30 Hump Day Memes That Perfectly Describe Your Wednesday
Feeling like your week is an endless climb up the corporate hill or an exhausting trudge through the scorching desert? You’re not alone. We thought you’d gladly welcome the exciting Wednesday announcement — the week is halfway done!
With the generous collection of hump day memes, we’re lending you some sanity, pumping up your patience, and injecting lots of humor into your week. Let’s just survive today, and the weekend will come soon enough.
Camels Still Rule On Hump Days
Move over, pesky frogs! The camel humps are here to stay.
“Have a Hump-Free Day!”
This is the hump day meme to send out when you’ve luckily dodged those midweek humps. Only two days to go.
Wednesday Confusion
At least we’ve got the playlist to keep us going until Friday.
Midweek Announcement
Just look at this proud bullfrog urging us to hold our heads high.
“It Suddenly Creeps Up on You...”
Before you know it, it’s hump day. All you have to do now is survive the next couple of days. You’ve got this!
What’s the Connection Between the Camel and the Hump Day?
In the 1950s, the concept of the midweek hump became associated with camels (1). It symbolized the struggle of tired employees pushing through the workweek “hump” before they could finally reach the weekend for some much-needed relief.
Aside from the obvious humps on its back that look like hills, the camel’s biological makeup makes it a fair representation of how we gather inner resources to overcome a midweek crisis. The camel commonly lives in the desert, where resources are scarce. The camel hump can store fat and use it as a source of food when necessary (2).
“I'm Cool. I'm Composed”
It’s one of those good morning hump day memes that urges you to suit up.
Another Hump Day at “The Office”
We’ve got to bring on those work hump day memes in honor of all the Dwight Schrutes in our own offices. You know who you are.
“The Four Horsemen”
Which of the four horsemen best describes you on Wednesday?
Reasons to Live
Life is full of meaning if you look around.
Wednesdays Are for Snuggles
A hump day meme can be a flirty check-in to get someone’s attention. So, why not send one to your office crush?
Five Tips to Help You Survive the Hump Day
Give yourself a fighting chance during midweek madness. Here’s how you can let the hump day fever pass smoothly.
- Keep your eyes on the prize. You can view Wednesdays either as the glass being half-empty or half-full. With two days left before the weekend, it can be helpful to choose the latter.
- Review your to-dos. Use Wednesdays to frame your week. Celebrate your wins from the past two days — no matter how small they seem. Then, jot down the rest of the things you need to conquer this week.
- Take a breather. Don’t feel guilty for taking a midweek break to recharge. The American Psychological Association claims that this necessary time off helps you avoid the negative effects of chronic stress and burnout (3).
- Know that you aren't alone. If your Wednesdays feel overwhelming, remember that many of us feel the same.
- Accept things, but know that you can do something about them. A 2021 paper published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health says that stressful work environments can often trigger anxious reactions (4). Take Wednesday as an opportunity to shake things up and remind yourself you’re still in the driver’s seat.
The Hump Day Competition
Let’s just say that the camel isn’t taking things lightly.
Traditions vs Modernity
Which side are you on?
“Nothing to See Here...”
“Get out of the way, camel! We need to keep our eye on the prize, and you’re blocking our view!”
“Let’s All Say It Together”
Hump days deserve a chorus.
When You Can No Longer “Wednesday”
Fuel up on caffeine before you hurt someone.
A Wild Guess
“Clue: The camel’s out to play.”
“Voting In or Voting Out?”
Can the two creatures be calling it a truce?
“The View Is Okay From Here”
The weekend is so near, yet so far.
Wednesday Definition
Wednesdays are special precisely because, well, they aren't so special.
“Happy Hump Day, Baby”
Take a moment to channel the vibes.
“Keep Calm. It’s Hump Day”
“You’re two days away from the weekend. Breathe.”
The Frog That Ate the Hump Day
“Thank you. I’m full.” (The Frog)
What Do You Get When You Cross a Camel and a Frog?
A hunchback!
Hyped Up Wednesday
Who’s as excited as we are?
Hump Day Meme
Rafiki reminds you to stay calm.
If You Could Just Understand Camel Speak
Neither did we. It appears, however, it’s trying to say, “Happy Hump Day!”
If You Feel Like Dodging Bullets, It’s Probably Wednesday
Give yourself a pat on the back. Not everyone can be a superhero and get all the things done without losing their marbles.
Not a Happy Hump Day
“What happens if you don't “hump” on Wednesdays.”
Hump Day Meme
“Ahhhhh...The sweet relief.”
Hump Day . Or Is It ?! Memphis !!! What Do You Call Wednesday?
The cat’s face says it all...