Report

#12

Traditions vs Modernity

A two-panel image with the text "Reject modernity" above the top panel and "Embrace tradition" above the bottom panel. The top panel features a frog with the text, "It is Wednesday, my dudes." The bottom panel features a camel in an office setting with a woman at a desk, and the text, "HUUUMMP DAAAYYY!!!"

Which side are you on?

reddit.com Report

#13

“Nothing to See Here...”

The image features a zebra standing on the back of a giraffe. The zebra is asking, "Can you see Friday yet?!" The giraffe responds, "No, there's a dang camel in the way!"

“Get out of the way, camel! We need to keep our eye on the prize, and you’re blocking our view!”

imgur.com Report

#14

“Let’s All Say It Together”

A close-up of a camel with its mouth slightly open, appearing to smile, in a desert setting. The text above the image reads, "WHAT DAY IS IT? COME ON.... SAY IT!"

Hump days deserve a chorus. 

webindustrialtrade Report

#15

When You Can No Longer “Wednesday”

A close-up of a smiling opossum with people in the background. The text at the top reads, "IT'S WEDNESDAY," and the text at the bottom reads, "I'LL NEED A CUP OF COFFEE, AND A STUN-GUN."

Fuel up on caffeine before you hurt someone. 

petriesaurus Report

#16

A Wild Guess

A close-up of a camel's face, eating from a trough. The text above the image reads, "UH OH..." and the text below the image reads, "GUESS WHAT DAY IT IS?"

“Clue: The camel’s out to play.”

imgur.com Report

#17

“Voting In or Voting Out?”

A two-panel image with text dialogue between a camel and a frog. The top panel shows a camel and a frog with the text, "Hey dude, wanna join forces to fight for our traditional right to be the top Wednesday icons?" The bottom panel shows a close-up of the camel's face with the text, "Sure buddy, but don't worry. Nobody can resist this face."

Can the two creatures be calling it a truce? 

rae77777 Report

#18

“The View Is Okay From Here”

A cat standing upright on its hind legs in the snow, looking into the distance. The text at the top reads, "HAPPY WEDNESDAY!" and the text at the bottom reads, "I THINK I CAN SEE THE WEEKEND FROM HERE!"

The weekend is so near, yet so far.

StrangerAlert112 Report

#19

Wednesday Definition

A camel wearing a colorful jester's hat and outfit, with a colorful background. The text reads, "Hump Day, not as 'depressing' as Monday, not as 'exciting' as Friday."

Wednesdays are special precisely because, well, they aren't so special.

imgur.com Report

#20

“Happy Hump Day, Baby”

A picture of Austin Powers, a character played by Mike Myers, holding a martini glass and smiling. The text at the top reads, "HAPPY HUMP DAY, BABY," and at the bottom reads, "YEAH!"

Take a moment to channel the vibes.

Report

#21

“Keep Calm. It’s Hump Day”

A woman with her eyes closed and mouth open in surprise as a camel appears to be playfully biting her head. The text at the top reads, "HAPPY HUMP DAY!" and at the bottom, "JUST KEEP CALM, IT'S ALMOST OVER."

“You’re two days away from the weekend. Breathe.”

renewation Report

#22

The Frog That Ate the Hump Day

A round, bloated-looking frog with a content expression on its face, sitting on the ground. The text above the frog reads, "I ate Wednesday," and below the frog reads, "my dudes."

“Thank you. I’m full.” (The Frog)

YT_HUNTERZ Report

#23

What Do You Get When You Cross a Camel and a Frog? 

A simple cartoon drawing of a person with red hair, crouched low to the ground with a hunched back, resembling a frog. The text above the figure reads, "It is hump day," and below it reads, "my dudes."

A hunchback!

Glasshousescomics Report

#24

Hyped Up Wednesday

A photo of a camel with its mouth open, looking excited, in an office setting. The text at the top reads, "GUESS WHAT DAY IT IS? GUESS WHAT DAY IT IS?" and the text at the bottom reads, "IT'S HUMP DAY, SO HAPPY HUMP DAY AND LET'S HAVE SOME FUN, WOOT WOOT!"

Who’s as excited as we are?

pjarmala198110 Report

#25

Hump Day Meme

An illustration of Rafiki, the mandrill from "The Lion King," sitting in a meditative pose with a serene expression. The background is a mystical, blue-green, glowing atmosphere. The text at the top reads, "AAAAAAHHHHHHH HUMP DAY."

Rafiki reminds you to stay calm.

vibe_tribe_111 Report

#26

If You Could Just Understand Camel Speak

A camel stands in a mountainous landscape, with a speech bubble coming from its mouth saying, "Ahh Ahhh Ahh!!!!" At the bottom of the image, another text reads, "Translation: Happy Hump Day!"

Neither did we. It appears, however, it’s trying to say, “Happy Hump Day!”

WorldAnvil Report

#27

If You Feel Like Dodging Bullets, It’s Probably Wednesday

Deadpool stands in an industrial area with the text above him saying, "CONGRATS" and the text below him saying, "YOU MADE IT THRU HUMP DAY."

Give yourself a pat on the back. Not everyone can be a superhero and get all the things done without losing their marbles.

BrianWagner05 Report

#28

Not a Happy Hump Day

A bear with a solemn expression rests its paws on a log with the text above it saying, "On day 14600 of not celebrating Humpday."

“What happens if you don't “hump” on Wednesdays.”

Phischstaebchen Report

#29

Hump Day Meme

A bulldog lies on its back on a carpet, looking relaxed and content. The text on the image says, "YUP, IT'S 'HUMP DAY'...AHHHHH."

“Ahhhhh...The sweet relief.” 

njsoundgurl Report

#30

Hump Day . Or Is It ?! Memphis !!! What Do You Call Wednesday?

The image is divided into two sections. The top section shows a camel with the text, "Hey, guess what day it is!? What day is it?" The bottom section features Grumpy Cat with an unamused expression and the text, "Wine Wednesday."

The cat’s face says it all...

xxkittenxx86 Report

References
  1. “Happy Hump Day.” Dictionary, April 5, 2018. | https://dictionary.com/e/slang/happy-hump-day/
  2. Nora Gonzalez. “Do Camels Store Water in Their Humps?” Britannica. | https://www.britannica.com/story/do-camels-store-water-in-their-humps 
  3. American Psychologically Association. “Coping with stress at work.” Apa, July 1, 2014. | https://www.apa.org/topics/healthy-workplaces/work-stress
  4. Jenna Gordreau. “12 Ways To Eliminate Stress At Work.” Forbes, May 20, 2013. | https://www.forbes.com/sites/jennagoudreau/2013/03/20/12-ways-to-eliminate-stress-at-work/
  5. Panagiota Koutsimani, Anthony Montgomery, Efharis Panagopoulou, and Katerina Georganta. “Burnout and Cognitive Performance.” International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, February 22, 2021. | https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33671754/

