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Food is supposed to be fun, and there's absolutely nothing wrong with getting a little creative in the kitchen. Right, Pandas? But every now and then, someone comes up with a dish that makes you stop, stare, and wonder, “How exactly did we get here?”

In today’s collection, people are sharing some of the strangest, most questionable, and downright confusing dishes they've come across. From bizarre ingredient combinations to food presentations that seem to defy all logic, these creations prove that not every culinary experiment is destined for greatness. Some might be surprisingly delicious, while others look like they should come with a warning label. Keep scrolling to see the dishes that had people asking one very important question: What were they thinking?

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Grasshoppers In Vegemite Toast

Toasted bread topped with a heap of roasted insects, a truly disgusting food for public shaming.

Prau3751 Report

7points
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snowman78 avatar
Ban-One
Ban-One
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fried they are pretty tasty. Like crispy chicken skin. But not like this I assume...

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    #2

    This Sub Pmo Because A Majority Of The Posts Here Labelling Foods "Stupid" Are Just Ignorant Of Different Cultures, Anyway Heres An Oreo Spaghetti Ice Cream Beef Burger

    Disgusting food photo of a bizarre burger with ice cream, Oreo cookies, and spaghetti on a bun.

    camthecame_l Report

    6points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First one I have seen and it is already an unholy abomination of food.

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    #3

    Just Wayyyy Too Much

    Two customers with stupid food, giant burgers topped with fries and drenched in cheese sauce.

    silvy_vix Report

    6points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Has this been doctored with? The fries look too large?

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    Let's be honest: most of us have thrown away a little food at some point. Maybe it was the last bite of a meal that had gone cold, the vegetables left behind by a picky eater, or that container of leftovers hiding at the back of the fridge until it became completely unrecognizable. Sometimes the food simply doesn't taste as good as we hoped, and sometimes we cook far more than anyone could possibly eat. No one usually intends to waste food, but those small, everyday decisions can add up to a much bigger problem when they are repeated by millions of people around the world.

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    #4

    They Banned Me For This

    Hotdog cannoli, a stupid and disgusting food creation, with cheese sprinkled on top.

    wynd666 Report

    5points
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    #5

    Burger King Thailand’s “The Real Cheeseburger”

    A hand holding a stupid and disgusting food sandwich with many layers of cheese.

    It’s literally just a bun with 20 slices of cheese.

    Maleficent-Agent-477 Report

    5points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's not real cheese, it's that plastic stuff people out on burgers.

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    #6

    This Bowl Of Oxtails Looks Straight Out Of A Horror Movie

    Disgusting food in a bowl, a soup with several creepy, distorted meat pieces resembling faces.

    batukaming Report

    5points
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    mariab_2 avatar
    Maartje
    Maartje
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It probably tastes great .

    0
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    According to a United Nations Report, approximately 1.05 billion tonnes of food waste were generated in 2022, including inedible parts. That's roughly 132 kilograms per person and almost one-fifth of all the food available to consumers. What makes the figures especially surprising is where most of the waste happens. Around 60% of food waste takes place at the household level, while food services account for 28% and retailers for 12%. So while supermarkets and restaurants certainly play a role, a huge portion of the problem begins in our own kitchens.

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    #7

    Breaded+ Chicken Wing

    Disgusting food: Giant deep-fried burger patty on a bun, weighed on a scale, then cut open.

    A chicken wing breaded and fried over the course of about 4 hours. How many layers we dont know.

    Bananabis420 Report

    5points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People are trying to achieve heart failure.

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    #8

    "Hair" Cake. The "Hair" Are Dried Seaweed

    Disgusting food: Five small cakes topped with black, curly hair-like frosting.

    Token_Thai_person Report

    5points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Waiter? There are lots of pubes on my dessert.

    2
    2points
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    #9

    Turned My Dog Into An Eggroll

    A spring roll decorated like a caterpillar on a clear plate, with a dog looking at a similar piece of food. Stupid and disgusting food.

    Kiyomitsu_Yogane Report

    5points
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    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thank God they protected the dog's identity.

    2
    2points
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    Breaking those numbers down makes the scale even more difficult to comprehend. Households generated approximately 631 million tonnes of food waste in 2022. Food services contributed another 290 million tonnes, while retail accounted for around 131 million tonnes. On average, each person wastes approximately 79 kilograms of food every year. That is equivalent to at least 1 billion meals being wasted every single day. One forgotten lunch may not seem like a global crisis, but when similar moments happen in homes across the world day after day, the numbers quickly become staggering.

