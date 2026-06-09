Looksmaxxer Clavicular Shows Off His Nose Job Before-And-After, And Fans Are Worried He “Ruined His Face”

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Clavicular, the most prominent figure in the “looksmaxxing” internet subculture, is facing criticism after sharing the results of his rhinoplasty.

The before-and-after pictures quickly went viral, with several people agreeing that the surgery had the opposite effect of what the controversial influencer had sought.

The 20-year-old has built an empire based on helping young men “maximize” their physical attractiveness.

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Highlights "Looksmaxxing" influencer Clavicular was criticized over his rhinoplasty procedure.

The 20-year-old livestreamed the procedure performed by celebrity surgeon Dr. Miami.

Fans debated the controversial star's appearance in a before-and-after photo comparison.

The internet’s most famous looksmaxxer is getting roasted over his rhinoplasty “before and after”



Image credits: Clavicular

Some of the methods he recommends have been strongly discouraged by experts, including his advice to tap the jawline with a hammer to make it look more chiseled.

He has also promoted the use of anabolic steroids and hard substances to suppress appetite.

The influencer, whose real name is Braden Peters, recently went under the knife for a nose job and livestreamed the two-hour procedure, which was performed by celebrity surgeon Michael Salzhauer, also known as Dr. Miami.



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Image credits: Viewsceo

Clavicular is going VIRAL after showing off his brand new nose post-rhinoplasty with Dr. Miami 😳 Before vs After pic.twitter.com/Tcb93UIw2Q — clip 🛸 (@clippedszn) June 8, 2026

“His face had character before now he looks generic,” one person wrote on X beneath two photos contrasting Peters’ before-and-after look.

“Jesus Christ, he looked way better before,” someone else commented.

“That judge mogged Clav last month and ran him under the knife,” joked another, referring to the attractive judge Peters faced after he fired multiple rounds at an alligator.

Clavicular built a following by teaching young men how to “looksmaxx” or improve their appearance



Image credits: Viewsceo

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“This looks uncanny it doesn’t fit his face,” read a separate comment, while another critic expressed, “Hope it’s just swelling otherwise bro ruined his face….”

The streamer’s supporters praised his transformation, writing, “He actually looks much better.”

Peters and the rest of the “looksmaxxing” community are in pursuit of their idea of physical perfection, which they believe is the only path to financial and romantic success.

He currently has 372,000 followers on Kick, the platform where he livestreams, and one million followers on TikTok.

Image credits: Clavicular

Poking fun at the hateful comments about his surgery, Peters posted a TikTok video of himself next to a Michael Jackson impersonator and wrote, “Who had a better nose job?”

The New Jersey native has had a rocky first half of the year after facing a series of legal issues.

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Last month, the Kick streamer and fellow social media personality Andrew Morales pleaded no contest after being charged with unlawfully discharging a firearm at an alligator in a Florida wildlife sanctuary in March.

They were sentenced to six months of probation and 20 hours of community service that cannot be streamed or monetized.

The 20-year-old was arrested on battery charges earlier this year



Image credits: 60 Minutes Australia

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The judge warned them that violating the terms of their probation could result in up to 364 days in prison.

Peters was also arrested in February on suspicion of dangerous dr*g possession. The charges were dropped four days later.

In late March, he was arrested on battery charges relating to an altercation between two women that he allegedly provoked.

The content creator made headlines that month when he was hospitalized for an overd*se while livestreaming in a Miami restaurant. Following the incident, Peters said he had stopped consuming harmful substances.



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Image credits: Clavicular

Earlier this year, he appeared alongside right-wing figures Nick Fuentes and Andrew Tate singing along to a controversial Kanye West song at a nightclub. Peters could also be seen with a bottle-service sign containing a racial slur.

The streamer began looksmaxxing when he was 14, ordering testosterone and fat dissolvers off the internet and using Photoshop to adjust his image to create what he perceived as the most attractive version of himself.

Several weeks into his freshman year of college, the internet star was expelled for possessing steroid hormones.

Clavicular was expelled from college for possessing steroids



Image credits: Clavicular

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Peters claims the incident occurred after members of the looksmaxxing community contacted college authorities to inform them that he had the substance in his dorm.

After being expelled from university, he began posting TikTok videos and doing livestreams in which he rated other people’s looks.

Peters previously held a stake in Bacara, a nightclub in Miami Beach.

“I do not have any ownership anymore. I sold 100% of my shares. It is funny though..they thought me not being there… did they actually think the club is gonna work without me, but it’s all good, I made my bag, so it’s ok,” he said this week.

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During his livestream, he teased another business venture which he described as a “big opportunity.”