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    #10

    Rice Cricket Treats. Marshmellow+butter+crickets. 😋

    A rectangular glass dish filled with dark, roasted insects, a truly disgusting food item.

    High protein and much lower water consumption.

    Few-Currency-2366 Report

    5points
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    #11

    What Happened That Lead To Either Of These Existing? Anyone Tried Either Of These?

    Cans of Bush's Best Dill Pickle and Apple Pie flavored baked beans on a store shelf. Stupid and disgusting food.

    Always thought, “you know what this apple pie is missing? Beans.”

    Slugwheat Report

    5points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a British person and therefore a connoisseur of beans, whoever dreamt these up should be excommunicated from everything including civilisation.

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    #12

    Johnny Dang Got Em Right

    A fish head with corn kernels as teeth on a messy white plate, representing disgusting food.

    John-mills-82 Report

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    And these figures become even more difficult to ignore when we consider the wider context. Food is being wasted at a time when approximately 700 million people around the world face hunger, while around one-third of the global population experiences some form of food insecurity. The reasons for food waste are often not dramatic or complicated. People buy more than they need, forget what they already have, plan meals poorly, or simply fail to use ingredients before they spoil. Sometimes, we see a special offer and think, "This is such a good deal!"—only to discover weeks later that the food is still sitting untouched in the back of the cupboard.

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    #13

    When Somebody Attempts To Cook A Fkn Hot Dog In The Air Fryer

    Disgusting food image showing two sausages tied in a knot and cooked, then one in a hot dog bun.

    b9_rkt Report

    4points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like this, fancy shape to serve up on a plate.

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    #14

    Resort Buffet Offerings

    A bowl of disgusting food featuring cubed pink meat and small white pickled onions, deserving public shame.

    Ham and pearl onion salad topped with watermelon radish garnish *chefs kiss*

    twoescapedsheep Report

    4points
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    #15

    Tiramisu In Italy

    A dessert serving with a small espresso cup, a metal server with creamy dessert and cookies, and another small dish. Disgusting food choice.

    Frequent_Bream66 Report

    4points
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Slightly deconstructed and served in a moka pot. I've seen worst things. The size of the coffee checks out as genuinely in Italy, so it's probably not bad, if you like that sort of thing. (I don't, i'll drink the coffee but can't stand coffee-flavoured desserts or cakes).

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    Poor storage can also cause food to spoil much faster than necessary. Other common causes include cooking portions that are too large, misunderstanding food labels, and not knowing how to use leftovers creatively. A few extra servings of rice, half a bag of vegetables, or a slightly bruised piece of fruit may seem insignificant on its own. But when these small amounts are thrown away repeatedly by households around the world, they contribute to an enormous global total.

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    #16

    My Dad's Black Eggs? That's Pepper

    A plate with a burnt, blackened chicken breast next to mashed potatoes, a piece of stupid and disgusting food.

    Two eggs and potato salad.

    The_Gale0 Report

    4points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like a lot of pepper,but not that much.

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    #17

    I Made Quintuple Milk

    A glass of milk and various ingredients including protein powder, milk, and condensed milk. Disgusting food combination.

    Yo dawg, I heard you like milk, so I put milk and milk and milk and milk in your milk so you can have milk and milk and milk and milk while you drink milk

    electricmindshaft Report

    4points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thanks but... I am lactose intolerant. Starting now.

    0
    0points
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    #18

    I Call It A Mountain Of Sorrow

    A large glass of disgusting food, specifically a shaved ice dessert topped with soft serve, on a table.

    Venture_compound Report

    4points
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    Food waste also has a major environmental impact. Before food reaches our plates, it already requires land, water, energy, packaging, transportation, labor, and countless other resources. When that food is thrown away, all of those resources are wasted too. Recent data suggests that food loss and waste are responsible for around 8–10% of annual global greenhouse gas emissions; almost five times the emissions associated with the aviation sector. Food production also uses the equivalent of nearly one-third of the world's agricultural land, meaning that wasted food contributes to biodiversity loss and puts additional pressure on ecosystems.

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    #19

    My ‘Biscoff Cheesecake’ That I Got Delivered Has No Biscuit Base And Looks Like Burned Cheese

    A close-up of a pear-shaped dessert with brown caramel spots, an example of stupid and disgusting food.

    Middle-Asparagus-802 Report

    4points
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    #20

    Chocolate Eclair Hotdog Anyone?

    A hot dog with ketchup and mustard next to a chocolate eclair, chips, and a drink, a truly disgusting food combination.

    senex_puerilis Report

    4points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Chocolate and mustard? Looks like the American mustard. Should go with English mustard every time. It napalms your nostrils.

    2
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    #21

    Meal-In-A-Mould

    An old recipe advertisement for a Meal-in-a-Mould with peas, eggs, and tomatoes, showcasing disgusting food.

    ttw81 Report

    4points
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It;s from the 1960s!

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    The economic cost is equally staggering. The global financial toll of food loss and waste is estimated at roughly $1 trillion. And the consequences continue even after food reaches the trash. When organic waste ends up in landfills and decomposes without enough oxygen, it can release methane, a powerful greenhouse gas. So when we throw away a meal, we are not just losing the food itself. We are also wasting the water used to grow it, the energy used to transport and prepare it, and the land and resources required to produce it in the first place.

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    #22

    Didn’t Want A Whole Pizza So I’m Only Having A Hole Pizza

    Disgusting food: A square pizza crust, with the center removed, topped with cheese and sausage on a pink plate.

    dumbmutt575 Report

    4points
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    #23

    Breakfast Of Champions

    An open bagel with cream cheese and Flamin Hot Cheetos, a stupid and disgusting food creation.

    Cultural_Traffic3119 Report

    4points
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    #24

    More Food From My Boyfriend. He Calls It “The Broth”

    Stupid food: A pot of bland-looking spaghetti in a thick, unappetizing sauce being stirred.

    SpaceCowgirl935 Report

    3points
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    As Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme, has described it, food waste is a global tragedy. Millions of people go hungry while food is wasted around the world, creating unnecessary costs for communities, economies, the climate, and nature. The good news is that food waste is also a problem where small changes can genuinely help. Planning meals more carefully, checking what we already have before shopping, storing food properly, freezing items before they spoil, using leftovers creatively, and serving more reasonable portions can all make a difference.

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    #25

    Too Many People Don't Seem To Understand The Point Of This Sub... Time To Lead By Example

    A sign advertising a Hot Cheetos Twinkies Smash Burger, a truly disgusting food combination.

    Arne83 Report

    3points
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    #26

    Someone Tell My Girlfriend To Stop Eating Dog Food

    A bowl of disgusting food, featuring a mix of meat, cheese, and green vegetables.

    Bonus points if yall can guess what's in this concoction.

    TJL2000 Report

    3points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Chilli pepper. Egg? Beef. Chives?

    1
    1point
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    #27

    Fresh Capitalistic Horror Beyond My Comprehension

    Disgusting food: Display of Tokyo style chocolate bars with Matcha and Strawberry flavors.

    PanzerSoul Report

    3points
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    Of course, this doesn't mean anyone should feel guilty about every single bite of food they throw away. Sometimes food genuinely goes bad, a recipe fails spectacularly, or you take one bite and realize that whatever you just cooked is simply not happening. Life is not perfectly waste-free, and nobody expects it to be. The important thing is becoming a little more aware of our habits and making better choices whenever we can. Even small changes can have a meaningful impact when millions of people make them together.

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    And that brings us to today's collection. Some of the dishes featured here are genuinely funny, while others look like cooking experiments that took a very unexpected turn. Hopefully, at least a few of them were rescued before ending up in the trash! After all, cooking is all about experimenting, and not every recipe turns out perfectly. Sometimes dinner is delicious, sometimes it's merely edible, and sometimes you take one bite, stare at the plate in silence, and quietly order pizza instead. Keep scrolling, Pandas, and let us know—which of these dishes do you think deserved a second chance?
    #28

    Happy 4th Of July

    Disgusting food: A baking sheet with an American flag made of chicken nuggets, hot dogs, and french fries, later topped with ketchup, cheese, and blue icing.

    pixel_dreamgirl Report

    3points
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    #29

    Malaysia, The Land Of Culinary Geniuses

    Disgusting food: Nasi Lemak Tiramisu with creamy topping, nuts, and green garnish, priced at RM 22.90.

    augmentedcheesus Report

    3points
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    #30

    Heb, I Love You, But What Is This?

    Disgusting food item: a birthday cake cheese ball with sprinkles in a plastic container.

    Designer-Trip-1255 Report

    3points
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    #31

    This Is What My 6 Year Old Insisted That I Make For Her

    A plate of stupid food, a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with a large pickle spear on one side.

    LBHHF Report

    3points
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like the sort of thing one might imagine as a pregnancy craving.

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    #32

    Biscoff-Breaded Fried Chicken Breast Biscoff Ice Cream Sandwich With Biscoff Cookie, Biscoff Topping, And Smoky Maple Hot Honey On A Brioche Bun

    A close-up of disgusting food, a sweet fried chicken sandwich with ice cream, cookie, and syrup.

    At Toronto's Exhibition, 2025.
    A bite or two was good but the sauce was too many things and it was too big and sweet. Hard to eat half of, let alone finish.
    $25 CAD

    szthesquid Report

    3points
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    #33

    Yo What Rat Pizza

    An overhead shot of disgusting food, a cooked whole rodent-shaped meal with ramen and vegetables.

    MaxiumPotential777 Report

    3points
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    #34

    Bro Made A Farting Gun In Baguette Form

    Two baguettes filled with numerous hard-boiled eggs on a blue plate, a piece of stupid and disgusting food.

    Round-Mushroom-4438 Report

    3points
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    #35

    "We Have Such Sights To Show You"

    A woman holding a raw chicken covered in nails over a pot of oil, representing disgusting food.

    VexImmortalis Report

    3points
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    #36

    What Can We Call This Sandwich?

    A close-up of a bread bun filled with instant ramen noodles, an odd and disgusting food combination.

    1elgwapo Report

    3points
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    mireetta avatar
    Remi (He/Him)
    Remi (He/Him)
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All I know is that noodles in a bun is a great snack from a bakery or konbini in Japan, so I'd guess this would work too

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    #37

    Defeats The Purpose Of A Sandwich...just Incredibly Ridiculous

    A woman holding an enormous fried chicken sandwich, highlighting the scale of this disgusting food.

    Comprehensive_Data27 Report

    3points
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    #38

    A Cheeseburger My Sister Got

    A dish of fries and a burger patty covered in melted cheese and meat bits, a truly disgusting food.

    FixDefiant3414 Report

    3points
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    #39

    Mountain Dew Cupcakes With Doritos

    A hand holding a cupcake topped with a Dorito chip, with more such cupcakes, a stupid and disgusting food creation.

    HoboToast Report

    3points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one seems relatively normal having seen the others.

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    #40

    We Have Reached Deep Ends

    Disgusting food: Brainrot Rocks fruit flavour candy with a shark on the packaging displayed in a store.

    mister_anti_meta Report

    3points
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    #41

    Oatmeal Cream Pie Tacos

    Disgusting food: A mobile screen showing an online listing for Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies presented as tacos.

    Puzzleheaded_Cup8723 Report

    3points
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    #42

    Twinkie Weiner Sandwich

    A hot dog in a bun with copious amounts of yellow mustard, an example of stupid and disgusting food.

    kitfistossmile Report

    3points
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    #43

    Is This The Correct Way To Make Fried Banana?

    Bananas frying in a pan of oil on a portable gas stove, an example of stupid and disgusting food.

    Manukmiber Report

    3points
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    #44

    I Made This A Good While Back. Called It "Mayo Cheesy Bread". It Was Really Bad

    Three slices of bread with processed cheese slices and strange white dollops, representing stupid food.

    Shadowbloodimpurity Report

    3points
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    #45

    Anchovy-Stuffed Olives And Pepper Jelly Sandwich

    A slice of bread topped with jam on one side and olives on the other, a stupid and disgusting food combination.

    Chompif Report

    3points
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    #46

    This Mac And Cheese Was Fed To Me By An Evil Family

    A bowl of a thick, unappetizing, and disgusting food mixture with chunks of meat in a creamy sauce.

    No_Philosopher_6833 Report

    3points
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    #47

    Redioactive Chicken

    A hand holding a bright green, oddly textured chicken drumstick, an example of stupid food.

    Necessary-Cow8851 Report

    3points
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    #48

    Get The Party Started!

    A custom made toilet margarita/slushy maker, an example of disgusting food.

    KanyeWestistheDevil Report

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    #49

    Chocolate Yam Pudding Came Out Looking Like Feces

    A chocolate cake-like dessert with a fork stuck in it on a red and white striped plate, an example of disgusting food.

    VastLazy5701 Report

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    #50

    Turn That Burger Into A Fruit Basket!

    Disgusting food with raw ground beef patties topped with fruit cocktail, creating unappetizing food.

    btopski Report

    3points
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    #51

    I Saw The Ramenwhich

    Stupid food featuring a burger submerged in a bowl of ramen noodles, an odd and unappetizing combination.

    BotherAggravating462 Report

    3points
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    #52

    Leftover Macaroni Salad With Cheesey Eggs, Hot Sauce And Ranch

    Disgusting food with a messy mix of pasta, scrambled eggs, and sauce, appearing unappetizing.

    SlappyPappy99 Report

    3points
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    #53

    Who's Taste Buds Want This? 😭

    A slice of stupid food: peanut butter, bread, and butter pickle pie, a truly disgusting combination.

    Ok-Corner-2032 Report

    2points
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    #54

    I Messed Up My Macros, Now I Eat Mac & Cheese With Chocolate Protien

    A plate of brown, lumpy, disgusting food resembling a peanut cluster or other confection. Publicly shamed.

    I messed up my macros this morning & tried to add some protein power to my mac. I didn’t realize it was chocolate protein & now I am left with this. It is as bad as it looks. God help me
    Edit: i ate half & threw out the rest. Tasted [bad] & required water after every gulp

    LlamasOnTheRun Report

    2points
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    #55

    You Can Get A Blue Waffle Breakfast In Curaçao In Support Of Their World Cup Team

    A green waffle topped with scrambled eggs and bacon, a piece of stupid and disgusting food.

    december151791 Report

    2points
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    #56

    Costco Canned Chicken And Waffle Sandwich

    Waffles with shredded chicken and maple syrup, a bizarre and potentially disgusting food pairing.

    Capslock91 Report

    2points
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    #57

    Red, White And Ewww

    Red, white, and blue smoked braided pork loin, a creatively strange and disgusting food choice.

    NeuropathyandNetflix Report

    2points
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    #58

    Baked Beans On Cheesecake

    A slice of cheesecake topped with baked beans, a prime example of stupid and disgusting food served on a white plate.

    ttw81 Report

    2points
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    #59

    White Monster Sourdough Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwich

    A bitten sandwich with green and brown fillings, showing a piece of stupid and disgusting food on a grey plate.

    lonelysingledad420 Report

    2points
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    #60

    Happy 4th Of July...i Guess

    A two-panel image showing pots of colorful mac and cheese on a stove and a bowl with red, white, and blue mac and cheese, an example of disgusting food.

    P26601 Report

    2points
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    timpillinger avatar
    Peter Panda
    Peter Panda
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    14th July? 5 th May (comes with a side of prime minister)

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    #61

    If The Eggs Aren’t Gravel, I Ain’t Eating

    A paper plate filled with overcooked, crispy scrambled eggs, an example of disgusting food.

    AgentBeginning2667 Report

    2points
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    #62

    I Deep Fried Some Cheezits

    Disgusting food: Fried chicken pieces resting on a paper towel on a white plate, appearing greasy.

    Lavaswan001 Report

    2points
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    #63

    I Made A Birthday Cake 🎂, However, It's A Little Bit (Unusual) 😬

    Disgusting food: A tall, cylindrical dish of pasta topped with red sauce and crispy fried onions.

    The_DarkSide_of_me Report

    2points
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    #64

    Do You Guys Like My Cheerios Latte

    A close-up of a cup filled with cereal and milk, showing disgusting food.

    Parzley777 Report

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    #65

    Rate My Stupid Food, Taco Dogs

    A plate of disgusting food: hot dogs with melted cheese wrapped in tortillas, poorly prepared.

    Wild_Wasabi9984 Report

    2points
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    #66

    Had The Munchies

    A paper plate with a messy mix of disgusting food, including lettuce, onions, and crackers.

    SprinkledBlunt Report

    2points
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    #67

    To British People. We Should Run

    Stupid food with a plate of baked beans, corn, and tuna on toast, an unappetizing food combination.

    chanelblouse Report

    2points
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    #68

    Tuna With Baked Beans Fried In Butter With Red Onions And Garlic, A Filling For A Sandwich

    Disgusting food in a frying pan, showing white beans and large pieces of red onion simmering in liquid.

    misoscare Report

    2points
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